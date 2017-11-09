Nov. 10 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This article covers the week ending Nov. 10, 2017. Daily data for Nov. 4 to Nov. 9 is estimated. Daily data for Nov. 10 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 580 bcf this week (up 12.0% w-o-w, and up as much as 20.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and increased from +18% to +30% (see chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since Feb. 24, 2017. The higher number of heating degree days (specifically in the Midwest) spurred heating demand, boosting national consumption to 35-week high. Total exports (i.e., pipeline flows to Canada and Mexico + LNG exports) also increased some 5% w-o-w. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than 5 LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 17 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

*Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 23 consecutive weeks now. This week, the annual growth rate has accelerated to almost 8% due to stronger wellhead production in the Eastern part of the U.S., but also in the onshore Gulf Coast region. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effects and partly due to a genuine recovery in output. However, we would also expect it to slow somewhat in December and January, but remain positive. Total aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 84.5 bcf per day for the week ending Nov. 10 (up 8% y-o-y). Indeed, aggregate supply is at its highest level on record, but it is still not strong enough to satisfy rising demand (at least in the short term).

Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive, but is estimated to decline to just +14 bcf, which is the smallest weekly balance since March 17. The volume is some 55 bcf smaller than a week ago and is 50 bcf below the 5-year average for this time of the year (see chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is significantly below last year's level and also below historical norm. That does not mean, of course, that natural gas prices will not fall. If you want to know how we are navigating thorough the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content (see link below).

Note that the total supply/demand balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 15 bcf. Total storage now stands at 3,790 bcf, which is 71 bcf (or 1.84%) below the 5-year average for this time of the year. We warned our clients that market was significantly underestimating the extent of future demand. From our previous report, you know that we have closed all our short positions on Nov. 1 and went 100% long. Since then, the price has rallied more than 10%. Technically, the market is currently overbought. However, if we were to judge solely by the latest expectations gap (see chart below), then one can expect the rally to continue, since market expectations for the upcoming storage draws are still relatively modest.

Source: ICE, Bluegold Research.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of (18) bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bullish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -48 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from the 5-year average should decline from -1.84% today to -4.05% for the week ending Nov. 24.

