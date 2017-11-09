Risk/Reward And Term Structure In The Crude Oil Market Begs For Caution

Term structure or the forward curve in a commodities market is the price differential between delivery months. When it comes to analyzing the supply and demand for any raw material market, the forward curve is an integral factor when it comes to understanding market fundamentals. When deferred prices are higher than nearby values, commodity traders call the spread a contango which often describes a market that is in surplus where short-term supplies are higher than demand or in equilibrium where the two components of the fundamental equation are in balance. On the other hand, when prices for deferred delivery dates are lower than nearby values, a condition of backwardation exists which often signals a short-term deficit where demand is greater than supply.

The price of nearby crude oil futures that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME has rallied from the lowest level of 2017 at $42.05 on June 21 to over $57 per barrel over recent sessions. The price of Brent North Sea crude oil futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange has exploded to almost $64 per barrel as the differential between Brent and WTI crudes has widened over recent months. The one-year spreads from the nearby months in both oil markets out to delivery for one year in the future have been tightening as the price of oil has moved to the upside. The spreads have moved into a backwardation that had widened as the prices of both crudes climbed higher. The term structure of the oil market continues to be supportive for the price of the energy commodity as it is telling us that demand is strong. However, there are times when changes in the forward curve portend a shift in the path of least resistance or trend for prices. Therefore, when analyzing and projecting the future price of the energy commodity, understanding and monitoring term structure can provide valuable clues about the future price direction for crude oil.

The forward curve in WTI is tight, but it may be starting to narrow

The rally in crude oil over recent weeks and months has caused the forward curve to tighten. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the prices of December 2018 minus December 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the spread moved from a contango or forward premium of $2.31 when crude oil was on its lows on June 21 to a backwardation of $2.48 per barrel on November 6. Most recently, the deferred contract has been trading at a discount to crude oil for nearby delivery of around $1.72 per barrel. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the prices of January 2019 minus January 2018 NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the spread moved from a contango or forward premium of $2.27 when crude oil was on its lows on June 21 to a backwardation of $3.42 per barrel on November 6. Most recently, the deferred contract has been trading at a discount to crude oil for nearby delivery of around $2.43 per barrel. While crude oil was above the $57 per barrel level and close to recent highs of $57.92 on November 9, the backwardation in both spreads has declined as the tightness in the supply and demand balance of the market has narrowed from highs.

The forward curve in Brent is even tighter

On November 9, the spread between the active month January 2019 and January 2018 Brent crude oil futures was trading at a backwardation of $3.04; the 2019 price was lower than the price for delivery in January 2018.

The ICE Brent futures spread is tighter than the WTI NYMEX spread because of several factors. Events in the Middle East have caused the premium for Brent crude oil over WTI to expand over recent months. Source: CQG

As the chart of the WTI-Brent spread illustrates, the premium of Brent over WTI has moved from around the $2 per barrel level on June 21 to $6.50 on November 9. Two-thirds of the world uses the Brent spread as a benchmark for pricing their crude oil production or requirements. The Brent price typically represents oil produced in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. When it comes to the Middle East, the region has more than half the world's oil reserves in the crust of the earth. At the same time, the Middle East is one of the world's most volatile political regions. Over recent months, a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Yemen continues to rage and the situation deteriorated recently as a missile fired by Iranian-backed rebels at a Saudi airport was shot down by a Patriot missile defense system. The Saudis have called the action an act of war, and there have been other provocations by Iran against the Saudis over recent weeks causing the Lebanese Prime Minister to resign and seek safety in the Saudi Kingdom. When it comes to Iran, the U.S. President refused to recertify the nuclear nonproliferation agreement, sending it to Congress for review which heightens tension in the region.

Moreover, the Saudi King and next in line to the throne, Crown Prince MBS, began a purge of members of their family, government officials, and business leaders in the nation recently. Included in the sweep to crush dissent and "clean up corruption" according to the Crown Prince, was Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, the Warren Buffet of Saudi Arabia who holds ownership stakes in a myriad of U.S. companies and other businesses around the globe. The domestic issues facing the Saudis as they prepare to sell shares in their domestic oil company, Aramco, and the potential for escalating violence in the region because of the problems with Iran could impact production, refining, and logistical routes in the Middle East in coming weeks and months.

Shale hedging versus production cuts

OPEC reversed course last year to support the price of the energy commodity after it traded to lows of $26.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in February 2016. The cartel had attempted to flood the market with oil to make U.S. shale production uneconomic thus building their market share as U.S. production declined because of lower prices. However, the low level of crude oil caused hardships for many of the cartel members and technological advances in shale production resulted in falling production costs in North America. With the help of the world's second-biggest producer, Russia, OPEC put in place production quotas and cut their overall output. A combination of production cuts by the cartel and improvements in the global economic environment has caused the price of crude oil to more than double from the February 2016 low.

The Brent-WTI spread has widened because of upward pressure on the price of Brent crude, because of OPEC output cuts, and downside pressure on shale because of an increase in production and hedging activity. As the price of crude oil rose in the wake of the OPEC decision to trim output, the number of rigs operating in the United States began to move higher. As the oil started to flow, shale producers locked in their future production via the NYMEX futures market depressing the price of deferred crude oil and creating the current backwardation.

Moreover, an improvement in the economic landscape via rising GDP growth, lower unemployment, and a general environment of optimism caused demand for oil-based fuels to rise. The bottom line is that production cuts have caused Brent to rise faster than WTI, but WTI has also been going along for the bullish ride. The Brent-WTI spread moved to its highest level since July 2015 at $7.15 at the end of September, but it remains close to those highs. Any increase in tensions in the Middle East would likely cause Brent to move to an even higher premium, as the spread often serves as a barometer for political risk in the region.

There is more going on that meets the eye- China Is filling their coffers with oil

Another issue that is causing strength in the Brent price compared WTI has been stockpiling of raw materials by the Chinese. China has been on a buying spree when it comes to the commodities critical for building infrastructure, and it is likely that the country with the world's second largest GDP has been growing their strategic petroleum reserve. At the most recent Party Congress in Beijing, President Xi consolidated power and has emerged as the most influential leader of the nation since Chairman Mao. President Xi laid out a plan for the country that will fight pollution, expand the middle class, and create a "world-class" military by 2050. The plans in China will require the basic building blocks for a myriad of construction projects, and crude oil remains an essential raw material when it comes to powering the initiatives. Chinese buying has likely supported the price of Brent crude oil over recent months.

Backwardation is inherently bearish, but not in the short-term

When I worked at Philipp Brothers in the 1980s, I was fortunate to work under and learn from one of the world's most experienced and profitable copper traders, Manfred Koppelman. Anyone who was in the copper market in the 70s and 80s will remember that Manfred was one of the most respected traders of the red metal in history. One of the most influential hedge funds in the world of base metals, Red Kite, is run by Michael Farmer and David Lilley. Mr. Farmer was a protégée of Manfred Koppelman.

While backwardation in commodities markets occurs during periods of price appreciation, Koppelman taught me that backwardation is inherently bearish. He explained that the forward curve represents the market's perception of future prices. The cyclical nature of commodities production and consumption means that higher nearby prices will cause the output to ramp up as producers take advantage of the favorable price environment. As output begins to flow at higher prices, demand tends to decline, and inventories start to build leading to lower future prices. Therefore, as Manfred said, "Do not ever become intoxicated by backwardation as it is a bearish medium to long-term sign in a commodities market." Short-term, backwardation is a sign of supply issues or overwhelming demand, but production responds to the condition causing prices to eventually fall. A backwardation could last for a long time, but sometimes it evaporates in the blink of an eye.

Crude oil is sitting close to its highest level since 2015, and many market participants have become bullish on the energy commodity. The events transpiring in the Middle East are supportive of more gains and perhaps even a price spike to the upside in the oil price. However, open interest in NYMEX futures has risen to the highest level in history which tells us many trend-following traders and speculators are long crude oil and that it has become a crowded trade these days.

Term structure had been screaming about tightening supply and demand fundamentals in the oil market. However, the shape of the forward curve in crude oil has turned slightly over recent sessions as the backwardations in the one-year spreads have narrowed. If that trend continues, the market could be providing a signal that we are close to or at a peak price for the energy commodity baring any exogenous events such as an escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Crude oil looks as good these days as it looked ugly on June 21. The bottom line is that the risk/reward of carrying longs at the current price level has increased dramatically and one area of fundamental market structure could be flashing a cautionary sign.

