J.C. Penney: Questions For Q3 2017 Earnings

KTP bond trust appears to be a good value at this point, with a high current yield and my expectation that J.C. Penney can survive for a long time still.

However, questions remain about the exact impact of the inventory liquidation on comps and gross margins during the quarter, as well as August's comps.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) Q3 2017 earnings report is due to be released on Friday, Nov. 10th. Its Q3 2017 preliminary update takes a lot of the surprise out of this report, so there shouldn't be as much volatility as there normally is. However, the earnings report and conference call may be useful for providing more details about J.C. Penney's future expectations (although it has overpromised in the past), as well as quantifying how much the apparel inventory liquidation affected performance during the quarter.

Q3 2017 Questions

J.C. Penney has already announced most of the relevant metrics for Q3 2017 (such as comparable store sales, adjusted earnings and gross margin/cost of sales), so there shouldn't be any surprises there. The main points of interest for me would be the impact the inventory clearance had on comparable store sales and cost of sales during the quarter, as well as the comparable store sales performance in August.

J.C. Penney had mentioned that inventory liquidation favorably affected September and October sales, but that it expected to deliver a "positive low-single digit sales comp for this period, excluding the benefit of clearance sales." Based on that wording, it would seem that comparable store sales would like have been negative for the overall quarter without the boost from clearance sales, and that August's comparable store sales performance was significantly negative (perhaps triggering the decision to clear out slow-moving inventory).

J.C. Penney mentioned that its gross margins were down around 310 basis points (at guidance midpoint) compared to Q3 2016. Ideally, most of that decrease would be attributable to clearance sales.

Outlook for Q4 2017

J.C. Penney's updated full year guidance range of -1% to 0% means that its comparable store sales for Q4 2017 would need to be approximately in the -0.4% to +2.9% range. Department store reports from Kohl's and Macy's appear to be generally optimistic about the holiday season, with guidance being maintained. In Macy's case, that would mean that its comparable store sales would need to be around -2% or better in Q4 2017 in order to reach its full year target. If Macy's can achieve -2% or better in Q4 2017, it appears reasonable for J.C. Penney to at least reach the low end of its implied Q4 2017 guidance.

While I am more comfortable about J.C. Penney being able to hit -1% to 0% comparable store sales for 2017 now, I think that there is more risk with its full year gross margin target, which implies that Q4 2017 gross margins will be down 10 basis points to up 50 basis points compared to last year. The clearance of inventory in Q3 2017 probably reduces the amount of post-holiday clearance sales that are needed, so that will help Q4 2017 gross margins. However, the environment remains quite promotional and the growing online sales are a negative for gross margins, so it would be a good achievement for J.C. Penney to match Q4 2016's gross margins. I'd like to see J.C. Penney discuss Q4 2017 gross margin expectations in more detail during its conference call.

Reorganization of Merchandising Function

J.C. Penney mentioned recently that John Tighe was leaving the company in conjunction with a reorganization of its merchandising organization and the elimination of the position of chief merchant. This is a fairly radical move as the chief merchant (or chief merchandising officer) has typically been one of the most powerful positions in a retail company, often second to only the CEO. However, J.C. Penney is attempting to become particularly data-driven and responsive to trends, so the traditional role of chief merchant may not make as much sense anymore. It is uncertain whether J.C. Penney's merchandising moves will work, but its stagnant sales over the past couple years and need to clear out inventory probably indicates that this is a risk worth taking.

Bonds Vs. Common Stock

I find the risk/reward ratio for J.C. Penney's KTP bond trust to be more compelling than its common stock at this point. I have gone into more detail about the case for KTP in another article, but the bar for profiting on KTP is significantly lower. A situation where J.C. Penney has flat to slowly declining sales is a good one for KTP, which pays out a current yield of over 16% if J.C. Penney survives. The common stock requires J.C. Penney to start improving EBITDA again to have true upside. I have a position in both JCP and KTP, but my position in KTP is significantly larger and I have added to it recently.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's preliminary update about Q3 2017 results has removed much of the surprise element from its earnings report. However, there remains a fair amount of important information to be gleaned from questions about how its inventory clearance affected comps and gross margin numbers for the quarter, as well as getting any further information about potential Q4 2017 expectations and drivers.

J.C. Penney's common stock and bonds have come down significantly in price, and I particularly favor its KTP bond trust at this point given its high current yield and my expectation that J.C. Penney should still survive for quite a while, even as it is struggling to achieve growth.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long KTP.