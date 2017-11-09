Intel AMD Graphics Partnership Agreement Has Negative Implications To Nvidia

We share why it is major positive for AMD, positive for Intel and negative for Nvidia

AMD's graphics group head, Raja Koduri, has moved to Intel in a similar capacity. What are the implications?

In an unusual twist, Intel (INTC) announced that it is incorporating Advanced Micro Device (AMD) graphics chip in a Multi Chip Module, or MCM, solution. While rumors of a graphics deal with Intel and AMD have been floating around for several months, there was significant skepticism in the market about any deal. As such, Intel, given its traditional rivalry with AMD, would be loath to adopt any AMD technology in its solutions.

In this article, we discuss the business agreement, the reasons Intel may have chosen to go this way, and the implications for Intel, AMD, and Nvidia (NVDA).

First let is consider what Intel announced. According to Intel:

“The new product, which will be part of our 8th Gen Intel Core family, brings together our high-performing Intel Core H-series processor, second generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and a custom-to-Intel third-party discrete graphics chip from AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group* – all in a single processor package.”

Intel is pitching its Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge technology as a key differentiator in enabling this application.

While there is certainly some merit to Intel’s arguments (see image above), it is unclear if EMIB is a significant differentiator compared to the Interposer solution used by AMD. Is a few millimeters thickness advantage an adequate reason for Intel to take a PR hit of integrating an arch rival’s solution?

An article in PC World shed further light into the agreement. Here is a key snippet from the PC World article:

“Though both companies helped engineer the new chip, this is Intel’s project—Intel first approached AMD, both companies confirmed.”

If Intel started the initiative, then the logical question is why did Intel have to go through what was possibly a humiliating exercise of going to AMD?

We get the likely answer further down the PC World article. According to PC World:

“The idea, according to an AMD representative, is that these notebooks won’t be priced in the value segment at all, but in the neighborhood of $1,200 to $1,400 apiece. Meanwhile, Intel executives say that notebook PCs based on the new H-series, Core-Radeon modules will move gaming-class graphics down from systems 26mm thick, to thin-and-light PCs at 16mm and even 11mm thick — that’s slimmer than the original 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, and priced accordingly.”

The context here appears to be leading edge, high ASP, thin and light laptops. Not a high-volume application.

The article further states:

““As we drive mainstream thin and light to 15mm and lower, the Intel UHD solution is still the market leader in terms of how graphics gets delivered on a PC platform,” Walker added. Nor has Intel licensed the EMIB technology to AMD, he said.

AMD representatives went further, stating that there is no patent or IP licensing in place between the two firms at all.”

This indicates that this is strictly a chip deal and not an IP deal.

Combining the pieces of information available so far, it appears that Apple (AAPL) may have forced Intel’s hand in to going through with this agreement. Apple likely requested a high-performance GPU for its high-end laptop solutions. Unfortunately, given Intel’s laggard status in graphics technology, it had to make a deal with Nvidia or AMD to offer this class of solutions. It appears that Intel found it more acceptable to go to market with AMD than Nvidia. It was likely a difficult ordeal for Intel to come to any business agreement with AMD. But, the consequences for Intel, if it did not go this path, was likely loss of Apple iMac design win for Intel CPUs. While Intel may target this product toward high end laptop segments outside of Apple, we suspect that deal may have been primarily stimulated by Apple’s needs.

Whether it is Apple or someone else that forced Intel’s hand, the timing, ahead of high volume holiday season, is curious.

Why Now?

Intel’s PR claims that the solutions will ship in Q1 2018. However, we are skeptical that Intel would have released this information to public ahead of the holiday season unless there is a compelling reason to do so. One possibility is that one of its customer is ready to launch a laptop using this new solution. If so, we can expect an announcement or a reveal from a customer who will be using this product is imminent.

The other possibility is that Intel may have wanted to announce this ahead of stunning move of AMD head of graphics division, Raja Koduri, to Intel.

In either case, Intel likely wanted to get ahead of the PR to control the narrative.

It is also likely that Intel was planning on launching this solution earlier but was delayed by AMD’s delayed execution on Vega. With Vega appearing to be finally shipping in volume, it may have been time for Intel to announce the product.

What Does This Mean To Intel?

While using AMD graphics solution is a tacit admission that Intel’s graphic portfolio is weak, this is not new information to OEM or graphics customers. For the last two decades, Nvidia and AMD have dominated the high-end graphics scene and this move from Intel is a continuation of the status quo.

This is also likely opportunistic business for Intel as it may capture incremental margins on graphics business that would most likely go to Nvidia, and to a lesser degree to AMD.

And, finally, a deal with Nvidia could likely have been more expensive to Intel as Nvidia not only commands higher margins for its premium products but is also likely a more formidable competitor with a market cap approaching that of Intel.

In spite of the deal, there should also be little doubt that Intel will be continuing to develop its own competing competitive solutions over time.

What Does This Mean For Nvidia?

We see this agreement as bad news for Nvidia. High end graphics business, in the recent past, has been dominated by Nvidia. With Intel offering a competitive embedded solution, there should be little doubt that Intel will be capturing a significant share of the high-end laptop graphics business from Nvidia. The only question here is not if Intel/AMD solution will take market share but how much market share Intel/AMD will take from Nvidia.

What Does This Mean For AMD?

AMD benefits the most from this agreement as the agreement further validates AMD’s graphics superiority. The deal improves AMD graphics ecosystem as game developers and other software developers will be more motivated to support the Vega GPUs due to the sheer volume that Intel can bring to fore.

Having Raja Koduri head Intel’s graphics division also makes it likely that there could similar partnerships between AMD and Intel in the future – at the expense of Nvidia

On the downside, if the deal was forced on Intel by Apple, AMD may have lost a golden chance to win Apple business with Ryzen plus Vega based client solutions.

Prognosis

The deal between Intel and AMD, which was likely made out of desperation by Intel, benefits AMD more than Intel. Furthermore, the gain comes mainly at the expense of Nvidia.

The deal strengthens AMD graphics ecosystem and increases AMD Radeon brand value.

In addition, the move of Raja Koduri from AMD to Intel makes it likely that there will be several such partnerships between AMD and Intel at the expense of Nvidia.

Strategically, this suits Intel well as it gets to make incremental dollars while taking share from Nvidia which has grown to be a potent rival in many of Intel’s target business areas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long INTC puts