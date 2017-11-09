Lumber Trades To The Highest Level In Over 20 Years

Lumber is hardly a commodity for trading, but it is an important staple to watch when it comes to the price trend of the market. Lumber, like ferrous and nonferrous metals, minerals, and energy is an essential for construction around the world. Since 1972, the price of lumber has traded from a low of $94.60 per 1,000 board feet in 1974 to a high of $493.50 in 1993. At the same time, while the staple commodity has experienced its ups and downs within the trading range over more than four decades, the price had been making higher lows from 1974 through 2001. Population wealth grow around the world have caused the competition for staple and finite commodities to increase which is why lumber found support during periods of selling, but a shock to the system in 2008 changed that, briefly.

The 2008 global financial crisis caused dislocations and price deviance in markets across all asset classes, and lumber was no exception. At the beginning of 2009, the price of lumber fell to a lower low for the first time when it dropped below the 2001 nadir at $180.40 per 1,000 board feet to a low of $137.90. Since then, lumber has gotten back on track and has resumed its pattern of higher lows. Since the second half of 2015, lumber has also been making higher highs and now looks like it could be on track to challenge the all-time peak price dating back to 1993.

Lumber has been climbing since late 2015

The price of lumber has been on a tear since late 2015. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, lumber traded to a bottom of $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in late September 2015 and has been making higher lows and higher highs making its latest peak at $471.30 last week. The demand for wood has pushed the price of futures that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to the highest level in twenty-one years.

The latest push higher took it to the highest price since 1996

Last week, on November 1, the price of nearby lumber futures traded to the highest price since 1996. Source: CQG

As the long-term quarterly chart illustrates, the price of lumber pushed through technical resistance at the 2004 peak at $464 per 1,000 board feet, and the next level of resistance now stands at the 1996 high at $488. The 1996 peak is the only thing standing between the current price and the all-time high of $493.50 dating back to 1993. There are many reasons for the ascent of the price of lumber which all add up to a perfect bullish storm for the industrial commodity. Raw material prices have been rising over recent months as China has appeared as a significant buyer in the market. The prices of copper and base metals have been appreciating. Crude oil is now trading at its highest level since 2015. On Monday, November 06, even the price of iron ore which had been under pressure rallied back above the $60 per ton level. At the same time, in another sign of demand for industrial commodities, the Baltic Dry Index which is a benchmark for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world has moved from 820 on July 10 to its current level which is just under the 1480 level. When it comes to lumber, other factors have lifted the price of the critical commodity for building and construction to loft levels.

New homes and rebuilding destroyed homes fueled the rally

A continuation of low interest rates has caused a new housing boom in the United States. New home construction has been one of the most significant supportive factors for the price of lumber. Moreover, this summer hurricane storms that wreaked havoc in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and the Caribbean caused demand for even more lumber to first board up windows as the storms approached, and then to rebuild homes destroyed by ferocious winds and flooding. At the same time, fires in California reduced homes in Napa and Sonoma to ashes. Many of these very expensive homes were covered by insurance and rebuilding is getting underway. All of the construction adds up to an explosion in demand for lumber.

The Administration's tax plan caused a brief reversal

Trade issues between the U.S. and Canada under the Trump administration have created tension when it comes to the future for exporting and importing commodities between the two countries. Canada is a significant producer of lumber and the uncertainty when it comes to future tariffs and other trade issues has also been bullish for the price of wood.

Last week, the administration and Republicans in Congress released ideas for tax reform. The initial plan contained initiatives to cut the amount of deductible mortgage interest for new homes where financing exceeds $500,000. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price of lumber futures responded to the initial release of the tax plan by dropping the daily limit of $10 on the now active month January futures contract. However, the price bounced back posting a limit-up move on Monday, November 06. On Thursday, the whole tax reform package appears to be changing dramatically.

Is tax reform going to kill lumber and the housing boom?

If the tax reform legislation passed Congress and is signed by the President in its current form, which is now unlikely, it is likely to weigh on demand for lumber for high-priced new home construction. However, many of the new homes going up around parts of the country are below the price where buyers would need to finance more than the $500,000 level. Many buyers will still have the opportunity to purchase a new home and keep their mortgage deduction. The tax reform plan will only reduce a percentage of new home demand. At the same time, a legislative victory for the administration could lead to their next initiative which is likely to be infrastructure rebuilding. President Trump ran for office on a platform that included rebuilding the crumbling infrastructure of the United States. The demand for lumber will rise, perhaps dramatically, when it comes to rebuilding roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and a security wall along the southern border of the United States. Therefore, the tax reform plan was likely only a temporary obstacle for the ascent of lumber. Meanwhile, with GDP growth rising to over 3% and unemployment at the lowest level in years economic conditions in the U.S. continue to grow, and optimism is high which will likely foster buying activity in the housing market. The path of least resistance for wood continues to be higher, and the building boom in the United States supports the price of the industrial commodity. While we are coming into the winter season which is typically a slow time of the year for construction, I believe the current economic conditions are ripe for the price of lumber to rise to a new all-time peak in 2018. Technical resistance currently stands at $488, and then $493.50 per 1,000 board feet and the record high was only $22.20 above last week's latest peak price. I would not be surprised to see the price above the $500 level in 2018.

The CME lumber futures market is highly illiquid with fewer than 7000 contracts of total open interest. Therefore, the price is subject to extreme volatility and wide bid-offer spreads which makes it challenging to for traders and investors. However, on a price dip, the CUT and WOOD ETF products offer another alternative when it comes to participation in the bull market in lumber and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a real estate investment trust that invests in lumber producing property in the United States and Canada. The bull market in lumber is now over two years old, but economic conditions support the demand for new housing, and the potential for infrastructure rebuilding in the U.S. make lumber a bull that has yet to find its top. Lumber settled on Thursday, November 09 at $455.40 per 1,000 board feet on the now active month January futures contract.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.