Try This High-Yield National Muni Closed-End Fund

Investment thesis: Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) is a great pick for high earning aggressive investors that seek a tax break.

Fund Overview

(Source: FMN Website)

Examining the Monthly Distribution

Because of similar price performance and duration, I decided to compare FMN to the Vanguard National Long-Term Tax Exempt Fund Investor Shares (VWLTX) and found interesting results. While it is concerning that FMN's payout has decreased over time and VWLTX has been more consistent, FMN still does offer a superior yield. The question is whether it will rebound, is sustainable over the long term, and which fund offers better price performance. We will discuss that in the next section. The current run rate projects FMN's 2017 yield to be 5.10%. Also, to put it in perspective just how impressive that yield is for a muni, the Tax Equivalent Yield (TEY) is 8.44% assuming the top federal tax rate of 39.6%. I would encourage prospective investors to calculate their own TEY with the following formula to see if FMN makes sense for them:

We will further discuss suitability later in the article but generally speaking this fund is most beneficial for high earning investors residing in states with no income tax because the income is only federally tax-exempt otherwise.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Financial statement analysis

While net investment income (NII) have made up the majority of common shareholder distributions, the shortfalls have been made up by dividend gains. Also of concern is the declining NII each year. At the end of fiscal year 2016, the fund had $.002 undistributed net investment income (UNII) per share. Granted it declined from the prior year's $.066 UNII, there is still a positive balance.

(Source: FMN 2016 Annual Report)

Aside from a tax break, why should I consider FMN?

To protect your principal. As an individual investor, I'm skeptical of the sustainability of this market due to various reasons:

Historically high valuations

Housing market looks bubblelicious and rates are rising

Shaky investor confidence

All things considered, to me it makes sense for investors to de-risk their portfolios by shifting to more conservative allocations and still collect a high yield which is what FMN will allow you to do. This seems like the more logical option than moving to cash because I can't claim to know what's around the corner for the stock market and when. This allows you to participate in the market, collect tax-efficient cash flow, and not miss on any potential gains.

Price Performance

10-year total return

FMN - 84.64%

VWLTX - 60.56%

FMN has a long history of outperformance since inception in 2002. While the position has strong negative correlation to core equities, the tradeoff is higher volatility and overall price performance more similar to long duration bonds. When combined with other asset classes such as REITs and Treasuries, portfolio risk is well diminished through diversification.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

In summation, aggressive investors should consider picking up FMN as an instrument to provide growth and income. While they should be wary of the declining distribution, it is still high enough to warrant investment. Past price performance has been very impressive and they seem well positioned to continue that track record.