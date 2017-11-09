ArQule's (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Dawn Schottlandt – Vice President-Investor Relations

Paolo Pucci – Chief Executive Officer

Brian Schwartz – Head of Research and Development

Rob Weiskopf – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Schmidt – Leerink

Chad Messer – Needham & Company

Matthew Cross – Jones Trading

George Zavoico – B. Riley, FBR

Operator

Dawn Schottlandt

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the ArQule investor conference call reviewing operational and financial results for the third quarter 2017. This is Dawn Schottlandt, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ArQule. This morning, we issued a press release that reported results for the fiscal quarter and full-year ended September 30, 2017. This release is available on our website at www.arqule.com.

Leading the call today will be Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer of ArQule. Also present for the company are Peter Lawrence, President and Chief Operating Officer; Brian Schwartz, Head of Research and Development; and Rob Weiskopf, Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to introduce the CEO of ArQule, Paolo Pucci.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you, Dawn. Good morning everybody and thank you so much for joining us in this chilly Boston morning. We have however the chill outside, some warming news to update you about. So I will open today call with a brief business overview and a brief update on where we are with our corporate strategy as we have discussed before.

So let me start by saying that the development that occurred during Q3, which we were reporting on and also subsequently until just this week a truly transformational developments for ArQule. We have made – first of all, tremendous progress in advancing our clinical strategy, and all of the assets in our clinical pipeline. And importantly we are now well capitalized to continue with those developments through some very important inflection points for the next business period.

So let me summarize first by product then I’ll give a little bit more of a overview by product as well. And then Brian will enter in some technical details still relative to each product. The first update is for ARQ 092, which is now called miransertib. This is our AKT inhibitor positioned for rare overgrowth diseases. I am pleased to confirm, as some of you had seen by the data as well as the presentation uploaded in the Patients Association for Proteus syndrome, we are – I am please to confirm that we have achieved clinical proof-of-concept in Proteus syndrome. Also importantly and concomitantly we have achieved the rare pediatric designation by the FDA as we have announced in the very recent press release.

So now we are to talk about next steps, there is no longer the objective to achieve what we have just achieved but it is to achieve the next objective. And the next objective is to agree with the regulatory authorities on a registrational trial for approval of older drug in Proteus syndrome, which will gain us, if approved also a valuable pediatric voucher in connection to the rare pediatric designation we had just achieved.

Now for those of you that are new on the call and I see at least about 10 names in my list that are new on the call. I would like to clarify from the onset that a registrational trial for Proteus is not hundreds of patients, a registrational trial for Proteus will include few tens of patients if that propositionally few tens of patients for Proteus syndrome represents a very significant percentage of the total population. Because as we have discussed before in our calls this is an ultra-rare disease completely unaddress the medical need or horrible consequences for the patients and therefore 20 patients, something like 20% or 15% of the total Proteus patient population. Obviously the epidemiology of this disease might be better understood down the road as we will start to have data that addresses the medical need.

Let me then continue with ARQ 531, I remind you this is our BTK inhibitor. ARQ 531 is proceeding very well through the Phase 1a part of Phase 1a/b trial. And this is focused in-patients with B-cell malignancies. The initial data from the first few patients have been dosed is in line with the expectations and those expectations were set through highly predictive preclinical experiments.

The next step for this program is to complete the Phase 1a trial – part of the trial to publish the CLL preclinical data both ourselves and our collaborator at the Ohio State University and to present at the major scientific Congress in the first half of 2018 a summary of findings for this drug thus far both preclinical and early clinical data.

Let me move onto derazantinib. Derazantinib is actually third, but it is also our most advanced program thus far now which is going to be caught up by 092 miransertib rare disease. Derazantinib is formally known as ARQ 087, it’s our FGFR inhibitor, it is already in a registrational trial in second-line iCCA, patients with FGFR2 fusions and patients are being actively screened in our sites, in the U.S. which are all open for recruitment. The next step is to complete recruitment of approximately 40 patients needed to perform an interm analysis. Brian will have more detail on this.

Lastly the financial part of things which is also important, you had to have capital to fund such a broad pipeline. So since September the company raised approximately $29 million in capital through a private placement of $15.7 million of common stock, through a private placement announced this week of $9.5 million of convertible and preferred stock and then we raised an additional $4 million through unrelated business development activities as well as other sources. I’m pleased to say now that ArQule is capitalized well into 2019, and we will like to sincerely thank ArQule core shareholders as well as the new shareholders led by the Pointifer Groups that have helped us in this endeavor.

As a reminder finally, I would like to reiterate that all of the clinical programs we are detailing in this call are fully owned, all these clinical program are un-partnered and all of this clinical programs are endowed with compositional meta-patents with the longest one running to 2035 and possibly beyond, and 2035 plus would be the patent for ARQ 531, our BTK inhibitor.

Now a little bit more detail before – by product before I pass the call to Brian. So let me start with 092 in rare diseases. Derazantinib ARQ 092 formerly, is our lead AKT inhibitor because you know we have a second AKT inhibitor in development for oncology. And it is this strategic assets on which we are building our rare disease strategy. We have been working at this rare disease strategy for the past three-years for those of you who have followed us for that long and we are now entering the final stage of that strategy for Proteus syndrome through the registrational phase.

The initial objective of our rare disease strategy is to obtain miransertib approval as a first systemic therapy to treat ultra-rare Proteus syndrome. And we have made just recently a very significant progress towards that goal. So let me talk about that progress. First, let me highlight the clinical data. The team at the NIH led by Dr. Biesecker, who also discovered a few years ago that AKT1 was the driver mutation for Proteus syndrome.

Presented at the Proteus Syndrome Family Foundation meeting, which is an annual meeting, essentially pre-final data from the Phase 1 trial that the NIH has being conducting for the past couple of years in Proteus syndrome. The data showed that the drug, miransertib is active in patients especially and importantly in pediatric patients. And it has the potential to impact the disease development.

The trial in fact achieve these primary objective of reducing Phospho-Akt by more than 50% in these patients and it also achieved certain secondary endpoints. Importantly the data from the NIH looking at primary and co-primary endpoints has generated potential clinical endpoints to be discussed with the FDA to finalize a registrational trial in Proteus syndrome.

Secondly and it obviously related to this emerging clinical evidence the regulatory progress. We have announced that the FDA has granted to miransertib the rare pediatric disease designation, that designation would enable ArQule to obtain priority review voucher upon approval of miransertib in Proteus syndrome. We now would like to thank the FDA at this point for all the interactions that they have been available for – during the last year really in building together with us and with the scientific advisor that has supported us so far a much broader and better and deeper understanding of this ultra-rare disease.

Now we are also thankful to the patients and the families for participating in this trial both the adults’ patients that participated and the children and their family. The travels, the enrollment is not with our complication for patients who are subject to an advanced form of this disease. Without the patients and their dedication we will not have been able to bring our research to this late stage.

A little bit about Proteus syndrome for those who are just joining us. Proteus syndrome is an ultra-rare disease, the literature reports epidemiology of few hundreds cases worldwide. I should also say that epidemiology for diseases that go with our treatment other than surgery in this case it always tend to be underreported, so we’ll see over the years what the final epidemiology will be.

Proteus syndrome is also a part of a larger family of overgrowth diseases this family includes PROS diseases. So now that we have achieved proof-of-concept in Proteus syndrome our next objective for the broader rare diseases strategy is to expand miransertib proof-of-concept beyond the initial Proteus syndrome indication. For that purpose, we are currently dosing in the company sponsored Phase 1/2 trial focused on overgrowth diseases driven by PI3K and AKT1 mutation, which includes Proteus syndrome as well as Proteus diseases.

So our Phase 1/2 is the platform for two things, one is to participate in generating data for what will be potentially a registrational process for Proteus syndrome as well as and in parallel give us the opportunity to expand miransertib proof-of-concept within the overgrowth disease family and beyond Proteus syndrome. That’s the intend of the strategy – that was the intend from the beginning and continues to be, it only got stronger with the improvement in the data.

This trial is really also a part of a three-prong strategy as we discussed. The three-prongs are number one, the continued support of current and future NIH study. Number two, as I mentioned the Phase 1/2 company sponsored trial PI3K and AKT mutation overgrowth syndrome. And number three, importantly and considering that these patients where ever they are in the world they do not have really access to any therapy other than surgery. Importantly we feel a responsibility to continue also our compassionate use program. We have a few patients that are being dosed under the compassionate protocol and since the presentation of the NIH at the Patients Association in the U.S. we are receiving more inquiries from different parts of the world.

Based on an analysis of the literature for those of you that are on this call for the purpose of modeling future impact of this work, based on the analysis of the literature we believe that the epidemiology in PI3K/AKT1 driven overgrowth diseases including Proteus syndrome to be greater than 1,000 patients worldwide. So you see in this development and in this strategy the making of a rare disease focus company that goes beyond Proteus syndrome. And you are starting to see the data that backs that up.

Let me now to ARQ 087, derazantinib our FGFR inhibitor. So we are going from a program that will be entering registrational Phase 1 that has already entered that stage. Derazantinib is currently, in fact our most advanced program. Our current strategy with derazantinib is to be the first FGFR inhibitor to market in the iCCA indication. We are conducting to the purpose a registrational trial in second-line FGFR fusion driven intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

Importantly and I think this differentiates us from the work – the earlier clinical work done by some of our competitors, we have already identified a biomarker assay for this trial, which is break apart fish and we have already put in place all the contracts to be able to deploy this and we have embedded in the registrational protocol.

We believe that the use of break apart fish facility not only execution of the trial but also down the road commercial update for the drug. We already have for this drug orphan disease designation in the U.S. as well as in Europe. And it is supported by the interm data we will plan to approve – to apply for breakthrough designation as well.

Going as well with the modeling potentially discussing epidemiology, we estimate the market opportunity for iCCA based on our focus to be greater than $200 million yearly in terms of global peak sales for second-line. Obviously in approve FGFR indication that were placed as first to market could also offer the opportunity to expand this program longitudinally in the indication of iCCA that’s increasing the commercial attractiveness of this indication.

We are considering also additional strategy for derazantinib that includes the initiation of a tumor agnostic basket trial to expand in diseases such as gallbladder gastric, brain cancer where FGFR inhibition is increasingly proven to be valuable. However, we have now to access those plans against the positive developments that we have observed for ARQ 531 miransertib in rare disease as well as the developments I will discuss briefly now for our BTK inhibitor ARQ 531. So it is going to be a matter portfolio prioritization across all these investments.

So let me lastly talk about ARQ 531, last but not lost because this is a beautiful asset in our eye and those who are our collaborators as well, I should say. A few comment, ARQ 531, I’ll remind you all is a potent and reversible BTK inhibitor. So it’s a new class of a BTK inhibitor distinct from the current class that is dominating front line which are all irreversible BTK inhibitors.

Our strategy here is to be the first reversible inhibitor to the market in B-cell malignancies. Specifically we have a Phase 1a/b trial that is enrolling patients with B-cell malignancies who are refectory to other therapies including – and this is a competitive differentiating factor right now versus other such compounds in the clinic. Including but not limited to ibrutinib. So our inclusion criteria we like because we consider them to be the broader one available to any one who is right now in the clinic with irreversible BTK inhibitor.

We were please to achieve that and we attribute that opportunity to the very deep and broad preclinical work we have carried out for this molecule over the last three years. The market opportunity for BTK inhibitor that addresses the emerging issue of resistance mediated by C481S mutant BTK is fairly simple to us, it has been estimated by a number of analyst and it is estimated to support a blockbuster level commercial drug. This would be the initial market we target for ARQ 531.

We currently anticipate as I mentioned relevant data from the Phase 1a study to be available during the first half of 2018. And we believe that – as well as the rest of our development this would be any positive development for 531 with early proof-of-concept would be truly transformational for ArQule. And I say here a truly transformational because although AKT and FGFR have been interesting target, still relatively new targets. There is no drug approved at this point in time for either. While for BTK we are talking about a very, very well established target, we are talking about an increasingly well understood mechanism of resistance that we will be targeting.

This concludes my introduction. I hope that I given you enough to be convinced that the next 12 to 16 months could truly be transformational for ArQule. And that the elements of clinical development pipeline as well as financing are in place to go see what we really have.

And with that, I will leave the call to Brian to go in greater technical details on each product. Brian, please.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you, Paolo. I will begin with miransertib specifically in Proteus syndrome. As you know, miransertib is an orally available, selective pan-AKT inhibitor. As a reminder Proteus syndrome is a devastating ultra-rare disease characterized by overgrowth of skeleton, skin, adipose tissue and the CNS system. Most patients are diagnosed by H2 and published literature suggests that 25% will unfortunately pass away before adulthood from complications associated with the disease, disqualified it for rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA.

Our Phase 1 trial in Proteus syndrome led by the National Human Genome Research Institute of the NIH has substantially concluded and I excited to share with you the preliminary data that was recently presented by Dr. Leslie Biesecker the principal investigator at the Proteus Syndrome Foundation Family conference. The Phase 1 trial enrolled six patients including three patients age 12 to 18 and three adults. The selected dose range much lower than the cancer dose administered in the rest of our program was 5 milligrams per meter squared dosed once a day with treatment for up to 12 months.

The primary objective of the trial as mentioned by Paolo was to determine the optimum dose to reduce AKT phosphorylation in the Proteus syndrome affected tissue but greater than 50%. Very importantly, secondary objectives included safety, tolerability, quantification of cerebriform connective tissue nevus, which I will refer to in the rest of my talk as CCTN’s, volumetric MRI analysis of affected bone and CCTN lesions as well as very importantly quality of life, pain and functional assessments.

In the five out of six patients treated a reduction of greater than 50% in phosphor AKT levels compared to pretreatment levels was reported. This met the primary objective of the study. Very importantly, certain secondary endpoints were also achieved. Most significantly with the CCTN results, which demonstrated a reduction in abnormal tissue at end of treatment cycle 12 compared to baseline with the most marked reduction occurring in the two younger children treated for 12 cycles.

Let me just talk a little bit about the CCTN. The CCTN is a key diagnostic criteria for Proteus syndrome. Complications from these lesions are recurrent infections, significant pain and the only effective treatment to date is either surgical excision or amputation of the lower limbs. A recent publication by the NIH Proteus syndrome team highlighted the importance of the growth kinetics of the CCTN lesions of Proteus syndrome patients enrolled in the NIH longitudinal study.

The findings of this paper were as follows; the growth kinetics were most aggressive before the age of 18, it was progressive with a growth rate of approximately 6% per year and the CCTN is preceded by an identified area of abnormal skin and finally the amount of cells harboring AKT mutations correlate with the aggressiveness of the CCTN. This data makes the CCTN an ideal target lesion to evaluate the effectiveness of therapy on the disease. As stated by Dr. Biesecker, miransertib is the first agent he has worked with to show any meaningful change on CCTN lesions in Proteus syndrome.

In conclusion, the CCTN measurements produced reliable and reproducible results that can be proposed to regulatory agency as a potential endpoint for a registrational trial along with quality of life, pain management and potentially other endpoints. In addition, improvements in pain scores as measured by standardized pain scale as well as stabilization of bone growth were also reported in the study. We are eagerly awaiting from the NIH all the endpoints that were evaluated in this study as well.

This is one of those rare occasions that I get to report a truly clinically practice altering data that could change patients lives. ArQule is looking forward to sharing this data in scientific publications once the trial is fully complete.

I’m also pleased to report that data from patients treated under the ArQule name patients use or the expanded access program are directionally consistent with the data presented by Dr. Biesecker. This data convergence and the rigorous identification of meaningful clinical endpoints gives us a potential regularly path forward for miransertib in overgrowth diseases.

The ArQule ongoing Phase 1/2 trial is enrolling overgrowth diseases including patients with PROS or PI3K related overgrowth spectrum of diseases, Proteus syndrome [Audio Dip] driven by an alteration in either PI3K or AKT pathway. PROS syndrome is a family of overgrowth diseases, which include diseases such as CLOVES and fibroadipose hyperplasia.

We have submitted the necessary data to regulatory authorities and are now able to enroll patients over the age of two, which is very important in this disease as the younger you get them the least amount of complications are likely to occur. We are currently opening the ArQule study at two sites one in Italy and Boston and we’ll be opening additional sites to enroll patients. This trial will complement the data flow from the NIH trial in Proteus syndrome.

We recently presented NIH data has been spreading amongst the overgrowth disease community and we are seeing an increase interest in our study. The objective of the study is to confirm a clinically meaningful endpoint to pursue in a registrational trial in PROS or different subsets of PROS. And lastly, we are continuing to provide miransertib on a name patient basis as part of our expanded access program. I expect single patient cases to be published in the near future by treating physicians. That concludes miransertib in rare-diseases.

Let me now move over to our BTK inhibitor ARQ 531. In the third quarter, we began dosing in the Phase 1a portion of the Phase 1a/b trial in patients with B-cell malignancies including B-cell lymphomas, CLL and Waldenstrom’s who are refractory to other B-cell therapies. The Phase 1a trial is expected to enroll between 20 and 40 patients and up to four sites in the U.S. in a standard three-by-three dose escalation study.

The main objective of the study is to determine PK safety, PD and a recommended dose for the Phase 1b part of the trial. We plan to provide a thorough update at a conference in the first half of 2018. Despite the competition in that space, we are encouraged by the accrual rates, the type of patients enrolled in the study to date. The initial data from the first few patients dosed are in line with our expectations at this point in time.

The Phase 1a portion of the trial will be followed by a Phase 1b portion, which will compromise a number of cohorts including one with patients harboring C481S mutations. The trial is expected to enroll 80 to 100 patients in different cohorts. The goal is to establish proof-of-concept in each respective cohort as well as in patients who have C481S mutations.

While the prospect of clinical data is exciting, we are still adding to the already comprehensive preclinical package for 531. Data generated by our main scientific collaborators is emerging to support the utility of 531 in oncology way beyond the C481S mutations.

Finally, let me move onto derazantinib. We have now entered a registration trial for our FGFR inhibitor in FGFR2 fusion driven iCCA. Derazantinib is a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor family. The trial is a biomarker driven trial and serves as a fast to market strategy. The trial will use a break apart fish assay to determine the FGFR2 fusion status. The trial endpoint is objective response rate and it is expected to enroll approximately 100 patients with iCCA and FGFR2 fusions. We are planning for an interim analysis approximately midway when the first 40 patients have been rolled and evaluated for response.

As an update, we have now six large U.S. sites open and several patients have been screened and we anticipate that the first patient dosing will occur imminently. We are working to complete the regulatory process and open sites in Europe. As a reminder, this is a registrational trial that has the potential to lead to conditional approval for FGFR fusions in iCCA and will require a subsequent confirmatory trial.

Finally, our second-generation AKT inhibitor 751, a Phase 1a trial of ARQ 751 is progressing towards conclusion and we are on track to evaluate the data later this year. We are waiting until the data, waiting for all the data to determine the next steps for miransertib as well as 751 in ontology. Data will be presented in the first half of 2018 at upcoming scientific conferences. I am looking forward to update you on our progress as we move through the year.

I will now hand it over to Paolo for our guidance.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you, Brian. Let me turn to the financial guidelines for 2017. Obviously for 2017 our guidance has been updated to reflect the net proceeds from our recent stock offerings and business development activities and it goes as follows. ArQule expects net use of cash to range for 2017 between $25 million and $27 million, the net loss is expected to range between $28 million and $30 million and the net loss per share to range between $0.38 and $0.40 for the year. ArQule also expects to end 2017 between $47 million and $49 million in cash and marketable securities.

And now I’ll turn finally to Rob for the last part of this call to give the financial update in greater detail. Rob, please.

Rob Weiskopf

Thank you, Paolo. The company reported a net loss of $6,666 million or $0.09 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared with a net loss of $5,817 or $0.08 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the company reported a net loss of $21,443 million or $0.30 per share compared with a net loss of $15,898 million or $0.23 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

At September 30, 2017 the company had a total of approximately $27,603 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. For the quarter ended September 30, 2017 revenues were zero compared with revenues of $1,223 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 revenues were zero compared with revenues of $3,522 million for nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Research and development revenue in the three and nine month periods of 2016 was comprised of revenue from Daiichi Sankyo tivantinib development agreement and the Kyowa Hakko Kirin exclusive license agreement. The revenue decrease in both the three and nine month periods of 2017 was due to the end of the development period for revenue recognition purposes on December 31, 2016 for both our metiv-hcc and JET-HCC trial. No further revenues anticipated from these agreements.

Third quarter 2017 research and development expense was $4,570 million compared with $5,265 million for the third quarter of 2016. Research and development expense decreased $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2017 primarily due to $0.4 million lower outsource clinical product development costs for our pipeline programs and lower labor and related costs of $0.2 million. Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $14,747 million compared with $13,800 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Research and development expense increased by $0.9 million in the nine months period primarily due to higher outsource clinical and product development costs of $1.3 million for our pipeline programs, partially offset by lower labor and related cost of $0.3 million. Third quarter 2017 general and administrative expenses were $1,762 million compared with $1,824 for the third quarter of 2016. General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $5,702 million compared with $5,755 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

As Paolo mentioned, the company raised $15.5 million in net proceeds to an equity offering in October 2017. $9.3 million net proceeds to another equity offering in November 2017, and additional funds from business development. The proceeds will be used to advance proprietary pipeline and for general purposes including working capital. In terms of the increase in the number of shares related to these offerings as of November 7, 2017 ArQule has 87,110,202 common shares outstanding and 8,370 preferred shares outstanding.

Just to reiterate the guidance for 2017, our guidance has been updated to reflect the net proceeds, our recent offerings and business development activities. ArQule expects net use of cash to range between $25 million and $27 million. Net loss is expected to range between $28 million and $30 million and net loss to range between $0.38 and $0.40 for the year. And ArQule expects to end 2017 between $47 million to $49 million in cash and marketable securities.

With that, I’d like to hand the call back to Paolo.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you. Operator we can go to questions if there is any in the queue already. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Schmidt with Leerink. You may begin.

Michael Schmidt

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Paolo, can you remind me why you are looking at a different dose in the company’s finds at PROS study, or elapses to the NIH trial.

Brian Schwartz

So Michael maybe I can take this. The initial study run by Dr. Biesecker at NIH use some pre-clinical cell data to determine the minimum amount of drug, he thought that would inhibit the signaling. The trial had both in dose escalation portions and we were lucky enough at the lowest dose to see the effect. At the same time, we used our PROS data to determine a similar type starting points in the PROS study, which was a little bit higher. So it was just run in parallel and the data from the NIH has just come through right now. We still believe that both doses are well below the doses we used in oncology and both doses have been shown to be very safe.

Michael Schmidt

Okay. And then I think you said, you will use the data from a company sponsored study to approach regulators to discuss [Audio Dip] trial. I was just wondering if you can comment on the anticipated of timing of that and then, when do you think the drug would actually on the market eventually for the PROS or other.

Paolo Pucci

So I file that the detail we’re going to use for the regulatory discussion is probably going to be a combination of the data from all the three parts of our strategy. The initial discussions are going to focus obviously on Proteus syndrome. So the data from the NIH is entirely focus on Proteus syndrome for the IP patients as well as adult patients half and half. Then we have the data from some of the compassionate use patients that have been treated, which – and some of them are also being treated for Proteus syndrome. Our one patient has been on therapy for, I think longer than a year now. So that data will also go into the discussion, and anybody that there are merges from the company sponsored Phase 1/2 study in the PROS are overgrowth diseases, they were it will relate to Proteus patients, we can also be enrolled in that study, will also be part of the data package for those discussions. So that should answer the first part of your question.

The second part of your question is when would those regulatory interactions occur, we are in the process of booking those regulatory interactions. And so I cannot comment a lot more on this point. But we take the designation of drugs for the rare pediatric disease are sign that there is great interest from the regulators in having those interactions. So we’re hopeful for – speed the interaction, as far as approval in a product that we approved in the market. As I mentioned, that the onset of the core, once we have agreed on a trial the number of patients to be enrolled in the trial, it is likely not going to be a barrier because you’re talking about probably 15 patients or 20 patients although this is my best guess at that time. So that would not be an obstacle to coming speedily to market.

The other consideration is for how long do these patients have to be treated that we’re seeing – the scanning of the patients at the NIH occurred at onset and the 12 months after, our therapy in 12 months after therapy and we had seen the changes in CCTN late in the NIH rather has observed changes in this CCTN in the pediatric patients between the first baseline scan and the end of protocol therapy scan, so that we would give you a 12-month timeframe to imagine seeing data. Obviously, 12 months is the minimum time frame.

So then you can add a few months to that. But I would be speculating, if I were to go much further. If I think, this is bunches I can say now. Obviously, we can be much more precise about answering your question, once we have had those interaction and we know exactly what that – we think our protocol is and when endpoints are going to be measured. But that as much as I can tell for now to give you a sense.

Michael Schmidt

All right, perfect. Thanks. And then on the FGFR inhibitor, I think, you said, you’re about to enroll the first patients in the pivotal study. And again, I guess, the question on timing – two questions really, number one, is interim analysis, is it a pure futility analysis or can you stop it for efficacy at the interim. And then timing, I guess, when do you anticipate the interim analysis could happen.

Paolo Pucci

So we’re still anticipating the interim analysis to occur in the 12 to 16 months period from now. As far as stopping the trial, this is an open label trial, this will give us conditional registration. So we will be looking at the data, as it comes probably the first 20 patients will be informative given that in the Phase 1/2 we have those to – I think share your 30 patients. And as state in this call, if we were to observe a very positive trend in the first 40 patients, we would go see the regulators for at the minimum of – asking for a breakthrough designation. Obviously, if we see of something that is not in line in a significant way, what we have observed and we observed that is 21% response rate in the Phase 1/2 data. Then that would be a reason for us to rethink the program in that indication.

Michael Schmidt

Right. And you think those sort of 20% plus response rate is that the regulatory hurdles for this effort indication.

Paolo Pucci

I think we have discussed before in this call. And I would refer everybody to those discussion the answer is yes. And we have been the new ones also in past discussions describing what would those discussions have been had – what the confidence interval would be et cetera. But the answer is yes.

Michael Schmidt

Right. Thanks, Paolo.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chad Messer with Needham & Company. You may begin.

Chad Messer

Great, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on all the exciting progress those particularly with the recent stuff with AKT and the financing.

Paolo Pucci

Delay of timing.

Chad Messer

I agree just a couple on CCTN, you mentioned that one of your investigator said this is the first time of therapy had an effect on that. Has it been looked out of other people tried, it’s been used in other words or measured in other trials, and then this relevant to just Proteus Syndrome or other overgrowth syndrome, so is this something that progresses and equally measured.

Paolo Pucci

Excellent question, Chad. I’ll take half, and I will let Brian answer the second. So there has been attempts we know all pre-clinically to use other AKT inhibitors in the Proteus syndrome specifically. We met – the fact that we were invited to join to supply, the NIH with the Phase 1 drug, we take it as positive sign, the universe of other AKT inhibitor. Our AKT inhibitor is also a little bit different than other AKT inhibitors, in that – it’s non-ATP competitive highly selective for AKT inhibitor.

And in fact when we do internal experiments in rare disease comparing our another in oncology of what comparing our first generation AKT inhibitor 092 and next generation 751, they look different as well. So I would say they’re not – probably not AKT inhibitor at the same, and probably we should take the fact that this is the only AKT inhibitor with clinical results available as the fact that these has stood out of the crowd. We should not have a big crowd by the way anyway. As far as other therapies, anecdotally we know from the patients that have been dosed in the compassionate use, those physicians have tried before they were available – able to get a miransertib they have tried mTOR inhibitors with not very much luck. And that’s what I can say preclinically and clinically. And obviously mTOR inhibitors have also all been tested preclinically. As far as the CCTN lesion useful in Proteus and beyond, I’ll let Brian answer that question.

Brian Schwartz

So Chad, CCTN is specific to Proteus and that’s one of the reasons why with my – just leading from Michael’s question, why the Phase 2 in PROS we need to look at the other endpoints. This is a family of diseases, there is really no two patients exactly the same and each of them may have certain criteria, which would create slightly different endpoints to follow. But just coming on your lesion this is key for Proteus syndrome specifically.

Chad Messer

Okay. And maybe just a question also on the NIH study the endpoint of 50% reduction of phospho-Akt, the 50% – basically was arbitrary is that supported by some for example preclinical work that’s something to target.

Brian Schwartz

It was a wrath gift. So there is a balance, the objective of this is to catch the kids when they first diagnosed the two and then treat them for at least 16 years to 18 years or forever until the disease would potentially burn out. We know that AKT is important for growth as well. So if you completely blunted the signal Chad, the probability of the kid growing would be relatively low. So it was a balance between trying to suppress the AKT driven Proteus cells versus the ability to let the kid grow on a regular trajectory. So that was some of the reasons why they picked the 50% reduction, but it was really arbitrary in how they put it together. We pick the dose based on what we saw preclinically that would reduce the phospho-Akt to AKT signaling in the in vitro studies.

Chad Messer

Okay, understood. That makes sense. Do we know how much phospho-Akt is elevated from normal in these patients sort of range?

Brian Schwartz

Its different dependent how many cells in the lesion have the mutation. So in some of the very highly affected lesions that are growing actively AKT is extremely high in other lesions it’s in other patients its little bit lower. So we saw from the NIH their paper was really nicely done in that the growth, the speed of the growth and the presentation of the lesion is dependent on how many cells are affected in the specific area.

Chad Messer

Okay. It sounds like – lot of hard work going into it to bring this stuff out.

Brian Schwartz

It’s up 2% to 10% of the lesions that actually carry the mutation, 2% to 10% of the cells that have the mutation.

Chad Messer

Okay. And then maybe just one on the reversible BTK inhibitor on 531. I believe in prepared remarks Paolo you said the – you intend to be the first reversible to market. Just wondering what gives you that optimism I know you mentioned you were happy with the rate which Phase 1 was enrolling. But I’m sure you weren’t the first in the clinic?

Paolo Pucci

I think we were the first in the clinic dosing, but I do know that matters much, it’s important whose first to market. The optimism where it comes from, well it comes from the fact that only a year ago we were in preclinical and what we were talking about our BTK inhibitor, yes, you are preclinical, let’s see how you go through the IND. We flew through the IND process, we came out with a label with an opportunity to do enroll which is broader than people might have imagined.

And that give us confidence so the fast track record gives us confidence. We are seeing the pace of recruitment and the interest and despite of interest in screening that have followed the very, very first look we had at data from the first patient. Obviously, we’re not alone so for competitive reasons I’m not going to go in a lot more detail. And we think it’s a – we think we have, we like our chances, there will be much greater understanding through a highly scientific publication for this drug early next year and then at that point in time, we hopefully have – we will also have our better understanding of how the drugs behaves.

Another highly competitive environment to my count there is only two reversible BTK inhibitor right now in the clinic. I wouldn’t classify that as a highly competitive environment that it’s probably speaks for everybody. But still we’re going to try to go our way with our drug which we believe is differentiated and bring it to market as soon as possible. What drives us Chad, its not so much – not only rather the competitive nature of the industry we are in when it comes to commercial implication, what drives us it’s also the fact that C481S is really emerging as an unmet need. And so there are going to be patients waiting for this kind of therapy as one that 531 could be. We have always liked our chances for 531, and that we continue to like them much and so do our scientific collaborators.

Chad Messer

All right, great thanks. Thanks and congratulations again a lot of exciting things.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Matthew Cross with Jones Trading. You may begin.

Matthew Cross

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. And I would extend a third congrats on a great quarter of progress.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you, Matt.

Matthew Cross

I appreciate the update on the enrollment status for the iCCA trial and I was wondering would you say the number of sites in any way a limiting step from what you’re seeing so far. I mention an expansion into European sites.

Paolo Pucci

For iCCA, actually your question comes – very good because Brian had a development here in Boston recently for the iCCA, sorry for this – we just open a site for the rare disease Proteus in Boston the premier site. For iCCA not so far the opening of the sites in the U.S. has been a rate limiting factor. It just patients coming out of the screening eligible for the trial. That has been a little – so far a little bit more of a limiting factor for iCCA Phase 3.

Brian Schwartz

But I would say Matt, all the institutions we’ve got now are high academic institutions, which take on average between six and nine months to open. So they’re all opening around the same time frame and anticipate to see a spike in accrual rather than a drip which you often see when you have more community based sites opening up.

Matthew Cross

Okay, great. So you would effectively say that these are relatively concentrated patients…

Paolo Pucci

Yes. Let me clarify because I misunderstood our group because I was thinking about this latest development. Brian we can confirm that now we are opening the U.S. as well for the Phase 1/2 rare disease at Boston children. And that’s very important for us because that until now the only site where we could refer patients with the NIH – for Proteus Syndrome only. Now we have super prestigious institution that has joined us in expanding the opportunity for access to miransertib in overgrowth diseases, very excited about that, very excited about that.

Matthew Cross

Great. I’m glad to hear it. And thanks for that detail. And then just a quick follow-up. As we do get closer to potential commercialization for derazantinib can you give us a sense as to how many PD work is going to approach the EU and Asian markets, I wasn’t sure if you were planning to include in the Asian sites in the trial or potentially in the confirmatory to follow?

Paolo Pucci

At this point in time, we are not planning to conduct ourselves a trial in Asia, neither China nor Japan. And we are keeping the door wide open to the potential of partnership for those two regions of the world, which are very important for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma in general because the epidemiology of the disease in China particularly and all Southeast Asia is a multiple of what it is in the western world. So we’re keeping the door wide open to those opportunities.

China is a particularly interesting market, because China could be the place where a basket trial proof-of-concept trial to expand eventually the footprint of this – of derazantinib in actually for implicate the malignancies would be something very effective to do could be done in a very effective and timely way. So we’re keeping the door wide open to those opportunities.

Matthew Cross

Right. Okay, got it. Thanks. I think that’s it from me.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Zavoico with B. Riley, FBR. You may begin.

George Zavoico

Hi, good morning everyone, and Paolo and everyone nice to where you’ve set yourself up for a news rich 2018, data rich and news rich 2018 should be very, very interesting year for your transformational, I hope in a very good way? So the question about ARQ 092 miransertib. What you’re talking about or the phospho-AKT and the CCTN, these are biomarkers. But you also mentioned the secondary end point, the quality of life and pain that’s part of my first question. The other part is that you’ve said Brian that the diagnosis first comes at about age two, but then age trials only treated patients who 12 years of and older.

Are the changes in – first part of the question – of the changes that you’ve seen the biomarkers do they actually translate into quality of life and pain, can you speak to that all yet? And number two…

Brian Schwartz

So maybe I wasn’t 100% clear George, so we look at three things, the three levels, you’re 100% correct. So if our focus on for example the youngest patient we so not down in phospho-AKT, we saw further graphic changes in the lesions, so the area respect to decreased and we so decreasing pain. The older patients of the adults, we primarily saw the phospho-AKT changes not as significant changes in the other parameters. But the expectation from the NIH paper is that – it’s only really grows until 2018 then after 2018 it really slows down.

George Zavoico

So do you – in that regard do you see the drug being approved perhaps in two phases and for dutiful indications perhaps in relieving pain for older patients and then actually having a deep disease modifying effect for younger patients?

Paolo Pucci

I think it’s a possibility hat because the season has two different life – if you’ll see the dramatically in earlier age for the patients to deploying to that very large percentage of those patients don’t survive the output that there the end point and the dosage would be year to work containing the disease. Obviously is then once the disease is well established, we know that we might have to look at different end point. So basically my experience by here I’m just speculating. Our objective is to try to impact the disease with our drug as early as possible within the due safety parameters.

And going back to the questions that somebody ask before those that’s the reason why with the NIH the lowest possible – lowest imaginable as affected those was deployed. So I would also like to stretch that with the lowest possible imaginable dose – the NIH as achieved the result you guys achieves would that we tell you for the good building of the drug in that setting. This shows what it shows at that minimum possible dose,. How many times you’re here over drug that shows result of the minimal possible does, not often that in my opinion.

So what could happen and I’m speculating here is could happen that the focus is to get the drug approved in as fast as possible in the population with disease can still be impacted. And that’s the pedology population, and that’s the reason why we have received from the FDA, the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation.

And then you can imagine there are some of those patients that do manage to survive in adult. Participating some formal registry of phase 4 commitment they will collect data for label expansion in later age. Then I can imagine at this point in time. But our focus is pediatric population where we could do the most good with the drug and where we can get the drug approved in the short as possible time.

Rob Weiskopf

George, let me just make – maybe say other thing. We’ve been very bless to have the NIH run a longer study of the same patients following the CCTN over the last 10 years. So we know what has happened to a lot of the kids CCTN overtime, and that’s why one of reasons we so excited with the study as we saw that trajectory change in the younger patients. So they have been followed for a long time in his historical studies and because of the disease in a lot of the patients that would come on to the next phase development to well known.

George Zavoico

Okay. So that means that the NIH part of the trial, for the phase 1 NIH trial really provides you with the safety that allow you to go into the company’s sponsored trial with the younger patients and then you have to wait for that data before you can submit an NDA because you’re going for the younger patients first?

Brian Schwartz

The younger patients was purely a precaution remeasure so we did the appropriate toxicity studies and you need to do to go into younger patients and we just wanted take a stepwise approach go 18, 12 to 18 now we have patients six to 12 one hour study and then go to two to six, so which just precautionary.

Paolo Pucci

So what I would say is that the development that you have absorbed over the last three years, tell you that the regulators have allowed us to enroll by now patients to yields and older in our company sponsored overgrow syndromes trial which includes prostate syndrome. Okay so that is the development you want to look at to understand the level of credibility that this drug is building in the eyes of the regulator relative to treating pediatric population.

George Zavoico

Okay thanks and a quick question on derazantinib. You haven’t screened a number of patients you already is that you are ready to enroll I mean ready to treat. It is too early to report I want the screening ratio verus enrollment?

Brian Schwartz

It’s too early George.

George Zavoico

Too early, okay. And what do you need to see before you trigger further development of derazantinib have been to some of the other indications what you need to see from this first trial?

Paolo Pucci

We need to see any developments on the business development side and how we’re going to allocate our budget then the tremendous problem made by – in rare diseases calls it out as a priority. And although we cannot discuss a lot more today, because we’re waiting for a proper update their early to the next year, 531 is calling for investment as well. In CLL and potentially beyond CLL as well. So we have to look at the whole portfolio that derazantinib its own deserve more resources, of course it does, but we have three drugs in clinical development they’re all fully owned, so they are all require capital. And we are not discussing yet the fourth drug, register on 51 that could have opportunities as well and we will know early next year. So is that portfolio prioritization George we are to the data that comes that we prioritize accordingly.

George Zavoico

Thank you very much look forward to the data coming up soon.

Paolo Pucci

You’re welcome. Thank you.

Dawn Schottlandt

Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to providing update throughout the quarter. And we hope we’re going have a great day.

