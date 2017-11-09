Don't Be Surprised To See Rite Aid Take Flight

"When pigs fly" is a centuries old Scottish saying meaning something will never happen. Some are of the belief that currently Rite Aid (RAD) is a wounded and grounded pig that will never recover to fly again. Pigs have a hard time flying because they don't have wings. However, almost all animals with wings do indeed fly, so therefore, if a pig had wings it could fly.

The most famous mythical winged animal of all is the flying horse known as Pegasus from Roman mythology. There is another flying mythical creature named Pigasus, the embodiment of a winged pig, first described by R. Thompson as a character in one of the Oz books, Pirates In Oz, written in the 1930s. Pigasus took to flight with riders who were magically compelled to speak in rhyming jingles. Just as Pigasus would fly riders to the sky, so will Rite Aid take to flight all those who are not frozen in fright to a greater height.

Source

Let's face it, a pig is heavy and needs more than two wings for it to create lift for takeoff. So instead of two wings, it is necessary for Pigasus, er, Rite Aid to have at least four wings.

Wing No. 1

John Standley is wing number one. There is much hostility and anger directed towards John Standley on numerous message boards. This is understandable from the point of view of all who got wounded from the exploded WBA/RAD arb grenade. However that was then and now is now, certainly it is prudent to learn from past mistakes, but all we can do is evaluate the present situation and move forward.

John Standley was with Rite Aid from 1999 to 2004, then went to work for Pathmark Stores, coming back to Rite Aid in 2008. Things were so bad at the time of his return Rite Aid made the short list of 15 companies destined for certain bankruptcy based on Moody's Investors Service data. The captain that steered the good ship Rite Aid away from the shoals of bankruptcy was none other than John Standley.

In 2015, after saving Rite Aid from bankruptcy, ExecRank named John Standley the top ranked executive among mid-cap companies in its c-suite executive rankings:

'John's done an incredible job and has an unbelievable pedigree across a whole number of positions at Rite Aid,' Jonathan Aspatore, CEO ExecRank, shared with TheStreet in a video interview. 'Since 1999 he's had the role of chief operating officer, chief financial officer, chief administrative officer. That multitude of roles has really helped him excel in bringing the company forward,' he said. 'The earnings per share over the last five years is [up] over 40%, which is incredible for a mature retailer,' Aspatore added. 'We think he's done just an incredible job of managing all of it.'

The last time Rite Aid's stock price was where it is today was January 2013. The one in charge then is the same one in charge now. If John Standley stays on board, he is in a familiar situation and has already written the playbook. He has been in this situation before. One could say he did not have to wrestle with the Amazon of today back then, and that would be true. However back then he wrestled with something bigger, the dark specter of Rite Aid's seemingly inevitable destiny with the grim reaper of bankruptcy.

RAD data by YCharts

After having corresponded and talked on the phone with two people who have had face to face interactions with John Standley, one was found to be an admirer and one not so much. However they both agree that without him, it is unlikely RAD would have survived its brush with bankruptcy back in 2008. Both agreed his greatest weakness is his propensity to surround himself with "yes people." Both agreed he is a smart and capable person.

Obviously not everyone is a fan. Many are angry over losses incurred as a result of the botched merger with Walgreen's. In fairness, there probably is not a another person on earth who was more interested in making the deal work, as he would have carted off tens of millions in cash. Regardless, one of the lift wings is clearly labeled John Standley. With him, Rite Aid is able to yet again recover, along with its share price. Without him, as a result of an ouster or resignation, there will be a high probability of a short term price levitation. Both the presence or the absence of Mr. Standley can have a positive effect on the future PPS of Rite Aid.

John Standley said on the last conference call there was something keeping him awake at night. Ironically, one person's dream can also be another's nightmare. Here is John Standley's worst nightmare:

Source

Wing No. 2

Because there is the potential of disruptive wind shear emanating from Amazonia, Rite Aid will need a lot more lift. Wing number two is being constructed by the shorts who are presently trapped behind enemy lines and will meet their demise in the conclusion of the Battle of the Bulge which is being fought now until after Christmas due to tax loss selling.

Shorts are actually late to the party as seen by the following chart where the build up in shares sold short started in earnest only since July of this year. Shares sold short went from around 4% in June 2017 to almost 18% (with a bullet) on Oct. 13th. Rite Aid went from an extremely low short position to currently one of the top ten companies sold short (by volume) on the NYSE in the space of only four months.

Source

Obviously, there was a great opportunity to short at the beginning of the year but not so much now at around $1.50 for a company not even close to bankruptcy. If there were a possibility of bankruptcy, shorts could just stay the course for a ride to zero, but the way it stands here, shorts have to cover somewhere. The estimated time frame for covering is the first quarter of 2018 as they will no longer have the support of tax loss sellers. Certainly a commentator or two will postulate Rite Aid is going bankrupt, but simple analysis tells us companies typically go bankrupt when they can't service their debt, not when they have billions coming through the door to pay down debt.

A certain amount of short trading is done by human beings that have done research and fundamental analysis and believe the stock is going down and will profit from the demise of the shorted company. Some short trading is a hedge against something else -- a paired trade, a bond, or an option. What ever the reason, a short sale requires that security to be borrowed before it can be sold (short) and is later returned when it is bought (covered) back.

Naked shorting is a different animal. It is not naked in the same manner as a naked option such as selling a naked call that it is not "covered" by an offsetting number of shares held long. Naked shorting means a stock has been sold short but no effort has been made to borrow the same number of shares that were sold short. By regulation shares must be located to borrow against the shares sold (naked) short within three days or the position must covered. Naked shorting is actually "counterfeiting" a share so that it can be sold even though there are no shares available to be borrowed.

The following table is a slice of trading life over the last couple of weeks that is fairly representative of the trading action since the merger with Walgreens (WBA) was called off. Volumes have lightened up recently but the oversized action of shorts in relation to volumes and naked shorting percentage of total shorting has typically been over 50%. There are many moving parts of the market; certainly this is not our grand father's market with high frequency or algo programs tied into news feeds, automatically trading according to the message. However, looking at the action over the last three months vs. the last three years it is clear that there are players, human or otherwise, presently engaged who are new to the party. Party crashers tend to depart when the party gets boring, which will be soon if volume keeps dropping.

DATE RAD VOLUME SHORT VOLUME NAKED SHORT VOLUME NAKED SHORT AS % OF SHORT VOLUME 11/3/17 26,706.876 11,658,628 7,932,087 68.04 11/2/17 20,284.461 8,635,231 6,000,697 69.49 11/1/17 19,476,997 9,957,122 5,757,954 57.83 10/31/17 14,518,049 7,219,814 4,348,076 60.22 10/30/17 17,456,654 7,668,369 4,168,693 54.36 10/27/17 40,496,608 20,327,572 11,503,014 56.59 10/26/17 34,283,688 16,728,843 10,602,731 63.38 10/25/17 15,411,590 7,318,782 3,827,603 52.30 10/24/17 11,776,534 6,624,653 3,951,366 59.65 10/23/17 12,483,460 5,598,014 3,115,160 55.65

Source: Compiled by Author

Recently there was a sighting of those responsible for doing the heavy volume of shorts and naked shorts:

Source

Short and naked shorter certainly have had their great fun over the last few months, but their ill advised joy ride is about to come crashing down to earth over the next couple of months. They are shorting like it's 2008 when Rite Aid was on a cliff's edge of bankruptcy, but the problem for the shorters is it is not 2008, it's coming up on 2018, with billions of dollars flowing into Rite Aid's coffers, courtesy of Walgreens. Another problem they currently have is the trading volume has recently been drying up, which makes it harder and takes longer to exit the position in size.

Wing No. 3

Wing number three is Mr. Kermit R. Crawford. Getting Kermit in the door of Rite Aid is like getting several highly regarded execs for the price of one. He had a 30+ year career at Walgreens, starting out as a pharmacy intern and working his way up to President of Pharmacy, Health and Wellness. He spent some time along the way as the President of Walgreens Mail Service, Inc. During his stint with Walgreen's he also served as an Executive Vice President of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) services of Walgreens Health Initiatives, Inc. (formerly known as WHP Health Initiatives, Inc.), a wholly owned subsidiary of Walgreen Co. He has also served as Executive Vice President of PBM Services at Catalyst Rx Health Initiatives, Inc.

Kermit "retired" from Walgreens a few years ago while only in his 50s. Since then he has worked as a retail health care advisor and consultant to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm in New York in addition to serving on the boards of Allstate and Lifepoint. Sycamore is very active in the retail space. They took busted merger survivor Staples private this year. They have taken Belk private as well as acquiring over 300 stores from Dollar Tree to roll up into their privately held Dollar Express.

Kermit brings a new culture of success, a wealth of pertinent experience, is well connected in the industry, and has deep contacts in the PE world. This hiring was and is a smart move. He has broad knowledge of operations from a successful competitors point of view. His visibility and background sends a message akin to rolling out a welcome mat for interested private equity firms.

Wing No. 4

Finally, year over year comps in 2018 are going to create lift. There may be pressures on revenue and margin, but as long term debt and the credit revolver are paid down, removing the interest payments are going to boost EPS. Even though annual revenue and EBITDA are going to drop, retiring several billion in debt is going to reduce interest payments from over $100 million a quarter to around $35 million a quarter sometime during 2018. This process will pick up steam throughout the year, as the final payments from the sale of stores to Walgreens will happen next spring and debt is paid down.

With the extra profits generated from removing the crushing interest payments, Rite Aid will have increased flexibility to invest in and perfect a bricks and clicks strategy or last mile delivery options if that is what consumers are looking for.

The Tale of Two Markets

Here is how bond holders holding the bonds maturing in the next few years feel about Rite Aid:

Source

With all the drama of the last couple of years, the price of the bond maturing in 2021 seen below has moved very little. Right now it is trading close to par and bond investors are assigning a default rate close to zero.

Source

However, if we elongate the time frame forward, the perceived risk becomes greater, so this is how bond holders holding the bonds maturing in 2027 feel about Rite Aid:

Source

Bond holders with the maturation date of 2027 are a little more concerned than the 2021 bondholders. This bond started the year over par and has dropped to 87 cents on the dollar, but of course it is still paying its coupon. However, if you want to see what imminent bankruptcy looks and smells like, look at the 2008-2009 time frame when the 2027 bond was trading at less than 10 cents on the dollar and Rite Aid was spoken of in the same breath as Blockbuster, which filed for Chapter 11 in 2010. This is one of the very rare times the bond market got it wrong when predicting bankruptcy. Back then, the bond market underestimated the Rite Aid management team in place at the time. Right now, the stock market is underestimating the Rite Aid management team in place while overestimating the Amazon threat.

Source

Compare the bond market for Rite Aid in the chart above to the stock market chart below for the same time frame. The stock market was incorrectly and overly optimistic in 2006/early 2007 over Rite Aid's prospects but the bond market was not. The bond market was also quicker to recognize the sustainability of Rite Aid's improving financial conditions starting in early 2009, whereas the stock market only partially recognized the turnaround in 2009 but did not fully grasp the magnitude of the turnaround until 2015.

Now look at the recent swoon of stock price vs the milder downturn of the long term bond price and ask, "Which market has the better track record and furthermore which market is going to get it right this time?" If the bond market is correct then the stock price will recover. If the stock market is correct then the bonds will tank from here. However, the stock market is usually not the more reliable or leading indicator when it comes to predicting the demise or success of a company.

RAD data by YCharts

Conclusion

Short of a buyout offer, it is hard to see the shares of Rite Aid not having headwinds until the end of the year when quarterly results will be announced. To say it has bottomed may be premature. Between end of year portfolio window dressing, tax loss selling, short pressure, and the general funk of the longs, RAD will most likely chop around building a base for a couple of months.

What we do know is Rite Aid is not likely going to zero anytime in the next few years, based upon the analysis and buy in of bond traders according to the risk profile they will accept in the present pricing structure.

Watch for sell-offs (or lack thereof) every time there is a headline that includes the words Amazon and pharmacy, even if the article is utter nonsense. When Rite Aid trades up after bad news, that will mean the bottom is behind us, because it will be exactly then when the shorts start covering.

Don't expect Rite Aid to take flight right away. Just as we are now winding down hurricane season here on the east coast, Rite Aid is hampered by the swirling rumors of a destructive storm originating in Amazonia.

Rite Aid executives are embattled and their competency has been maligned, but this narrative is expected with 52-week lows being printed, yet all will be forgiven as the stock price recovers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.