Arbor Realty - An Undervalued Dividend Machine Poised For Growth

When I wrote my first article (here) on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) I labeled it as a hidden gem in a fully valued market. So the big question is, did ABR's Q3-2017 results reinforce the conclusion I came to in my first article?

Highlights From Q3-2017

Let's dive right into the meat and look at the major points from the recent earnings report:

$4.4 billion of originations (through the first nine months of 2017) compared to a total of $4.6 billion of originations in 2016.

Servicing portfolio stands at $15.6 billion with the servicing fee of 48 basis points. This compares to a servicing portfolio of $12.6 billion as of September 30, 2016.

GAAP net income of $.26/share and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $.25 per diluted common share. This compares to $.21/share net income and $.21 per diluted common share in Q3-2016.

Simply put, ABR has managed to increase earnings across the board and rewarded shareholders with yet another dividend increase (which amounted to a 5.5% quarter-over-quarter increase or a 19% total increase year-over-year).

Significant Discount to Book Value Still In Effect

When I first covered ABR, shares were selling for approximately 91% of book value based on share price of $8.23.

Source: ABR Q3-2017 Earnings Report

When earnings were released, share prices were recorded at $8.55 or 94% of ABR's book value. This places ABR's book value per share at approximately $9.10.

Right now is a great time to take advantage of the drop in ABR's price as the company recently announced pricing of $125 million of convertible senior notes. At market close on Wednesday, shares were selling for $8.34 each, meaning that investors can purchase shares for 91.6% of book value. Investors should be pleased that they can still purchase shares of ABR at a discount similar to what was available before a stellar Q3-2017 earnings.

Benefits Of Being A Government Sponsored Entity

Over the last several years, ABR has transformed the revenue structure from having a heavy dependence on origination fees to a company the benefits from net interest income and servicing fees.

As a government sponsored entity, or GSE, ABR exists to reduce the cost of capital and improve the flow of credit to specific sectors of the economy. These entities are sanctioned by acts of Congress. GSE's benefit from limited competition as they provide a niche service that would otherwise not exist. Here are some of the benefits the ABR enjoys:

One of 25 licensed Fannie Mae DUS lenders.

Top 10 multifamily DUS lenders for 10 consecutive years.

Top small balance lender for Fannie Mae in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The first nine months of originations for 2017 demonstrate that ABR serves a critical purpose.

Source: ABR Q3-2017 Earnings Report

ABR has already exceeded the number of originations in 2016 for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the first nine months of 2017.

Servicing Platform

The servicing platform is one of my favorite aspects of ABR's business model. Unlike the origination model, servicing revolves around the idea of consistent cash flows that will last for years to come (average remaining lifespan of ABR's portfolio is eight years).

Source: ABR Q3-2017 Earnings Report

Here are some of the highlights to consider about ABR servicing portfolio:

Escrow balances have increased from $385 million at the end of Q1-2017 to more than $500 million at the end of Q3-2017.

Annual annuity income has increased from $68 million annually at the end of Q1-2017 to more than $75 million dollars annually at the end of Q3-2017.

A 1% increase in LIBOR would add an additional $.04 of earnings to ABR's bottom line.

Remember that MSR portfolios increase in value as interest rates go up because the change of prepayment or accelerated payments is likely to decrease.

From Q1-2017 to Q3-2017 the value of ABR's MSR's has increased from $280 million up to over $300 million.

Increased Earnings = Increased Dividends

ABR has positioned itself as a very shareholder friendly company that has no problem increasing the dividend as its earnings continue to rise. In fact, ABR appears to have no problem increasing the dividend every few quarters if the situation warrants it. I also believe that the internalization of management reinforces ABR's shareholder-friendly approach.

With the addition of the servicing portfolio and extremely confident that ABR will continue to grow earnings in a healthy manner that won't be jeopardized by a slowing loan origination cycle. A financial breakdown of the various income streams demonstrates why I am so comfortable with the transition ABR's management has made.

Source: ABR Q3-2017 Earnings Report

Here are the important takeaways I would like readers to consider:

ABR's earnings for every quarter of 2017 has been well in excess of the dividend and has maintained this track record for several years.

Look at the total net revenues of 2016 compared to the total net revenues of the first nine months in 2017. Although ABR has had to increase share count significantly and has significantly grown the size of the company and allowed it to create a more diversified income stream.

Conclusion

ABR continues to enjoy record year after record year and 2017 has already proven to be a record year using only the first nine months of earnings. As a GSE with a fully internalized management team and continued focus on servicing revenues, I believe that ABR has a significant upside that the market has failed to acknowledge.

Patient investors have the opportunity to collect a well-covered 9% dividend yield with a stock that is currently selling at a major discount to book value. As ABR continues to increase in size we can expect to see management orchestrate bigger deals and more favorable terms of financing. Similar to my last article on ABR, I agree with management's perspective that shares would be more fairly valued at approximately $10 per share. This represents a nearly 20% upside to today's values.

