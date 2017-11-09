Consider This Tax-Friendly CEF For Portfolio Income

Investors who are struggling to create sustainable portfolio income, listen up. I have identified a high-yield income CEF that promises diversification and above average income. Let’s discuss the Babson Capital Participation Investors (MPV) and how it can fit in your portfolio whether your strategy is growth, income, or both.

Investment thesis: MPV can effectively be used to increase portfolio yield but the tradeoff is higher volatility of principal due to low credit quality of underlying securities

Fund Overview

Objective: Maximize total return through high current income and capital growth.

Strategy: Invest in low credit-quality debt issues of small U.S. private and public companies.

(Source: barings.com)

Sustainability of the quarterly distribution

As a fund that's been in operation since the 1980s, MPV displays some qualities that I really like in an income producing asset. The distribution history has been very consistent even during tough times like the Great Recession. Special distributions have also been intermittently declared. The income can also be tax-friendly if you hold the position for at least 61 days to take advantage of qualified dividends. It is worth mentioning that the distribution is paid quarterly so prospective income investors need to be aware to manage their cash flow. All of this is contingent upon two things, though:

Are the distributions sustainable? Can the price performance be profitable?

(Source: Original Image - Data from Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Fidelity)

What the financial statements are saying

I do like what I see after analyzing the fund's financial statements. It makes sense that the majority of the NII is from interest as they are mainly invested in high-yield debt. While they haven't always been able to cover the dividend solely from investment interest, it is a plus that interest earnings are relatively consistent. That can change, however, if economic conditions don't hold up and cause a decrease in consumer spending. Portfolio performance has also been positive with only 2015 being the only year in the red in 5 years of financial history. Ideally, interest income should cover the dividend completely so management can focus their portfolio resources on growth of NAV without worrying about issuing new debt or equity. Granted they are not overly leveraged (1.14X) and still have a positive UNII balance of approximately $570K which is (apparently) rare with closed end funds.

(Source: MPV 2016 Annual Report)

Can the price performance be profitable?

In the right macroeconomic environment, yes. Past price performance indicates that MPV moves similar to long-term bonds but with not quite the same correlation. As such, that is a diversification opportunity when the portfolio is systematically rebalanced to secure profits. However, the position does seem to be very sensitive to interest rates as you can see in the chart below of the 2012-2014 bond bear market.

I ran a simulation on Portfolio Visualizer and compared 60/40 portfolios with one having MPV as the main holding and the other the Vanguard Long-Term Investment Grade Investor Shares (VWESX). The resulting performance showed that strong income was generated and the principal had no trouble keeping pace with the traditional portfolio albeit with lower Sharpe and Sortino Ratios, which indicates that it's not as efficient with volatility.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

2012-2014 bond bear market

Conclusion

In summation, MPV's financial statements do support a bullish view on this position. It is, however, most appropriate for aggressive investors seeking income and diversification because price performance is similar to long-term bonds but more volatile. Current macroeconomic conditions are favorable but the underlying securities are likely to underperform in a recession and there are warning signs of an economic slowdown. Furthermore, despite the short duration and high yield, MPV's price chart indicates that it is strongly affected by interest rates. Considering rates are likely to rise again next month, I would suggest prospective investors wait for the markets to (over)react and take advantage of the buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.