Consider Disney A Stock To Trade Now, Not A Long-Term Investment

Dow component Disney is down 2.9% year to date and in correction territory 12.9% below its post-election high of $116.10 set on April 27.

The Dow is up 19.2% year to date and set its all-time high of 23,602.12 on Nov. 7 with this week’s risky level of 24,093.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average set another all-time intraday high this week, while Disney has been holding its “reversion to the mean” on weakness.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) had been a preferred core portfolio holding for a long time. This popularity ended on a dime after the stock set its all-time intraday high of $122.04 back on Aug. 4, 2015. After the close that day, Disney reported earnings and disclosed the initial revenue drag of ESPN. The stock crashed the next day leaving investors feeling great pain.

At the low of $90.00 during the “flash crash” of Aug. 24, 2015 the stock was down 26.3%. In my opinion, whenever a brand-named stock falls into bear market territory in such a knee-jerk reaction, it should no longer be considered a core holding in a diversified portfolio.

There have been trading opportunities since then.

Disney began a strong tradable rebound of 34% from the "flash crash" low to a secondary high of $120.65 on Nov. 23, 2015, which filled the price gap to the low of Aug. 4, 2015. This proved to be a selling opportunity, as this rally was followed by another bear market decline of 28.5% to its next tradeable rally from a low of $86.25 set on Feb. 10, 2016.

This type of volatility is why you trade Disney, not own Disney

Today, analysts expect Disney to earn between $1.12 and $1.16 a share when they report earnings after the closing bell on Nov. 9. On Wednesday, 21st Century Fox (FOXA) reported better than expected earnings, which gave Disney an after-hours bid on the notion that Disney would purchase major assets of this media giant.

Disney is attempting to establish a strategy to off-set continued earnings drag from ESPN, which will be an important component of earnings guidance.

Shares of Disney are not cheap. The stock has an elevated P/E ratio (currently 17.95) and has a below-par dividend yield of just 1.58%.

Here’s how to trade the stock based upon its weekly chart and key technical levels.

The Weekly Chart for Disney

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Disney is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average (in red) at $99.69. The stock has been holding its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” (in green) at $98.96 since the week of Sept. 8 when this average was $97.76.

The "reversion to the mean" is an investment theory that the price of a stock will eventually return to a longer-term simple moving average, and the 200-week is simple to track. A ticker trading above its “reversion to the mean” will eventually decline back to it on weakness. Similarly, a ticker trading below its “reversion to the mean” will eventually rebound to it on strength.

The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise 26.45 this week up from 19.55 on Nov. 3 moving above the oversold threshold of 20.00. This profile favors a tradeable rebound for Disney now.

Note the downtrend drawn on the weekly chart connecting the three highs discussed in my analysis.

Trading Strategy: If my quarterly and monthly pivots hold at $101.37 and $100.69 hold, the upside is to my annual risky level of $119.79.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.