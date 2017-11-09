Twilio: It's All Good News, So Be Patient

With a good quarter behind it, Twilio shares should have room to run to the $40 range in Q4.

Given that Twilio is still a high-growth company, however, investors should be focusing on the top line.

Twilio's quarterly revenue hit $100 million for the first time and grew much faster (41% y/y) than analysts were expecting (+29% y/y).

Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) bulls breathed a sigh of relief when the company posted its Q3 earnings, showing massive growth on the top line that exceeded analyst consensus by $8 million. Twilio's growth rate of 41% far outpaced what analysts had penciled in (29%), and the majority of that growth was driven by "base revenue" - or billings from customers who are on contract. This shows that Twilio is relying less on variable accounts like Uber, which has no minimum contract spend and can leave at any point - a fact that scared investors into a massive selloff earlier this year, when Uber announced that it would be gradually migrating off the Twilio platform. With Twilio building up its core contracted customer base, it's showing huge steps in the right direction.

Despite the huge top-line beat (in a high-growth startup like Twilio, what else really matters?), shares made only a feeble rise higher. The stock initially popped as high as 7% in aftermarket trading, but ended the day up 4% -showing a massive underappreciation for what Twilio was able to accomplish in Q3. Perhaps it was the fact that earnings beat without a corresponding beat in earnings - indicating the slight deterioration of margins - but really, who's keeping score of quarter-to-quarter earnings for a company that's growing at 41% y/y? Twilio is nowhere near its steady-state, long-term operating model. It won't be there until it hits the billion-dollar revenue mark. What Twilio pulls in for a single quarter's earnings is nearly meaningless in the long-term picture, which should hinge entirely on growth. In this regard, Twilio did not disappoint - and has never disappointed.

Twilio shares have had a wild ride in Q3, trading up and down erratically in the $28-$33 range, never really able to break past these resistance levels. Twilio had a big scare earlier in the quarter when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a similar offering called Pinpoint, but most investors have now gotten over that trauma and believe that Twilio is partnering with Amazon to deliver Pinpoint.

So what gives? Why hasn't earnings lifted Twilio's stock higher?

Recall that Twilio went through the same pattern after its massive Q2 beat. The stock initially rose 10%+ to the $35 range, and then quickly leveled off and broke below $30. Investors can't seem to sustain any enthusiasm for Twilio stock immediately following a good earnings release.

But here's the thing: We've only seen good news come out of Twilio. It won't be long until the rest of Wall Street notices and gives Twilio the credit it's due. With its lifted guidance and a stronger FY18 in view, as well as a pressured stock, Twilio trades at only ~5x EV/FTM revenues - a pittance for a high-growth software company that's achieving 41% growth and is virtually breakeven in cash flows. I continue to believe that 8x EV/FTM revenues is the appropriate price target for Twilio, putting it in-line with ~40-50% growers like Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Coupa (NASDAQ: COUP). This implies a price target of $45 on FY18 estimated revenues, assuming it grows at a 27.5% pace next year (probably a conservative estimate). There's at least 50% upside in this stock, which has trailed behind the broader NASDAQ and fallen 8% this year (vs. a 26% gain for the software sector as a whole).

Be patient and wait for Twilio to have its moment in the sun. It's posting the kind of results that merit a premium valuation, and there are few conceivable obstacles that would mar its path to growth.

Q3 scorecard: focus on growth; earnings can come later

Twilio posted $100.5 million in revenues in Q3, setting (yet another) quarterly record and exceeding the $100 million mark for the first time, putting the company at a $402 million run rate. Revenues grew 41% y/y versus 3Q16's revenue of $71.5 million.

Figure 1. Twilio Q3 revenue results Twilio handily beat analyst consensus of $92.6 million (+29% y/y), as well as its own guidance range of $91-$93 million. Though this beat was largely to be expected - after posting $95.9 million of revenue in Q2, was Twilio really serious in guiding to a sequential decline?

The chart below shows Twilio's growth glidepath. In its history as a public company, Twilio has never declined sequentially - deep down, investors should have always known that Q3 was going to be a huge beat - raising the question, yet again, of why there's so little enthusiasm for the company's shares.

Figure 2. Twilio growth glidepath, 1Q16-3Q17

Source: image created by author with information from public filings

Pro forma earnings of -$0.08 were in-line with analyst estimates, which was the only metric that prevented investors from being all-out cheerleaders this quarter. Operating margin worsened to -24%, down from -16% in 3Q16 - this was mostly due to an uptick in sales and marketing spend. S&M consumed 26% of revenues in 3Q17, versus 22% in 3Q16. This is, however, normal for high-growth technology companies - we want Twilio to invest sales dollars into acquiring long-term clients.

One quarter's bottom line results - especially this early in Twilio's lifecycle as a growth company - have no bearing on the long-term story. Twilio isn't Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP), which loses more than $2 for every dollar in revenue it earns - Twilio's operating margin of -24% is actually better than many of its high-growth software peers. In addition, its near-breakeven cash flow ensures that it has plenty of liquidity to fund its growth without having to tap the capital markets.

Investors should focus on this quarter's growth, holding nicely above 40%. Also note that of Twilio's revenues this quarter, 92% owed to "base revenue" from contracted customers, up one point from 91% in Q2. As previously mentioned, investors are looking for an increased revenue mix from contracted customers, indicating that Twilio's revenue is shielded from the volatility that comes with uncontracted accounts like Uber. Twilio has shown now that it can survive post-Uber, removing another obstacle in its long-term growth picture.

Guidance appears conservative

Twilio's uber-conservative guidance continues into Q4 as well, with the company guiding to revenues of $102.5 - $104.5 million. At the midpoint of that range, that would imply only 3% sequential growth.

Figure 3. Twilio Q4 guidance

Source: Twilio earnings press release

Recall that Q4 is generally the biggest quarter for any software company, especially Twilio. Twilio's usage-based pricing means it generates revenue every time end users send or receive an SMS (or voice call) to one of Twilio's clients, and these activities tend to pick up rapidly around the holiday shopping season, when Twilio's clients will be sending more delivery notifications and sale reminders than usual.

To prove the point using historical trends, Twilio's sequential growth was 15% in 4Q16 - a sizable acceleration over 11% sequential growth in 3Q16. If we roughly assume that Twilio can achieve a 4-point acceleration in 4Q17 over 3Q17's 5% sequential growth rate, we can roughly estimate that Twilio's Q4 revenues will grow 9% sequentially.

This implies revenue of $109.6 million for Q4, or 34% y/y growth - versus its guidance midpoint of $103.5 million, or 26% y/y growth.

Given Twilio's track record of smashing its conservative guidance, the sequential acceleration scenario is more likely than not - especially given the pickup in holiday activity.

60-second summary

Twilio remains one of the most vastly underappreciated stocks in the software sector. Shares have fallen 8% this year, lagging behind a 26% gain in the S&P500 Software ETF (NYSE: XSW) despite good results.

While Twilio's revenue base continues to climb (it's up ~50% y/y year to date), the stock has fallen - creating a huge deflation in Twilio's trading multiple, signaling massive opportunity. At the very least, with Twilio's superior quarterly results, its performance will trail closer to the sector mean.

Assuming Twilio's FTM revenues grow at ~27.5% (there's already some conservatism baked into that estimate, as the company grew at 41% this quarter), Twilio's forward revenues would block in at $465 million, implying a current EV/FTM revenue trading multiple of 5x. This multiple is unsustainably low for a high-growth company that's growing its top line at 40% while maintaining near-breakeven cash flow.

With the holiday quarter coming up and Twilio's guidance pointing to a weak sequential deceleration, the shares still retain a huge opportunity to blow past Q4 expectations. Twilio does an excellent job of keeping expectations muted and posting blowout earnings every single quarter. As this trend continues, investors are sure to notice and pump a higher multiple into its valuation.

