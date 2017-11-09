Pattern Energy Group's (PEGI) CEO Michael Garland on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Garland - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lyon - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Steven Hong - National Bank Financial, Inc.

Cynthia Motz - The Williams Capital Group

Michael McNamara - Temporis Capital LLP.

Operator

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Garland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pattern Energy Group, Inc.

Michael Garland

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning we released our third quarter 2017 results which you can find on our website at patternenergy.com. For the most part Q3 was relatively uneventful since our September announcement. CAFD was $9.5 million which is above the midpoint of the guidance range we've announced in September. This puts us on track to achieve our full-year 2017 CAFD guidance which we have updated this morning by narrowing the range to $145 million to $160 million.

Our wind index was 87% across the portfolio versus the long-term average and consistent with the production levels assumed in our September CAFD guidance. Wind levels were lower across much of North America during the third quarter according to third-party experts and our fleet was no different. Our proportional production during this period was 1.5 terawatt hours below our long-term production forecast of 1.8 kilowatt hours.

In the early stages of the fourth quarter wind levels have been proved and at this point we expect to be in line with our long-term forecast for fourth quarter. This morning we announced as 0.5% increase in our quarterly dividend to 42.2% per common share for the fourth quarter 2017. This is the 15th consecutive dividend increase and it results in a 35% increase in the dividend since the first one we paid in Q1 of 2014.

We also announced this morning an expansion of our iROFO list with the addition of the Ishikari wind project in Hokkaido Japan together with small capacity increases in our other Japanese iROFO assets. For a total iROFO increase of 134 megawatts. Ishikari is 100 megawatt project and the project is subject to our iROFO with Pattern development. It's located in shallow water a nearshore project which we believe has much lower risk profile than a conventional offshore project.

It has qualified for a Feed-In Tariff contract and Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019. As a rule of thumb a Japanese project is about two times the scale of an equivalent North American project based on the build cost and the power prices. So 100 megawatt project in Japan is comparable to a 200 megawatt project here in the U.S. As such you can understand why we are excited about our Japanese opportunities.

Japan is one of the largest electricity markets in the world and it's a political and economically stable economy. The offtake contracts really onshore and offshore wind projects as well as sold or are similar to the U.S. utility agreements. That is they are power purchase agreements, not a FIT tariff subject to government change. And they have fixed price power for the power wind it's produced and for a 20-year term.

When I think of how we are positioned to Japan it reminds me of how we were positioned in Canada a little less than 10 years ago. Both markets were primed for significant growth in renewables and each case we were an early mover ready to capitalize on the market dynamics with excellent results.

I am pleased continues to be at the top of the end of the industry with an average availability of more than 97% during the quarter. The hurricanes faced in Texas and Puerto Rico during the quarter presented a tremendous challenge for our local teams on the ground in our operations team. Thankfully all of our employees and their families remain safe throughout which is our number one priority. The assets have been inspected at both Gulf Wind and Santa Isabel and no damage has been reported.

Gulf Wind was shut down as a precaution and was back on line within a day or two of the hurricane. The situation on the ground in Puerto Rico remains fluid. All of the turbines at Santa Isabel are operational. However, the timing of the recovery of the grid throughout Puerto Rico and our ability to connect to it is not certain. We are working to support PREPA's broader efforts to restore the high voltage grid so that the project can help provide much needed power to the Puerto Rican communities.

Our 2017 CAFD guidance range affirmed this morning includes downtime for Puerto Rico in Q4. During the quarter, we closed the transaction to acquire a 51% interest in the Meikle project located in British Columbia. We have an owned interest of 91 megawatts in the 179 megawatt project with the remaining portion owned by PSP Investments of Canada.

We acquired Meikle for a total investment of approximately $68 million which represents a 10 times CAFD multiple of five-year average cash flow. Meikle is one of the projects we often use as an example and the capabilities of our team at Pattern Development. Since Pattern Development acquired the rights to the project, the project was right sized from a capacity standpoint. The PPA was renegotiated with the offtaker BC Hydro and a win-win for both sides.

The turbine contract was renegotiated ensure that appropriate equipment was used. And the item the team takes the most pride in we successfully won the support of the local First Nations communities for the project which had opposed the path that previous developer had taken with the project. Additionally, Meikle was one of the first wind projects in North America to use different turbines designed to create increased production and economic performance at the project.

And also it represents the first project that we jointly own with our new relationship with PSP Investments. This new relationship with PSP Investments is one of the strategic initiatives we announced in June of this year. The strategic initiatives we announced in June together with the new capital we raised last month allow us to begin the next phase of our growth strategy.

Our expected growth starts with iROFO lift. We have more than 350 megawatts of iROFO assets that are scheduled for commissioning before the end of 2018. The equity raised in October allowed us to pay down the revolver freeing up liquidity for acquisitions as well as creating room for potentially raising additional corporate debt as we optimize our capital stack.

We have excellent growth opportunities in front of us which include the near-term iROFO assets, the opportunity for growth in the Japanese market, our investment in Pattern Development 2.0, and the expanded development pipeline of more than 10 gigawatts at Pattern Development. We are also continuing to make progress on Pattern 2020. Our vision to ensure Pattern Energy is the best place to work in the renewable industry to double the megawatts we own and manage by 2020, and continue to be a top competitor.

The business is significantly stronger today with the steps we've taken this year including the three initiatives announced in June, the equity raise in October, and our progress on our Pattern 2020 vision. Lastly, many of you may be wondering what our perspectives are on the proposed tax reforms being discussed in Congress.

Let me start with - we support many parts of tax reform, but we don't think the House provisions modifying the PTCs available to wind will survive. We are very good encouraged by the recent announcements of several key Republican senators saying that these provisions are dead on arrival in the Senate. As background, it's important to remember that the proposed House tax bill improves the returns on our existing assets over time primarily as a result of the lower corporate tax rate.

Additionally, our near-term growth is primarily outside the U.S. as evidenced by over 60% of our iROFO assets are outside the U.S. The bill has currently proposed primarily affects new projects being developed by Pattern Development. Pattern Development's pipeline has a number of projects that could be delayed, killed or need to be modified if the House bill were to be passed in its current form.

But beyond those few projects Pattern Development would adjust the pricing of its power sales reflecting any new tax law. This may make certain wind projects less competitive and could slow Pattern Development's growth in the U.S. for a limited period. But over the time, the market will adjust and continue to grow. Clearly, the bill does not affect our growth activities outside the U.S. So let's see what happens in the coming weeks. I think it is clear. It will become clear and we will be favorable and it will be favorable, but it will require some patience.

With that, I'll turn over it over to Mike - the comments over to Michael Lyon to review the financials in more detail. Mike?

Michael Lyon

Thank you, Mike. Let's start with electricity sales. We report electricity production on a proportional basis to reflect our ownership interests in operating projects. Proportional gigawatt hour sold increased 3% to 1,514 gigawatt hours for the third quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. This increase was primarily due to the new acquisitions since the same period of last year, specifically Armow, Broadview and Meikle. These increases were offset by the lower wind conditions we described in our press release on September 29.

As a reminder, the third quarter is traditionally the lowest production period for our fleet. In a normal year, we expect approximately 21% of production for the year from the third quarter, compared to approximately 26% to 27% of production from each of the first and fourth quarters, which are the highest periods of production for our fleet. While the difference between 21% and 26% to 27% does not sound very large. Since our costs are relatively stable quarter-to-quarter, a reduction in revenues has a disproportionate impact on our CAFD for those periods.

Total revenue was $92 million in the third quarter of 2017, unchanged from the same period last year. The new acquisitions that I referenced contributed $16.5 million in volume increases from electricity sales. These increases were offset by decreases of $11.6 million from the lower wind conditions and availability and $3 million in basis differential between the location where power is priced compared to the price at the delivery points under our power sales agreements in our Texas markets, as well as an increase of $2.3 million in unrealized loss on energy derivative due to an increase in the forward gas price curves when compared to the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $54.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $62.3 million in the same period last year. The change was due to increases of $7.3 million in transmission costs and $2.7 million in project expenses as well as a decrease of $0.7 million in the proportionate share of adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments. These items were partially offset by an increase of $2.6 million in revenues, excluding the unrealized loss on energy derivatives and amortization of PPAs and a decrease of $0.5 million in operating expenses.

Cash available for distribution was $9.5 million in the third quarter, which is higher than the midpoint of the range we disclosed in our press release on September 29 of $5 million to $11 million of CAFD for the third quarter.

The change from the prior year period was primarily due to increases of $7.3 million in interest expense, primarily from the notes we issued in January of this year as well as debt associated with the new acquisitions earlier this year. $7.3 million in transmission costs, $2.7 million in project expenses and $1 million in distributions to non-controlling interests.

These pressures were partially offset by increases of $5.9 million in total distributions from unconsolidated investments. $2.6 million in revenues that I referenced a moment ago and $0.3 million in network upgrade reimbursements as well as a decrease of $0.5 million in operating expense that I talked about.

This morning we updated and narrowed our cash available for - cash available for distribution guidance to a range of $145 million to $160 million for the full-year 2017, compared to the original range of $140 million to $165 million. The midpoint of the range which remains the same represents approximately 15% growth in cash available for distribution versus last year. Our 2017 cash available for distribution guidance is based on fourth quarter wind levels which are in line with our long-term average forecast.

As Mike mentioned earlier wind conditions to date in the quarter are in line with the forecast for the fourth quarter. The guidance range also takes into consideration the impact of any extended outage of the grid in Puerto Rico during the quarter. As a September 30, 2017 are available liquidity was $466 million which consisted of approximately $91 million of unrestricted cash on hand, $27 million of restricted gas, $211 million available under our revolving credit agreement, and $137 million of available undrawn capacity under certain project debt facilities.

Subsequent to the equity offering we paid down the revolver balance such that as of November 6, the amount available under our revolving credit agreement was $402 million. As we acquire new assets we intend to draw on the revolver to fund those transactions. As discussed on previous calls we are taking aggressive steps to remediate the material weakness identified in our internal control over financial reporting.

A weakness of internal controls over financial reporting is separate from an assessment of our financial statements. We continue to have confidence in the financial statements that we have previously issued as well as our third quarter filing. The remediation is the highest priority for us. Through the course of 2017 management has redesigned certain of its processes and internal controls and updated all documentation related to its system of internal controls.

Through September 30, 2017 that redesign and documentation was largely completed and the Company has confirmed the majority of the redesign through walk throughs. In completing its assessment of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2017 management will complete all design considerations and through its test of control of the Company will evaluate the operating effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting.

Thank you. I'll now turn the call back over to Mike Garland.

Michael Garland

Thanks Mike. We exceed the midpoint of our CAFD guidance range that we announced for the third quarter. We are on track to meet our 2017 full-year CAFD guidance despite the low wind conditions in Q3 and the grid outage in Puerto Rico. We raised our dividend for the 15th consecutive quarter. We completed a successful equity raise last month that provides the capital for growth through accretive drop downs from Pattern development.

We will continue to manage our capital and maintain a sound capital structure and we have an excellent acquisition opportunities available to us. I'd like to thank our shareholders we have a plan for creating long-term value for investors, changing the way electricity is made in transferred in developed countries who all respecting the communities in the environment where our projects are located.

With that, I'd like to turn it open to questions. Operator, if you could open the lines that would be great.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Lee

Hey, guys, thanks for taking the questions. I had several here just maybe first on the guidance itself. Are there any one-time CAFD factors in for Q4 that we should be aware of it seems like, there's really a high rate of CAFD conversion being implied here. So just wondering if you can build the bridge from the nine in 3Q to you know roughly the $50 million that's being implied in 4Q 2017 to hit the midpoint of the guidance?

Michael Garland

Yes, Brian. Thanks for the question. We do expect some one-time items in the fourth quarter at least by reference to recent quarters. We expect some releases from some of our long-term reserves this is something that happens fairly regularly not every quarter sometimes in modest amounts, sometimes in greater amounts we expect some reasonably significant releases in the fourth quarter.

I'm not prepared at this time to say exactly how much that's going to be. We're also looking at a potential refinancing of one of our project loans that we think could result in a couple of million dollars of lower principal payments than we had previously been anticipating. This also is something that we periodically do when we see the opportunities to improve the terms of our project level financings. We had sort of a spate of these back in I think it was 2015 when we had good opportunities for two or three particular projects.

Michael Lyon

We generally find, Brian that the fourth quarter substantially higher than third quarter. When we did our estimate for the full-year guidance, I think it was on the order of three times. The fourth quarter was on the order of three times what we expected for the third quarter. So it's pretty common to see the asperity of $10 million to $50 million something like that.

Brian Lee

Okay. Thanks. I appreciate the additional contacts there. Maybe moving over to Santa Isabel, I know in other infrastructure areas, we covered there are times when issues like weather impacts can be covered by insurance proceeds. Does that apply here at all or do you get any offsets for the last production and then that would be kind of first question on that topic.

And the secondly, I know you're not committing to any sort of time frame on when the grid is back up and Santa Isabel will be producing again, but can you give us some sense of the high-level range on what the reasonable expectations are for getting back on line? Is this a first half 2018 event and you're just uncertain as to whether it's Q1 or Q2 or is it even more broad ranging than that and we could even be into sort of the second half of 2018 on timing?

Michael Lyon

Okay. It sounds good. So as to insurance, Brian, we don't believe we sustained much in the way of property damage at the site. We have catastrophic coverage which is a little different than normal property coverage. And as we've previously said, we don't think that the damage to the site is extensive beyond some minor repairs to the maintenance building. There is some possibility of business interruption insurance, general insurance principles, related business interruption to property which you have an insurable interest and we're still discussing with our carriers how that may apply to this particular situation. And so that's just an ongoing discussion that we're having. We're not building any assumptions around that into any of our near-term forecasting.

Michael Garland

We're going to come on line. We're optimistic that will be done sooner than later, but it's very hard to tell in Puerto Rico as you know there's been some real controversy going on there. The main issue that could limit I think are coming on line is the north, south or south, north depending on your view. Backbone that goes from the south side of the Island where the Santa Isabel is located to San Juan. And now was under - it was supposed to be being done by Whitefish, which you probably press the bell. And so I think PREPA is starting to take that over.

So that could delay things, but we're encouraged by - I think we heard indirectly, so it's maybe classified as rumor more than fact, but we had heard that PREPA did try to energize that line and got it energized, but it tripped off and so they're going to need to go through and check all the technical elements of it to see that it's it can be brought up. And that's really probably the primary thing that would slow us down is when they bring that line on because there's just not enough to band on the south side.

The second thing that we're doing is trying to work with PREPA where they allow us to just run at a lower capacity like 20% and 30% of our capacity which would create a large part and disproportion about our megawatts because the wind speeds are such that we don't hit full capacity very often. So we could very easily agree with PREPA to for a period of time to lower the capacity output of the plant and still get the majority of the production out of the facility.

So we'll keep you informed, but they're looking at appointing a new PREPA Administrator, which we think would be extremely good, military guy who would come in and kind of help work through a lot of these issues in a more systematic and efficient way.

So we're hopeful, but we don't have any specific facts that we could tell you. They have a planned bridge outreach program that says by third week in the quarter, fourth quarter. They're going to come on. They're kind of - they're planning and their clarity on the scheduling is not the best and so we're really hit boots on the ground trying to work with them more than seeing them come out with a systematic plan.

Brian Lee

Okay, I appreciate that. It's a fluid situation. So I appreciate the color. Maybe one last one for me and I'll pass it on and again this is another one of those. Some of the situations a lot needs to be clarified, but on tax reform a lot of folks obviously are trying to engage, what sort of exposure you guys could have here?

Can you update us on the volume of safe harbor wind turbines you're sitting on and then some of the chatter, I suppose that's been coming out whether this is rumors or are there is actual substance to it is the potential for some codification around comments construction language, so not so much getting rid of or cutting PTC as the way the House bill has proposed, but maybe coming out of the Senate that had some kind of codification of comments construction language. If that were to be the case, I guess question would be how safe are the value of the PTC is for what you've locked up? If you can just kind of walk us through some of that that would be helpful. Thank you.

Michael Garland

Sure. The easy answer is a Pattern Energy has no turbines that we've ordered that are safe harbor turbines. Pattern development has ordered several. They ordered some last year and we intend to order some this year as well. But this year and even some of the ones last year potentially could be used on a couple projects that we are likely to build in 2018.

And so Pattern Development has some exposure, but - and it's really setup. So that there's a bit of a failsafe if you will, there's a place to put the turbines. The economics won't be as good if the bill passes the way it is, but the initial analysis that I was told of the other day is that a couple of the projects should be able to go forward even with reduced economics. So that Pattern Development would not be stuck with turbines that we ordered for example this year.

And we may not order all the turbines, so we would have ordered given the nature of the tax bill. The thing is these turbines we need order anyway to get those projects done. So Pattern Energy really doesn't have any exposure under the current bill. It's really Pattern Development.

The rumor is that we've heard around codifying the construction is actually what I've heard is kind of the flip story. What they want to do is codified the Treasury regulations, which is both 5% qualification and the construction start. And so what that language would mean is all they would do is say what the Treasury has issued the Congress supports and continues to take a back and that would leave only the reduced PTCs as what it would be in that final bill if they approached it that way.

We're hearing though from the Senate that for the most part, they don't believe either provisions, the lower PTCs and the in-service safe harbor should be modified at all that a deal is a deal and that - it's just bad law to try to come back and renege on such a deal and retroactively applied the provisions to businesses that have made decisions based on the old law.

And so I think those are your two questions or if you'd like other color would be happy to add some more, but the main thrust is that Pattern Energy has very little impact from this. It could slow down our growth if you would. But not much as I mentioned in my comments over 60% of our growth is coming outside of the U.S. on the iROFO assets and so even if we didn't do anything for a year in the U.S. law the U.S. market settled in and we'd be in fine shape to continue growing.

And the other thing I would say is ironically our management team has seen a lot of these tax provisions passed in prior years and markets change and we actually like a little disruption in the marketplace change is generally good for us because we can adapt fairly quickly and we find that it basically pushes out some of our competitors and open up opportunities that we didn't have before we're just going head to head with everybody and so.

Well, I'm supporting having the provisions that in the house build taken out of the Senate side. We're not overly threatened by it we think that it will kill delay at the very least and make less economics a few projects that we have under development at Pattern development, but I would change our position at Pattern Energy in any meaningful way for a while.

Brian Lee

Okay. Thanks Mike. Appreciate all the color.

Michael Garland

You bet.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Rusch with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much. We've talked a bit about you know potential integrate storage with some of these sites to up sell or you know add some value. But some of the things that we're seeing on the technology side in terms of voltage management and stability around the distribution and transmission lines. Can you talk about opportunities for increased investments in your existing properties to add value and capture some additional cash flow?

Michael Garland

Yes, it's a good question. I think that there's a lot of work being done by our guys on this issue. The first one I would say as we are very - we're looking at Gulf Wind as a possible good repowering site we have been made a decision yet particularly in light of the tax bill but Gulf Wind could be one of those type of sites where you've heard - where you could go in and replace the turbine and tower and with new projects or new turbines and towers and substantially increase the cash flow from that project.

In the using we've been applying technology and various projects like in Lost Creek and Post Rock we've upgraded those turbines at Hatchet Ridge we've gone in and we've modified the software. The exciting thing about our industry is there's new products coming out every day or every year I should say. And we're looking at each one of those products not just storage but how do you modify the software to get more capacity more production out of the plants given the wind on the side. So there are many things you can do to these equipment that we think will continue to improve that.

The second thing you can do is as you're suggesting use the footprint that you have and add on to it look at solar, storage, other technologies that can add capacity it's a little complicated at times when you are depending on what your - how you new structure with your power purchase agreements obviously you have to respect the existing power purchase agreement you can just go in and put capacity and without working with the utility or having separate systems. So that you are managing the production separately. So for example if you put a solar project at a Wind Farm you can't just plug it in and fall into the same contract provisions.

So there are some contractual elements that you have to work with but the technology is coming on where particularly storage is starting to be very interesting in some areas it will allow you to see ancillary services that could be paid for historically over the last 10 years anyway a lot of people love the idea of storage but didn't want to pay for it and we're starting to see that change in a number of regions where the utilities commissions are allowing the utilities to pay for ancillary services around storage. And so we are looking at that and making evaluating various options and it's really just an economic decision for us when there's a could become economic to do those upgrades.

Colin Rusch

Okay. I have some falls on that but I'll take those offline. And then just in terms of the distribution and transmission opportunities an expanded geographic range of areas that you're targeting on that I mean and how should we think about that that pipeline growing as we consider kind of a three-year to five-year trajectory for the platform?

Michael Garland

Yes. We've been very careful about talking about transmission lines as a you know every year kind of product. They tend to be very chunky that they come along and take a lot of time and effort, you manage your cost to put minimum - again this is being done over at Pattern Development and close to the technology stuff we just talked about which is on the operational side.

The Pattern Development manages the outlays they put out to develop transmission projects. Because you put out a very minimum amount of - the minimum amount to move projects along to get to an economic proposition. And they become really chunky and they're kind of like home run deals in World Series. If they happen great, if they don't, it doesn't disrupt your development activities or your growth plans.

So for us we have four major initiatives that we call them that include transmission lines, significant scale that need to go on. And most of them have some tie with production that is wind or solar production as a part of that transmission development effort. Some of them rely on being more like a gen-tie and others actually have other products that can be used like bi-directional opportunities. Some people have heard of the Southern Cross project connects from Texas the card systems into the southern utilities. That has bi-directional value and it's a question of how do you - how can you monetize it.

So at this point, we generally on the transmission side don't list out opportunities going forward on a planned basis because we find them more chunky if you will. But once we start getting economic propositions around them and they become qualified for the iROFO, we will add them to our iROFO list and be able to describe in more detail some of these projects. But right now, we are looking at them as adders to our growth opportunities, but kind of we can say unplanned, but at least unscheduled because of the uncertainty and the timing of some of these big projects. I just don't like the idea that they're so high risk, high return, that it's too hard to plan for them.

Colin Rusch

Great. Thank you so much guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Steven Hong with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Steven Hong

I was wondering if you could just elaborate a bit more on what you're seeing in the pipeline or opportunities specifically in the Japanese market and the level of competition there.

Michael Garland

Sure. I think the best look is to see how our iROFO list is expanding particularly in the Japanese side. We see a pretty clear path to about 1,000 megawatts currently and maybe more. In Japan, we're actually seeing increased opportunities there. We have a very strong pipeline as a result of our relationship with Green Power Investments, but since we have come in and supported them their pipeline has doubled or something close to that. And so it's a - we think it's a great opportunity.

We think there's more potential for Japan then I think even the locals think there is because it is such a robust network that over time they'll be able to manage their system better than boast I think in creating and being able to balance the system with - that renewables can replace a lot of the base load and other things that are there because they have a large amount of hydro facilities, they have tremendous interconnections throughout the grid and they're just not fully utilized yet.

So over time, we think that will continue to support the growth of renewables. So currently, we think Japan is one of the strongest markets for us and it is a very exciting market because it's fairly new and it's just really taking root we think. In terms of competition, it's a good question. I don't want to be overoptimistic.

But what we've seen over the last couple years is the competition reduce - has reduced and we're not quite sure why. I think it's my personal judgment is that there's only a few players that have been successful like us and that the rest of them are finding the challenges of working in the Japanese market difficult and so after a period of time, they're pulling back on some of their development activities, which is opened up opportunities for us. And so we think there's really only two or three serious players on the development side in Japan and that's excellent for us.

Steven Hong

Thank you. Thank you for the color. And just finally maybe on the operational side, I think are you previously - on the previous quarter, as you mentioned some of the operational improvements. Wondering if you have any updates or maybe other operational efficiency initiatives that could help the cash flow in the near-term?

Michael Garland

Yes, I think there's a couple things I'd note. We have instituted our self-perform program on five projects so far. We're looking to add several next year as well and I think we've talked about that that's probably a three to five-year of schedule of rolling out before we're doing self-perform at the majority of our sites and that's largely because we have existing contracts that roll off over that period of time. That's the biggest savings.

And what I would say is in meeting with both the turbine suppliers as well as some of the independent service providers. We're actually seeing a lot more innovation going on and how we manage these projects. As an example I would say that we are seeing much more - a lot more analysis of the data, how trips are occurring on the projects [indiscernible] was describing how - when they look at their projects I think.

They were seeing 50% the trips being done by employees to shut down the turbine to go check something, but when they looked at it, it was only down for like 30 minutes and the question is what can you do with 30 minutes? You can't really repair a project in 30 minutes and so he might have just been going by the look at something on the side, so you can cut those kind of costs are those kind of down times out without much trouble.

So it's a really a data mining exercise is starting to produce a lot of opportunities, does not just technology improvements, but going in and modifying software, going in and seeing and really being able to analyze when you really need people out there. I'm an optimist or some other people in our industry that we will see more automation in these projects and less manual efforts out on the site that will be able to over the coming years planned for when you shut down a turbine.

So you can maintain it and you'll be more like once a year as opposed to more regularly because you are able to see exactly what's going on in the turbines with a lot of the analytical tools as well as the monitoring tools that are coming out and being innovative.

The other - kind of the other extreme of it is. Some of the curtailment we've seen over a few of our projects in terms of bats and even birds. There's new technologies coming out that allow us to monitor that migrations and that movement, so that we don't have to do. What's now is kind of a crew tool, you kind of say is bats don't like to fly unless it's less than say five or 5.5 meters per second and so you shut off until the wind is higher than 5.5 meters per second, when there's that's bats in the area.

We're finding is you can actually put out there's devices such as acoustic equipment that will actually send out a sonic pulse to the that that have them moving away from the turbines as opposed to coming into the turbine. So you will have and secondly, you'll be able to monitor with audio and visual devices to see when the bats are or even birds are coming into the region. So you're not just doing the crew tool of turning things on and on.

The technology right now on the operational side is very exciting because it's we're at our infancy and taking advantage of these mechanical systems and applying a lot more digital analysis or digital tools to those projects.

So I think you're going to see it but it's going to take you know it's going to be rolled out over the next three years to five years each year we're going to do incremental improvements and we hope to improve we don't have a specific game plan but we're pushing to try to see half to a percent over the next year, year and half but we're not predicting that yet that's what we're pushing our operators to try to improve the systems as we go forward.

Steven Hong

All right. Thank you so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys, how are you?

Michael Garland

Good, thanks. And, how are you?

Unidentified Analyst

Good. So quick question on the timing of the equity issuance. So it looks like it was a bit of departed from your usual model. Where I usually do - use the RCF drop downs and this time you did to share assurance without announcing any drop downs I'm just curious why sort of a timing perspective?

Michael Garland

Yes, we've set our opportunities to go to market with a few things in mind. One of course is use of proceeds we noted in recent offerings, general corporate purposes with an expectation that it would go towards acquisitions primarily and this one was no different I would say.

We know we look at where we are in the market cycle we don't have great crystal balls on that, but when we see an opportunity to take advantage of what looks like adequate pricing to allow us to make accretive investment with the use of proceeds that tends to be something of a driver on our timing and we're always mindful of because markets go in cycles that there's always forward-looking market risk and just overall market conditions.

Our sector like most sectors tends to follow overall market trends. And so it's really it was a judgment about current opportunity and future risk to do that access to capital and with the knowledge that we have a good supply of near-term dropdown candidates which we will be able to use those proceeds to acquire.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Yes, that makes sense. And then how should we think about payout ratio for next year I mean I think historically you've been targeting sort of the 80% range, but you've indicated that you be comfortable potentially lowing that to call it like a mid-70% how should we think about that in the 2018?

Michael Garland

So you should think of that as a long-term project to get down to sub-80% we talked about this at our Investor Day in June that our payout ratio in fact has gotten to be higher than we would like to be and we're focused on moving it back down towards that 80% that's sort of our first priority is to restore that that target before we start thinking about getting to lower levels. I do think the lower levels to be very healthy for us over time to enable us to reinvest more of our free cash flow into projects new investment to grow the business and be a little less reliant on the variability of access to capital markets. But that as I said I think you should regard that as a longer-term under ambition.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So we should just keep this 80% sort of target sort in your term.

Michael Garland

Well, as I say were trying to move towards...

Unidentified Analyst

You got it. And then let's quick one. What's the status on El Cabo was it drop I mean I think that you purchased an interest some that grid what's the sort of status on that one?

Michael Garland

Yes, it's not dropped we Pattern development took a 1% interest in it just for partnership reasons dealing with the tax code and also. We have not dropped that it's still under consideration and board has not made a decision about acquiring those interest. It's a very interesting project that would be a little different than our norm in that we would be teaming up with all the grid they are the primary developer on that project and we'll be taking a minority interest and they would be operating it.

So it's a little different than our normal approach to life, but I think it has some real value both in expanding our relationship with Avangrid as well as obviously expanding our product that adding another project to the portfolio. We like the area that this is in. New Mexico, we are expanding our footprint in Mexico and doing a lot of work in New Mexico and this just would add to it. And we have some opportunities to do additional business with Avangrid. So the board is going to considerate it, but as I said, we haven't made a recommendation or the board hasn't made an approval to go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And what's the COD on that one?

Michael Garland

It's essentially commercially operational now. All the turbines have been energized and are in service.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. Thank you very much guys.

Michael Garland

They're doing some modifications. That's the only reason they're putting in some harmonic filters into the project currently and so the tax equity hasn't closed yet as part of that we would come in. I think we have the right to come in after the tax equity, but we've been thinking more in line with the tax equity around the same time. So they are just installing some last equipment even though they are operational technically.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Cynthia Motz with Williams Capital Group. Your line is open.

Cynthia Motz

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I know there's a lot going on in general, but if there's any information or color just broadly speaking regarding 2018 guidance or dropdowns, are you still interested looking at solar, anything on that? And then just one thing, Mike on the material weakness, it sounds like you've cleaned up a lot of it, are we sort of good to go then first quarter, you're going to be testing it? Thanks.

Michael Lyon

Thanks for the question about the material weakness. Yes, we've made really very good progress in accordance with the plans that we laid out at the beginning of the year and even late last year following the identification of the material we missed.

The process for clearing it involves not only sort of remediating the individual deficiencies that are identified, but then going through a what's called a walkthrough of narrative and that - presuming that is successful you then turn to more detail testing of controls where our internal auditors and the external auditors do their random selection of transactions to test.

That will all happen between now and when we file our 10-K. And so we think we're on track for a successful clearance of BMW in the filing of the 10-K in next February, but all of the test work that has to substantiate that remains to be done. We're very optimistic about where we're all in depth and hope for a clean 404 attestation report at that time.

Cynthia Motz

Great.

Michael Garland

And on the 2018, obviously we haven't given any guidance in 2018. I would say that on the wind side, we do think that it's going to be a better year than this year. As we mentioned in our opening remarks, the first month of the quarter has been positive and we expect because of the weather conditions. Ironically our scientists tell us that a lower third quarter actually is beneficial for fourth quarter and first quarter.

And this morning came out and declared an El Nino which is generally a good indicator that the wind should be - it's not a big storm one which is good, but we're seeing I think very good development particularly with the cold water developing in the Pacific, which really is part of the engine that drives the wind across the U.S. And so we're optimistic that 2018 should be a solid wind year, but we haven't come out with any specifics around it. And I think that would be the principal driver for 2018.

Cynthia Motz

Okay. Are you still interested in solar at all or I mean…

Michael Garland

Yes. Thank you for raising that again. Yes, we're very interested in solar. We have a lot of activities. We have a lot of sites that we have now are developing on solar in the U.S. with some good opportunities to realize a couple projects this coming year. The only thing that's throwing a curve ball on the solar side of things is - International Trade Commission's decision that they think that there should be a tariff put on imports from most countries.

I think they've recommended carving out three or four countries like Australia and Canada and so on, but for the most part it would drive pricing of solar up. We actually are pretty excited about it in two ways that it's kind of a win-win for us. Because we're in a way catching up with some of our solar competitors and so it gives us an opportunity to - the uncertainty around Suniva has created some uncertainty about some of the projects.

People have been working on and the pricing they put. So some of our competitors we've seen pull back and that gives us an opportunity because we don't have any committed PPAs, fix PPAs based on the old pricing and so we are seeing opportunities to pick up projects. We're seeing opportunities as Suniva get work through that over the next year or so will be able to be able to price projects a little bit better than some folks who had priced the projects a year ago without the Suniva tariff.

And so we actually like that as a both the defense and offense move right now and we think even if and even doesn't happen, the President has the right to expand it or contract it and it's put enough uncertainty in the market that it's helping us position ourselves more strongly and on the solar side then if it hadn't come about, so…

Cynthia Motz

Great, sounds good. Thanks.

Michael Garland

Yes, it's from interest stuff.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Michael McNamara with Temporis Capital.

Michael McNamara

Yes, good morning guys.

Michael Garland

Hey, Michael.

Michael Lyon

How are you?

Michael McNamara

Hello, yes, I'm well. Listen it's been a fairly shall we say turbulent day in the wind industry? We've had both [indiscernible] discussing pressure on the turbine ASPs. Could you give us any color around that and are you seeing turbine prices - weakening and is it something that's trying to continue and what sort of benefit would this have few if this is actually happening?

Michael Garland

Yes, we're seeing some very good improvements in turbine pricing. It's always been interesting and [indiscernible] that the guy who is a part of development business likes to point out that Mexico has been a real thermometer for some of the turbine pricing in the marketplace around the world and it's given us great insights into how people are driving down the prices for turbines and we're looking at getting some solar and wind projects in Mexico soon on the project Pattern Development side of things.

And I'm finding that the pricing is getting aggressive again a year-ago, it went through a swing where the OEMs turbine suppliers did a great job lowering prices but also substantially lowering O&M assumptions for the turbines and without that was a great step forward and would be stabilized to those levels for a while, but we're seeing it happening again that there's a lot of pressure in competitive results driving down prices.

And so it just makes us a more - increase our competitiveness because we tend to be at a forefront of some of that pricing and I think it increases the chances when continuing to have a strong place in the market. While we again asked about quite a bit by people is solar keeps driving down costs and is when going to be competitive against and I think what you're seeing is that the turbine vendors are really driving to be competitive against solar and matching the reduction in the solar pricing. So we're seeing some great improvements. I'll give us some more margins in some projects, but I'll just give us more ability to compete in the marketplace to have to lower turbine prices.

Michael McNamara

Did you possibly quantify the amount of what's happening on turbine pricing? And if it's also happening our visit limited to Mexico using this across the board?

Michael Garland

Mexico is kind of the cutting edge and we're now seeing it obviously being applied in other markets. There's always one market that starts the trend first and then everybody picks it up quite quickly because for us we got those prices in Mexico and literally the next week we were negotiating similar prices in the U.S. and Canada. So I think I was to give you a general direction that's a step down last year was like a 25% reduction in turbine price and maybe even more than that on the O&M side.

So that would be the order of magnitude that we saw over the last year and I think we're - I don't know time we're still in the process of negotiating a number of turbine contracts currently. So we'll have to wait and see, but it wouldn't surprise me that we're going to see at least 10% to 20% reduction that we offer those prior low prices.

Michael McNamara

Okay. Thank you very much.

Michael Garland

You bet.

Operator

I would now like to turn the call back over to Mike Garland for closing remarks.

Michael Garland

Okay, well thank you everybody for joining call today. We're looking forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. It's interesting times and but we're overall still very optimistic about our industry and our place in it that we have a great set of assets that are available to us to continue to grow and we are very optimistic about the improvements in our existing fleet and with the challenges in Puerto Rico we think that those and a few other similar examples that we've experienced this last year are and may experience a little bit going into 2018 are or short-term problems and they're going to be resolved and we're going to see the market stabilize and continue to grow. Thank you, again. Have a great day and we'll talk soon.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

