Starwood Waypoint Homes' (SFR) CEO Frederick Tuomi on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ryan Berry

Good morning and thanks for joining us today. Yesterday afternoon, we released our financial results for the third quarter of 2017, along with a supplemental report of financial and operating information. These documents are available in the Investors section of our website at www.starwoodwaypoint.com.

On today’s call are Starwood Waypoint Homes Chief Executive Officer, Fred Tuomi; Chief Operating Officer, Charles Young and Chief Financial Officer, Arik Prawer. They will provide a review of the company's performance for the period and then we'll open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, please note that certain information presented that are not statements of historical facts may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to assumptions, risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please see our periodic reports filed with the SEC for a description of these risk factors.

All information discussed is as of today November 9, 2017 and Starwood Waypoint Homes undertakes no duty to update any other statements other than required by law. We will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. The supplemental report includes explanations of these measures along with reconciliations to appropriate GAAP measures. Again, this report is available in the investors section of our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Fred Tuomi.

Frederick Tuomi

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss Starwood Waypoint's third quarter. I will review the performance highlights for the third quarter; and Charles Young, our Chief Operating Officer will provide details on our operational performance, followed by Arik Prawer, our Chief Financial Officer who will highlight our capital markets and balance sheet activities during the quarter.

Starwood Waypoint delivered another quarter of solid operating performance and results even in the face of two major hurricanes events. Our third quarter results were very much in line with our expectations and support our updated guidance for the full year 2017.

For our same home cohort of more than 27,000 homes, NOI growth was 6.7% in the third quarter, supported by continued robust revenue growth and disciplined expense controls. At the end of the quarter, same home occupancies stood at 95.1% as we work through our peak leasing season and seasonally highest turnover months for the year.

Our customer satisfaction and operating performance was reflected in year-over-year same home core revenue growth of 4.3% supported by strong resident retention levels, renewed rate growth of over 5% and blended rent growth of 4.4% for the quarter.

Continued cost efficiencies resulted in third quarter same-home core expense growth of only 0.2% and a core NOI margin of 64% relative to 62.6% during the same period a year ago. During the third quarter Starwood Waypoint purchased 609 homes for a total investment of $148 million and sold 243 home for $47 million.

Our average purchase price of $242,000 exceeded our average disposition price of $193,000 as we continue to optimize the quality of our portfolio. Our acquisition activity was concentrated in Nashville, Charlotte, Phoenix, Denver and Dallas.

Acquisitions during the quarter consisted of 498 single asset purchases totaling $116 million. They also rent new deliveries of 90 homes for $28 million and small portfolio acquisitions totaling 21 homes to $4 million.

As previously disclosed, our resident employees also faced the impact of hurricane Harvey and Irma. I am extremely proud of how quickly our professionals mobilized to leverage our technology platform, national employee based and contractor network to provide support and service to those affected residents in Houston, in Florida and Atlanta.

Thankfully no resident or staff members have reported serious injuries as a result of these hurricanes. Arik will provide more details on the financial impact of the hurricanes later in his remarks.

As previously announced in August, Starwood Waypoint Homes and Invitation Homes signed a definitive agreement for a merger equal that will combine the two leading operators in the single family space. This merger will create the largest legal family rental company with 82,000 homes contracted in the high growth regions of Western United States and Florida.

Given the large and highly fragmented single-family rental market, the combined company is still only a small fraction of the 16 million total single family rental homes across the U.S. The new invitation homes will benefit from significant scale operating efficiencies enabling us to deliver exceptional and enhanced levels of customer service and value to our residents.

The merger remains on pace to close during the fourth quarter of 2017 and the Starwood Waypoint shareholder vote is scheduled for November 14. This merger will create a single family portfolio and platform positioned to serve residents with unmatched customer service and efficiency, while creating incremental value for our shareholders.

A well defined plan for integrating the two companies has been laid out and the teams of both Starwood Waypoint and Invitation homes are energized and eager to continue their momentum that has been building since the announcement.

And I'll now turn the call over to Charles Young for a review of our operating results for the quarter.

Charles Young

Thanks Ryan and good morning, everyone. On today's call, I will provide some details on the drivers of our operating results and highlight conditions in our market for the third quarter of 2017.

Before I provide operating performance remarks, I'll begin with a few comments on the hurricane. As Fred highlighted earlier, we're extremely proud of the way our internal team members, partners and vendors stepped up when a resident needed it most. We're truly appreciative of their efforts generosity and proud of our collective response to these catastrophic storms, showing our team's commitment to excellence as well the benefits of our enterprise scale and technology.

We expect to have the vast majority of our outstanding work orders completed by the end of November. By harnessing our national network of vendors and associates to prepare, we were able to respond with prompt care. Our results during the period highlight the teams tremendous focus on controlling the variable cost associated with managing our portfolio in spite of the challenge presented by these storms and evidenced by another strong quarter of operating performance.

Turning to our quarterly operating results, our occupancy rate at quarter end was 95.3% for the stabilized portfolio of 33,264 homes and 95.1% for our same home portfolio 27,313 homes. Please note, we removed 116 home from our same home cohort that was deemed uninhabitable due to hurricane damage.

During the period, same home expiration count was 6921 of which 64.6% were renewed and 69.6% were retained both improvement from when compared to the same period last year. Same home portfolio turnover during the quarter was 10% brining our year-to-date same home portfolio turnover to 28.1% or 37.4% annualized.

We had 4175 renewals commenced during the quarter at a growth rate of 5.3% in 2788 newly commenced during the quarter at a growth rate of 3%. Overall our same home blended rent growth for the third quarter was 4.4% with Northern California leading the way with 9.6% and Southern California, Phoenix and Atlanta all north of 6%. Asking renewal rents for Q4 are currently averaging greater than 5%.

By combining topline growth and keeping expense relatively flat, our core NOI income grew 6.7% producing a core NOI margin of 64% for the quarter or an increase of roughly 140 basis points when compared to the same period last year.

Same home total revenues grew 5% for the quarter compared to the same period last year. This was driven by rental income growth of 3.8%, fee income growth of 11.6%, and revenue target growth of 1.6%. Same home total operating expenses were 2.5% for the quarter driven by 4.8% increase in property taxes, as well as reductions to all controllable expenses – expense items including 1.4% reduction in property management cost running at 4.9% of total revenues.

As we noted on our last call, the decision to keep water sewer and trash services in the company's name will show large resident utility reimbursement and utility expenses growth percentages throughout the internalization process. We just reviewed these items along with bad debt in our core result. Considering these adjustments, our same home core revenue grew by 4.3% and core operating expenses grew by 0.2% during third quarter.

Turning to costs and maintaining a home, same home R&M and turnover expense averaged $385 per home and same home recurring CapEx averaged $451 per home totaling $836 per home for the third quarter and $2152 per home year-to-date. Through three quarters of the year, our average cost to maintain is down 6.4% year-over-year. This is a result of our team's ability to strike a balance between keeping the cost and maintaining our homes inline while providing our residence with a high quality product.

In the process of maintaining our homes, we take pride in providing a great residence experience to excellent service, seemless technology and well appointed homes. To ensure high-quality service, we utilized quick and easy survey after most interactions with our residents.

In fact, on the maintenance side, residents have completed nearly 40,000 surveys over the last 12 months. The results of these surveys indicate a high level of resident satisfaction with an average rating of 4.4 on a five point scale. The data gathered from these surveys allows us to be responsive to our residents need and continually learn and improve our service.

Overall we're pleased with our operating performance in the third quarter where we continue to benefit from strong demand for our products. Our unique technology platform enables our talented team members to service our valued resident while continuing to produce excellent result.

I will now turn the call over to Arik.

Arik Prawer

Thank you, Charles. Today I'm going to provide depth on our financial results, provide an update on capital market activities and capital allocation and conclude with comments regarding our 2017 guidance.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 the company recorded revenue of $169.7 million. On a GAAP basis we recorded a loss of $23.2 million or $0.18 per share, which includes depreciation and amortization. Core FFO for the quarter was $60.5 million or $0.45 per share. Our solid financial results were driven by continued strong operating metrics for the same-store cohort that both Fred and Charles highlighted, accretive acquisitions as well as corporate expense control and cash management following our two equity issuances earlier this year.

A couple things to note on our reporting for the quarter. Firstly, core FFO is adjusted for certain transaction expenses incurred in connection with the merger with Invitation Homes totaling approximately $7.8 million in the quarter due to a one-time cost associated with the proposed merger and integration, the 7.8 million is included as a separate line item in our income statement under transaction cost.

Secondly, we recorded approximately $12.8 million of estimated net casualty losses in the third quarter related to hurricanes Irma and Harvey. These expenses are net of insurance proceeds and adjusted in our core FFO reconciliation in the hurricane loss line.

Note that estimated damages resulting from the hurricane were recorded as an impairment on our balance sheet. Also note that the same home NOI will not be directly impacted by the expenses necessary to repair damage related to hurricanes Irma or Harvey, nor the associated insurance recoveries.

In terms of capital market activity this quarter, we continued our focus on reducing overall cost of debt and expanding our maturity profile. In September we closed our securitization transaction with total principal amount of $733 million net of retained certificates with a 5.25 year fully extended term and weighted average interest rate of LIBOR plus 156 basis points.

This was our lowest cost securitization execution since inception and a testament to both the robustness of this debt market as well as investor confidence in our platform. Proceeds from the securitization were used primarily to pay down borrowings on our revolving credit facility and refinance a $450 million term loan we assumed in connection with our acquisition of the G.I. portfolio in the second quarter this year.

The CI term loan had a rate of LIBOR plus 287.5 basis points and a final maturity of December 2019. As such, the securitization significantly reduces our overall cost of debt and pushes our 2019 maturity into 2023.

At the end of the quarter our overall leverage stood at approximately 44% debt to total capitalization and our fixed rate debt percentage of total debt stood at just under 80%.

Next, I'll revisit the guidance for the year, given our expectation that the contemplated merger transaction will close in the fourth quarter of this year, we've chosen to suspend guidance of core FFO per share. However, let me share our underlying operating guidance for the year.

We're still seeing constructive underlying fundamentals. With regards to our underlying operating guidance, we are tightening the same home revenue growth to 4.5% to 5% maintaining our expense growth of 2% to 3% and tightening and raising core NOI margins 64.75% to 65.25% highlighting our disciplined approach to expense control.

We are also tightening occupancy guidance to 95.25% to 95.75% while turnover is tightened to 35.5% to 36.5%. Stepping back and looking at the year-to-date, we've accomplished a great deal and are extremely pleased with the overall results.

We've purchased 4,667 homes for approximately $1.2 billion to a single home acquisition engine and the acquisition of the G.I. portfolio. With our two equity issuances, we've increased our flow by over 60%, enhancing liquidity for investors and reduced overall leverage, while furnishing approximately $1.2 billion of acquisition activity.

Through a series of debt transactions we've enhanced our balance sheet by improving overall leverage metrics, reducing cost of debt, extending maturities and increasing our fixed rate debt profile. All this has been accomplished in a short period of time and we're very proud of the results.

We plan to continue our track record of excellence and the transformational merger we are embarking upon with our planned Invitation Homes. We are excited for the prospects of the combined company and what we can accomplish together.

One note before I turn the call back to Fred then to Q&A, we will need to keep this call focused on Starwood Waypoint Homes earnings results and outlook as a standalone company. Invitation Homes will be hosting a separate call today at 11 AM Eastern Time to discuss their results. We will not be able to provide further details related to the proposed merger with Invitation Homes and would refer you to Invitation Homes' proxy statement filed with the SEC for further information related to that matter.

With that, let's turn the call back to Fred.

Frederick Tuomi

Thank you, Arik.

As we prepare to bring together the best practices, technology and personnel from these two innovative companies, it's amazing to think about how much we've accomplished so far. Our combined companies have provided hundreds of thousands of people with an opportunity to leave in great neighborhood close to the jobs and the school districts of their choice.

Collectively we invested nearly $2 billion or approximately $20,000 per home in additional renovations and upgrades for the benefit of our residents and our neighborhoods. We spent approximately $166 million annually to maintain our homes, supporting hundreds of local vendors along the way as we grow our businesses alongside each other.

And we support our communities with nearly $250 million in local taxes, and $40 million in homeowner association payments made annually. As we look now to the future together, I couldn't be more excited and confident in the New Invitation homes.

Supply and demand fundamentals continues to support a very positive outlook for the future of the single family rental business. A growing number of families are demanding quality homes in neighborhood, employments centers and good schools. They are choosing the flexibility and the value of the rental in greater and greater numbers and we will be well positioned with the high quality portfolio of 82,000 homes in the right markets to meet the strong demand today and well into the future.

By growing in scale and combining the best of both companies, our technologies and highly skilled local management and service teams provide enhanced customer service and value added features to our residents.

So thank you all. And we'll now open the call for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho. Please proceed with your question.

Haendel St. Juste

Fred, I guess question for you, just this morning [indiscernible] article homeownership rate 63.9% highest since 2014. Curious if you've seen any impact on reasons for move-out or move-out trends over the course of the quarter anything that could perhaps be just that people looking to perhaps buy homes in maybe a greater proportion than previously?

Frederick Tuomi

Yes sure, yes thank you for that question. Well first of all 63.9% is reported in that article from the recent senses of that report which is still historically a very low number and coming down from not too long ago 69%, long term historical U.S. average is about 65%, so why it has tick up, this is really the first inflexion point from a very low bottom, you’re measuring from periods where it was significant below that period of time, so it’s not unusual to see a little inflexion point at some point of it the housing recovery which continues but very low and very slow basis.

When you look at and that’s the overall average across all cohorts, if you look at the cohorts that really drive our business, those are the younger people primarily could provide the growth and the demand for single family rentals between ages of 35 and 44 is still pending at 59% home ownership rate and thus under 35 which has a largest number of the cohort from Millennials coming into our demand stream is 35% ownership rate.

So certainly not alarming, so maybe news worthy but it’s ticked up but certainly not alarming and trends specific with your question, we’ve seen our portfolio the move-outs for home purchases been very stable is 26% this quarter in fact it’s down like from a same period a year ago. So certainly no up tick in home purchasing across our portfolio.

So when we look at that, we do monitor that home ownership rates that look at holistically let’s say percentage but the absolute numbers continue to grow dramatically, when you look at the household formations, continue to expand rapidly and then the household formation trend in the future is supported by this millennial cohort which is massive in size which can’t be undeniable and it continues to get older if you are which is also undeniable which is a great future look at our demand stream going forward.

Also home buying fixed that also tells me on a macro basis the economy is doing well, jobs are being created, personal incomes are being are growing and as consumer confidence, so all of the things are good to the economy and all of the things acts really good for any rental business as well. So we continue to see strong demand, we don’t see continued increase in home ownership within our cohorts and we see good in choosing the value proposition for rental versus buy.

Haendel St. Juste

I guess within your market are you seeing any impact of new single family rental home supply either new homes you’re putting into market perhaps market addition we noted that one of your peers had a bit of an impact in that?

Frederick Tuomi

Let's Charles talk some of the specifics but overall now this business is still I think especially referencing the multi-family as a comparable insulated from supply shocks, it’s high fragmented, it’s dispersed some incrementally and we control the supply for logic based on acquisition strategy.

In the what recently you might have seen a couple of markets which are very small, sub-scale markets that’s a key point that’s still short of rally, very small base and as we continue to add homes there as quickly as we can, we may see in our own portfolio in the same store a little bit of a backup of inventory as our teams are just taking these new homes into the hopper and deciding to rent homes there.

They are arbitrating only rent same-store homes either at the expense of renting others said I don’t, so almost like a multi-family garden community where you have 200 units and if you add a phase or add a couple of buildings the market is not disrupted but you thought that you’re going to have just more inventory at hand contiguous because we’re continuing to buy from very dense in our neighborhood. So Charles maybe you want to make some comments on some of the specifics.

Charles Young

And I just want to add a little bit of color, overall no we’re not really seeing any impact although as Fred mentioned we have a couple of underscale markets that we are targeting and trying to grow quickly being Nashville, Charlotte, if you think about Nashville for us on a base of currently 602 total homes we bought 352 this year alone. So the impact of this in a market where we’re competing with ourselves and trying to stabilizing growth, it’s going to have some impact on occupancy short term, little bit on rent growth but as Fred said long-term we’re excited about that market and we will work through this.

The same thing in Charlotte thought about a third of our total 1400 homes this year of own but when you put those two markets together, it’s less than 4% of our same home portfolio. So it’s a really small impact and not really over impacting our overall occupancy rates.

Haendel St. Juste

Appreciate that. And one more for you Charles, can you discuss - I think the 26% jump in same home CapEx to $536 here and also curious what you're seeing in terms of labor or brand material cost pressure in the aftermath of the hurricane. And then potentially more broadly your propensity or your interest in perhaps adding more to your portfolio in Florida or Houston?

Arik Prawer

Taking the last one we're still a fan of those markets. We're not growing in those markets right now, we have our target area so let’s stay focused there for now but we all keep an eye on that.

Going to your question on cost to maintain Q2 and Q3 are always going to be seasonally a little higher so we’re right in line with what we expect our long run rate of 2600 to 2800. At the end of Q3 were slightly above that but things come down in Q4. So we’ll blend probably towards the top end of that range.

CapEx is a hard one to predict. You know it depends on the seasonality and what's going on and when we improve those items that our CapEx are long-lived item, so they ultimately help the quality of our homes. But as we look at the total cost to maintain year-over-year we're down over 6%, 6.4% so that’s what were focused on.

The expense number is really come down well CapEx while this quarter slightly higher is trending still below where we were last year. And at 6.6% reductions is what we’re focused on.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Corak with B. Riley, FBR. Please proceed with your question.

David Corak

Just in terms of the new lease growth this quarter, we definitely see there was some impact from hurricanes in those respective markets. But I guess what are you seeing post quarter an increase in metric that you can share would be helpful just to give us a sense as to the health of the portfolio since then?

Charles Young

So, listen the quarter on rent growth overall blended rent growth 4.4 we’re very pleased with as you mentioned it was 5.3 on renewals but replacements were 3%. And as we look at the replacement rents there was some impact at the end of the quarter with hurricanes of Harvey and Irma.

Rent was trending very nicely in July and August. But as we went through the storm perhaps the storm itself and then the aftermath we lost a couple of valuable leasing and move in at the end of the quarter. And we wanted to make sure we went to Q4 stabilized and had a good number well above 95.

So we gave up a little bit of replacement rent to get there. Post storm we saw some pent-up demand and it started to push up a little bit. So renewal rents are going to stay steady. There is seasonality on replacement rents as you know. So we’re not going to be push up to the summer levels but we’re seeing is stabilized and when it’s able to push replacement rent up slightly our asks on renewal rents are above 5% going forward into January.

So we feel confident that that’s going to sustain and we’ll see where the market takes us on replacement rent. So we’re very comfortable where we’re going to end on rent growth for the year as evidenced by our guidance.

Frederick Tuomi

I’ll reinforce Charles last point there is if you look at the renewal rate as a basically a confidence meter those are staying very stable very sticking at or above 5% level those have not come down at all in fact we’re quoting north of 5% well into December and even in January month which is definitively to the health of the market.

Replacement rents are gone very seasonally and with the specific market conditions if you have a little bit above your availability stacking up, then you’re going to modify those rents as the build rate comes down you can push those - that’s a more of a spot market but the renewals specially based with our retention of approximately 70%, that’s almost drives revenue specially in the fourth quarter and the first quarter and those continue to remain very healthy as people are seeing the value and are signing up those renewals.

Arik Prawer

Our renewals and retention are almost 200 basis points from where we were last year so we are seeing good trends there.

David Corak

And then just sticking with that - just trying to reconcile your kind of factor brand growth kind of take the end of month averages which you back of the envelope about mid fours and then the occupancy down side and then trying to reconcile that actual to realize rental income growth for the quarter. Were there any frictional cost in there like concession that would lead to mid-April or mainly just kind of timing and averages that play that?

Arik Prawer

Yes, it’s the later, no concessions in those numbers. It’s kind of an occupancy average over the quarter and what I would point you to if you look back at Q2 we had a very strong rental revenue growth and rent growth overall and our occupancy ran. Average occupancy ran high that quarter and we had a little bit higher turnover to get to that result. So, we had to catch update in Q3 which brought our average activity down for the quarter but we caught up at the end.

We ended up at 95, we might have been a little higher but for the storms that we ended up where we want to soon if you look back over the quarter, the seasonally high turn over a period of Q2 and Q3 our average is right in line with what we expect, so it's a movement time is the answer when you talk reconcile that and there is some impact at the end with the hurricanes of not being able to move some of those folks in that would have otherwise brought our over our average activity up for the quarter.

Arik Prawer

Yes, David just add with in general as we've always been we’re going to be focused on that effective rents, actual pricing to optimize our revenue and not using these things such as upfront concessions or other types of marketing programs to stimulate short term demand.

David Corak

Right, that makes sense. Okay and the last one for me kind of a bigger picture question for you Fred, I might ask you to put on your autonomous last fast experts have but what your initial take on the kind of proposed tax plan and how that might benefit kind of the SFR business going forward.

Frederick Tuomi

Well, I don't know many things we’ll have to remember that. Many are not don't have that in my hat - but when I’m living in this country I read the paper and I have opinions and then specifically to our business. So, the U.S. tax proposed and who knows how it's going to end up in these days and a lot of things are can be conceptualized, can be actually articulated written proposed but then get away to that final passage and the acceptance and implementation.

However just look at what's been published so far which is the best we have to go on for the REIT business I say that overall it looks like the worst cases going to be neutral. And then just it most likely it this going to be slightly positive, to REIT business going forward fist of all there is no change in the REIT status. Our tax status is preserved as a growth investment trusts that’s good news and then dividends benefit to our shareholders which basically create demand for our equities which provides capital to this space obviously there is going to be tax perhaps, proposed at a lower rates which makes us net, net a little more attractive than we are today.

Real estate in general there's a lot of talk about years that mortgage interest deduction going to pull away and that's a very, very populist sensitive concept which would be difficult for a lot of your legislators to push through. In a party watered down and I think the current proposal says that yes, we’re going eliminate the mortgage interest deduction but the fine print is that we're only for those forms of greater than $0.5 million. That's an impact your fewer consumers and there it will impact on our consumers, who are going to be well instead of that kind of entry level homes they, so far not much of an impact from that. Want to exchange has been preserved possibly for probably for the real property, so it really won't impact the transaction volume in the real estate space and I think it's only for personal property of this point so hope that holds.

And then overall U.S. economy for tax strategy, tax policy did this stimulate the economy, have this assuming on that whether it's short term, long term sustainable or not but overall if I can be designed to stimulate economic growth in the near term, lower corporate tax rates, boost in jobs, economic activity, wages, confidence excitements et cetera. This creates more juice in the economy which we certainly benefit from along with other businesses, so it’s my stab at economic notification for you.

David Corak

Now if any, you do have another happiness - them.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani with KBW. Please proceed with your question.

Ryan Tomasello

Good morning. This is actually Ryan on for Jade. Thanks for taking the questions just firstly regarding acquisitions can you say were incremental economic cap rates were in the quarter and how they compared across the various channels you cited including the one off acquisitions bulk and the new build.

Frederick Tuomi

Sure, sure Ryan the acquisitions here the cap rates have been stable. We have not seen any movement in the cap rates for, all of this year really going back may be quite some time now and that's right now the sweet spot of the midsize, so we're seeing our acquisition across, chance kind of averaging blended by five, six actually for the third quarter and pretty much basically the same for the year and then within that it’s a tight range however the newbuild we always have a premium for the newbuild product.

So newbuild you might have 40 to 50 basis points higher than that depending on the market. So newbuild what we’re doing is we’re targeting infill location with one small bite-size deals and on development where we can buy new homes in great communities that are close in to job centers we’re not on the outer band of external to the next belt like. So you can pay a little bit for that so I would say mid 5 check better most channels newbuild you’re going to have upper fives and sometimes we touch a 6 or greater.

Ryan Tomasello

And then just as a follow-up to the newbuild program can you give some commentary on how you see that progressing if its meeting expectations and specially how big of a bucket that can get into the future as you continue to grow the portfolio?

Arik Prawer

Yes its about 5% about currently portfolio we've been working on this for really for several years but it’s been gaining momentum over the past 12 to 18 months and it’s a 18% of our current years acquisition flow not considering the 3106 portfolio we did with the JIA transaction holding that I aside it’s about 18% just on 20% of our acquisition flow this year and we’re already have a pipeline building, so it was always looked on calendar forward delivery schedule.

So we’ve now have 30 builder relationship we've established and we continue to develop and that's across the spectrum of builder profiles from our internationals to well-capitalized large regional to small and local entrepreneurs who end up getting a package of individual lots or maybe even a small infill development of 30 or 40 homes that we can partner with. So that’s a great pipeline we have about 80 to 100 in the current pipeline.

They’re going to close over the next few months some will close into 2018. So it will continue to grow, it’s never going to be a huge factor or kind of flipping over BR primary factor, but it's a nice supplemental where to edge on our portfolio on a targeted basis with brand-new homes which are highly desirable, good infill locations and that are coming to our portfolio and tip-top shape you with very low R&M CapEx needs for several years.

So already as we look to the 2018 pipeline or our newbuild we have about 240 homes that are already ready to go, versus about $80 million investment and those continue to develop as our team works these relationships. There is something I think we could amp up or amp down we could take it more markets we could get more records that we kind of like just our steady approach on this stuff so far.

Ryan Tomasello

And then just one quick follow-up if I can is in-house construction something that you'd be interested in down the road obviously one of your peers is going up that as another channel?

Frederick Tuomi

That’s a not on my radar right now you never say never think but I think it would have to be on a different point in time I’d like to have figure – see bigger commitment to it longer term so that’s a big commitment to higher that staff have the overhead maintain that engine. And then the with period would be this overtime you may have the feeling to have to use that engine at all times.

In spite of idling it the appropriate of times so I’ll will very cautious about that I am not saying never but right now we’re taking the approach as we like the newbuild concept we like what it does to our portfolio but we love being nimble and kind of overhead lice and being able to pick and choose who we do business where we do business and when we take the levers.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Douglas Harter with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually this is [indiscernible] filling in for Douglas Harter so from a portfolio standpoint you guys are mostly able to escape the major damages from the hurricanes. But I was just wondering if there were any areas you probably did improvement with regards like operational assistance on the home quality front?

Charles Young

This is Charles we’re always trying to learn and improve as we go through circumstances like this and it’s hard to you prepare but it’s hard to know what our Hurricane is going to do, overall as I said in my statements, really proud of our teams and our associates and our vendors, I think what we do is more of what we did which is prepare the platform, get out of it best of our ability, we were one of the first on the ground in responding to the storms even as residents in the cities were digging out, we would run around trying to make sure our residents were safe and find alternatives for them, while the other thing I really like that we did is we passed our leasing and took our homes of the market to allow our displaced revenues or potentially displace residents to find a home within our portfolio.

And so again it gave up a little bit of impact on replacement rent as we talked about but really we wanted to make sure that we were servicing our residents and giving on the great opportunity. The storms are different, there were more kind of inhabitable home impacted in Houston, so we have bit more transfer there, the Florida storms are slightly different, there was more exterior work in routes and landscaping in the right higher work order account but overall it’s around the relationships with our vendors using our national scale, our technology and we do lower say maybe utilize technology get out of ahead bit more but overall I was really proud of how everybody stepped up and we work well together.

Arik Prawer

And I just had a couple of pass that we had 5,700 homes that were impacted by these two storms and at this juncture we’re 98% through the work orders of Harvey, 70% through the work orders of Irma by the end of November we should be substantially through the work orders other than the inhabitable and quite frankly the sort of numbering 100 plus on inhabitable would be online by the end of Q4 of this year. So a really, really powerful and swift demonstration of what we can do is near the time.

Frederick Tuomi

Yes I would add as we talk about, we were able to bring in fans and unifier from outside of Texas specifically for Houston and that’s something that we think about in the past to maybe staff a little bit more or get down there earlier, we’re able to bring these homes back online, so really we’re able to drive the math quickly, that is the key and so we had many, many of these events dehumidifiers working in the home the soonest the water receded and after lying again back online quickly and residents back in their homes.

Unidentified Analyst

I know some of your peers have taken the time after the hurricane to kind go in and maybe had something like resilient flooring and their logic was they want to reduce maintenance cost in the future with that something you guys are kind of evaluating at this moment.

Frederick Tuomi

We're not really evaluating that flooring I’ll say that’s something we’ve been doing from the very beginning of our going back several years ago the original spec, was to put in that type of flooring and that flooring has been popular in the multifamily sector for as many years now but they continue to engineer then come up with new variations of it, so our procurement teams actually are links the rates of the manufacturing down there many of them are in Dalton, Georgia and it's a getting that the newest of the technology but we’ve been deploying those flooring technologies since relates on day one.

And floors that need to be replaced and replace it perfectly good floor if it's in place but as you're replacing floor you certainly go with that strategy so yes get by the falls if you have a event like this where you have a lot of water damage or a lot of just wind damage and homes are destroyed you going to back with your spec and our spec does include those types of value engineering, long term approach lowering of the cost to maintain in terms of energy efficient appliances, high quality paints that lower toxicities.

Vinyl flank and other lay down or go down flooring are depending on the situation in the locale et cetera so, that’s definitely an opportunity and still dividing on here for the portfolio is that lot of these homes are going to come back to us and it’s 123 I think or 122 they want us significant damage, those come back to us totally refreshed in tip top new shape.

Arik Prawer

Just in first going resilience flooring which is analogous to our luxury vinyl flanker LVP. We've been a falling out for over four years in our portfolios and our philosophy has always been to look at installing these hard surfaces in high traffic areas of our home and it's been a part of our program from almost day one.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Dennis McGill with Zelman. Please proceed with your question.

Dennis McGill

First question just on the average cost to maintain being down, I think 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. Charles can you may put some more specifics behind some of the things that are driving that down if that's material cost labor process anything it would help us understand what's driving it down and then how sustainable further declines might be?

Charles Young

So we are actually down 6.4% not 6.6% but it still right in line with what we expect. As we mentioned earlier the expense reduction is really where it’s come from this year although CapEx is down as well. A lot of that is come from improved service tech efficiency which is coming from intelligent dispatch, route optimization we have a leader board for the service tech in which we track and try to make sure we're getting the best performance.

There has been some reduction on major cost items like HVAC, roofing and paint our scale helps us with that, our vendors nationally help with that standardized pricing is a part of that. We have a national vending program with HVAC which in starting it shows dividends but really will show dividends long-term when you have a warranty, 10 year warranty on this performance, vendors who are local with standardized pricing is really going to help.

And with our technology we can track those warranties and follow up which will save us on cost as well. And then we constantly are trying to drive down that - try to create a reduction in our work order volume to call avoidance as our home season and our portfolio season we’re going to have fewer issues as residence stay longer in the homes that’s going to help this number.

So long-term we like that 2600 to 2800 and we think going into next year that that will start to trend down from where we are today. So we see continued improvement based on our employees talk about.

Dennis McGill

And then second question, when you're talking about some of the disruptions from the hurricane we’re seeing volumes not being able to get homes occupied as you normally would pricing and so forth. The cost figure excluding out from my understanding are just more on the repair side and the physical damage side?

Is there any way to take a stab at what the quarter might have looked like from an ethical standpoint had these storms not hit so the opportunity cost of the storms based on what you're running prior to?

Frederick Tuomi

At a high level occupancy given that the uninhabitable homes were about 120, uninhabitable homes that’s about 40 bps, 40 bps of occupancy.

Charles Young

Total higher impact for Houston specifically.

Frederick Tuomi

Yes so portfolio wide, so I guess that that would be a little bit of impact but by enlarge the team did a great job making us not really look like we skipped a bead, I think if we would entered the quarter overall at a bit of higher occupancy because we had that disruption but substantially it doesn’t affect our guidance operating metrics or our outlook internally for the year.

Charles Young

Look for the topline maybe in Florida as was pointed out the rental revenue was down slightly, some of that was dealing with occupancy that we weren’t able to gain in September. So I think that would have some impact but it was still a very strong quarter. So it really would have been just benefit from where we are today.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mick Joseph with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Bilerman

It's Michael Bilerman. Just a couple quick ones you can keep answers very short. In term of same-store revenue growth it looked at least the midpoint of our occupancy and turnover remain the same but since the revenue growth of the debt is that all driven by rent growth or was there other things going on?

Charles Young

I think it's gone back to the earlier point of occupancy and impacts of the storms at the end of the quarter. Rent growth was great, rental revenue came down slightly, we had to give up some replacement rents because we’re trying to drive that occupancy up to go into Q4 at north of 95. We already improved a couple hundred basis points in occupancy already in the quarter. So ultimately I think that was the impact of the storms at the end had a topline affect on?

Michael Bilerman

Asset sale plans as you think about the combined entity, have you thought of a plan in terms of how much potentially you have now with that increase relative to what you've been doing last couple of quarters?

Frederick Tuomi

Yeah Michael, we've made that comment on go-forward strategy post merger close that we've got obviously mentioned now to the public domain and from our initial conference call and press release, that's really how we can go in terms of talking about strategy.

But obviously that's a good opportunity for us to bring these portfolios together in terms of our heavy concentration in these freight markets and then the density is over 5,000 homes on average per market, we'll have plenty of opportunities for optimization and growth going forward.

Michael Bilerman

Obviously you did the securitization in the quarter and spreads have tightened. You also had the SEC investigation that only served as fact finding mission for the DOVs. Can you just give any update in terms of where that stands today?

Arik Prawer

Yes sure. In terms of the securitization, we did close that transaction. It was one of our largest transactions to date and quite frankly our debt at 156 and that was in the midst of the two hurricanes and that referenced investigation.

Our knowledge of the scope of that is described in our 8K. We really have nothing to add from the OER. We are fully complying with any request and can't really comment on the status of their investigation other than we comply and that we have great access still to those markets which are trading quite well.

Operator

Our final question comes from line of John Pawlowski with Green Street. Please proceed with your question.

John Pawlowski

Charles I appreciate the color on early fourth quarter operating results. I just want to make sure I am interpreting the comments correctly. So fourth quarter today you're asking something north of five given breakage on negotiation, is it accurate that you'll achieve somewhere in the mid fours based on what you're seeing today?

Charles Young

I think it will be around high fours to low fives. It's in that five range if you will in the seasonality season if you want till you might come down a little bit from where we were in the summer, but it's right around that five range. It's in the low, if it's below that, it's going to be in the high 4s and a very small number of transactions. It's low turnover in Q4, Q1.

John Pawlowski

Understood and then replacement rent quote unquote "stabilizing and stabilizing around 3%" which was achieved in 3Q?

Charles Young

Again you're going into the seasonally slower season and we always see that renewal rents will hold. Replacement rents depending on how Florida and Houston come back, we'll see how that impacts but it's hard to say whether it's going to be at that 3% and we're driving in the market at that point.

Where we are for October it was slightly below where we were in Q3 but we'll see how we evolve right through the year.

Frederick Tuomi

Remember, this is a seasonal business and people forget seasonality. Q2 and Q3 is where you really have that opportunity to optimize the rents in upward fashion and still maintaining momentum because of that's where a high turnover, high demand.

Just looking at last year Q4 2016 replacement rents were 1.7 and renewals were 4.8 and still blended at 3.5 but on a very small number of transactions, that's the key. The replacement, the way we drive our lease expiration code is a high turnover season in the middle on the year. So there is less transactions in Q4 and Q1.

John Pawlowski

Understood. Can you share occupancy today same store?

Charles Young

Yes, it was above where we -- we ended October above where we were in Q3. So we ended up around 95. And we're sitting at about 95 today this morning.

Frederick Tuomi

Early in the month.

Frederick Tuomi

Okay. I think that's the last question in the queue. So I want to thank everyone for your participation in this call and we'll see many of you at of you next week at NARIET and one editorial comment there is that we'll be joining forces with our new friends Invitation Homes with a joint session so we can -- see everyone there at NARIET next week. Thank you all.

