Teekay Offshore Partners' (TOO) CEO Ingvild Sæther on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Ingvild Sæther - President and CEO

David Wong - CFO

Scott Gayton - VP, Finance

Analysts

Mike Webber - Wells Fargo Securities

Spiro Dounis - UBS Securities

Bendik Engebretsen - Danske Bank

Fotis Giannakoulis - Morgan Stanley

Jerry Hsu - Citi

Operator

Now for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ingvild Sæther, Teekay Offshore Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Scott Gayton

Before Ingvild begins, I would like to direct all participants to our website at www.teekayoffshore.com, where you will find a copy of the third quarter of 2017 earnings presentation. Ingvild will review this presentation during today's conference call.

Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the third quarter 2017 earnings release and earnings presentation available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Ingvild to begin.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Scott. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us on our third quarter investor conference call. With me today, I have David Wong, the CFO of Teekay Offshore Group and Scott Gayton, Teekay Corporation’s VP, Finance. We will be going through the earnings presentation, which you will find on our website.

Please turn to slide 3 of the presentation. I will review some of Teekay Offshore’s recent highlight. In the third quarter, the partnership generated distributable cash flow or DCF of 13.4 million or $0.08 on a per unit basis. Cash flows were lower than expected during the third quarter as a result of various non-recurring items and timing differences. David will touch on this in more detail later in the presentation.

In addition, for the third quarter, we recognized some impairment charges. This is mainly due to cost overruns on the Petrojarl I FPSO upgrade project and the charter expiration on the Ostras FPSO in January 2018, which I will discuss later on the call.

In September, we completed the transaction with Brookfield that we first announced in July. This transaction significantly strengthens Teekay Offshore’s balance sheet. In early October,

The Randgrid FSO commenced its charter. We also took delivery of the first two shuttle tank any new buildings, the Beothuk Spirit, which is pictured on this slide, a sister vessel, Norse Spirit. In addition, we took delivery of the ALP Sweeper. This is the third out of our four state-of-the-art towage vessel. Finally, during the past week, we entered into a Heads of Terms with Premier Oil to extend production for the Voyageur Spirit FPSO on the Huntington field for at least one year to April 2019.

If we now turn to slide 4, with the recent vessel deliveries and contract startups over the next couple of quarters, we are now in the final phase of delivery the growth projects we were awarded between 2013 through 2015. We are transitioning from project execution to operation. While we have had execution issues to overcome on certain projects, we are now moving into an operational phase that will allow us to harvest our efforts as these projects begin to generate significant cash flow.

As I noted in my opening remarks, the Randgrid FSO is now on charter to Statoil and the Gina Krog field is producing very well. We offloaded the first cargo last week. When shuttle officially opened the field some weeks ago, they made a statement that they expect the field to produce for at least 15 to 20 years. The Libra FPSO is currently being hooked up to its field. We have connected the umbilical and are now in the process of installing the riser. Petrobras expects to achieve first oil by end of this month.

We have just taken delivery of the first two East Coast Canada shuttle tankers, which are currently en route to Newfoundland via the Panama Canal. These vessels will commence charter contracts with a consortium of nine oil companies in December and January respectively. And the third vessel will deliver in the first quarter of 2018. Lastly, the Petrojarl 1 FPSO upgrade is in the final stages of mechanical completion.

Despite issues with the [indiscernible] shipyard that required us to move the Petrojarl 1 unit to the Aibel shipyard in Norway for completion, the project remains on track to commence the charter with QGEP on the Atlanta field Offshore Brazil during the first quarter of 2018. In aggregate, these projects are expected to generate approximately 200 million of new annual cash flow from vessel operations, once all vessels have delivered.

If you now turn to slide 5, I will provide updates on some important developments underway in our FPSO and shuttle tanker businesses. Starting with our FPSO business, this past week, we signed Heads of Terms with Premier Oil to extend production on the Huntington field in the UK sector from April 2018 until at least April 2019. From early 2019, Teekay Offshore and Premier will both have a three month termination right. We are pleased that we have found a good solution where the interest of Premier and Teekay are aligned.

Premier needed flexibility to extract maximum value from the field and we can keep the unit in operation and can, at the same time, prepare for the next employments of the unit in what we hope will be an improving macro picture in the offshore energy market. Looking at our other near term FPSO charter maturity, unfortunately our existing charter for the Ostras FPSO with Petrobras has not been extended. We are now planning for the redelivery of the unit at the end of the original contract term in January 2018. This versatile early well at FPSO unit is well suited to various field developments, both for heavy and lighter oil and we are actively seeking redeployment opportunities, not only in Brazil, but worldwide.

Switching to the shuttle tanker business, I'm pleased to report that our North Sea CoA fleet is starting contract at higher rates. The Schiehallion field and the Kraken field are both producing now. The Catcher FPSO arrives at the catch appeals in late October as Premier Oil is currently indicating the field is on track for first oil by the end of 2017. Each of these new contract will increase our average daily shuttle tanker rates.

I will now turn it over to David to discuss our outlook for the fourth quarter of 2017.

David Wong

Thank you, Ingvild. If you turn to slide 6, we expect a significant improvement in cash flows in the fourth quarter, primarily due to the startup of our growth projects, including the Randgrid FSO in early October, the expected first oil from the Libra FPSO at the end of this month, the arrival of one East Coast Canada shuttle tanker newbuild at the field in December and a receive of liquidated damages due to delayed delivery of the ALP sweeper towage vessel. Our fourth quarter cash flows will also not include some one-time expenses we incurred during the third quarter related to the Brookfield transaction and severance costs associated with the demanning of the Arendal Spirit UMS.

We expect to reduce our run rate operating expenses for the Arendal UMS from $50,000 a day to below $10,000 per day. We will also realize distribution savings during the fourth quarter due to the repurchase of the series C-1 and series D preferred equity units as part of the Brookfield transaction. These improvements are expected to be partially offset by a one-time repair and maintenance cost related to the recently redelivered DP1 shuttle tankers from their charters in Brazil to prepare them for trading in the conventional market. Overall, we expect the Dcf to more than double in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter and this is expected to grow further as the rest of our growth projects begin to generate cash flows.

I will now turn it back to Ingvild to conclude.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, David. If we now turn to slide 7, over the course of 2017, we have started to see green shoots of recovery in the offshore market. Oil prices are above $60 per barrel for the first time since July 2015 due to a combination of strong oil demand and OPEC supply cuts. We believe that the fundamentals point to what continued support for oil prices in the near term, which should be positive for new offshore oil investment. We have also seen significant decrease in oil field development costs across the offshore, resulting in much lower fuel price even than in the past.

For example, in Brazil, we understand that Petrobras is now targeting a breakeven price of $35 per barrel for the Libra field. In the Barents Sea, Statoil is targeting a break even as low as $30 per barrel for the Johan Castberg field. These are just two examples of oil fields, which will be developed by FPSOs and where shuttle tankers are being used for transportation. These developments are now cost competitive with other types of production, including US shale.

A combination of higher oil prices and lower fuel costs are leading to an uptick in the new FPSO contract awards, as shown by the charts on this slide. After a year of zero contract awards in 2016, we have already seen 7 contracts in 2017. We forecast 7 to 8 new contracts per year to the end of the decade. We are also seeing renewed activity on the shuttle tanker side with Petrobras currently tendering for new vessels to serve upcoming field development of Brazil.

In summary, we are encouraged by recent developments in the oil market and the offshore space. There will likely be further bumps on the road to recovery, but we believe that the worst of the recent market cycle may now be behind us. Wrapping up, our focus is now on positioning our business for the next phase of the offshore market cycle and the recent wins should give us reason to be optimistic.

Operator, we are now available to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question from Mike Webber with Wells Fargo Securities.

Mike Webber

Hey, I wanted to start off with the Voyageur and the extension you guys have signed with Premier Oil. Can you give a bit of color around the rate and maybe in terms of a yield and then I guess any expectation that you will certain -- whether you would be able to get that redeployed following that year on that field or whether you're done, whether that field is basically tapped to that point, you've got to redeploy it elsewhere and if there are things you can do in the meantime to kind of get that asset ready?

Ingvild Sæther

So we are very pleased with the outcome on the discussion on the Voyageur, because it helps our customer to extend the field and we can keep the unit going and our interests are aligned. It’s still a heads of term and not a signed contract. So it’s difficult to comment on the commercial element of the expansion.

Mike Webber

Maybe if you can comp the commercial elements for you to expect relative to what the rate is currently on, just to give us a kind of ballpark expectations for what to expect on that asset?

Ingvild Sæther

The rate is a bit lower than what we have on the existing contract. And there will be a variable element that will be linked to the level of production.

Mike Webber

I guess, looking at your other FPSO, the Cidade de Rio das Ostras, redelivering in Jan, is that a great kind of liquid proxy for role of a risk in the space, but just the same kind of question around your expectations for that asset and then specifically around the -- any sort of, what your expectations are for how quickly you can get there redeployed from a baseline perspective, maybe from a budgeting perspective, is that more of an H2 ’18 event or do you think there are opportunities to get it redeployed in the first half of the year.

Ingvild Sæther

So we were hopeful that unit would remain within the Petrobras system, but due to Petrobras stringent tender requirements we were advice that the unit could not be extended without running a full tender process. This is a quite flexible unit which can operate both on heavy oilfields and lighter oilfields. We are marketing it to both in Brazil and worldwide, but I think it is prudent to assume that it might not be a 2018 event to get this on contract being realistic about it.

Mike Webber

Just for modeling perspective, what should we expect in terms of kind of way up cost on that asset or operating expenses for that asset, for the bulk of ’18, you're just actively searching for redeployment. We haven't had this actually come up with much in Brazil they haven't in our North Sea, so I’m just looking for a kind of what the right market proxy should be.

David Wong

I think some of the layout perspective we probably look at consistent to the Voyager which is around - sorry, Barg, which relates to about $5 million to $6 million a year in layup. And just to go back, Mike, about your question about Voyager, with the extension which were very happy about it. The unit is producing around 10,000 barrels a day, so it’s good production level. The fact that the contract was extended for a year, it has the ability to continue on its premier, if the oil continues to be producing of if they decide to drill so that could extend it as well. But really allow some additional time of the unit to be generating cash flow. There's opportunities for extensions and we also as Ingvild mentioned in her remarks, oil prices and FPSO market and the offshore markets improving gives us the opportunity to push out the date to where we need to look at further deployment for that unit as well.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Spiro Dounis with UBS Securities.

Spiro Dounis

I want to stick with the FPSO theme maybe and talk about the Varg and the Piranema. First on the Piranema, I think early 2019 is when that charter comes up. So long ways out, I mean a lot can change in that landscape, but just curious as you're sort of thinking about what's going on with that field, how do you think about the potential of that asset get re-delivered as well.

Ingvild Sæther

So this a fixed contract that goes out to 2019 with Petrobras and they have a number of options after that. And it’s really too early to have a view on how many those options that will declared at this stage.

Spiro Dounis

And then just as far as the Varg goes, I think their potential FEED study being done there with the counterparty. How is that progressing, any update you can offer on the front?

Ingvild Sæther

Yes, we have done a FEED study for petroleum to assess the Varg FPSO for the tedious field. There are still a number of things that needs to fall into place to move it to from complex and we are still not yet there where we have ticked all the boxes.

Spiro Dounis

And would you say that's maybe a 1Q events or hard to say at this point.

Ingvild Sæther

Probably beginning of next year, yes.

Spiro Dounis

Last one from me, just on the Arendal Spirit, obviously you got some time now, a bit of run way with respect the debt repayments there. But just curious over the last few months, have you seen any green shoots on that front as far as re-chartering the UMS.

Ingvild Sæther

I think it’s too early to say that we see green shoots in that specific segment. What’s driving that market if the need for maintenance for the oil companies and we believe that there is quite a backlog of that. And this is the segment where they are relatively few units. So the market could come back quite quickly. But I think we haven't seen best uptick in activity yet.

Spiro Dounis

And actually just one more if you don’t mind. Just as far as growth goes, to your point before, it seems like the oil prices is coming back here a bit and things are looking a little more positive. And just given you're coming out of what was a pretty challenging time, kind of curious on what you think your capacity is to grow here obviously with Brookfield that is greatly enhanced especially on the shell side. But how are you thinking about if opportunities come on financing those and capitalizing that.

Ingvild Sæther

So I think we see a number of the interesting opportunity in our space coming up and we will have a conservative approach to a sustainable growth. I don't know if you want that something – thoughts on that.

David Wong

No, I think that there will be capacity for us to continue investing in our space. We obviously have more to digest between now and the earlier part of next year, but we are working closely with them to actually start to develop plans for growing in our segments and trying to take advantage of opportunities as the overall market is strengthening.

Operator

For our next question we’ll go to Bendik Engebretsen with Danske Bank.

Bendik Engebretsen

A couple questions from me, can we expect to see any restated accounts where the Shuttle Co is excluded?

David Wong

No, we don't - there will not be separate accounts for Teekay Offshore however as part of the bond reporting, we will be providing standalone Teekay shuttle tanker statements.

Bendik Engebretsen

Apart from the debt related to the Arendal Spirit UMS to Petrobras and turning in by September next year. What is the short-term debt of 790 million related to?

Scott Gayton

[indiscernible] on the balance sheet. So that will be there. We paid down the $30 million to as we talked about as part of the Brookfield transaction.

Bendik Engebretsen

So the remaining 790 million, can you talk a bit about which facilities these are related to.

Scott Gayton

The debt facility on the Arendal Spirit will be about $80 million on the balance sheet in the current portion.

Bendik Engebretsen

So this remaining 790…

Scott Gayton

Can you repeat your question it’s hard to hear your there.

Bendik Engebretsen

As far as I seen on the balance sheet this quarter it seems like there's $790 million on the short term debts. Are these - what are these - this debt facility related to?

Scott Gayton

The short-term debt relates to the revolvers on our Shuttle Co so that we have, a new one that will be amortizing over five years is 600 million. We have just the amortizations of various FPSO debts related to [indiscernible]. And then of course we have the larger – the FPSOs that are coming due up contract like the Ostras and Voyageur which will hopefully get some extensions now but those are debts coming in the current portion as well.

Bendik Engebretsen

Last question, in one of the presentations in connection to the Brookfield transaction, the company stated that you had forward revenues of approximately 3.9 billion and forward cash flows from vessel operations totaling approximately 2.6 billion. Aside from the Voyageur - potential Voyageur extension, are there any other significant changes to this backlog in your guidance.

Scott Gayton

Well, I’d say that, based on what you see in them is consistent with what you've seen other than Voyageur extension right now.

Operator

For our next question we’ll go to Fotis Giannakoulis with Morgan Stanley.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Just want to follow up on a couple of questions about the Voyageur expansion. If you can try to give us a description of what are the items that the tech books that they have to be completed in order to secure this contract.

Ingvild Sæther

Did you ask about the Barg or the Voyageur, sorry Fotis?

Fotis Giannakoulis

If you can comment on both. And also if you an estimate of conversion cost or the deployment cost for the Varg if this contractor is signed.

Ingvild Sæther

We can't really comment on that now, as I said there are a number of things that needs to fall into place like the conversion cost, the financing of the field. And there are still a couple of boxes that needs to be ticked before we know if this will go ahead or not.

Fotis Giannakoulis

And regarding the Voyageur.

Ingvild Sæther

And regarding the Voyageur as I said we have signed half of terms and we don't have a signed contract. So it's difficult for us to comment on the commercial elements of the extension, but what I can say is that it has a fixed and element that align the party to keep the unit on the field as long as it creates value for both parties.

David Wong

And there's no capital requirement to keep that on the field through this extension. So we’ll continue to operate it as we always have.

Fotis Giannakoulis

This applies only for the Voyageur or also for the Varg if there is a final agreement and if this project goes ahead.

Scott Gayton

Related to the Voyageur with the capital expenditures to upgrade the unit both for life extension and to support alpha 2 field specific work-related at the Schiehallion field. As Ingvild said we're not getting into the details relating to those cost, but then we probably would have some upgrades where it’s going to be done there.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Jerry Hsu with Citi.

Jerry Hsu

So, most of my questions have been answer, but just sort of quick follow-up on sort of the, I guess, macro landscape and how it affects mainly the process of the speeding up of the delivery of the Varg. If oil prices where to go up significantly over the next few months, would that affect the timing of the delivery at all or that's more or less the beginning of May 2018 or I think that was the number or time that you gave. Will that change at all?

Ingvild Sæther

If I got your question correctly, you asked when we can be in operation with Varg unit?

Jerry Hsu

Basically, if the prices were to go - if oil prices were to go up substantially over the next few months, would that have any effect or is that sort of set in stone in terms of the timing.

Scott Gayton

I mean as you probably aware, we're under an exclusivity agreement related to the Varg unit for the Schiehallion field. We’ll be working through the seed and that essentially would allow if we continue with that and start oil up in I’d say late ’19 early ’20. But I can say that related to the unit, I mean it's Northstar compliant, so its’ good for the North Sea. There is interest in the unit and we are - we feel very confident that there will be good opportunities for that unit to be employed in the North Sea. Whether it would make it faster, I think we’d have to go through the due diligence process and what we need to do in order to get out there. But I think absolutely good opportunities for it.

Operator

That concludes our question-and-answer session. At this time, I'll turn the conference back to Ingvild Sæther for any final remarks.

Ingvild Sæther

So with a stronger balance sheet, access to capital, market leading positions, and strong operational platforms, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from future opportunities in the global - when the global energy markets recoveries. So thank you for joining us on this call today.

Operator

This does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation, you may now disconnect.

