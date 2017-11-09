Tesla Buys Supplier: Talent Buy To Troubleshoot Model 3 Ramp?

In an unusual transaction, after the market closed on Monday, news agencies started reporting that Tesla (TSLA) acquired a Minneapolis-based supplier named Perbix.

“Tesla Motors Inc. is buying Perbix, a Brooklyn Park company that has been selling factory automation equipment and ideas to the fast-growing automaker for about three years.”

There are few details of the transaction other than that Perbix is in the Twin Cities area and has 150 employees.

The timing of the acquisition, in the middle of a Model 3 “production hell,” is curious to say the least. As we have written in a recent article, Tesla is about to face a liquidity and credit crunch. Why would Tesla buy a supplier in the middle of this mess?

We are keenly aware of Elon Musk’s penchant to go vertical. Why buy the candy store when candies are readily available? Especially when in the middle of a production hell?

Is it possible that the supplier was having a problem and Tesla took control to fix the problem? Apparently not.

Local Star Tribune reporting suggests that Perbix was in Tesla’s good books. According to the Newspaper:

“Perbix, which has been a Tesla supplier for nearly three years and has executed flawlessly on a number of extremely complex automation projects, will be fully integrated into Tesla,” Tesla said in a statement.

“Perbix has been working in a number of areas with Tesla, including making specialized tools that build drive unit rotors in its cars.”

So, it appears that Perbix was a reliable supplier.

Given the stated competency of Perbix, it appears that this acquisition is very likely an automation talent buy to help with Model 3 ramp problems.

Not surprisingly, a reader at Tesla-friendly publication Elektrek is reporting that employees working on projects unrelated to Tesla are being terminated. This modus operandi seems to be repetition of what Tesla has done with Grohmann automation where Tesla took over the company and soon discontinued business with other customers of Grohmann automation. And, then went on to use Grohmann crew to help with Model 3 and battery production automation.

So, what did this deal cost Tesla?

Again, according to the local newspaper:

“Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A company spokesman said Tesla will pay stock and cash for Perbix and that the overall price would not have a material effect on its financial performance.”

As such, given the size, nature and location of Perbix, we suspect that the deal was likely worth barely in the low 8 digits. For such a small deal, and with Tesla being famously reluctant about issuing stock, one has to wonder why this deal is a stock and cash deal.

Soon after, we find out from SEC filings that Tesla registered 34,772 shares, or about $10M in equity, for this purchase. We also find that the owner of Perbix, James Dudley, can sell the stock immediately.

Based on this, it appears that James Dudley wanted cash but got Tesla stock instead. He likely turned around and sold the stock immediately after the transaction.

The usage of stock instead of cash in the transaction is unusual. A $50B company is having to sell stock to raise $10M to buy a supplier. Talk about cash management!

From an operating perspective, adding additional fixed overhead to an already bloated company is not good news. As we have written in the past, Tesla employs dramatically more labor than its peers in spite of claims of alien dreadnaught technology.

This can only lead to higher cash burn at Tesla and increase the breakeven point.

Outlook:

The transaction is a positive one for Tesla in the sense that it is using its richly priced stock to make a talent buy that's likely critical to Model 3 ramp.

On the flip side, if the talent is needed for Model 3 ramp, what does that say about Model 3 ramp timing?

We continue to be skeptical that Tesla can ramp even per the revised schedule.

For timely, cutting-edge insights, analysis and investing ideas of solar, battery, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technology stocks, check out Beyond the Hype. This Marketplace service gives you early access to my best investing ideas, along with event driven and arbitrage opportunities when they are most edgy and actionable. If you want expert advice on seeing through the hype, separating fact from fiction, avoiding investing landmines in emerging technologies, and an opportunity to participate in a vibrant and intellectually stimulating real-time chat room with other high-caliber, like-minded investors, consider subscribing to Beyond the Hype today.