This 6.6% Yield Apartment REIT Continues To Be Attractive

In my previous article back in August, I mentioned that Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) (TSX:NVU.UN) has value creation initiatives and healthy development pipelines that should positively boost the company’s net operating incomes and funds from operation in 2018. Since August, Northview Apartment’s unit price has appreciated nearly 20% not to mention the juicy dividend yield investors get during the time. As a result of the stock appreciation, its forward distribution yield is now down to 6.5% from nearly 8%. With healthy development pipelines, continual execution of its value creation initiatives, and improving macroeconomic condition, I believe Northview can continue to grow its funds from operations in Q4 and 2018. This will provide strong support to its unit price and allow its unit price to move higher.

Third Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Highlights

In this past quarter, Northview continues to perform well with net operating income NOI of C$51.3 million or a growth of 6.5% year over year. I am impressed to see that its same door NOI grew by 6.8% from last year. This was better than its second quarter’s same door NOI change of 3.9%. This shows how well its value creation initiatives have been progressing especially in Northern Canada and Ontario.

Northview’s diluted FFO per unit decreased slightly by 1.7% to C$0.59. This was largely due to its equity financing completed in October 2016 that dilutes the per unit results. This should not be treated negatively despite that the equity financing occurred a year ago. The reason is simple. Northview uses the proceedings towards value creation initiatives and to develop its own properties. These projects require more time to complete but typically offer much better yield and capitalization rate than acquiring existing buildings and units. Hence, I am not surprised to see the decrease.

Its FFO trailing 12-month payout ratio of 79.7% is higher than Q3 2016. I am not surprised that it is higher because of the same reasons listed in the previous paragraph. In addition, Northview evaluated its payout ratio based on the past 12-months. The reason not to look at this purely from a quarterly basis is due to seasonality that typically occurs in apartment rentals. I do expect that the ratio will gradually drop as we begin to see improvements in its FFO per unit in 2018.

Occupancy Rate Improving

Northview’s occupancy ratio also improved to 93.3% in the past quarter. This was 260 basis points higher than third quarter of last year and an improvement of 100 basis points from second quarter 2017. Improving macroeconomic condition appears to work in favor of Northview.

Value Creation Initiatives Continues to boost its Net Operating Income

Readers may wonder what exactly is Northview’s Value Creation Initiatives or VCIs that we have briefly touched so far? Northview’s VCI is basically a 5-year growth initiatives that management identified back in 2015 to renovate many of its below market rent properties, and to reduce expenses such as through sub-metering program. Management targeted a capitalization rate of 5.5% for its VCIs. For example, as Canadian housing prices appreciated, the capitalization rate in Ontario has dropped to 4.5%. A 5.5% capitalization rate target will greatly boost Northview’s net operating income. In the past quarter and year-to-date, annualized NOI increase from VCIs was C$1.3 million and C$2.3 million respectively. As the company continues to progress on its VCIs, we could see significant NOI increase in 2018.

Capitalization Rate from Development Pipelines are Attractive

Rather than through acquisitions like many other REITs have done, Northview prefers to develop properties themselves. Although the process takes longer, the reward is much greater. The capitalization rate is in general 200 basis points higher than through acquisition. In an expensive Canadian Real Estate market, it does make sense to develop properties. Several projects are currently under development as shown in the chart below. As can be seen, their capitalization rate between 7-9% continues to be very attractive.

Refinancing Will Continue to Bring Down its Mortgage Interest Rate

While some may be concerned about the impact of rising interest rates on Northview. I do not see it as a concern in the near term. Despite the fact that Canada’s Central Bank hiked its interest rates twice this year, there is still room to lower Northview’s average weighted interest rate. The 10 years and 5 year CMHC (Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation) interest rates of 2.98% and 2.48% is still lower than the REIT’s average weighted interest rate of 3.24%. This suggests that there is still room to lower its interest expenses due to refinancing.

Investor Takeaway

I continue to like Northview Apartment REIT’s value creation initiatives and its approach to develop properties rather than through acquisitions as they will have positive impact on its net operating income. In addition, improving macroeconomic conditions will continue to improve its occupancy rate and fuel FFO per unit growth in 2018.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

