Fogo de Chão's (FOGO) CEO Lawrence Johnson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fogo de Chão (NASDAQ:FOGO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Lawrence Johnson - CEO

Anthony Laday - CFO

George McGowan - President

Stacey Murphy - IR

Analysts

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Jason West - Credit Suisse

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Fogo de Chão Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stacey Murphy, Investor Relations for Fogo de Chão. Please go ahead.

Stacey Murphy

Thank you. Welcome to Fogo de Chão's third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call, which is also being broadcast live over the Internet.

Before turning the call over, let me quickly remind you that certain matters discussed, such as statements relating to the company's strategies or guidance, are not based on historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in our press release issued today after market close, and the company's filing with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

On the call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables in our press release.

On our call today, you will hear from Larry Johnson, Chief Executive Officer; Barry McGowan, President; and Tony Laday, Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

Now I will turn the call over to Larry.

Lawrence Johnson

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to Fogo's third quarter 2017 earnings call. Key highlights from the quarter include, quarterly revenue growth of 3% on a constant currency basis. U.S. comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.1% or 1.4% adjusting for the impact of hurricanes. U.S. comparable traffic decreased 2%. However, it still outperformed both the Knapp Track High End Steakhouses and Black Box' Upscale/Fine Dining groups by 50 and 80 basis points, respectively; adjusted EPS of $0.10; and the opening of our first Middle East joint venture location in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Though we anticipated traffic pressures with the lapping of last year's Olympic Games in Brazil, our third quarter results were also negatively impacted by several short-term challenges, including three hurricanes, a seasonal spike in beef inflation, and soft sales in Rio. We believe these items are short term in nature and not indicative of any long-term change in the health of our overall business.

The three hurricanes hit a significant impact on the U.S. system. We saw deterioration in sales in the days leading to landfall from the actual closures and post-storm during the ramp back to typical sales levels. As a reminder, we had some level of impact at 10 of our U.S. restaurants. Our San Juan store remains closed today, with an expectation to reopen in mid-November. Our valued team members were our highest priority during these weather events. As such, I am proud to say we continue to pay our employees throughout the extended closures. We are appreciative of the efforts of all of our teams in the face of these devastating hurricanes. Specifically, the teams from our two Houston area restaurants served more than $0.5 million in meals to more than 12,500 medical, police and fire first responders in the Houston area surrounding those stores. It was a true honor to serve the community, and we thank the team for their service.

As a nearly 40 year old business, we have successfully navigated many different consumer environments. Our robust cash flow, solid business fundamentals and strong value proposition will allow us to maintain our market share and emerge from this temporary market shift stronger and well positioned for future growth. Our core brand attributes of value, customization, authenticity, variety and speed of service resonate with guests. Our strategies are designed to deliver on these guest priorities while further enhancing our value proposition in driving traffic through trial and frequency. We believe our focus on these initiatives has contributed to our ability to consistently show a positive U.S. traffic gap in relation to our peers. We remain committed to our strategic platforms focused on driving occasions and all-day value, giving our guests more reasons to come to Fogo. Going forward, these strategies will be further enhanced with both seasonal and core innovation.

Turning to Brazil. We are lapping the tremendous Summer Olympics sales from the prior year, during which we saw $1.4 million of sales lift from our two Rio stores. In addition to this estimated sales lift, we also believe the brand benefited from the increased activity generated from the investment in infrastructure and rise in tourism pre- and post-Olympic Games. Last, in addition to lapping last year's benefit, sales in Rio were further impacted by the security issues, which we believe the local Rio government is attempting to address. As such, our two Rio stores were down a combined 42% compared to the quarter -- the third quarter of 2016. Excluding Rio, the remaining Brazil restaurants were up 3%, indicating a continuing improvement in the underlying economy.

From a development perspective, we continue to execute our long-term strategy of balancing expansion into new markets while further penetrating existing markets. This two-pronged approach drives greater awareness for Fogo over the long term and increases the level of convenience, driving frequency. Also, this strategy helps us leverage advertising and marketing spend within DMAs as well as providing synergies from an operations perspective.

Our remodel program further supports the development, strategy and traffic growth initiatives by updating our assets. The design highlights our brand attributes while adding relevant design elements to further enhance the guest experience that today's consumer desires. We are pleased with the current performance of the five remodels completed this year. Going forward, we expect to complete a similar number of reimages during 2018. During the fourth quarter, we will open two additional company-owned restaurants, Troy and Jacksonville, bringing the total to five for the year. You may have seen that as of yesterday, you can start enjoying Fogo in Troy, Michigan, and we anticipate our Jacksonville location to be open later this month. Looking forward, our future pipeline is firming up nicely with three signed leases and several leases in process or signed letters of intent.

From an international perspective, we opened our Jeddah, Saudi Arabia joint venture restaurant in August, representing our initial entry into the Middle East market. While early, the restaurant is showing encouraging sales trends even in the low season. Our second Middle East location is under construction in the Dubai International Finance Centre, also known as the DIFC, at a prime location. We look forward to its opening shortly.

Let me now turn the call over to Barry to discuss the operational strategies driving the business.

George McGowan

Thank you, Larry. Fogo is a distinctive brand with an established track record, delivering a great guest experience at a compelling price point. Our strategic platforms are designed to drive awareness, trial and frequency over the long term by leveraging our core attributes and enhancing our strong value proposition. As a result, our two year stack basis comparable traffic metric outpaced our peers by 280 and 300 basis points, as measured by Knapp Track High End Steakhouse and Black Box Upscale/Fine Dining groups, respectively.

In today's competitive environment, providing both value and differentiated experience are paramount to attracting and retaining guests. We believe our brand and strategic platforms deliver these competitive advantages. These platforms continue to gain traction while broadening occasions for our guests to use the brand. Remember, the strategy are still in early stages from awareness perspective but are well received by our guests.

With platforms now in place, the focus is on growing awareness and educating the guest to our new price options and platforms. A great example of how we drive trial and frequency is through new seasonal items, including our indulgent, bone-in Cowboy Ribeye. The bone-in Cowboy Ribeye is part of the core churrasco experience. This type of premium offering is adding value and demonstrating our commitment to investing in the guest experience. We will further enrich the experience by adding on-trend seasonal flavors to the Market Table with new fall soup and salads. We believe these offerings are enticing and position us well for the celebratory holiday season. We are encouraged with the holiday bookings to date, which are tracking slightly ahead of last year.

Turning to marketing. We have been actively building our digital footprint, including eClub and social following along with our continued refinement of our geo-targeted digital advertising. We are effectively and efficiently harnessing our digital strategy to build awareness while creating enthusiasm and buzz about the platforms and the brand.

I want to take a moment to discuss our focus on the mettle of the P&L. Focused operating structure gives a competitive advantage due to our cost structure generally being lower than our peers. In fact, year-to-date, cost of sales was 120 basis points better than the same period two years ago due to both waste management initiatives and our approach to managing commodity costs. Looking forward, we believe the fourth quarter protein cost pressure will continue to dissipate, and we will continue to focus on the quality offering and minimizing waste. We have successfully navigated the labor headwinds noted in the first half of the year rising from the implementation of several major menu introductions to our restaurants. With learnings now in place, we once again see productivity improvements in the labor line. However, like the industry, we continue to see labor inflation headwinds due to the tight labor market.

To close, we continue to focus on building market share with incredible all-day value, innovation and indulgence. We do this while increasing both team member and guest engagement, resulting in a unique, distinctly Fogo experience.

Now let me turn the call over to Tony to discuss the financials. Tony?

Anthony Laday

Thanks, Barry. Before I get into the details, I wanted to provide a short summary of some of the key drivers of our performance this quarter. As Larry mentioned, the quarter was impacted by several short-term challenges. First, the impact of three hurricanes during the quarter was approximately $0.03. The company maintained its comprehensive insurance coverage on its restaurants, including property, flood and business interruption. The company is working with the insurance providers to assess the overall claim from these storms. Second, seasonal meat inflation driven by retail demand resulted in the spike in beef cost. Last, we had softer-than-expected sales in Brazil because of the security challenges in Rio, where we have two restaurants. I'll provide more detail on the impact of these items to the operating results as I discuss the key P&L line items.

To begin, total revenues increased $2.4 million to $71.4 million. The increase in consolidated revenues is due to an increase in incremental sales from our restaurants opened less than 18 months; a small exchange rate benefit of $320,000, partially offset by 5.1% decrease in consolidated comparable sales; and the impact of hurricane activity, which we estimate to be approximately $900,000 in total revenues.

For the quarter, U.S. comparable restaurant sales declined 2.1% on a 2.0% traffic decrease, with mix and price virtually offsetting each other. Adjusting for the 70 basis points of hurricane impact, U.S. comparable sales would have been down 1.4%.

Brazil comparable restaurant sales were down 17.1% for the quarter. As Larry mentioned, the Olympics positively impacted sales in the third quarter by $1.4 million at the two restaurants in Rio. These two restaurants represented 44% of Brazil's total sales in Q3 of 2016 versus approximately one-third of the system on an ongoing basis. Excluding the two restaurants in Rio, the remaining Brazil restaurants were up 3%.

Food and beverage cost for the quarter were 29.8% of revenues as compared to 29.2% in the quarter of the previous year. Meat inflation, driven by seasonal retail demand, is responsible for the nearly 110 basis points of the increase. Food cost associated with the hurricanes resulted in a 36 basis point headwind. These items were somewhat offset by better waste management. As Barry discussed, we are seeing an easing in the demand and expect protein inflation to dissipate during the fourth quarter.

Compensation and benefits cost increased 150 basis points over the prior year to 25.1%. The increase is due to a variety of factors. Sales deleverage on the lower sales in both the U.S. and Brazil impacted the line by nearly 100 basis points. New restaurant inefficiencies and wage rate inflation each drove about 60 basis points of the change. And the result of maintaining pay at the stores impacted by the hurricanes contributed an additional 34 basis points to the change. These items were somewhat offset by productivity improvements and lower overtime pay. Like the industry, we expect wage rate inflation to be an ongoing headwind. However, our efficient labor structure relative to our peers helps us mitigate the magnitude of impact to our bottom line.

Occupancy and other operating cost increased $1.6 million to $15.2 million. As a percentage of revenue, this is a 160 basis point increase to 21.3%. The primary drivers of the change are sales deleverage and higher rent expense as a percentage of sales in our new restaurants as these stores are early on their maturity curve.

General and administrative expense increased $300,000 to $5.3 million and includes a $100,000 hurricane relief donation. We continue to manage this line item, positioning us for long-term leverage on this cost.

Depreciation expense increased $0.8 million to $4.8 million due primarily to the addition of company-owned restaurants that's been opened less than 12 months and accounting write-off of certain assets replaced during the remodel program.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 34.1%, which is slightly higher than our estimated full year rate of 32% to 33%. The increase is due to a change in the valuation analysis of our Puerto Rico restaurant as a result of cumulative losses primarily resulting from impacts of the hurricane.

The cash flows of the business remain strong. The company generated $35.2 million in cash flow from operations for the year. Additionally, we have completed $7 million in debt paydown for the year through the third quarter. We have $101.3 million available on our $250 million line of credit and $5.7 million outstanding in letters of credit, and the company had cash on the balance sheet of $35.1 million resulting in net debt of $107.9 million. Our healthy cash flows allows us to comfortably support our paced restaurant development, implement strategic initiatives, fund our reimage program, maintain a strong balance sheet and drive total shareholder value.

We are providing full updated guidance for the 52-week fiscal year of 2017, which ends on December 31, 2017. To reflect the results through the third quarter and anticipated trends for the fourth quarter, our guidance includes selected information previously provided in our October 17, 2017, press release. The information provided in our press release has not changed.

Diluted net income per share is expected to range between $0.77 and $0.80. Diluted net income per share guidance for the full fiscal 2017 is based in part on the following annual assumptions: total revenue of between $306 million and $311 million assuming an exchange rate of BRL 3.25 to the U.S. dollar; company-owned comparable restaurant sales of between negative 1.5% to negative 2.5%; restaurant contribution margin of 27.5% to 28%; preopening expenses of $3.0 million to $3.5 million; general and administrative expense of $20 million to $22 million; opening up seven restaurants, including up to two international joint venture locations; capital expenditures, net of tenant allowance, of $26 million to $30 million; depreciation expense of $19 million to $19.5 million; and a tax rate of between 32% to 33%.

Now I'd like to turn the call back over to the operator to open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good afternoon. I just had two questions, please. The first, in your prepared commentary, you mentioned outperforming some benchmarks. And I believe those benchmark trends have improved in the fourth quarter to date. So is it same or true for you? Or is there something else you would want us to understand for modeling purposes?

Anthony Laday

No. We would expect to continue to beat those benchmarks from a Knapp and Black Box perspective.

Nicole Miller

Okay. And then my second and final question. It's helpful to understand the bookings quarter-to-date. And what I'm wondering is, are those holiday bookings the traditional dinner business? Are you seeing bookings using the restaurant at different way, at different times? And beyond the menu items that Barry mentioned, what are some other things you're doing for bar, lunch and brunch during holiday this year?

George McGowan

You bet. Nicole, this is Barry. We're seeing primarily, again, the weekend capacity total. So that includes the -- if you would, the holiday menu all-day on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. So that's where all the demand is. We are seeing some, what we call, shoulder period pretty much the same as last year. But the demands for the weekend, which we believe will benefit, obviously, check. So the things we do differently -- obviously, we have bone-in and ribeye. We started -- we'll have the holiday menu starting with roasted turkey, some of the side dishes, and we'll be introducing new cuts as we go through the holiday season to make it more, obviously, more festive and add further value to the experience.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brett Levy with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Levy

Hi. Good afternoon. Can we start off with -- just on the development side? You talked about maintaining a pretty aggressive stance in a -- in what's become a challenging marketplace. What are you seeing in terms of availability of -- like what you'll consider A-plus sites or the ability to get construction crews to move on pace? And also, on the labor side, where are you getting the domestic talent? How much of your talent is still coming in from Brazil?

Lawrence Johnson

So Brett, this is Larry. The -- I think that there are more sites available, what we consider A and Main Street type sites available. And I mean, part of that, what we're starting to see now is that as you're seeing restaurants closing, that's opening up real estate. We have not seen a noticeable decrease in rental rates but they seem to have stabilized. So -- and the other thing that we're starting to see is -- I think the last four or five years, we were looking at more new projects. And now we're starting to see opportunities where we can go in, take an existing facility and renovate that at a much friendlier price. I think a good example of that is our Troy, Michigan restaurant, which we opened this past week.

And we are starting to see more of those types of opportunities. In terms of labor, it really depends on the market that you're going into. If you're on the Coast, you're going to see union labor, and that tends to be 30% to 40% higher in some cases. But so far, because of the quality of the general contractors that we work with, we have been able to access quality labor and get the projects done. In terms of operating labor, we continue to be able to bring up, from our operations in Brazil, our trained gaucho chefs.

This year, we're looking somewhere in the range of 20 to 25 that we'll bring up under the traditional visas that we've used and -- now that pipeline continues to be robust in terms of talent that we're training there and talent that we're able to work through the visa system. We also -- in a competitive market, given the strength of our business and the career opportunities that we offer, we continue to attract quality labor as we go into the markets, the new markets.

So we are comfortable with that development pace that we've kind of -- four to six stores a year in the U.S. We think that's very sustainable. And the other thing that we continue to do with respect to those stores with our enhanced development team, we continue to look for ways to bring that development cost down. And we've seen success in that in the stores that we have been opening this year.

Brett Levy

And just one additional question. What are you seeing in terms of lift from your renovated stores? And what's the cost of running on that?

Anthony Laday

Yes. So we're seeing a lift that's in the low single digits, so pretty much right where we expected. So we feel pretty good about kind of the impact we've seen here in the U.S. as well as in Brazil.

Lawrence Johnson

And I think on average, Brett, we target in the range of about $400,000, and it depends on stores. Some stores, it's carpeting and furniture, Market Table. Others, there are structural things we're addressing or adding additional seats, and those can range from $0.5 million to $1 million. But we target, on average, about $400,000, $500,000.

Brett Levy

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Andy Barish with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Andy Barish

Hey guys, good afternoon. Just wondering, at least from our model, the revenue guide down for the year. It looked like it was about $4 million or $5 million in the third quarter, but then at the midpoint for the full year, it's about $9 million, so another $4 million or $5 million. Can you give us a little color as to sort of what the difference is for the fourth quarter here and then maybe, you were -- I guess, you were originally looking for?

Anthony Laday

Yes. I think as we obviously came through a fairly tough third quarter with softer impacts, in particular Rio, than what we anticipated, we've rolled that forward into the fourth quarter assuming that being very cautionary in terms of the uptick in Rio. So we've rolled that into the fourth quarter, making sure that we're conservative in terms of what we see in Brazil. And obviously, at the time of putting this guidance out in total for the full year, also just taking a look at kind of really how elusive the guest has been in the U.S. -- and so wanting to be very cautionary on that. And then the third part, too, is -- I think Larry mentioned in his-- you see the total revenue perspective, our Puerto Rico restaurant still is not open. And so it's been closed for the entire quarter. We expect that to open next week. But obviously, we've also put a heavy hedge on what that number is going to look like for the rest of the year.

Andy Barish

Got you. And then just following up on value and price point optionality, I mean, it seems as if you guys can maybe market that a little bit more moving into 2018. Is that part of the plan? And how might you do that?

George McGowan

You bet. So Andy, this is Barry. The whole premise is traffic first and value price options. So if you think about the whole strategy, really opening up Saturday, Sunday day part is what's giving us a lot of traffic and creating a lot of capacity on the weekend. Now lunch starting at $15, we're getting a lot of trial off of -- from the aware non-trier who knows Fogo but always assumes the price was too expensive.

So yes, our media shift is going to trial. We're seeing frequency with people who come in and, quite frankly, come back another time to try a different way to Fogo, if you would. So that is the strategy going forward as we cut through this investment over the last four years of these traffic-building initiatives. The rest is now driving further digital direct target, geo-targeted stuff we spoke to on the call really to drive more trial and frequency. So we feel very good about the platforms. The scores on those platforms are doing very well. In fact, we've got some of the highest guest scores we've had since we've been recording on new brands.

So we feel great that the platforms are taking hold. But as stated on the call, they're still early stage. So the education piece that you refer to, that's where the media comes in to start -- really continue to position. So feel great about where the guest is in terms of experience, value. And really, it is being available for the occasions the guest want to use, and that's where I believe Fogo is really well positioned going forward.

Andy Barish

Thanks. Helpful.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jason West with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Jason West

Yeah, thanks guys. Just kind of following up on Andy's question about the fourth quarter. It seems like the guidance implies maybe down low single-digit U.S. comps in the fourth quarter. I just want to clarify that. I know it's a consolidated number. So I just want to see how you're thinking about that.

Anthony Laday

Yes. So it is a consolidated number. Obviously, when you look at that weighting, Brazil being about 15% of the number, but as you think about kind of our expectations in Brazil, as I mentioned, with the impact of Rio from a security perspective, we obviously think that Rio is going to be softer than what we're seeing here in the U.S.

Jason West

Right. But I guess -- so you're thinking negative comps in the fourth quarter in the U.S. or no?

Anthony Laday

Yes. We are thinking negative comps in the U.S. as well in terms of the fourth quarter comp number.

Jason West

Okay. Is there any particular -- it sounded like in the original release the other day that you're seeing business kind of get back to normal, which was maybe a little better, more -- slightly positive in the first half of the year. So any reason why -- do you think the industry is still soft? The hurricane hasn't come back yet. Why still negative in the fourth quarter?

George McGowan

You bet. Jason, this is Barry. I think -- we look at bookings. We see we're ahead. But to be frank, we're really cautious because as we're getting closer to the quarter -- I would say this, we're seeing some normalization, but I would say this, too. Any disruption to this quarter could be -- could impact it further. So I would say just out of just what we've gone through, we're being cautious and I would say even cautiously optimistic but I would just say just being prudent, more or less, I don't know-- how we feel.

Jason West

Okay, got you. And then you mentioned -- I think you said pricing and mix were kind of a net 0 in the quarter. Can you just tell me what were those numbers again?

Anthony Laday

Yes. As we mentioned, traffic was 2% and then pricing was about to 2.5%. And the mix was off by another 50 basis points or so.

Jason West

Okay. Mix was down 50 bps, okay. All right, got it. And then just on the Rio situation, I guess, what is causing such a negative comp? Is it just people aren't going out of the house? Are you having to close the restaurant at certain days of the week? Like what's causing such a severe issue there?

Lawrence Johnson

So it -- what's going on is they have had a real challenge with the violence, the drug violence, and that has spilled over into the overall security situation in Rio. And what you're finding is it has had an impact on the local and foreign tourism business. And then on the -- from a local standpoint, people are being more cautious about going out and particularly in the evening, being cautious about that. So there's been no closures that we've had. We have the flagship restaurant in Botafogo and then we have the newer one in Bahia closer to the Olympic venue.

But it's simply one where I think people are taking a cautionary and wait-and-see approach to the security situation. And I think in a big picture, one of the things that's happened is especially with tourist and convention-type business, that has -- we've seen instances where that business is moving to other cities and venues simply to be on the safe side. And we think that the authorities are working to address this, but that takes some amount of time and we expect that it will be addressed and that will get back to a more normal situation.

Jason West

Okay. Thanks for the color guys.

Lawrence Johnson

Very good. Thank you for joining us on today's call. We hope that we've provided clarity on the strength of the business and why we are optimistic about the future of Fogo. We look forward to speaking with many of you soon.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.