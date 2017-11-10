Versum Materials' (VSM) CEO Guillermo Novo on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Nahla Azmy – Head of Investor Relations

Guillermo Novo – President and Chief Executive Officer

George Bitto – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Neel Kumar – Morgan Stanley

Patrick Ho – Stifel

Jacob Schowalter – Seaport Global

Toshiya Hari – Goldman Sachs

Edwin Mok – Needham

Chris Kapsch – Loop Capital

Farhan Ahmad – Credit Suisse

David Silver – Morningstar

Curt Siegmeyer – KeyBanc

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Versum Materials Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please also note today’s event is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Nahla Azmy, Head of Investor Relations. Ma’am, please go ahead.

Nahla Azmy

Thank you, Jamie. Thanks, everyone for joining us today for our Fiscal Fourth quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Call. We hope you’ve had an opportunity to review the press release we issued earlier this morning. We’ve also posted the presentation for today’s call at the Investor Relations section of our website at versummaterials.com. We encourage you to review these documents.

On today’s call, we will begin with prepared remarks from Guillermo Novo, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and George Bitto, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will have a Q&A session. Some of the matters we’ll discuss on this call, including our 2018 financial outlook and guidance, are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in today’s press release, our Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this call. During today’s call, we referenced certain non-GAAP financial measures. We include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our news release and in the presentation posted on Investor Relations section of our website.

Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call. An archive of the webcast will be made available on our Investor Relations section of our website.

And now with that, I’m please turn the call over to Guillermo.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, Nahla. Please turn to Slide 5. We’re pleased to have you join us to review our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results, bringing to a strong finish to our first year as an independent company. I will also provide an update of our 2017 initiatives, 2018 priorities and our outlook and continued confidence in the semiconductor industry and in our performance in the years ahead.

Just briefly, I’d like to begin with Versum’s key highlights. Versum is a premier global supplier of materials and equipment to the semiconductor industry. We have leadership positions in profitable and complex space. Innovation, quality and reliability and customer intimacy are core to how we create value for our customers.

As one of the largest and most diversified specialty materials suppliers to the semiconductor industry, we have the global infrastructure and technical and commercial capabilities to support our customers and deliver sustained profitable growth. All of this enables our strong financial profile characterized by exciting growth prospects, high margins, low capital intensity and strong cash flow generation.

Please turn to Slide 6. At Versum, there’s no compromise on safety. We see our safety performance as an important indicator of our operating discipline. I’m happy to report we improved our performance and delivered record results in 2017.

Please turn to Slide 7. Starting with the fourth quarter highlights, we delivered strong results with sales up 19% and adjusted EBITDA, up 20% over prior year. Our Materials segment, sales of $217 million were up 13%, and gross profit margin was steady at 46%.

Advanced Materials delivered another robust quarter with high double-digits sales growth driven by strong demand and share gains and legacy products and innovation wins from technology migration in both logic and memory. We continue to benefit from our strong position in logic and our expanding market position in memory.

Process Materials delivered healthy growth with double-digit volume increases from strong demand in Asia, offsetting price headwinds in NF3 and product line exits. Capacity constraints in NF3 and WF6 limited our upside potential from increased VNAND demand and the move to more layers.

Delivery Systems & Services segment delivered a very strong fourth quarter. Sales of $77 million were up 38%, and gross profit margin of 30% was driven by higher sales and productivity, offset by less favorable equipment and project mix. As for fiscal 2017, our results were also strong with sales of $1.1 billion, up 16% and adjusted EBITDA of $372 million, up 14% over prior year.

We completed our first year as an independent company with record results. And equally important, this performance marks the fifth year of continued improvement in our financial and strategic performance. All three Advanced Materials platforms contributed record performance in 2017. Advanced deposition delivered robust growth from underlying demand, share gains and POR wins in 10-nanometer.

Our planarization platform continued its growth acceleration from innovation in advanced oxides and barriers, coupled with underlying strong demand in copper, post-CMP cleans and wafer polish. Our new products have been well received by our customers to address their requirements in more selective oxide applications in advanced DRAM, VNAND and FinFET.

Lastly, surface prep and clean demonstrated solid growth, but more importantly, gained traction with more environmentally-friendly wet cleans for applications in 7-nanometer logic. Further, with the acquisition of Dynaloy, we have been able to accelerate the launch of new-formulated cleans with key customers in advanced packaging processes.

Process Materials delivered strong volume growth, especially in Asia. The team loaded our capacity expansions and overcame headwinds from capacity constraints and softer pricing in a few key products. The strength of our diversified portfolio and our productivity actions allowed us to grow and continue to deliver strong margins.

DS&S benefited from record-industry wafer capital investments and our strong alignment with the major CapEx investors, especially in Korea and China. We captured significant growth by leveraging their position with key customers, executing to meet customer time lines and requirements and by continually innovating to address new customer needs.

Megasys services, with its stable long-term contract base, delivered steady growth from expansions with our existing customers and some gains at new customers. I’m proud of the accomplishments of our leadership team and dedicated employees whose relentless focus and drive enabled us to thrive in a year of significant change for our company. To recap, we drove top line growth with robust volume performance across both business segments, while continuing to deliver strong margins.

We maintained costs in line with our expectations. We generated strong cash flow and increased our cash in hands, and we advanced both our organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Please turn to Slide 8. This slide highlights the priorities we set for our first year as a public company. To reiterate, we had targeted four pillars: building a results and customer-oriented culture, delivering profitable growth, enhancing productivity and transitioning to a stand-alone company. I’m happy to report that we advance our objectives in all these fronts.

On culture, we saw greater ownership and accountability, which is translating into improved performance. We enhanced all aspects of our partnership with customers from R&D, operational and commercial activities, and are investing to ensure we have the infrastructure and capabilities to create value for them.

On profitable growth, we delivered on our stated financial commitments. Strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth with sustained margin translated into strong cash flow. We also complemented our organic growth with inorganic investments, specifically Dynaloy and NuMat.

Productivity enhanced our financial performance as we optimized and fully-loaded our capacity. We invested in our global commercial infrastructure while maintaining costs in line with expectations. Transitioning to our stand-alone infrastructure and capabilities has been in line with our plans with no major surprises.

Most of the remaining separation items are linked to the implementation of our new ERP system, and we are on track – on target to complete the transition of the remaining Air Products TSAs during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. It’s been a busy and productive year for our team. We still have important work ahead and are very excited about the continued growth prospects.

Please turn to Slide 9. 2017 was a record year for our industry with estimated fiscal MSI growth of 11% and WFE growth of 37%. Let me share with you some of the major industry trends that impacted our business and performance. Although there was a lot of exciting developments across all parts of our industry, 2017 was a year for the memory market. In a world of big data, demand for bit storage is heightened. This, together with the growth of VNAND and its move to 64 layers, has had a very positive impact on demand of many materials.

On the equipment side, memory investments in Korea have outpaced other regions. Logic also delivered a strong year in terms of both growth and innovation. The move to 10-nanometer kicked in demand for new materials, that will transition to 7-nanometer RAMs in 2018. IoT, automotive and industrial semiconductor demand is sustaining higher utilization for existing materials in fabs operating at legacy nodes.

China has been at the center of a lot of activity for our industry. CapEx investments by multinationals and local players are increasing demand for specialty gases, materials and delivery systems. Early stage growth by local players in China created opportunities for existing legacy materials that supported older nodes. Overall, the macroenvironment was very positive for materials and equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry.

Please turn to Slide 10. Let me share with you some of the high-level drivers we see impacting semiconductor materials in 2018 and beyond. Unlike the past, growth is coming from many types of applications as technology is now playing an ever-increasing role in our lives. The growth we’re experiencing in IC manufacturing is due to the broadening use of technology into many market segments, including automotive, industrial, medical, data analytics and consumer applications.

Although we expect some moderation of the growth in the memory market, we still see four key drivers impacting semiconductor materials. Although the pace may have changed, Moore’s law continues to drive the shift to new nodes and the need for new enabling materials. Strong bit demand growth will continue to fuel underlying growth in memory, first, increasing the demand for legacy materials, then driving the need for new materials as structural complexities increase. Internet of Things, or IOT, will continue to drive underlying growth and extend demand for legacy nodes – legacy materials.

Near-term investments in China will drive significant equipment growth, which will translate into future demand for legacy materials. As the Chinese industry develops its production capabilities for more advanced nodes, the profile of the material requirements will change. What does this mean for the future? MSI growth is expected to remain in the 4% to 6% range through 2019 and to be a multiple of approximately 1.5 times the unrealized GDP.

WFE is likely to have another record year in terms of investment, driven by memory and China. The question is more about the year-on-year growth expectations relative to the record spending in 2017. Current expectations are the 2018 WFE will be flattish versus this past year. I’ll give more color during my closing, but for now, it’s sufficed to say that we’re very excited about the prospects for our industry and the implications for material suppliers. Materials will continue to be a critical enabler to the advancements of the semiconductor industry, and we see more opportunities for organic growth in our portfolio. As such, we will be increasing our organic growth investments during the next year to ensure we’re well-positioned to benefit from these exciting profitable growth opportunities.

With that, I’ll turn it over to George to go through a more detailed review of our financial performance and guidance. George?

George Bitto

Thank you, Guillermo, and welcome to everyone on the call. Please turn to Slide 12. We posted strong fourth quarter results, bringing to conclusion a very successful fiscal 2017. This performance was driven by the continued robust semiconductor market, our strong business positions with key customers in both of our segments and continued focus on our overhead cost structure, including those costs related to the implementation of our stand-up activities. As a reminder, for comparison purposes, 2017 results for Versum reflect operations as an independent company, while 2016 results are presented on a carve-out accounting basis, including allocated governance costs from Air Products.

Now regarding the fourth quarter, sales of $295 million increased 19% from the same quarter year ago, driven by strong volume growth in both our DS&S and Materials segments. Gross profit margin of 42% was down slightly from prior year, due in part to less favorable segment mix given our strong DS&S results. The quarter also saw a slightly higher operating costs in the Materials segment. Overhead costs of $44 million, including selling and administrative and research and development were favorable to prior year, attributable to lower stand-up infrastructure costs compared to prior year’s carve-out accounting basis.

We delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 20%, and continued strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 32%. The key margin drivers were volume growth from both operating segments, modestly favorable currency and the aforementioned favorable overhead costs. These offset weaker price mix in some of our Process Materials product lines, particularly NF3 and the less favorable segment mix given the strong delivery systems results. GAAP operating income was $70 million for the quarter. GAAP net income was $45 million. Diluted earnings were $0.41 per share.

Excluding the $10 million of pretax separation and restructuring charges, which as you recall are associated with the relocation of our personnel and R&D facilities to Versum sites and our ERP implementation costs, adjusted net income was $52 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.47. Remember that on both the GAAP and on an adjusted basis, net income and EPS are not directly comparable to prior year due to $12 million of interest expense this year associated with debt incurred to capitalize the company versus basically 0 interest expense last year.

For the fiscal year, sales of $1.1 billion increased 16% from fiscal 2016, again driven by strong volume growth in both DS&S and Materials, with the gross profit margin of 43%. Sales exceeded the increased guidance that we’ve provided on the third quarter earnings call. Overhead costs of $170 million were up from prior year, largely driven by higher costs related to standing up the company. We delivered adjusted EBITDA of $372 million, up 14% from last year, and maintained strong adjusted EBITDA margins of 33%.

Top line and loading benefits from the robust volume growth in both segments and modestly favorable currency offset unfavorable price mix, less favorable segment mix and higher costs associated with becoming independent. This adjusted EBITDA was at the higher end of the guidance range from last quarter of $365 million to $375 million. GAAP operating income was $300 million for the year. GAAP net income was $193 million and diluted earnings was $1.76 per share.

Pretax separation and restructuring charges of approximately $25 million were consistent with our expectations. Excluding these restructuring charges, adjusted net income was $209 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.91 per share. Again, both GAAP and adjusted net income and EPS are not directly comparable. We had $47 million of interest expense this year versus basically 0 last year. Our effective tax rate was approximately 21% for the year, at the low end of our expected 20% to 25% range. And net income attributed to non-controlling interests was approximately $7 million for the year.

Now please turn to Slide 13 for a discussion of the Materials segment. For the quarter, Materials sales of $217 million were up 13% versus last year, reflecting a volume increase of 15%. Double-digit volume growth in both Advanced and Process Materials and favorable currency offset somewhat by unfavorable price mix in some products in Process Materials. The segment delivered strong adjusted EBITDA, up 15% from same period last year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37%, benefiting from the volume increase and currency offset by price mix and slightly higher operating costs.

For fiscal 2017, Materials sales of $830 million were up 10% versus last year, reflecting a strong volume increase of 12%, with double-digit volume growth from Advanced Materials and high single-digit volume growth from Process Materials. In addition to strong underlying market fundamentals, our AM business continues to deliver innovation-driven new growth.

Adjusted EBITDA of $318 million, up 7% versus prior year, benefited from strong volume performance and favorable currency, offsetting higher costs associated with becoming an independent company and unfavorable price mix.

Now please turn to Slide 14, the Delivery Systems & Services segment. For the quarter, DS&S delivered another excellent quarter, with sales of $77 million, a 38% increase over the prior year, primarily from robust equipment sales. Segment-adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18 million, up 30% from prior year quarter, and margin was 24%, with the higher equipment sales and loading benefits offsetting less favorable product mix.

For the year, DS&S posted record sales of $294 million, a 38% increase over the prior year, with equipment up significantly. And our Services business delivering solid growth from expanding our activities primarily at our existing customer sites. Segment-adjusted EBITDA of $73 million was also up 38% from prior year, driven primarily by the higher equipment sales.

Adjusted EBITDA margins remained at 25%. The DS&S business is well-positioned with key players and continues to innovate to drive performance. In the Corporate segment, adjusted EBITDA for the year of negative $19 million was favorable to prior year by $4 million. Our governance costs within the Corporate segment were consistent with our expectations.

Please turn to Slide 15 to review our cash flow and leverage performance. Consistent with our financial profile of healthy EBITDA margins and low capital requirements, we generated strong free cash flow, further strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our investment flexibility. For fiscal 2017, cash flow from operations totaled $263 million. And this included approximately $25 million of pretax separation and restructuring costs.

Capital expenditures and acquisitions were $77 million, including $25 million associated with our restructuring activities and $13 million for the acquisition of Dynaloy. Due to the timing of spending, this restructuring capital was approximately $15 million less than what we expected during 2017, with the balance shifting to fiscal 2018.

Free cash flow defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures and acquisitions was $186 million, bringing our year-end cash balance to $271 million. This increased level of cash on hand provides us the financial flexibility to drive growth through additional organic investments and to continue our pursuit of value-enhancing inorganic opportunities.

Leverage for the business represented by net debt to adjusted EBITDA has fallen to below two times based on our fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $372 million, an improvement from 2.7 times at this time last year.

In part due to our financial deleveraging profile, in September, we were able to complete the successful repricing of our existing $569 million term loan B. Under the amended term loan, the interest rate was reduced 50 basis points to LIBOR plus 2% with no LIBOR floor.

Now please turn to Slide 16 to discuss our updated financial guidance. Coming off our strong initial year of operations in fiscal 2017, we are initiating guidance for fiscal 2018. As noted earlier, underlying our outlook, our external industry forecasts for growth in global GDP in the 3% range; MSI in the 4% to 6% range; and wafer fab equipment spending in the minus 1% to minus 4% range.

Note, both MSI and WFE are reflected on a fiscal year basis. For sales, we are estimating a range of $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. This represents 5% to 9% year-on-year growth. It reflects continued strong volume growth for Materials AM business and market outperformance from the DS&S segment, offsetting PM’s limited volume growth due to capacity constraints and the full year pricing impacts from fiscal 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year is estimated to be in the range of $395 million to $415 million. This represents year-on-year increase of 6% to 12% from fiscal year 2017. Note that this adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes $15 million to $20 million of non-GAAP charges, including restructuring costs associated with the final stages of implementing our own IT infrastructure and relocation of our research and development and administrative activities.

We estimate capital spending to be in the range of $110 million to $120 million. This includes $20 million to $25 million of remaining spending for standing up our IT infrastructure and relocating our R&D assets, including the $15 million shifted from fiscal 2017.

As Guillermo discussed, we have a number of new organic capital investment opportunities which are expected to provide additional future growth. Maintenance capital is estimated to remain in the 1.5% to 2% of sales range. For the fiscal year, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $50 million to $55 million. Our effective tax rate is expected to be in the 23% to 25% range, and net income attributable to non-controlling interest is expected to remain approximately $7 million for the year.

In conclusion, with all our activities this year, we are extremely pleased with our 2017 financial performance and are excited about our prospects to deliver continued growth in fiscal 2018.

Now let me turn the call back over to Guillermo.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, George. Please turn to Slide 20. In addition to George’s comment about guidance, let me add some color on a few key items for 2018. Innovation is at the core of our industry and the values material create. Innovation will continue to be a major growth driver for our business. We have a robust portfolio of POR wins, and we’ll be investing to support HVM ramps for our new products, including advanced deposition precursors, new CMP slurries, new cleans targeting advanced copper and advanced packaging, and our new NuMat ION-X product line targeting dopant gases.

We’re also increasing our investment to support organic growth. As we’ve indicated in the past, organic growth is the best quality growth for our customers, our company and our shareholders. The good news is that we see more opportunities to organically grow and strengthen our business. In addition to the normal growth and maintenance CapEx and our standalone restructuring activities, we expect to invest an additional $60 million to $65 million in 2018 on several large projects that enhance our position in Korea and improve our cost and capacity position in key products.

Let me give you some examples. As part of our focus on expanding our market position in memory, we are accelerating the localization of our Advanced Materials footprint in Korea. First, we’re strengthening our technology capabilities in Korea. We have just completed our new advanced deposition lab and have started a project to build a planarization lab to allow us to build the same depth and speed of customer collaboration we provide in other geographies.

Secondly, we’re building new local production capabilities in planarization and advanced deposition. We recently put in place local planarization SBM capabilities at our Pyeongtaek plant so that we can more effectively collaborate and innovate with our customers in Korea. We will now be investing in HVM capabilities to enable local high-volume supply of our products.

Equally important, we see exciting growth opportunities in our advanced deposition area, and we’ll be investing in several projects to localize production of both legacy and new precursors. This investment will allow us to expand our market participation in Korea and across Asia. We expect these investments will help us grow in Korea, and they will benefit our business globally. POR wins with Korean customers will help us expand our business in both China and the USA.

The second investment focus is to ensure we have world-class competitive supply positions. We have started several projects to expand capacity, improve costs and drive productivity. The conversion of one of our NF3 plants at our Hometown site in the U.S. to move it to lower-cost process technology has already started and should be completed in mid-calendar-year 2018. Additionally, our WF6 capacity expansion is also already underway. We have other similar projects to drive cost improvement and capacity expansions that we will be executing.

These investments will position us to target a market potential of $500 million to $600 million, where we currently are not participating. We expect profitability to be in line with our current business profile. Our capacity constraints for NF3 will be a slight headwind in the first half of 2018. Although NF3 pricing has stabilized, we will have some carryover impact from 2017 in terms of softer pricing and mix. For 2018, we plan to more than offset this headwind through increased productivity and by leveraging the strength and diversity of our overall portfolio.

Once our Hometown NF3 conversion is in place, we will see both a cost improvement and incremental volume that will allow us to resume our growth momentum for this product line. On the Delivery Systems front, although the WFE is expected to be flattish, our DS&S business should deliver healthy growth in 2018. For 2018, we’re also building a local foot – our local footprint in China that will allow us to better support CapEx investments by multinationals and local customers.

Please turn to Slide 21. As you can see, we’re excited about the future that lies ahead. It is critical that we stay focused and drive execution of our strategy. Our priorities for 2018 are: to stay focused on safety, which is an important driver for operational excellence; advance our culture on accountability and customer focus; drive initiatives that deliver profitable growth, that means meeting our 2018 financial targets; and driving continued top line growth with strong margins delivering strong cash flow; deploying capital prudently to grow both organically and inorganically to ensure we create significant value on all our investments; to complete the full stand-up activities by fiscal second quarter; and finally, to supplement growth with inorganic opportunities or partnerships that fit with our business strategy and accelerate our growth. As we move forward, we will update you on our progress on all these fronts.

Please turn to Slide 22. Finally to conclude, we are capturing strong growth and maintaining a robust business model that continues to deliver solid growth, high margins, low capital intensity and strong cash flow. Equally important, Versum is well positioned to benefit from the industry’s exciting secular growth trends. This concludes our prepared remarks.

So with that, let’s open it for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Neel Kumar with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Neel Kumar

Hi. I had a question on Materials volume growth. If volumes were up 15% and Process Materials was flattish because of capacity constraints, does that mean Advanced Materials was up in the 30%-type range?

Guillermo Novo

Good morning, Neel. So our growth in Advanced Materials is clearly in the high double digits. We have different segments within and some were above that, some were slightly below, but overall, a very strong growth in our overall Advanced Materials. In PM, we did deliver more growth in the single – mid-single digits in terms of sales, but higher single digits in terms of volume. So overall, it’s been a pretty robust portfolio performance during the year.

Neel Kumar

Okay. That’s helpful. And then also, your guidance for next year implies roughly 6% to 12% growth in EBITDA year-over-year. Can you talk about any particular areas where you see the greatest opportunity for variance and [indiscernible] both the lower and upper ends of your guidance?

Guillermo Novo

If you look at overall, on Advanced Materials, it’s a pretty healthy portfolio – PORs that we have, so we’re excited about the wins. Obviously, the ramp rates in some of the newer technologies is something – those are the nodes that tend to grow faster than MSI, so that is an area of variability, but we’re well positioned and excited about that part of our portfolio. In the PM side, I would say, overall, with VNAND especially, we see a lot of growth in demand, especially as they’re starting to move to higher number of layers, especially – the industry right now is sort of trending 64 as the norm and already starting to go into 96 and above.

So I think it will be pretty good. I think the issue for us in NF3 is going to be what happened in the back end of the year. As I’ve mentioned in my comments, pricing has stabilized. The issue now is how is supply-demand balance going to balance out during 2018. The VNAND investment has gone in already, and we see that the demand picking up, especially towards the back end of 2018. So the supply-demand balance will be more favorable to us in the back end. So there could be some positive moves in that area. But we’re assuming a more conservative view on some of those supply-demand dynamics. I think in the DS&S area, we still are very well positioned although the market is flattish. It really depends on the customers and where you’re positioned.

So we’re in a good position – we’re with the big investors at this point in time, especially if you look at Korea and China. And I think with our new plant in Korea, that will also position us well, not just for 2018, but really into 2019, where a lot of the investments are going to be going on.

Neel Kumar

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Ho from Stifel. Please go ahead with your question.

Patrick Ho

Thank you very much and congratulations. Guillermo, maybe first off, following up your discussion on the Korean investments that you’re making today in the localization there. Can you discuss a little bit about the efforts in China, because, as you just mentioned, that’s a region that’s also growing? What are some of the localization, what are some of the, I guess, CapEx efforts that are going to be going into China, specifically?

Guillermo Novo

Okay. So good morning, Patrick. So two things, in our industry, as you well know, getting PORs with the customers is a key driver, especially on the innovation front. And then those PORs get carried forward geographically wherever they have their plants. So having the infrastructure to innovate in Korea has a benefit for the Korea market, but also has a benefit around the world. And especially, I would say China, the biggest volumes right now would be in the memory area in China. So it is critical for us to be positioned there.

So if you look at China, it’s really a story of the multinationals and how well positioned we are there and then with the local industry. I think with the multinational, positioning ourselves to be getting the PORs, innovating with them is critical, and I think some of these investments reinforce that, and they’re all investing very heavily. I think the other side of it is going to be that the local players and how they develop. Right now, it’s mostly – a lot of the volumes is still on older nodes. It’s a lot more of the legacy products, and we are looking at how we plan out our supply position as they develop and grow.

And as they develop, technology to go into newer nodes, then the needs will also evolve. So first phase for us right now is to put the DS&S capability in China, and that to start up in 2018. So that positions us well with the cycle that they have, which is heavy in 2018 and into 2019. And we need the incremental capacity to supply the industry. So the timing is very good for us. And then, this is sort of kicking off our whole process. Probably, when we talk about 2019 and 2020, you’ll hear us talk more about what investments we want to do on the Materials side. Probably PM would be the first phase. And the AM part of it is – the volumes are smaller. These are more specialized products. Those are going to be segment, platform-specific on what we decide to do there.

Patrick Ho

Great. That’s helpful. And maybe as my follow-up question. In terms of some of the PORs that you’ve talked about, especially in the Advanced Materials side of things, which obviously sets you up, particularly for products like 3D NAND and some of the leading-edge devices that we’re talking about, have you seen any competitive responses yet, given your POR wins? Because typically, these are areas where there have been other leaders in some of these segments. Have you seen any backlash yet? And then maybe hypothetically, what would be your response if you start seeing pricing pressures in some of those areas?

Guillermo Novo

Well, two things. I mean, it varies by segment. In Advanced deposition, we’re probably the leader in the market by a significant margin. So we have a pretty broad portfolio. I mean, if you look at deposition, there are very few – very large, large products. It’s a very broad portfolio. And if you look at our organosilane, but especially our organometallic portfolio, those tend to be much more niche or specialty products.

So we have a number of products that we’re covering. And those products we’ve been working with OEMs and customers for years. So this is – we do have visibility, and those things have been in the works for a long time. And they’re technology-driven. So our technology was selected, and that’s really how we win.

I would say on other areas, it’s sort of the same thing. The answer is it always come back down to technology. We’re not competing with mitu products. We’re not competing on price per se, we’re competing on value. And our offerings tend to be different, using different technologies, different formulations, different tools that we have in our toolbox. And that’s how we compete, just like everybody else competes with their own toolbox. And we’ve been spending a lot of time over the last few years developing that toolbox of core technologies that we’re now leveraging to drive the growth in new products.

Patrick Ho

Great, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Harrison from Seaport Global. Please go ahead with your question.

Jacob Schowalter

Good morning, this is Jacob on for Mike.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Jacob.

George Bitto

Hi, Jacob.

Jacob Schowalter

My question is on the DS&S segment. I appreciate that the MSI is expected to be flat to down slightly for next year. But just looking at your backlog and your order activity going into 2018, do you see that flat compared to last year for you specifically? Or any changes in that regard?

Guillermo Novo

So as I indicated, although the overall market is trending flattish to down, we see our business delivering growth. We’re very well-positioned in all the big CapEx spenders. So you look still there’s just going to be significant investment in Korea. There’s going to be significant investment in China. And even in 10 and 7-nanometer, we expect more investments. So our expectation is that we will deliver growth in 2018.

Jacob Schowalter

Got it. And then on the Megasys side of DS&S, what sort of opportunities do you see for that business coming up in 2018 in terms of winning some of these new projects or like new bigger projects, I guess?

Guillermo Novo

This is much more of a on-site materials handling service we provide for our customers. We’ve concentrated around a few geographies. We’ve actually gained some new business. So the business has started to grow again. But that’s not an area that provides – it’s not MSI-driven, it’s really specific needs at specific customers. The biggest decision is the – does the customer want us to self-perform? Or do they want to outsource this because they believe that they can get more value in terms of the handling, the quality, the safety of managing all of these materials? So it’ll be steady growth, but it’s not at the same level as the rest of our portfolio.

Jacob Schowalter

All right. Thank you for answering my questions.

Guillermo Novo

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Toshiya Hari

Great. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I guess, my first one is probably for George on gross margins. I was a little bit surprised to see the move-down in gross margins, both on a sequential basis and a year-over-year basis. And you guys talked about pricing in NF3 and product mix in DS&S, but I was curious if there were any other drivers that drove down gross margins on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

George Bitto

Yes. Good morning, first of all, thanks. As we said, you did see pricing impacts in it, And as I mentioned in the fourth quarter on the Materials side, we did see slightly higher operating costs, primarily in yields and distribution. And when you look at overall margins, as I said, the fact that the DS&S performed strongly creates basically a negative segment mix, which, if I recall, were estimated as around 0.5% on overall margin. But I think those would be the two pieces. We did see slightly higher Materials cost in the fourth quarter. I mean, it kind of comes and goes. It’s – you’re going to have some of that. I don’t think it’s kind of a position going forward. But we also have mixed results that drive margin as well.

Guillermo Novo

Just to add a comment. I think if you look at mix, it’s probably the biggest driver. It could be across segments, but it’s also within product lines. We mentioned NF3. Actually, the NF3 margins has held up because of all the productivity in our cost structure. So it’s really more the mix because we’re capacity-constrained in some products. Mix has a big impact in how the overall portfolio. That’s why we tend to talk in terms of a range because of that mix impact.

Toshiya Hari

Got it, thank you. And then as my follow-up, I had a question on China as well. Can you give us an update in terms of how big the region is in terms of percentage of overall revenue? And I guess, more importantly, how big is local China within that? And lastly, when you think about profitability of that business in China, specifically the local China customers, could that part of the business be significantly higher or lower relative to your corporate average in terms of growth and/or operating margins? Thank you.

George Bitto

Yes. I would say, I mean, we tend not to go into details on customer or customer groups or specific regions. But what I would say, China’s always been growing very fast. The multinational volumes is where we see the more significant volume at this point in time, just because of their own positions in the market to drive growth and load the investments that they’ve done.

So if you look at memory, obviously, it’s been a big growth area. The logic will probably start picking up more and more as some of the new investments really start ramping up more. The local business has also been growing, but not – for our view, is not at the same level in this first wave as the multinationals, which is still the vast majority of the volume in China.

So I think it is a story of two Chinas in terms of being positioned to service the needs of the multinational players and where they’re going at the speed that they’re moving, and then really participating with the local players. And that it might be a supply right now some of the older nodes, but in the future, like we’re doing with Korea, I foresee sometime in the near future, we’ll probably need to also have collaboration capabilities from an innovation perspective as they start really driving to bigger – to more advanced nodes.

Toshiya Hari

Got it. Thank you very much.

Guillermo Novo

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning guys. This is Mark on for Ian. Thanks for taking my question.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Mark.

George Bitto

Hi, Mark.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, how are you guys. So I guess, our question is just in regards to the mix at Process Materials. I just wanted to dig a little bit more into the major drivers of the headwinds realized in the quarter and what the expectations are going forward. And then like – I guess, if I got onto that, like is there – I guess, will there be continued pressure going forward into the 2018 quarters? And should this reverse going forward? Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

So as we said, if you look at the mix, clearly, there was some pricing softening, especially in NF3. A lot of new capacity of NF3 came up to be able to support the growth of specialty VNAND, but the growth of the market. So right now, if you look at the supply-demand balance, the supply side came in first, and demand now really is going to start picking up during 2018. So if you look at – I look at it simply, if you look at our delivery system sales, that’s a leading indicator of what’s going to come in the future.

Those investments are now in and are starting to ramp. So by the end of the year, we see utilization rates really start to pick up. So the question really is going to be, how does every player move? There is still going to be growth in demand and new capacity that will be needed. I think every player in the industry needs to define how they want to play the game. We’re not the market leader in this space. We have a very clear strategy of supporting our core customers, making sure that we stay relevant in terms of share and position and staying the low-cost producer in this space. And I think we’re achieving that.

As I indicated, our issue right now is a timing issue for a few quarters in 2018 until the new capacity and the lower-cost, new capacity comes in. And when we do that, we’ll be back into growth. I will say, this does not replace the discussions that we’ve had about need for future capacity in NF3 in Asia. That’s still something that we’re working on, and we’ll let you know when we make a decision on where we want to locate that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you guys very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Edwin Mok from Needham. Please go ahead with your question.

Edwin Mok

Great. Congrats on a good quarter. Thanks for taking my question. First is, just on carbon, your term – also, the capacity are kind of constrained on PM. If you look at AM or DS&S, do you expect any seasonality in the December quarter or in the first– fiscal first half of the year due to all of the holidays?

George Bitto

So let me first start with DS&S. I don’t see it being seasonal. It’s chunky because of the orders and the project design. So I think that drives, as we’ve said in other calls, a little bit of variability quarter-on-quarter because a lot of these – you don’t just finish 100 units and ship them. If the order is for 500, you have to wait until you have the 500 to ship. So it does come a little bit more in chunks. So – but we don’t expect seasonality. We have a strong portfolio of products – projects that we’re working on. So we’re confident right now on the demand for Q1.

I think the delivery of the Advanced Materials, there has tended historically to be seasonality, with our Q1 and Q2 being the softest. The last few years have not followed that necessarily, I think now with some of the new product launches from our customers’ customers that’s creating some demand out there. So again, we’re seeing the trend of probably the last two years, where it’s been stronger than historical, is probably more of what we see right now.

Edwin Mok

Great. Very helpful. And then on the capacity expansion that you mentioned, I guess, a two-part question. First is, is it fair to say that a majority of that expansion in Korea is mostly focused on the PM part of the business? Or did I get that wrong? And in terms – you mentioned some of the POR wins that you have, right? Is this CapEx already asked for or are reflected on this POR? Meaning that if your customer – or you already won this POR, you expect that you would need to have this capacity to deliver for those POR? Or is it more for future? And then, I guess, the last part of the question. CapEx is roughly around two times of your maintenance CapEx, if I did my math correctly. Is that the new level that we should expect as you go beyond this fiscal year?

Guillermo Novo

Okay. So I’ll let George ask the last part on the maintenance CapEx. But to your other question, first, the majority of the investment in Korea is for AM, and it’s planarization and deposition for 2018. As I said, in the future, where we’ve put our next NF3 capacity in Asia is still not decided. We could put it in Korea or we could put it in China or other parts of Asia. We’re still working on that. But that’s a 2019 and beyond number. For 2018, the majority of that money is either going into Korea for AM or some PM products also in Korea, but not as big from an investment perspective. And then Hometown that we’re bringing it up to a global competitiveness in NF3 and adding capacity in WF6. But Korea is definitely an AM play. We actually have a very strong footprint already in PM in Korea.

George Bitto

And Edwin, this is George. On the back end of your questions, yes, I mean, maintenance capital is consistent with history for us, we think around 2% of sales. Our normal maintenance, plus growth, is, call it, 4% of sales. And as Guillermo said, what we have this year is the opportunity to invest in some other exciting growth opportunities, which bring the total up to the numbers we’ve forecasted. If you do the math this year, it’s going to be about 4:1 in terms of growth to maintenance.

Edwin Mok

Okay, great. Maybe I didn’t ask the middle part of the question correctly. Guillermo, since you mentioned that it’s mainly for AM versus the planarization in-depth, right, I assume that’s based on POR wins that you guys have secured previously. And now that the customer’s ramping volume and therefore, you need to add capacity? Or is it more based due to localization because you want to move some of that capacity from, let’s say, U.S. to Korea because your customer asked you to localize? I was just trying to understand that.

George Bitto

Yes, and I apologize. I didn’t answer that question correctly. So two, it varies by platform, I would say, in the deposition side. Depending on the products, some of these, the organometallics or some of the new smaller nicher products. But in general, it impacts the Advanced deposition. You get the PORs and then the CapEx to supply comps with it. So risk tends to be lower, and it is really supporting all the work and investment that you’ve already made. I would say in the formulated products, be it planarization or cleans, these plants tend to produce many different products.

So it’s a combination of we believe we have technology. Customers are excited with some of the work that we’re already doing with them on several different fronts. But we’re making an investment there that is not just for the immediate, but also taking into account for the future. And as I said, one of the big investment is technology, which is broad-based. I think that will help us not just in Korea, but in other parts of the world.

Edwin Mok

Great. I just have a quick one, just to wrap up. On DS&S, you mentioned that your outlook for WF6 to be flat to down. But I think some of the big capital equipment companies are talking about 5% to 10%. Is that just due to timing of fiscal versus calendar year?

Guillermo Novo

Yes. I think there is some timing – some impact when you go from calendar year to fiscal year numbers. But overall, I mean, everybody is still saying it’s going to be a record year. So the question now is really more the year-on-year growth that we’re going to – that the industry is going to see. I think from our side, the numbers that we’re quoting are not ours. There are those – that’s what the industry is quoting. We’re looking at our outlook based on where we see our projects, where we’re breeding, where we’re seeing a lot of activity.

And we are very well-positioned where a lot of the capital is going. So we do think that we will be able to deliver growth. Probably, the first half of the year looks very good, very strong. The second half of the year and into 2018 is really going to depend on how all these other projects continue to go within – especially in China and other areas.

Edwin Mok

Yes. I don’t think anybody ask that visibly anyway. Thanks. That’s all I have. Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Kapsch from Loop Capital. Please go ahead with your question.

Chris Kapsch

Yes. Looks like its afternoon, good afternoon. I wanted to just follow up on sort of the growth rates anticipated in 2018. You’ve called out, I guess, industry forecasts of MSI growth looking like 4% to 6%. Presumably, your consumable demand and growth rate should exceed that. I’m just wondering if you could parse that out by business segment, AM versus PM. I’m assuming that the AM growth above MSI growth will distance PM, given your discussion about constraints in some PM products. But can you just provide some quantification around your outperformance, and then the growth rates by business line relative to MSI? Thanks.

Guillermo Novo

Yes. So in – as we look forward, AM will grow faster than PM, as you said, for basic reason right now as our own capacity constraints in PM and the strong portfolio that we have in AM right now in terms of innovation. So you’re correct in how you’ve framed the outlook. If I look further in just the more normal, let’s say, we didn’t have capacity constraints. In general, PM, the Process Materials tends to grow more in line with MSI.

As we said in the past, VNAND has changed that a little bit, because now it’s not just MSI. The wafers, once they go into more layers, do consume more materials. So the PM formula growth in VNAND has changed. And in AM, although we have that same underlying dynamic because of innovation and participation in newer nodes, that tend to grow faster, that tends to have the potential for higher growth and newer, more differentiated products.

Chris Kapsch

Just more specifically, in AM, if the MSI forecast is 4% to 6%, let’s say it comes in at 5%, how many basis points of growth do you anticipate your AM business can outperform the industry’s MSI growth in 2018?

Guillermo Novo

So what we’ve said in the past is – and not just in AM, in our overall portfolio, we believe that we can be 1.5 to 3 times GDP or MSI levels on growth. And that’s still what we believe. And it depends on the portfolio that we have. It depends on timing of – what’s happening in that specific year. If it’s a year of high innovation, we’ll be on the higher end of that. If it’s a year of lower innovation, we’ll be on the lower end of that range. But that’s sort of the range we look at.

Chris Kapsch

Okay. If I could just follow up specifically on NF3. And so I get that everybody understands this transition to 3D NAND is more Materials – and more layer and, therefore, more Materials-intensive. Can you just talk about like the order of magnitude, how important – or maybe just the way that consumption of NF3 and, to a lesser extent, maybe WF6 scales with this transition? Is it more important to transition from 2D to 3D NAND itself? Or do you also see a commensurate benefit when the layers are increased from 64 to 96 to, ultimately, 128, hopefully? Just order of magnitude, how demand for your process, gases, scale with that transition.

Guillermo Novo

Okay. So I would say two things. Obviously, we like both, greater wafer starts in the area, and we like to move to more layers because you’re putting more realists. You’re going vertical, putting buildings instead of one-storey floors – houses on the chip, and that’s going to consume more materials. It depends – I think the answer I was going to say, it depends on the material. Some materials are going to benefit much more from the layer move than from the volume growth of wafers.

Others will be different even if we look at NF3, WF6, etch and gases, the multiples of growth vary significantly product-by-product. But I do think that the number of layers is having a significant impact in the overall material growth in the near term. I think the other benefit it has is, as the cost performance of VNAND chips grows and penetrates more markets, that will drive also more of that wafer growth underlying volume.

Chris Kapsch

Okay. And then just finally, I’ll sneak one last one in, is related to this commentary about stabilizing – stabilized pricing. Are you talking that the pricing for NF3 stabilized in the September quarter versus the June quarter? Or are you saying during the September quarter, you saw some stabilization, so that even with some sort of hangover drag from lower pricing in 2018, it actually is a very recent phenomenon that the pricing stabilized? Thanks.

George Bitto

Yes. No. We’ve seen pricing stabilize now for a period of time. If you just look at the demand, the supply-demand balance and utilization rates and the demand outlook for – as VNAND starts to ramp and grow in the back-end of the year, we do believe that it’s stabilized and it’s more of that carryover. Again, I don’t have a crystal ball on how the pricing will move forward, but I think what I can say is the supply-and-demand balance is moving more in favor on – as a supplier, the demand is now the bigger driver. By the end of the year, it will be much tighter in several important products, including NF3

Chris Kapsch

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kieran De Brun from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead with your question.

Farhan Ahmad

Hi, thanks for taking my question. This is Farhan Ahmad calling for Kieran. Just a question on your outlook for 2018. Can you just talk about what are some of the factors that can lead to the guidance coming in at the low end versus coming in at the high end for next year?

Guillermo Novo

I think at the higher end, it’s really more about the industry will – will it accelerate? I mean, this year, we had some positive surprise on the industry. So it’s really going to be about the industry and how all these new technology really drive growth. And I think the other side is the ramps of new technology. How do they go? There have been some delays in some of the ramps during this year. As they pick up, I think they could both positive and negative impact, but probably more on the positive side as they begin to ramp. The move to 7-nanometer and how quickly that goes could also be a very – a big positive.

On the negative side, right now, this is a pretty broad-based – industry has changed now. it’s going into so many different areas. Probably, I don’t expect to see significant macro surprises. I think then it’s really more about each company and what positions you have. We’ve spoken of our headwind in NF3. We’re managing it. It’s not a surprise for us. We managed it well this year. I think we’ll manage it well into next year, and we’re well positioned to solve that. So we don’t expect a major surprise at this point in time.

Farhan Ahmad

Thank you. And then can you just briefly talk about the trends that you’re seeing in the WF6 market? And is that a meaningful driver for you?

Guillermo Novo

I mean, it’s a driver. It’s much smaller, and we get less questions and so much smaller impact. I think it’s very similar in terms of the supply-demand dynamics to NF3. Probably, we’re seeing that became a little bit longer in terms of the capacity, the adds in WF6 in the last few quarters, and it’s probably going to get tighter than NF3 in the back-end of the year just because of the volume.

For example, that’s one, that the used rates relative to NF3 are different. They’re higher. So I think that’s going to be picking up, especially in the back-end, which is when we’re bringing in our new capacity in Hometown. So I think the timing is going to be very good for us.

Farhan Ahmad

Thank you. That’s all I have.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Silver from Morningstar. Please go ahead with your question.

David Silver

Hi, thank you. First question I have might be for George. So when I look at your consolidated income statement, the top line grew 16% for the full year, but your R&D grew 3%, and your SG&A was up 14%. So I guess, I was kind of scratching my head, and I was wondering, is there some disruption? Or is there some reason that R&D did not move up more in line with either your revenues or your Ad Mat growth? And then secondly, I’m just wondering if we might see more leverage on the SG&A line, let’s say, post mid-2018 when the TSA has concluded, your transition has concluded. Thank you.

George Bitto

Okay. Yes, a couple of things, David. I mean, I think you’ve hit on a couple of items. I’ll take them in different parts. I mean, SG&A grew as it did mainly because we’re moving from carve-out accounting and Air Products to our own standup cost structure. And that’s a big driver. And I think the SG&A costs now start to get more into a representative range.

Realize as well, to your other point, we did have higher-tech services costs this year. Meaning our technology people worked in SG&A as opposed to R&D. So SG&A was a little higher. R&D was a little lower. And then finally, as we’ve talked about, our restructuring activities around R&D are moving to – moving off of existing Air Products site to our own sites. And so during that, you have some disruption and some staffing gaps, and that also caused for a lower R&D relative to the sales line. What you will see, as Guillermo mentioned, is we are investing in R&D. You’ll see the full impacts of that staffing, plus the impacts of our investment in Korea technology next year. And so I would expect R&D to grow at a faster rate next year than it did this year.

Guillermo Novo

And a lot – I mean, if we’re doing things correctly, sales should grow faster in R&D on a leading – so if our new products come in and grow, that should be the way we want to see it. And then the question is, do we have a need to further invest in R&D to support more growth? But I think the delta is that our innovations are working, and we’re setting faster growth on the top line relative to the resources.

David Silver

Thank you for that. And I’m going to warn you in advance, this next question might be a little wordy. But I’m listening to a lot of the discussion that’s going on here. And I had a question maybe for Guillermo about your philosophy of growth or maybe your prioritizations. So over the last couple of calls, I mean, you’ve discussed, obviously, organic growth through your CapEx spending. You’ve discussed the tuck-in acquisitions. And I guess, a broader industry trend with the technology migrations and the transitions is – maybe some of your larger customers preferring to work with a narrower, tighter group of collaborators or suppliers.

And I’m just wondering, from your perspective, I mean, can you continue to move strongly in each of those directions? Or should I look at your CapEx, the rise in your CapEx budget and say that – reacting to the PORs and your existing customer’s demand has to take priority. And then just the last point, but in your refinancing that was completed here, are there any meaningful limitations on your ability to maybe do M&A or incrementally expand your CapEx budget beyond what you’ve laid out? Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

No problem. So first, let me answer the last question. No, there’s no restrictions for us to do M&A. And we’re well-positioned and obviously looking at opportunities and inorganic M&A-type or partnerships that will support and strengthen our portfolio. I think if you look at growth, let’s say – the first message I would say is, which are very positive, we’re more excited about organic growth than probably we were a year ago. And this is just a lot of the newer technologies that we’ve been working on are working. They’re being well received, especially in – I mean, in the Advanced Materials areas. So I mean, I see that as a very positive. If we get POR wins, we don’t react to it to build. It is part of the plan.

I mean, this is – we’re developing the material. This is part of the whole investment process that we have. That’s why, for me, the R&D investment is the bigger investment in many of these products. The supply side of it, once you have the PORs, the Materials are coming in, that’s less of a risky part of investment. And in general, – this is a lower CapEx-driven business in terms of the amount of CapEx needed for some of these newer products. So I think it really comes down to our innovation engine, how we see that growing, how we’re well positioned. We are, and I think that’s growing very well. I think the second part is the industry has actually done well. So we are expanding capacity.

The growth of VNAND, both on the investment side with CapEx, and on the demand of materials did catch the industry by surprise a little bit 1 year, 1.5 years ago. And that is driving demand. And I think that we’re well positioned and we’re reacting accordingly to those areas. If you look at longer-term, what’s going to drive growth, as George said, need of capital. And we will continue to fund organic growth, that’s R&D, and capital needed to support our business. This is very a high-return business in terms of returns on assets and capital employed. So we don’t see anything changing in our basic model.

The long-term – what’s driving bigger investments beyond the norm, it’s going to be just success of technology, closing gaps that we have. And I think we’re closing a gap that we had in Korea on our Advanced Materials business. It’s about capacity constraints and fixing some of the costs in some key products in PM. And I think the next one that will come in the coming years is China and how we need to invest to support China.

David Silver

And just one last question, thank you. At the very end of your prepared remarks, and I’m going to try and quote you accurately, I apologize if I don’t. But you mentioned $500 million to $600 million opportunities – of opportunities in areas where "you don’t currently compete." And I was wondering if you just might be able to qualitatively discuss one or two of those. Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

So we’re entering several new markets that – we’re very large in planarization. We don’t have a strong – and I’ve said that in prior calls and meetings. We don’t have a strong position in Korea. So that’s a big market for us. We have the technology. We have the products. We need to be able to supply and innovate locally. There’s new deposition materials as customers are moving to higher number of layers in Low-k and in High-k that we’re working with our customers with and that we’re very excited about. So it’s pretty broad-based, I would say, in terms of what’s driving the growth. The NuMat ION-X is a large market that we don’t participate in. So there’s a lot of excitement from our side on what the potential is for us in these areas. And that’s why we believe investing organically is probably the best investment we can make at this time.

David Silver

Okay. Thank you very much.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, as we are over the allotted time for today’s question-and-answer session, we have time for one additional question. This comes from Curt Siegmeyer from KeyBanc. Please go ahead with your question.

Curt Siegmeyer

Hey guys, thanks for squeezing me in.

Guillermo Novo

Sure.

Curt Siegmeyer

Just in terms of the productivity potential that you guys touched on, could you just talk a little more specifically about kind of what levers you could pill in the event that your mix kind of shifts negatively on you in 2018?

Guillermo Novo

So we’ve shown, I think during 2017, what we can do with productivity, getting our unit costs down in all our products. All the plants, all the bottlenecking that we’ve done, all the investments we’ve done to improve our capacity has been very efficient in terms of – it’s been an existing plants really getting – it’s probably the most efficient type of investment we can do. And on top of that, our Six Sigma teams, our manufacturing team hasn’t been able to even get increased capacity yields productivity in our plants. So I think across our whole manufacturing network, they’ve been working in multiple fronts to get productivity.

I would say to 2018, and it will happen more towards the back-end, it’s also about technology. We talk a lot about product technology, but we’re investing in process technology, too. I think the conversion of our Hometown plant, for example, to the new – to the technology we practice in Korea for NF3 is a huge productivity driver for us that will bring significant benefits and position us mostly for 2019, but it will have an impact in 2018.

Curt Siegmeyer

Great. Thanks again for answering my question.

Guillermo Novo

Sure, no problem.

George Bitto

Thanks, have a good day.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you very much.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today’s question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference call back over to Nahla Azmy for any closing remarks.

Nahla Azmy

Thanks, Jamie. I just wanted to bring your attention that Versum Materials will host its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 9:00 AM Mountain Standard Time on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at its offices located at 8555 South River Parkway Tempe, Arizona. So with that, I’ll turn it back over to Guillermo for his final remarks.

Guillermo Novo

Well thank you, again, for your time and interest in Versum. We really do appreciate your support, and look forward to continuing our dialogue around our business and of the very exciting industry that we’re in right now. So thank you very much for your time, and I look forward to seeing you in the near future.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference call. We do thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.