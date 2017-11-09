AmeriGas Partners' (APU) CEO Jerry Sheridan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AmeriGas Partners LP (NYSE:APU)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Will Ruthrauff - Investor Relations

Hugh Gallagher - Chief Financial Officer of AmeriGas Propane

Kirk Oliver - Chief Financial Officer of UGI Corporation

Jerry Sheridan - President and Chief Executive Officer of AmeriGas Propane

John Walsh - President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI

Analysts

Chris Sighinolfi - Jefferies

Will Ruthrauff

Thanks, Krista. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. With me today are Hugh Gallagher, CFO of AmeriGas Propane; Kirk Oliver, CFO of UGI Corporation; Jerry Sheridan, President and CEO of AmeriGas Propane; and John Walsh, President and CEO of UGI.

Before we begin, let me remind you that our comments today will include certain forward-looking statements, which management believes to be reasonable as of today’s date only. Actual results may differ significantly because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Please read our earnings release and our annual report on Form 10-K for an extensive list of factors that could affect results. We assume no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that are different from expectations.

We’ll also describe our business using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures are available in the appendix of our presentation.

Now, let me turn the call over to John.

John Walsh

Thanks Will. Good morning, and welcome to our call. I hope that you’ve all had a chance to review our press releases reporting full year results for UGI and AmeriGas. I will comment briefly on critical achievements during fiscal 2017 and then I will turn it over to Kirk who will provide more detail on UGI’s financial performance. Jerry will cover AmeriGas’ fiscal ‘17 performance and fiscal ‘18 outlook, and I will conclude by reviewing fiscal ‘18 guidance and progress on our strategic projects.

We’re pleased to once again report record earnings per share for UGI in the face of very warm weather. Our full year GAAP EPS was $2.46, while our adjusted EPS was $2.29. The adjusted EPS of $2.29 was 12% above the prior record adjusted EPS of $2.05, which we achieved last year. Both years have been adjusted for the mark-to-market valuation of unsettled hedges and other items that Kirk will cover later on the call.

We were very pleased with the earnings delivered in 2017. This consistent superior performance demonstrates the resiliency of our businesses and our determination to deliver on the critical performance commitments we made to our shareholders. We were particularly pleased with the progress made over the past 12 months on our primary strategic initiatives, such as our midstream infrastructure investments in the Marcellus and the expansion of our operations in Europe.

Fiscal ‘17 was another year of significant progress for UGI. We brought new midstream assets on-stream, expanded our base of operations in Europe, grew ACE and National Accounts at AmeriGas, and deployed a new customer information system at utilities. Our consistently strong performance is enabled by UGI’s continued focus on unit margin management, expense control, working capital management and the delivery of organic growth.

I would like to briefly comment on our few key fiscal ‘17 achievements. The midstream and marketing team had an outstanding year with significant progress made on our strategic initiatives. We completed the Sunbury pipeline midway through the year and the fee-based income from our base load customer began in Q4. We completed construction of our new LNG liquefaction unit in Menning, Pennsylvania, and it’s in service as we prepare for the winter peaking season.

The PennEast project received its final EIS earlier this year and we’re awaiting the final FERC certificate. We expect construction of PennEast, which will serve capacity constrained areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to commence by the end of 2018.

Our gas utility had a very busy fiscal ‘17. We deployed record levels of capital as we added new customers, executed our extensive infrastructure replacement program and upgraded our key systems. We added approximately 14,000 new residential heating and commercial customers in fiscal ‘17. Our infrastructure replacement and upgrade programs remain on track and we successfully transitioned to a new customer information system in Q4. All-in-all, a very busy and successful year for our utility’s team.

Jerry will provide a detailed review of AmeriGas’s performance in fiscal ’17. But I’d like to comment on our continued progress with the Ace and national accounts programs. We delivered record volume and gross margin for Ace and national accounts. And based on new business signed over the past 12 months, we’ve established a very strong foundation for fiscal ‘18. The Ace team also did an outstanding job, responding to the unprecedented demand for cylinders in Texas and Florida, following the major Hurricanes that impacted those regions.

UGI International had another strong year. Our financial performance, in terms of both earnings and cash flow, was exceptionally strong. In addition, we expanded our LPG footprint with acquisitions in Sweden and Italy and significantly enhanced our natural gas and our marketing program with the DVEP acquisition in the Netherlands.

We continue to find attractive growth opportunities in Europe and our leadership team has done an outstanding job integrating these businesses. Our team in France is entering the final stages of the three year integration program for the Finagaz acquisition. We’ve met or exceeded all the targets for that investment, and the positive impact of the Finagaz acquisition is evident when you review the performance of our international business over the past two years.

Fiscal 2017 was a noteworthy year for UGI, as we delivered the highest adjusted EPS in our history, while making clear progress on a broad range of strategic investments. This performance was enabled by our team’s ability to address challenging market conditions, while maintaining our focus on identifying and securing attractive long-term growth opportunities. We also maintained our commitment to excel in the most critical activities we undertake; safety, customer service, building core capabilities and operational efficiency.

I'll return to comment on our fiscal ’18 outlook and our strategic initiatives. But I like to turn it over to Kirk, at this point, for the financial review. Kirk?

Kirk Oliver

Thanks, John and good morning everybody. As John mentioned, fiscal year ’17 was a strong year with adjusted earnings coming in at $2.29 per share, a record level for the Company and $0.24 higher than last year. On this slide, we’ve laid out the adjustment to GAAP earnings, which are pretty straight forward.

Starting with GAAP EPS of $2.46, we back out $0.29 for unrealized gains on commodity derivatives and add back $0.08 unrealized losses on foreign currency derivatives. We then add back $0.05 for loss on extinguishment of debt related to the AmeriGas refinancings and $0.15 of after tax integration expenses associated with the Finagaz acquisition. Finally, we back out the onetime benefit of a reduction in French tax rates that occurred in the first quarter.

This chart highlights the benefit of UGI’s diversity and growth, driven by the redeployment of our strong cash flows. Although, the year was significantly warmer than normal, the Company still delivered earnings that were 12% higher than the prior year. The biggest contributors to the $0.24 increase over the prior year were international, which benefitted from weather that was colder than the prior year; Finagaz synergies and certain tax items and UGI utilities, which benefited from new base rates at its largest utility, growth of its customer base and higher margin from larger firm delivery.

Turning first to the LPG side of the business. AmeriGas is reporting adjusted EBITDA of $551 million, $8 million higher than the prior year. Jerry will discuss AmeriGas results in more detail in a few minutes.

For UGI International, we achieved adjusted income before taxes of $215 million as shown in the bottom right column of the Slide compared to $210 million in the prior year. This increase of $5 million was due to the lower operating expenses, excluding transition cost that more than offset the reduction in margin. These results compare to $109 million and $94 million in fiscal years '15 and '14 respectively; clearly, highlighting the significant contributions of the Finagaz acquisition that closed in 2015.

Although slide 11 shows results to the income before taxes line, I should note that UGI International also benefitted from tax related items this year; most notably, the release of the foreign tax credit reserve of $7.6 million and a tax refund in France of approximately $7 million that contributed to adjusted net income of $155.8 million, $27 million higher than the prior year.

Turning now to the natural gas businesses, midstream and marketing posted income before taxes of $141 million, down about 2% versus last year. Total margin was in line with the prior year as higher margin from peaking, natural gathering and natural gas marketing were offset by decreases in capacity management, electric generation and storage services margin. Depreciation expense was higher due to incremental depreciation related to the expansion of our pipeline and peaking assets. The higher depreciation expense was offset by higher AFUDC related to the Sunbury and PennEast pipeline.

Utilities is reporting income before taxes of $188 million, approximately $25 million or 15% higher than the prior year. Throughput to core customers was up about 6%, reflecting weather that was 2.6% colder than last year and the impact of customer growth. The margin increase nearly $42 million, reflecting the impact of higher base rates at UGI Gas, which contributed about $20 million higher core market throughput, contributing $12 million and higher large firm delivery service margin that contributed $11 million.

Operating expenses increased, primarily reflecting higher pension and employee benefits, customer accounts and environmental remediation expenses and the absence of onetime adjustments related to an IT project that reduced expenses in the prior year. Depreciation expense increased $5 million, reflecting increased capital expenditures. And other income was higher, primarily reflecting $6 million environmental insurance settlement.

Lastly, we wanted to highlight one of the core value drivers of UGI, its outstanding cash flow. This chart shows the cumulative free cash flow, defined as cash from operations less total CapEx, for rolling three year periods over the past 20 years. You can see that UGI generated free cash of $1.4 billion in the past three years alone, and has grown free cash flow by more than 11% per year over 20 years. The strong cash flow generation allows us to fund growth projects and grow the dividend without having to access the equity markets. We’re proud of this track record and confident that our current projects will enable us to continue driving this growth.

That concludes my remarks. And I’ll now turn the call over to Jerry for his report on AmeriGas.

Jerry Sheridan

Kirk, thanks. AmeriGas finished fiscal 2017 with adjusted EBITDA of $551 million, in line with our revised guidance of $550 million. Weather for the full fiscal 2017 year was 13.5% warmer than normal, making this the third warmest year in the 121 years of recorded weather history in U.S., following the second warmest year on record in fiscal 2016.

As we noted on previous calls, our emphasis in these unusually warm weather conditions is to work the controllables; carefully manage margins, expenses, capital and liquidity. Some examples; year-over-year, margins were $0.015 cents over the prior year, a solid accomplishment given the fact that cost was up 18% year-over-year; operating expenses came in $21 million below the prior year. This excludes the impact of the third quarter environmental reserve of $7.5 million, which is also excluded from adjusted EBITDA; capital spending was $3.5 million below fiscal 2016 and $22 million below our planned level of spending for the year, largely due to efforts to curtail spending given the operating environment.

Despite the challenges of weather, we were pleased with our continued progress on the rollout of technology, to both drive out costs and enable better customer service. Our automated AmeriMobile distribution system with optimized routing has taken $10 million of cost out of our distribution system so far, and we fully expect additional savings to be realized in 2018. We also now have over 400,000 customers doing business with us online at amerigas.com.

Our growth trust also continued to deliver strong results; our National Accounts program had a very strong year despite the weather with volume up over 8%; our AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange program volume also increased over 8%; both National Accounts and AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange had record years in terms of both volume and earnings contributions. We also completed five acquisitions this year for $37 million in cash, adding $6 million annualized balance to the Company. And we funded $20 million of the acquisition expenditures through proceeds from the sales of excess or underutilized assets.

Now, looking ahead to fiscal 2018. We believe the progress we’ve made in our growth trust and our technology capabilities will enable our front line employees to deliver strong results, and we’re optimistic about the upcoming winter. We expect to report adjusted EBITDA in the range of $650 million to $690 million, given normal operating conditions. And it’s important to note that this guidance is based on assumption of 15 year normal weather, which is about 3% warmer than the 30 year norm we previously used in developing our forecast and guidance.

We believe that this change is a more prudent expectation of weather going forward and we positioned our staffing expenses, capital allocations and balance sheet, accordingly. Although, we would welcome normal weather, we’ve taken actions to help offset the impacts of two record warm winters on our business. A couple of examples; earlier in fiscal 2017, we completed the final steps in refinancing all of our long-term debt, reducing our average interest rates by over 100 basis points, while extending maturities to 2024 through 2027.

Yesterday, we announced that the partnership and our sponsor UGI have recently agreed to a standby equity commitment, whereby the partnership may offer at our option, up to $225 million in Class B common units to UGI through June of 2019. The key provisions of this agreement are outlined on this slide, and were reported on form 8-K this morning.

We view this as a significant positive development for both our debt and equity investors as it underscores the support of our sponsor and our commitment to a strong balance sheet, should we experience a third consecutive warm year. There are no plans to draw on the standby equity commitment at the current time. But we’re pleased to have this flexible equity commitment at our disposal as we enter the New Year.

In closing, I want to thank the entire AmeriGas team, 8100 strong with our energy, commitment and resilience over these past two years. Particularly noteworthy was the outstanding performance, as John mentioned, in providing great customer service to our customers through the recent Hurricanes in Texas and Florida, as well as the wildfires in California. AmeriGas’ scale and the ability to bring resources and assets to ensure security of supply is very evident during these difficult events.

Thank you. And I'll turn the call back over to John.

John Walsh

Okay, thank you, Jerry. Our UGI guidance for fiscal ’18 of $2.45 to $2.65 assumes normal weather and volatility in our service territories. We used 15 year normal weather as the basis for our fiscal ’18 guidance across all of our businesses with the exception of our utility business where we’re already using the 15 year average, this updated whether assumption results in normal weather that is 3% to 5% warmer than our prior 30 year average weather assumption.

The midpoint of our fiscal ’18 guidance represents an 11% increase versus our fiscal year ’17 earnings per share. Contributions from our recent strategic investments and organic growth in our businesses are key drivers to this year-over-year increase. We’ve entered the new fiscal year with significant momentum. We’ve made noteworthy progress on a range of strategic investments over the past five years, resulting in 2012 to 2017 EPS CAGR of approximately 13%. The strong EPS growth above the top end of our 6% to 10% long-term EPS growth target demonstrates the fundamental strength of our businesses.

We have an exceptional pipeline of high quality investment opportunities in development. Our portfolio projects in development and execution is stronger than ever due to the scale and reach of our businesses. This strength is reflected in our guidance for fiscal ’18 and provides us with great confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong earnings growth in future years as shown in the right hand portion of the graph on slide 20.

Looking to the future. We’d like to reemphasize our growth engine. The business generates very strong cash flow, as Kirk noted in his remarks, approximately $700 million to $750 million per year after maintenance CapEx. About 30% of which is given back to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases. The remaining 70% is reinvested in our businesses. This combination of deploying cash for earnings and dividend growth supports our commitments to 6% to 10% EPS growth and 4% dividend growth, which we have exceeded over the past five years.

Turning back to our growth drivers. Our midstream and utilities teams continue to see very strong gas demand across the mid-Atlantic region and in New England.

This strong end user demand has underpinned a series of UGI pipeline investments and has significantly increased demand for LNG peaking services. UGI is uniquely positioned to invest in both of these growth segments as we expand our pipeline and gathering systems in the Marcellus and expand our LNG network in the mid-Atlantic by adding both liquefaction and storage vaporization units to our network. We're working diligently to develop and execute new investments that address this critical infrastructure gap.

Just last week, we announced the acquisition of a gathering system in North Central Pennsylvania from Rockdale Holdings. This followed Rockdale's acquisition of shale's production acreage in Texas, Creek Pennsylvania. These assets fit nicely with our existing pipeline and storage network in that region, and will be immediately accretive to earnings. The continued strong demand for natural gas and the extended timelines for approval of pipeline capacity additions, are stressing the natural gas network in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. This is resulting in significant demand growth for our LNG peaking services.

LDCs in mid-Atlantic and Northeast are looking to augment their supply portfolio with LNG peaking. We've more than doubled our LNG liquefaction capacity over the past 36 months, and we're adding storage and vaporization units to our network. This infrastructure will ensure that we can meet the rapidly increasing demand for peaking services and serve the growing LNG demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

We’re awaiting our final FERC certificate for the PennEast project where we've partnered with four other major companies to construct 120 mile pipeline to transport low cost Marcellus gas from Northeast Pennsylvania to customers in Eastern Pennsylvania and Central New Jersey. PennEast is almost fully subscribed, which reflects the high demand for this badly needed new capacity. Based on the current schedule for regulatory approval and local permitting, we expect field construction on PennEast to commence by the end of 2018.

One final key point on these midstream investments. The revenue streams for these projects are fee-based with the majority of the fees guarantee. Capital deployment at the Gas utility reached another record level with just under $320 million invested to execute our infrastructure replacement and upgrade programs and support customer growth.

We expect total CapEx spend at utilities over the next four years to exceed $1.2 billion. Our team at UGI utilities has done an exceptional job of achieving the step change in project execution, while maintaining very high levels of customer services. Our LPG businesses, AmeriGas and UGI International, are critically important to the execution of UGI’s strategy. Both businesses will contribute to the EPS growth reflected in our fiscal '18 guidance and generated significant level of the free cash flow that is crucial to UGI’s ability to fund our growth investments.

AmeriGas's EBITDA guidance of $650 million to $690 million assumes a return to normal weather, and reflects continued growth in our Ace and National Account Programs, as well as contributions from the utilization of enhanced logistics and customer service tools. UGI was pleased to provide AmeriGas with the standby equity commitment for access to up to $225 million in additional capital if the need arises over the next two winters. This support ensures that AmeriGas will be able to execute its strategic investments, regardless of the weather in the upcoming winter seasons.

UGI International enters fiscal '18 focused on fully integrating our acquisition of Total’s LPG business in Italy and DVEP’s natural gas and power marking business in the Netherlands. This is particularly exciting for us as we push the boundaries of our European businesses in areas where we have significant potential for growth. Our objectives for these two businesses go beyond delivering the core investment case, although, that is crucially important. We’re looking to leverage these new strategic positions to identify new investment opportunities.

We’re delighted with the quality of the teams that have joined UGI with these two key acquisitions, and we’ll keep you updated on our progress on future calls. Fiscal ‘17 was another milestone year for UGI as we continue to expand our base of operations, while delivering record EPS. I have intentionally limited my references to weather impacts in my remarks today, since our teams year-in and year-out have done an outstanding job of delivering strong performance in the face of varying weather conditions.

We start the new fiscal year with the cash flow and balance sheet capacity and strength to fund our full range of active projects with significant spare capacities to support additional new investments. As you’ve seen from the announcements over the past 60 days, we’re actively developing new growth opportunities across our businesses, while retaining the financial discipline that has long been a hallmark of UGI’s performance.

Before concluding our call, I wanted to take a moment to remind our investors and analysts of the key value drivers of our company. We continue to offer balanced growth and income investment, as evidenced by our five growth rates of adjusted EPS of 13% and dividends of 7%. Our strong cash generation of $700 million to $750 million annually after maintenance CapEx expenditures ensures we have adequate capital to invest in our businesses and drive further growth.

We pride ourselves not only on identifying highly strategic investments but ensuring that we are disciplined stewards of our investors’ capital. Our focus on identifying and executing highly accretive growth project has been the key to delivering 15% annual total shareholder return over the past 20 years. Finally, on behalf of our teams at both UGI and AmeriGas, I can say with confidence that we’re in an outstanding position to deliver on our commitments for future earnings growth. We’re looking forward to keeping you updated on our progress throughout the year.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Krista who will open it up for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Chris Sighinolfi from Jefferies. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Chris Sighinolfi

Thanks for all the color this morning. I was curious you were talking in some of the prepared remarks about the infrastructure constraints in the mid-Atlantic, some of the effects that’s having on the gas market and customer demand for some of the peaking services that you guys offer. I am just curious in a sense that we’ve seen a lot of investment from you over the years in Pennsylvania specifically and some of the mobility of gas with Menning and Temple and [Stilten]. I guess how easy is that to create in other states? And can you give us a sense of where some of that customer demand is coming from. Is it still Pennsylvania focused or is that Maryland DC, New York and how I guess just walk me through how you think about translating what we know you’ve accomplished in PA I guess for the other regions?

John Walsh

What's been happening as certain projects have been deferred or -- and if you’ve cancelled is that as all gas LDCs plan their supply portfolio to meet what is, for most of us, increasing core demand. You have to come up with solutions. And if there is no longer a pipeline solution that you can rely on, you’re looking at alternative solutions. And one of the simplest and the most straight forward solution is LNG. And there is an existing network of LNG infrastructure that exists, particularly storage and vaporization across the region.

We’re working with LDCs primarily to the East and Northeast of us. So in terms of the work we’re doing to develop our LNG business, most of that is going on with LDCs and other partners in New Jersey, New York and New England where most of the constraints are being felt.

And that can take the form of just straight delivery of LNG to an existing vessel or it can take other forms that we, for example, manage capacity and storage on behalf of a third party. And we’re actively involved in discussions with many parties in terms of potential additional investments in liquefaction that could be positioned somewhere in the region, I described, to supplement the existing network and be there to support service to the growing demand for natural gas, which basically all of us are seeing.

Chris Sighinolfi

Does it get complicated at all? I know the pipeline traverses state boundary. There is federal oversight and regulation that gets involved. If you have, I guess, liquefaction business that straddles the same lines. Does it get complicated in the same way, or is that a business that would avoid interstate?

John Walsh

Certainly, there is regulatory approvals and permitting that’s required to side a facility and also, as you transport LNG. But it’s pretty straight forward. And the LNG units, LNG infrastructure, have been used pretty extensively for probably at least four decades longer throughout this region. Our original LNG facility dates back to the early 1970s.

So it’s a well established mode of production transportation and support. There are, for sighting of a particular unit, there is permitting that’s required. There is many other permits and approvals that are required. But it’s a process that the timeframes tend to be much shorter than interstate pipeline process, which is very helpful when LDCs are trying to plan for their portfolio to meet forecast demand in two years, three years, four years.

Chris Sighinolfi

And just I am less familiar with how that market looks, so it’s helpful to get the color. I guess, couple of more questions, switching gears real quickly on the AmeriGas facility. Obviously, interested to see that we've discussed in the past some financial flexibility that may come to bare there that could avoid out your drag. I just was curious, Jerry, I heard your comments about the lack of need for facility at least as the plan has device today, you don’t plan to execute on it. I guess what other conditions under which you think you might utilize it? Is it to help, from an acquisition standpoint? Is it, if we experience another exceptionally warm winter? Or I guess can you refine how you think about drawing on a facility like that with the parent?

Jerry Sheridan

There is no limitations on the usage of it. But the purpose of putting it in place was to really to hedge against the another warm winter and/or series of warm winters. That was really the only reason for it. Otherwise, we would have needed it.

John Walsh

And just one other comment, I’d make Chris is, we feel really good about strategic programs that are underway in AmeriGas on deployment of new technologies and positive impact that's having on both customer service and our operational efficiency. And as Jerry noted, if you have a challenging winter, we all want to move forward and keep all those projects on track, because they are really critical and we can see the results we're having. So this just provides another layer of available capital, if needed and enables us to stay on that strategic path we want to stay on.

Chris Sighinolfi

Well, answer with a size, at least the commitment UGI has to the AmeriGas business, at least from my advantage point. There’s been a lot of discussion more broadly across MLP and GP sponsors about what happens when strict board is required. And that is not always done in a beneficial way to the LP unit holder. So this seems like the flexible structure that avoids those types of concerns.

Jerry Sheridan

Yes…

Chris Sighinolfi

And I just have a couple of more questions, if I could. One is an update on your CFO search?

Jerry Sheridan

Sure. CFO search is underway. We’re pleased with the progress we've made to-date and we're -- we’ve announced Kirk’s time line be leaving early in 2018. So we're working hard to have those events aligned. So we're making good progress is the way I’d characterize the CFO search.

Chris Sighinolfi

So is it, I guess, correct to think that we might have an announcement on that before the time tables you guys had stipulated for Kirk’s departure, or -- we've seen it in the past where you guys have done a period of time without a CFO. I assume that's not the goal. But is that likely given where we are in the calendar?

Jerry Sheridan

I wouldn’t say it's likely or unlikely. Obviously, we’re looking diligently and well into the process, looking to make sure we find the right person for the role and the goal is to minimize any gap and not have a gap. So that's our goal, which we’ll aim for.

Chris Sighinolfi

And final question from me, John, is just you had almost four years ago, put in place the share authorization or repurchase authorization, which we've meant to offset dilutive effects. Obviously, it's facilities been -- the authorization has been used modestly over the last nearly four years, I believe, it expires at the end of January. I was just wondering thoughts on renewing that, anything you or the board has considered around that facility or replacement to it?

Jerry Sheridan

Chris, there is no plans to change anything there. So we would probably go ahead and re-up that. And the initial size, I think, was around $10 million. So we’d probably do that $15 million…

Kirk Oliver

There was a split.

Jerry Sheridan

Yes, so there was $15 million on a split adjusted basis. So the plan would probably just be to go and re-up that. We primarily use that because we have shares coming in to the dilutive EPS calculation related to comp plans and other things. So we tend to try to soak some of that up in the marketplace, and we’ll be a little bit more aggressive if we think the stock price is a little lower than it should be. So that’s what we do with it. It’s not an aggressive stock repurchase plan.

John Walsh

It’s our strategy there and certainly the intent is unchanged.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of [Marick Zach] from Citigroup. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

In regards to the equity commitment to APU, what were the factors you’ve been looking at and putting that commitment in place versus say utilizing the public market? I mean, I get the fact that you avoid the RDR payment requirements that be on issuance before conversion, but that’s somewhat offset by the premium you’d pay over your common unit yield. So I was just looking at what your thought that the -- you thought the public market might close to you, or just looking for some more color on your reasoning for putting that specific facility in place?

Kirk Oliver

Well, as I said before, we really don’t need it at the moment, so it’s really a backstop and it's an opportunity to draw on in $50 million increments as needed if the weather puts pressure on us. We wouldn’t -- we didn’t look at the public markets, because that’s obviously an action where we would actually be issuing something. We may or may not use this thing and obviously having the sponsor that would offer to us at a slight premium was much more convenient, easier. And we don’t have to draw it right away. So this is just a much better vehicle for us.

Jerry Sheridan

It provides AmeriGas a lot of flexibility. And certainly, if you look at AmeriGas through the lens of the public market, AmeriGas has been performing extremely well. It’s one of the highest performing MLPs, top couple of highest premium MLPs over the last three years. So I think the public view of AmeriGas is quite favorable. But this -- what we reached agreement on, it provides just the flexibility I think that AmeriGas needs to continue to execute its strategy without being burdened if it’s not needed.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We currently have no questions in the queue, at this time. I’ll turn the call back over to the presenters.

Will Ruthrauff

Okay, thank you very much. We appreciate your time and attention this morning. And we look forward to talking to all of you again on our call next quarter. Thank you very much.

