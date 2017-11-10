This Entertainment Company Yielding 5.3% Has Excellent Start To Q4

Introduction

Cedar Fair, LP (FUN) reported results through the third quarter that, while weak, had already been widely disclosed. In an article written shortly after Labor Day, I noted that the company reported results that included:

Net revenues of $1.0 billion, down less than 1 percent

Attendance of 20.3 million

In-park guest per capita spending of $47.08

Out-of-park revenues of $115 million

The results were clearly less than expected, and the company lowered its soft guidance for 2017 Adjusted EBITDA from more than $500 million to a range of $480-490 million. Not surprisingly, the market reacted negatively to the news, sending the Units down 3% to $63.41. A short time later, Goldman Sachs (GS) removed Cedar Fair from its conviction buy list, and the shares continued on a downward trend, eventually dropping to an intra-day low of $59.66 on October 25th.

The Company

For those less familiar with the company, Cedar Fair owns and operates 11 amusement parks, only one of which - Knott's Berry Farm - is open year round. The remainder of its 11 parks start operations in the spring and cease daily operations after Labor Day. It also owns and operates several water parks, five hotels, an amateur sports complex, and a number of campsites.

Cedar Fair is a publicly traded Limited Partnership listed on the NYSE. Instead of owning "shares", an investor owns Units, and instead of a dividend, the company pays a quarterly distribution. For many investors, the difference is most notable when one receives a K-1 rather than a 1099-DIV at tax time.

Extended Season

Despite ceasing most daily operations after Labor Day, parks are open on weekends with Halloween themed festivities during October and have become increasingly important for Cedar Fair. Management has stated that its Halloween weekends are among its most profitable dates. However, October can also present problems if the weather doesn't cooperate.

Unlike the long season from spring through Labor Day, visitors don't have as many alternate dates to plan a visit should an October weekend be washed out. This year, however, the results from Labor Day through October turned out to be a record. CEO Matt Ouimet discussed these preliminary results on the conference call:

We know that our investors appreciate a high level of transparency and therefore we are continuing our practice of reporting results through significant holiday milestones [Note: The company also announces preliminary results through the July 4th weekend]. With that said I'm pleased to report our best post-Labor Day performance in the company's history. As we anticipated, our Halloween events continue to grow in popularity and the record demand for these events helped to increase our net revenues on a same-park basis through this past Sunday October 29, to $1.24 billion up 1%, when compared with the same period a year ago. Since the end of the third quarter, we have generated a 5% increase in attendance and a 4% increase in average in-park guest per capita spending, reaffirming our confidence in our business model, along with the strengthen loyalty of our consumer base.

Last year, the company introduced another Q4 event - Winterfest at its Great America Park in Santa Clara. These added dates take place in the evenings from Friday through Sunday between Thanksgiving and mid-December. From mid-December through December 30th, the park is open each evening (except the 24th-25th).

These added Winterfest dates were so successful last year that the company decided to roll Winterfest out to three more parks this year. During the recent Q3 conference call, President and COO, Richard Zimmerman, discussed the added number of guests expected from the three additional parks:

Based on guest feedback from our two events last year, and the sale of season passes and other advance purchase commitments of this year. We expect our three new events in 2017 to entertain at least an additional 500,000 guests or roughly 2% of our overall attendance for the year.

The records through October and the expected boost to attendance from Winterfest at the three new parks were enough for the company to announce that it would be increasing its annual distribution.

The Distribution

Cedar Fair's distribution has an erratic history. After steadily raising the payout for decades to an annual rate of $1.92, it slashed that rate to $1.00 during 2009 and to a single $0.25 payout in 2010. Since then, the annual payout rapidly recovered, going to $1.00 in 2011, $1.60 in 2012, and $2.575 in 2013.

Since 2013, the increases have been more modest, with payouts of $2.85, $3.075, $3.33, and $3.455 for 2017 when the first three payments were $0.855 and, the December payment has been announced as $0.89. For 2018, the quarterly payout should start at $0.89, an annual rate of $3.56, although in recent years, the payout has been increased in Q4. The size of this increase was 4%, much better than I had anticipated.

In early 2014, Ouimet stated that the company expected to increase the payout in line with the increase in Adjusted EBITDA:

The investment thesis behind this product has a substantial interest in the distribution and we are committed to a paced growth in that distribution on a sustainable basis and we have said that that distribution will grow at least at the pace that EBITDA grows. And the good news is I think these investments are going to generate larger EBITDA will support a larger distribution.

Since guidance of $481-490 million for 2017 was left unchanged, and since last year, Adjusted EBITDA was $481 million, I expected an increase of less than 2% based on the top end of the guidance:

($490 - $481)/$481 = Maximum increase of 1.87%.

During the call, here's how Ouimet described the reasoning for the 4% increase:

We also believe our commitment to the guest experience and the quality of our assets is what makes Cedar Fair the best long-term investment in the industry. Our strategy for the past 30 plus years has been to take advantage of our strengths to balance near and long-term growth and ensure investors we can confidently deliver the distributions they rely upon through all economic cycles. As such, I'm pleased to report our Board of Directors has declared a 4% increase to our quarterly cash distribution payable on December 15 bringing our annual rate up to $3.56 and more than 5.5% yield at today's prices.

(Note: Based on the recent closing price above $67, the yield was just over 5.3%.) In response to an analyst's question, Ouimet added additional color behind the decision for the 4% increase during the Q&A section of the call:

...looking back while we can grab a year that might have some bumps in it and growth wasn't what it was over the broad window of time in the last six years, I would say those that situation has sort of played out right, I mean some years were a little better than others, I don't know that we're ever going to have perfect all of those, those I would say those that situation is sort of played out, right. And some years are a little better than others, I don't know that we're ever going to have perfect - you know all of those categories that you outlined. So, I'm going to say that the 4% is probably the realistic and most practical way to look at growth in Cedar Fair going forward.

That 4% growth would be consistent with the company's FUNforward 2.0 projections made several years ago:

At that time, the company had just come off a slow-growth year - just 1.4%. A rain-filled October had dampened the Halloween Haunts' attendance. With attendance rebounding in 2015, and Adjusted EBITDA growing 6.5%, the company pulled forward the targeted $500 million guidance:



While the company is now expected to come up short of meeting the $500 million of Adjusted EBITDA "earlier than the original 2018 projection", it has continued to grow the distribution.

The Weather

This year, the company has again blamed the shortfall on the weather. This time, it was heavy rain in Southern California early in the year and excessive heat during the summer. While Knott's apparently made up the shortfall from the rain, the larger concern for this investor is the loss of visitors due to heat. During the conference call, CFO Brian Witherow discussed the impact of weather in his prepared remarks:

As previously disclosed the [attendance] trends through the Labor Day weekend were below expectations due to more than a few instances of unfavorable weather on some of our traditionally peak attendance days. For example, on Labor Day weekend, Kings Island and our new Cedar Point shores water park were each forced to close for a day due to extreme weather conditions. While disappointing at the time, over the years we've come to realize that during the course of every season, there will be ups and downs in attendance as a result of macro factors outside of our control. Our job is to manage through these cycles and not let these factors become an excuse. Consistent with what we would have expected, as the weather normalized, we've seen attendance recover since Labor Day and trends improve over the remainder of the third quarter and into October, indicating once again the powerful draw of our attractions.

While the weather may tend to normalize over the course of the long summer season, it is difficult to ignore the severity of the storms or the reports by NASA's Earth Observatory. The 2017 average global temperature through August was the second highest since record keeping began, with only 2016 being higher.

The average global land and ocean surface temperature for January-August 2017 was 0.88°C (1.58°F) above the 20th century average of 14.0°C (57.3°F)-the second highest global land and ocean temperature for January-August in the 1880-2017 record, behind 2016 by 0.13°C (0.23°F). However, the January-August 2017 value surpasses 2015 by only 0.03°C (0.05°F) and 1998 (the only year from the 20th century among the top 10 warmest years on record) by 0.19°C (0.34°F).

And, if heat was an issue 2017, is there any reason to suspect that it will be getting cooler? Here's what the Earth Observatory wrote about 2016:

Two years ago, we wrote: "The year 2014 was Earth's warmest in 134 years of records." Last year we wrote: "2015 was the warmest year ever recorded on Earth, and it was not even close." This year, we are running out of ways to say it. In 2016, surface temperatures on Earth were the warmest that they have been since modern recordkeeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This is the third year in a row that a new global temperature record has been set. The UK Met Office and Japan Meteorological Agency have announced similar findings.

One of the ways that the company is mitigating the effects of the heat is by improving its water parks. Again, Ouimet's prepared remarks on the conference call:

The two major water park expansions at Cedar Point and Knott's Berry Farm created additional capacity, expanded the destination appeal of both parks and proved to be compelling features for season pass buyers.

These expansions came on top of the improvements at Carowinds last year. And, it's not only about expansion. Ouimet added this during the Q&A:

Look I think we are not maybe a visionary to think about climate change in terms of our decisions. But I do think we've positioned all of our parks to be responsive to whatever the weather conditions are, an example is the water parks with the major renovations we've made to almost all of our water parks across the system, so if we have an unseasonably hot summer we can accommodate that more and more Richard and the team are creating indoor dining facilities of scale much like the harmony hall, we have Carowinds, et cetera, which work both in hot weather and cold weather, etcetera.

Going forward, as the company extends the season with special events in late November and December, it would seem that the effects of the weather will only increase. That would suggest that the unit price will be subject to more weather related volatility.

Looking Ahead

Ouimet will become the Executive Chairman at Cedar Fair at the beginning of 2018, and current COO Zimmerman will take on the role of CEO. Ouimet introduced a number of programs that increased the average revenue per visitor. These included premium ticketing, time payment plans, prepaid parking, a CRM system, enhanced dining options, digital experiences, free in-park wi-fi, evening laser light shows, hotel expansion, an amateur sports complex, in-season events, and Winterfest.

Ouimet will still be there, and I expect the succession to be seamless with no meaningful changes to the company's strategy. They will continue to build new thrill rides, enhance the digital experience of certain rides, upgrade the dining options, and find new ways to extract more money from each visitor.

While most Cedar Fair locations don't face direct competition, it remains a discretionary entertainment expense. On those hot days, a planned family outing can easily be changed from a long drive to one of their parks to taking the family to a summer movie in an airconditioned theater followed by dinner. That option, or other similar options, may be even more attractive when one considers the price of a ticket to one of the company's parks.

Will the ticket price be an issue if the economy stumbles? The impact probably won't be as bad as one might expect. As we continue in one of the longest economic expansions, it is interesting to note how well Cedar Fair has been able to "weather" recessions.

Does the Cedar Fair Distribution make this the ideal investment for income investors? Probably not. There is the unpredictability of the weather that could impact the growth of that Distribution. There is the - as yet - unproven expectation of half a million visitors to Winterfest at three additional parks. There is the LP structure that will be viewed by some as a negative, and they won't want to be bothered by the added complications during tax season.

For others, the current Distribution yield and the expected steady growth in that Distribution should make this a solid investment for those seeking income. It's enough for me to maintain a long position.

Besides, how can one not like a company that chose the NYSE symbol "FUN" and where the first thing you see on the company website is "Fun. To us, it's serious business."

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my position at any time either with a straight purchase or by executing a covered call strategy. I have no positions in any other companies mentioned in this article.