Key Energy Services (KEG) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 09, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

West P. Gotcher - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Analysts

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for standing by. At this time, we'd like to welcome everyone to the Key Energy Services Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I'd now like to turn today's conference over to West Gotcher, Vice President, Corporate Development, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

West P. Gotcher - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Holly, and thank you all for joining Key Energy Services for our third quarter 2017 financial results conference call.

This call includes forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this call including risk factors discussed in our 2016 Form 10-K and other reports most recently filed with the SEC, which are available on our website at www.keyenergy.com. This call may also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our previously posted earnings release, which can be found on our website for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures provided in this call to the comparable GAAP financial measures. For reference, our general investor presentation is available on Key's website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

I'm now going to turn the call over to Robert Drummond, Key's President and CEO, who will provide some comments regarding Key and trends he's seeing in the business and in the market. Then Marshall Dodson, our CFO, will review our financial results.

I'll now turn the call over to Robert.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, West, and good morning, everyone. We continue to make progress in our efforts to instill a P&L focused culture at Key and to position the company to take advantage of improving demand for production-related services while capitalizing on the growth in our services exposed to the completion-related spending. We've seen evidence of these efforts as last quarter, we crossed into breakeven adjusted EBITDA excluding our International. And this quarter, I am pleased that our U.S. operations began to generate adjusted EBITDA beyond breakeven and, in fact, was the best financial result we posted in six quarters.

I expect our results to continue to improve going forward driven by our growth initiatives and improving macro market conditions for production services. This quarter, we saw our revenues in the U.S. increase by 3.5% or 5% if you exclude the revenues from our frac stack and well testing businesses sold in the second quarter.

We also experienced a loss of about $1 million from Hurricane Harvey with about three-quarters of that impact felt within our Coiled Tubing business. Growth, though, in Coiled Tubing still provided most of the revenue improvement quarter-on-quarter, and revenue from our completion-related services across all of our (03:06) has continued to grow throughout the year and represented over 25% of our total revenue in the third quarter.

While revenue and our Rig Services segment was flat, we exited the quarter on a revenue per workday basis about 8% higher than the first month of the quarter. Some customers slightly increased their production services activity on the improving oil price outlook, and we experienced some increasing demand for our drilling and completion services ,which made up 17% of our hours in Q3 compared to 15% in Q2 and 13% in Q1.

Hours per workday were up 3% using the same two bookends. And we expect this momentum to carry into the fourth quarter with our average working rig count over the past few weeks running higher than we have seen in almost two years. With the growing demand for larger well services rigs in the market today, the Association of Energy Services Companies, otherwise known as the AESC, an industry organization that tracks the well servicing rig count, recently published some updated guidelines for rig classification to ensure consistency in classification across the industry. And under their definition, the Class IV and particularly the Class V are the rigs that are fit for purpose for most horizontal well applications. Between the Class IV and Class V rigs under the new AESC definition, the difference is the hook load or how much weight the derrick is actually ready to lift safely.

With the extended length of the lateral sections of today's horizontal wells, operators want to ensure that their rig they call out can meet any of the potential demands of the job. Working in the horizontal section of the well greatly increases the potential load the rig has to handle. And under the new AESC classification definitions, we believe that we have the industry's largest fleet of fit-for-purpose Class IV and Class V rigs with 147 Class V and 199 Class IV rigs.

Our spare rig capacity is available to meet the future needs of our clients. And to help put this in perspective, this fleet generated 1.4 million billable hours in 2014, which is over twice our current annualized run rate. And given our streamlined cost structure, as we return to that level of activity, we believe that our adjusted EBITDA generation will be superior to what was generated in that period.

So, with good growth and demand for completion services our Coiled Tubing business enjoys 36% revenue growth quarter-on-quarter as we activated more of our large units, generating 45% incremental adjusted EBITDA margins. Our larger units of 2.375 inch or greater is driving this growth, and during the period, we had on average six of these large diameter units working and expect to have all 13 working by the time we reach the first part of 2018 with some of the additional units going into the Eagle Ford or the Permian or wherever we can end up with the best terms, but both of these markets are seeing good activity increases.

As coiled tubing demand has improved this year, we have been judicious in crewing and deploying units, first ensuring that we have the right crews and have steady demand for the unit. We have recently added a veteran coiled tubing (06:57) leadership to our ranks, and I believe that this change along with other organizational changes to our 24-hour rig business will allow us to capture even more completion revenues across these two segments.

Completion activity also benefited our Fluid Management business, which saw quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of about 10%, on improvement of truck hours of about 7%, and we also benefited from a slight price increase. Competition for drivers between water and sand hauling in an already nationally tight CDL (07:34) market continues to be tough though. Thus far, we have been able to increase price enough to cover the inflation and driver wages and are actively recruiting drivers to meet additional demand.

Adjusted EBITDA and margins in our Fishing and Rental business improved on more fishing activity and the sale of our frac stack and well testing business. Our goal is to grow Fishing and Rental revenues more than we grow rig revenues. And given the opportunities we see in this segment of the market and the organizational changes that we've made, we have in place, I believe that this is achievable.

On the cost front, as I mentioned before, we've had some labor efficiencies as we added rig and coiled tubing crews as well as drivers to meet rising demand. This impacted our margins during the quarter. While we are still committed to managing cost to maximize earnings, organizationally, we are firmly on offense. We're driving for accretive revenue growth. Where it makes sense, we will continue to add crews ahead of the growing demand we see in the market. This may weigh on margins quarter to quarter depending on the deployment timing.

On the G&A front, we continue to find ways to conduct our business with less overhead, and I expect continued optimization in the future. I and the rest of the leadership at Key are committed to supporting a much larger revenue base with only modest cost increases. And we have the team and scalable systems and processes in place to do so. I believe as the market recovers and we double our activity, we would only need to add 15% to 20% to G&A from our current run rate to support this level of operations.

So, now, I'll turn the call over to Marshall who will review in depth our results.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Robert. Consolidated revenues grew $2.9 million or 2.7% quarter-over-quarter. Excluding our International segment, revenues in the U.S. improved by about $3.7 million (09:47) or 3.5% over that same period. Our consolidated operating loss increased from $7 million to $34.7 million in the third quarter, and that includes legal fees and settlement charges of $11.6 million as we reach settlements on a number of matters.

As Robert already covered, our Rig Services revenues were flat quarter-on-quarter though on a good run rate as we exited the quarter. Our margins declined with a 200 basis point impact due to higher labor costs as we added crews through the quarter ahead of the rig deployments. We view this impact to be transitory, although seasonal inefficiencies and additional onboarding of crews will likely hold margins in the fourth quarter pretty flat to third quarter levels.

In our Fluid Management segment, revenues grew 10% quarter-on-quarter on higher activity and water volumes largely outside of the Permian. The Permian remains a market where we see increasing demand, but as Robert said, the market for qualified drivers is tight. Labor inefficiency and equipment make-ready cost us about 200 basis points of margin quarter-on-quarter. We expect to recover only about half of this impact next quarter due to seasonal effects.

In our Fishing and Rental segment, as Robert said, our EBITDA and margin improved quarter-on-quarter due to the sale of our frac stack and well testing assets whose absence in Q3 resulted in a revenue decline. Excluding those second quarter frac stack and well testing revenues, higher activity in the Permian drove the revenue improvement. Margins improved on the higher activity and as a result of the exit of the frac stack and well testing business. We would expect margins to stay around third quarter levels at current activity and believe the inherent operating leverage in this business will drive margin improvement as we see further increases in sales.

Our Coiled Tubing segment again saw the largest revenue increase at 36% with a modest increase in price and higher utilization. Our EBITDA benefited with margins improving quarter-on-quarter on the higher activity and pricing. As we deploy additional units over the next couple of quarters, there will be some make-ready and labor inefficiencies which will pressure margins 400 to 500 basis points in the fourth quarter and potentially a little spillover into the first quarter.

However, once we're beyond the start-up of these units, we expect that as the working unit count at least doubles from third quarter levels, our revenues will grow accordingly, and our margins will recover to around the third quarter level, absent further price improvements.

In our International segment, we closed on the sale of our business in Russia in September, marking the end of our operations outside of the U.S., and we recorded a $4.7 million gain on this sale. We're still in the process of liquidating some entities outside the U.S. and expect the remaining liquidation cost to be around $0.5 million over the next 12 months.

G&A expense for the third quarter of 2017 was $37.2 million, which included charges associated with legal fees and settlements of $11.6 million, $3.3 million in equity comp from our MIP, and $0.2 million of severance. Excluding these costs and International G&A of $1.1 million, U.S. G&A in the third quarter was $21 million, and we would expect our run rate to range between there and $23 million a quarter going forward.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $21.1 million, and interest expense was $8 million. We expect our run rate in these two costs to be consistent next quarter. On taxes, we continue to not record any benefit at this point.

Cash flow used in operations was $21.4 million for the third quarter as compared to $14.5 million used in the second quarter. Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $2.4 million and $9.6 million year-to-date. We expect our CapEx to be around $5 million in the fourth quarter.

On liquidity, we ended the third quarter with $77.7 million in unrestricted cash, down $17 million from last quarter due to interest, CapEx, working capital, and about $5 million of the legal fees and settlements being funded in the quarter. We had $26.5 million available under our credit facility for $104.2 million in total available liquidity. Our asset coverage ratio at the end of September stood at 2.05 times versus the debt covenant minimum of 1.35 times.

Looking ahead at the fourth quarter, weather, less daylight, and the holidays typically result in a 5% to 7% decline from third quarter levels in our production-focused businesses. We know of some customers who are picking up activity and others who are running out of budget before the end of the year. Overall though, with our activity picking up as we exited the third quarter, we expect our revenues to hold generally flat for Q3 to Q4 with the exception of Coiled Tubing where we expect another strong quarter of growth with more units working. We expect this to result in an overall low to mid-single-digit U.S. revenue increase in the fourth quarter over third quarter levels.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Robert.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Marshall. We see opportunities today to reach our immediate goal of free cash flow neutrality. We believe we can do this and with a supportive market environment, deliver pre-downturn earnings with meaningfully less revenue and minimal CapEx.

Higher completion demand in the U.S. is allowing us to profitably deploy additional coiled tubing units and is also driving more well service rig completion activity. That, along with the horizontal well maintenance demand for our Class IV and Class V rigs and the turnaround in our Fluids business that we've engineered over the past few quarters should provide enough opportunities to allow us to at least meet our near-term goals.

As the macro is moving to be more supportive of our customers pursuing the good return on investment they get with production maintenance activities, I believe that our lean cost structure will allow for strong EBITDA generation as we deploy our idle 300-plus rigs that are ready to meet the future needs of our customers. We continue to position ourselves to be ready for growth in the well servicing market using the idle assets that we already own to minimize short-term capital investment requirements.

Now, I will close by thanking our employees for the remarkable effort to prepare for and recover from Hurricane Harvey. They demonstrated their dedication and ability to manage risk again and under adverse conditions. I am very proud of our team, and I have high expectations for our future.

With that, this concludes our prepared remarks, and Holly, we will now open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question will come from the line of Mike Urban, Seaport Global.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

So, it seemed like a lot of puts and takes there. I mean, clearly, demand is getting better, and you've incurred some costs there both in terms of start-up and hiring. It might be helpful for us if you can kind of go through, I mean, where, if any, where are you seeing net pricing? And again, I realize there's kind of a lead lag there. I mean, do you feel like across the portfolio where you are or is it just in Coiled? If you could give us a little color there. Or is it mostly just kind of cost push and therefore, any margin improvement will come more from volume?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

So, good question, Mike. I'll start off by saying almost across the board in Q3, you could kind of categorize our pricing changes, low single-digit increase as we measure comp (18:04) rate per hour for both fluids and rigs and a little bit in coiled as well and that our customers are willing to accept some of that because of the fact that we're having to crew up and the market for labor across all of our line of businesses is very tight.

But we did have some labor inefficiencies associated with putting those crews on in advance of an increasing rig count. We've been pretty excited about what's kind of beginning to have superior (18:32) response from our customers related to the improving oil price environment. And as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we're kind of a rig count high that we haven't seen in a couple of years now and preparing for a bit more of that. And with that, I think as we get into the position where rig count for the whole market begins to grow a little bit, that will provide opportunities for us to make small incremental price increases all along the way.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

And I think as we think about the labor inflation we're seeing, what we're going to have to do to go get employees to man our assets, our expectation is that we get enough price to cover that and still drop some to the bottom line.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

From the perspective of where we need to get to ultimately in price, I think because of the changes in the cost structure that us and probably others have put in place that we believe are very sticky, we don't have to recover all the way back to the levels we were in 2014 to deliver much better margins, but we do had to improve from where we are.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

And I'd say in coil particularly where we've seen the most price, we're still at a level of pricing that is for the level of investment needed on those units is still very low.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got you.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Did that address it?

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. Yeah. That's helpful. And then just specific to your guidance for Q4, very clear on the revenue and the mix of how you get there. It sounds like, again, there are some kind of puts and takes there on the margin side, but just given some of the start-up costs and some of the – I think you highlighted it sounds like a kind of a net decline in margin percentage. Does that kind of net out the flattish EBITDA? Or if you could give us a little clarity there, that'd be great.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

I think, all in, it'll probably be pretty close to the same when you go through everything. As Robert said, we're still growing today and through October, so we're still going to have some inefficiencies as we onboard crews and drivers and all that before we get the assets out. And then again, in the fourth quarter, we also have holidays and the seasonal effects of weather and things like that. So, when you net it all together, we won't see a good recovery in margins in the fourth quarter but would expect as we work through some of the start-up and the onboarding that does cost, should kind of come back out of the system and will return to levels like we had previously.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

And when you think about what we're deploying in Q4 and perhaps first month or two of Q1, essentially doubling the number of large coiled tubing units we deploy, and it's in a matter of like four months and start-up costs associated with that be a little bit exaggerated that we'll reap benefit from as we get into 2018.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. So, that sounds like that normal. I guess, a little bit of that spilling over into early part of next year, but by the time you exit Q1, you think that kind of all normalizes it sounds like.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

That's right.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yes.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. All right. That's all for me. Thank you.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of John Daniel with Simmons & Company.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Hey, guys. Good morning.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning , John.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Hopefully, you can hear me. First question, Marshall, is there any additional color you can provide on the legal settlements? Were they tied to the bankruptcy process or was it accident related? Just any color would be helpful.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. No. Like I said, it's a number of items not to be too coy about it. I don't want to get into the specifics, but we've been actively looking to close out a number of things, and we're successful in reaching settlements and getting it done this quarter.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. So, do you feel like it's behind you now or should we (22:56)...

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Right now, I mean, if we knew of anything, we would have (23:02).

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Fair enough. On the Coiled Tubing side, you mentioned some change out on the – or addition of new senior management. Would you characterize the expected ramp in Coiled Tubing activity a function of them bringing on experienced crews they worked with or just rising demand?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Well, John, I would say first that the demand has certainly been increasing. And we've been kind of trying to be smart about how fast we deployed into it. And we've been (23:38) cost a bit during Q3 and a lot during Q4 to get ready. Adding that leadership though has and will enable us to, we believe, crew the rest of the assets quicker and ...

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

... as well as bringing some client contacts that may help us grow as well. So, I'd say it's combination of the two. We're making excellent progress. I just think this accelerates it.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

And I think we're excited about the team we have in place, the opportunities in front of us, not just for the two in 5H and two in 3H (24:12) which we're seeing great demand but for other facets of the business today.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. And the last one...

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Go ahead. I'm sorry.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

I was just saying last one from me is with the incremental Coiled Tubing activity, can you speak to which area that you see at Eagle Ford and Permian, just thoughts?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

I'd say our strongest activity to-date has been in South Texas for sure.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

The most opportunity probably is still in the Permian, and it's been growing the fastest as of recent, but we're also contemplating other parts of the U.S. to reenter where we left earlier, and it just depends on where we get to kind of the best terms for the opportunities.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. I appreciate your time. Thank you.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, John.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Daniel Burke of Johnson Rice.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning, Dan.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

In terms of the comments on workover rig count continuing to move higher in October, I have a feeling I know what the answer will be, but can you give any color on what you're seeing regionally and maybe a little more specifics about to what extent you're seeing traditional workover activity versus the continued uptick in completion activity?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, we did address that our hours related to completion activities (25:40) improving quarter-on-quarter since Q1, but it still represents a small percentage of total rig count, I think, both for the industry and for us. I think there's been a few of our customers who have made (25:57), taking advantage of the oil price and made slight increases in their rig count. But for us, we've had a lot of customer transition that we've been working on all year. And I would say that we've got new guys that we're working for now that are big and important to us and growing.

So, the AESC rig count for October has not been published yet, but you could see in September, it was flat from pretty much across the quarter. But we anticipate that change because when you look at the difference between $55 oil and somewhere between $45 and $50, there's a significant number of U.S. producing wells that become economic from the operators' perspective to do repair and maintenance on, and we're starting to hear a little bit of that in our customer base and in the market in general. So, that's why we're kind of bullish on the fact that we expect AESC rig count to start to increase because it's really been compressed to about 60% of normal for over a year now, and we feel that as oil price goes up that the operators don't go back and get some of that easy return accretive activity, and that's what we're the most excited about. Did that address it?

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Yeah, it did. And maybe one more, if you are willing, I think I've got some dusty notes that say around about a year ago, you all were working on the order of 190 rigs. I mean, can you talk about where that is in October or is that too specific?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Well, look, I'd say, Daniel, that we have call it in Q3 of about 220 rigs crude in the market, and we averaged on a daily basis in Q3 about 180 of those having a work ticket, and we're 200 now with a work ticket and say over 230 crude. So, I mean, that's pretty specific, and we like where we're headed right now. We weren't too happy where we were in the beginning of Q3, but we exited Q3. We're on a run right now that's extending into Q4 so that's why we're willing to say that we're going to make up for the holiday impact that you typically see in Q4 is because of that and where we are right now.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Robert, that's very helpful. Thanks for that. And then, Marshall, maybe a couple for you. Just thinking about Q4 on the cash side, are there any cash outflows related to the settlements that are going to flow through in Q4? Were those all captured in Q3? And then similarly, same question on asset sales, any cash proceeds coming through in Q4?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

So, there will be some of each. Some of the settlements will flow through the fourth quarter, and we'll probably pick up a little bit in terms of asset sales. Most of the big proceeds were with Russia last quarter. But I would expect that it all to kind of range about where we were and looking forward some of the – we'll also have a little bit extra CapEx in the fourth quarter.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. And I assume the extra CapEx is on the coiled side or is there anything else to talk about there?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

We got a number of smaller, call it, growth opportunities. A few of those we've taken advantage of, just a little bit of carryover of that perhaps, but mostly, it is in coiled prep and an occasional opportunity in our Rental segment as well.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. Where we've seen good opportunities where we get very quick paybacks, we're going to take advantage of that as long as we can get a good payback in our (30:03).

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

We're going to continue to be conservative though in our CapEx spend until we get significantly north of where we are in EBITDA generation.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. All right. Guys, thank you very much for the answers.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Dan. I appreciate the questions.

Operator

Thank you. I'll now turn the call back over to West Gotcher for closing comments.

West P. Gotcher - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Holly. This concludes our call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab. Also, under the Investor Relations tab, we have posted a schedule of our quarterly rig and truck hours. Thank you for joining us today.

Operator

Once again, we'd like to thank you for participating on today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

