Synergy Pharmaceuticals' (SGYP) CEO Gary Jacob on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Gem Hopkins - VP of IR and Corporate Communications

Gary Jacob - Chairman and CEO

Troy Hamilton - Chief Commercial Officer

Gary Gemignani - CFO

Patrick Griffin - CMO

Analysts

Tim Chiang - BTIG

Eugene Kim - Citi

John Newman - Canaccord

Bill Tanner - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mitchell Kapoor - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Synergy Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2017 Webcast and Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Synergy’s Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Gem Hopkins. Thank you, you may begin.

Gem Hopkins

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for the Synergy Pharmaceuticals third quarter 2017 conference call. During today's call we would be walking through a slide presentation, if you haven't already received a slide deck, please make sure to visit the IR page of our corporate website at www.synergypharma.com to download a copy or follow along on the webcast.

Turning the Slide 2, I’d like to remind you that during the course of today's call, management will make suggestions or other forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events or the future financial performance of the company. It's important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking and reflect our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today, Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and projections depending on a number of factors affecting the synergy business. These factors are detailed in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update in forward-looking statements except as especially required by law.

Joining us today on the call are Dr. Gary Jacob, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer who will provide opening remarks, Troy Hamilton, our Chief Commercial Officer will provide an update on the Trulance launch, Gary Gemignani, our Chief Financial Officer who will provide an update on our financial performance for the quarter and then turn the call over to the operator for question. We also have Dr. Patrick Griffin, our Chief Medical Officer available for the question-and-answer portion of the call.

And with that I’ll turn the call over to Gary Jacob.

Gary Jacob

Thank you Gem, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. Let me begin by saying that the Synergy team delivered a very strong third quarter performance, driven in large part by the continued execution of our commercial strategy for Trulance. We remain very excited by Trulance’s continued positive momentum in the CIC market highlighted by total prescription volume growth of 105% quarter-over-quarter and net revenue growth of 117% over the prior quarter.

This strong early demand and enthusiasm among healthcare providers and patients for Trulance has enabled us to gain coverage on major commercial Medicare Part D and Medicaid plans across the US within the first six months of launch. Our progress in market access demonstrates that payers recognize the potential value Trulance can offer CIC patients, which we will leverage as we move towards the anticipate expansion of the label with the IBS-C indication this coming January.

All activities are progressing on track to support a successful FDA review of the supplemental NDA and IBS-C and we look forward to the upcoming PDUFA date of January 24, 2018. With growing customer demand, improved market access, and the expected expansion into IBS-C, we have a significant opportunity to drive further growth and long-term value for patients, healthcare providers and our own shareholders.

With that I will now turn the call over to our Chief Commercial Officer, Troy Hamilton for an update on the launch.

Troy Hamilton

Thank you, Gary. This afternoon I'll provide a launch update with focus on some very positive market access related development and key performance metrics. It's been a little more than seven months since we launched with our first indication. And early prescription data along with health care professional and patient feedback is promising and very encouraging. As a reminder, here are the key strategies from a healthcare professional patient and payer perspective.

For healthcare professionals, we are continuing to drive awareness, trial and adoption of Trulance. We are executing a targeted sales strategy focused on a concentrated prescriber base. Our sales force is still laser focused on educating these key prescribers. And the rest of our commercial team continues to develop and implement strong marketing support programs. And the results are evident within the prescription data, which we will discuss a little bit later.

For patients, we're still focused on the Rx Ready patient, competitive market development and DTC activities have helped enable patients to go see healthcare providers. This has paved the way for Trulance and we're going to continue to take advantage of that and focus on these Rx Ready patients. We're doing that with a compelling direct-to-patient or DTP approach that focuses on these Rx Ready patients. Our branded and non-branded DTP campaigns are going very well.

On the payer front, our goal is to ensure access for patients. Again we've been on the market for only seven months with one indication, but we are making really good progress with payers and we want to spend some time now providing more details on our progress. So over the last year and a half, our market access team has worked really hard to remove barriers and gain more access for patients.

For example, at launch, with the largest commercial payers that cover the majority of lives in the US, less than 35% had unrestricted access. New market blocks are very common now, with product launches. But as of September, Trulance has covered or reimbursed in approximately 84% of lives within those commercial payers, with about 67% having unrestricted access.

We have made really good progress with Medicare Part D and managed Medicaid as well. Over 40% of lives covered by the largest part D and managed Medicaid plans have Trulance on formulary, which is very encouraging at this stage of the launch. So 2017 has been busy, we've been successful in removing most new to market blocks and we have programs in place to help with access like coupons and have prior-authorization support program.

But we've also made significant progress on the contracting front as well. For example, from a commercial plan perspective, we have already announced previously that Trulance will be placed on formulary with CVS Caremark without restrictions for their commercial clients and employer groups for 2018.

In addition to that the large PBM, Prime Therapeutics has removed the prior authorization for the majority of their Blue Cross Blue Shield plants across the country and this will be extended throughout 2018. Starting January 1, 2018, Aetna will move Trulance to tier-2 preferred brand status and United Health Care will remove the new to market block and place Trulance on formulary. These are examples of significant wins and they will add to the momentum we are building with commercial payers.

For Medicare Part D, we're really pleased that already approximately 13% of our business is through Part D. That is a very good start considering, again, we're seven months into launch and we're going to continue to work with these payers to improve access even more. As an example, Cigna, Medicare Part D has updated their formulary and removed the prior authorization and placed Trulance on their highest branded tier and this coverage will extend throughout 2018.

Trulance will also remain covered on the highest tier for Express Scripts Medicare Part D for all of 2018. Again these are examples of significant wins. And overall for the largest Part D plans that cover the majority of lives, we're expecting access to grow to approximately 60% for the beginning of 2018, which is only nine-months post-launch.

We're also seeing positive momentum for Managed Medicaid as an example. Starting January 1, 2018, Caremark managed Medicaid will move Trulance to tier-2 preferred position. And overall, for the largest managed Medicaid plans that cover the majority of lives, we are expecting access to grow to approximately 65% for the beginning of 2018. As everyone knows it can take some time to start to see these types of decisions and agreements particularly with Part D and Managed Medicaid.

So we are very encouraged with our progress seven months into launch with one indication. There are several other discussions going on right now with additional payers that will be finalized soon, which will further add to the momentum we're building with payers overall. A big reason why we're having - that we have the opportunity to move many of these situations forward with payers is because we created initial demand right after launch, which is part of what payers look for when evaluating formulary related decisions.

So now I'd like to provide an update on our key metrics that demonstrate that demand I just mentioned. So this slide looks at the updated monthly data from QuintilesIMS through September. Trulance monthly total prescription volume has increased over 98% on average month over month and there was 105% total prescription growth in Q3 versus Q2. Looking at the graph on the left, Trulance was the only branded prescription product out of the three to show positive growth in September with 9,164 total prescriptions, up about 4.5% over August.

As most of you know, September was a challenging month for the overall market. So the fact that Trulance achieved this type of growth during that period where many saw a flattening or even decline in prescriptions is very encouraging. On the right hand side is cumulative total prescriptions through September which stands close to 38,000 and that's more than double growth from what we achieved last quarter.

Plus and we have pointed this out before, these weekly and monthly prescription numbers do not include all Trulance prescriptions. We're not seeing the impact from some non-retail business or 60 and 90 day prescriptions reflected in these numbers. Trulance has particularly benefited from the trend towards the 90-day prescriptions, which currently accounts for a little over 10% of our business. So we are encouraged by the fact that we have seen the uptick with the 90-day prescriptions this early in the launch.

And we believe that our product profile links nicely to this trend and Trulance will continue to benefit from this market dynamic. Trulance prescribers, the number of Trulance prescribers also continues to grow, increasing at an average of 97% month over month since launch and an 87% increase over the second quarter. And Trulance has been very consistent since launch regarding source of business, 50% of new prescriptions are new patients. We feel this is very positive and is a reflection of our product profile coupled with a strong promotional message platform that has convinced prescribers to write Trulance for new patients.

So our remit has always be to optimize to maximize the value Trulance by setting it up for launch success and then executing, and that's what we're doing. We've demonstrated strong customer demand early in the launch allowing Trulance to continue to gain coverage across commercial Part D and Medicaid plans across the US.

Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our launch plans and leverage the solid foundation to further drive demand in CIC. And as we do that, there is an additional opportunity to broaden the base as we prepare to potentially launch with the second indication in IBS-C early next year. We strongly believe based on customer feedback and these positive early launch signals that Trulance has a significant opportunity to be a major player in this market for many years to come. So the bottom line, we are fortunate to be in this large growing market. We have the product, the strategy and the team to ensure continued success.

So with that I will turn the call over to Gary for an update on our financial performance for the quarter. Gary.

Gary Gemignani

Thank you, Troy. These early launch results are very encouraging and we anticipate translating into our financial results over the coming quarters. Turning to Slide 14, total net sales for the third quarter grew up 117% over the prior quarter to $5 million. As a reminder, the company currently recognizes revenues based on prescription sales. We’ve recorded 7.4 million in net revenues since the launch of Trulance in March.

The investments we've made and will continue to make are focused on maximizing patient access to Trulance and driving demand. Because of these investments we've been able to demonstrate strong early demand for Trulance and achieve the major market access wins, Troy just discussed.

Turning now to total cash used in operating expenses, which was $59.3 million for the third quarter. As I mentioned during our business update call in September, we expect total operating cash burn for the second half of 2017 to be a similar range as we reported in the first half of 2017. We expect cash used to decline over time primarily due to revenue growth from Trulance, further reduction in R&D activities and disciplined expense management.

Included in our total operating expenses for the quarter are R&D expenses of approximately $6.6 million which are primarily attributed to IBC-S regulatory filing fees, clinical trial costs, and overhead. SG&A expenses for the third quarter were approximately $44 million, which primarily reflects ongoing sales and marketing costs to commercialize Trulance. We entered the quarter with approximately $117.8 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Turning to Slide 15, ensuring a strong financial foundation, as we previously announced in early September, we were able to execute on a debt financing of up to 300 million structured as a senior secured loan from CRG. We borrowed $100 million at the time of closing. This is an eight-year term loan, with maturity date of June 30, 2025, has an annual interest rate of 9.5%.

The deal structure allows us to pay interest only on quarterly basis for the first five years and we can elect to pick a portion of that interest for the first several quarters. This gives us flexibility to focus spend on the launch period and driving demand in growing revenue. This structure also provides us with access to multiple tranches of up to an additional $200 million in non-dilutive capital should we choose to draw upon it.

Under the terms of the agreement, we have access to an additional $100 million on or before February 28, 2018 and up to two additional tranches of up to $50 million on or before March 29, 2019 subject to certain conditions. While I cannot comment on specific conditions required to access the additional tranches beyond what’s publicly disclosed, I can tell you that we are confident in our ability to meet the conditions that will allow us to access to the additional capital if and when we need it.

As we move ahead, we are and will continue to evaluate opportunities to improve expense management, prioritizing investments that drive long-term growth and transition the company to a cash flow positive. The synergy team remains focused on continuing to execute across all areas of our business to maximize the value of TRULANCE to its patients, health care providers and to our shareholders.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tim Chiang with BTIG.

Tim Chiang

Gary and Troy and Gary, maybe you guys could talk a little bit about just what your plans are in front of the IBS-C treatment indication. Hopefully, we'll get in just a couple of months’ time. What additional work do you need to do on the marketing side, one, how important do you think this expanded indication will be to TRULANCE, two, and, three, do you think you have the right size Salesforce at this point? Thanks.

Troy Hamilton

Hi, Tim. It’s Troy. Good question. So, it's a launch of a new indication. So that in itself can be a big deal in terms of new fresh promotional materials, new data to share proactively with HCPs, more comprehensive messaging , et cetera. So as you can imagine right now, we are preparing for the launch and we are developing those materials. From a sales force perspective, we do not believe there is a requirement to expand, especially when you look at current prescribing habits, the majority, if not, almost all of the folks who are calling on right now are also writing for IBS-C. So we don't foresee any change in terms of our territory plans or call plans moving forward and we're very much looking forward to it, because from a commercial perspective, to see the consistency of data between CIC And IBS-C is really, really good. So we're looking forward to promoting with that new label potentially early next year.

Tim Chiang

And Troy, maybe just a follow-up to that and we've all been tracking the prescriptions of course and it seems like, we're starting to see this uptick just recently. Could you talk a little bit about where that uptick is coming from? Is there something that doctors are finally starting to get with TRULANCE or do you see this progression continuing through year end and into ’18?

Troy Hamilton

Yeah. We do. I think we’ve talked about the positive trends from a metric perspective, right, but we are hearing positive, qualitative feedback as well, both from patients, providers and now the payers. As I mentioned before, we're really starting to see that momentum pick up in terms of access, which of course is going to be a benefit in terms of uptick as well. But we're hearing a lot of good feedback in terms of the profile like we've talked about before, the efficacy, the tolerability, but also the dose pack. So there's a lot of good feedback in terms of our entire platform that I think people are really starting to gravitate to. I'd like to also go back to a slide we’ve shared on a consistent basis and that is the fact that when you look at our new prescriptions, 50% are coming from new patients. So I think that is definitely linking in our promotional platform with a strong product profile and people are really starting to buy in and we really think that that's going to continue moving forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Eugene Kim with Citi.

Eugene Kim

Can you share your expectations for SG&A and R&D for 2018? I mean, we're expecting a DTC campaign, but you're also looking for opportunities to improve cost efficiencies, so we’d like to get more color on that. And R&D expenses came in a lot lower sequentially and should we think of this as to run rate going forward? Thank you.

Gary Gemignani

Sure. I’ll take the easier one. For RD& obviously, as we’ve said during the September call, we expected the R&D expenses to come down in the fourth quarter and then continue to come down further in 2018. So I would say, in terms of R&D, I would expect to see something in the range you saw the fourth quarter and coming down slightly thereafter. Regarding SG&A, it's a little bit more complicated because we're still -- we're actually going through the process right now of trying to figure out where to deploy the investment and where we could more efficiently manage our overall burn. So as we said also during the September business update call is that come the first quarter early next year, we will provide further detail or guidance regarding our SG&A expense and we expect to do that.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Newman with Canaccord.

John Newman

So it seems like you've been making progress in terms of various formulary access, which is good. I just wondered if you could perhaps share maybe some qualitative comments with us regarding how we should think about the evolution of the gross to net going forward, if you feel like where you're at, at this point is where you're likely to stay or if you feel like as you go forward, that gross to net might creep up a little bit, creep down a little bit?

Gary Gemignani

This is Gary. I'll start and Troy maybe you want to chime in also. In terms of gross to net, what we see now is that investment that we're making in driving demand. Obviously, as we look to get additional market access, we've been investing in driving that demand, whether it's utilization of coupons to buy down co-pays, things of that nature. So we expect that to continue for a period of time. So we will continue to invest as we drive demand. There will probably be some volatility. I would expect going forward, while we're not going to give guidance at this point in terms of gross to net, we do expect that to come down more in line with what you see in this therapeutic area, but we'll continue to invest over the next few quarters. Troy?

Patrick Griffin

Yeah. I can add to that. With any launch brand, I mean you can expect the gross to net to fluctuate, especially when you're looking at the first year versus subsequent years, so you might want to be, as Gary mentioned, a little more aggressive with coupons for example, because it is imperative to ensure that patient access and show or demonstrate that demand and that's probably one of the big reasons why we're seeing really positive momentum with the payers. So that's what I've seen in terms of standard approaches from a launch standpoint, you see that fluctuation with the first year versus subsequent years.

John Newman

And I'm wondering if, I know that it’s still early in the launch for TRULANCE, but I am wondering if we've had enough time elapsed that you might start to pick up a little bit of a hint with Linzess scripts in terms of perhaps shorter duration of therapy. Now that there's another option available or if it's something that's just going to take more time.

Troy Hamilton

John, this is Troy. There's a couple things in that question, because there is days on therapy, but then there's also persistency. But, we can also look at extended units and even the total or excise. I can tell you for days on therapy, it does take a little bit longer. You're right, John. It's only been seven months. Generally, you are going to want to wait 9 months to 12 months before you start to look at that information and we are going to be evaluating persistency data in the short term, but it's very positive for us to see that our TRx size is around 37 right now.

To me to see that talks to two things. There is this increase in terms of the 90-day prescriptions, but also I think it might tie back to our product profile as well. So that is something I think that is going to benefit us in the future, but we're going to have to wait and see until we actually get the data. I know, Tim asked the question earlier, we are getting good feedback with the dose pack and we’ll have to wait to see if that also influences compliance rates and days on therapy as well, but rest assured it since we get that information, we’ll be able to provide it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bill Tanner with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Bill Tanner

I got a couple if I could for you, Troy. Number one, just looking at some of the prescription trends, I guess especially for the 72 mg Linzess dose and it looks like it's tracking a little bit faster uptake than maybe TRULANCE, and I'm just curious if you guys are viewing that as a potential factor that may be blunting TRULANCE uptake or maybe or do you think that the 72 mg Linzess and TRULANCE are going after different segments of the market, if Linzess is maybe more from people that are switching from a higher dose to the lower dose and obviously TRULANCE looks like getting maybe more uptake from patients that are new to prescription. Just some thoughts there.

Troy Hamilton

When we look at our metric objectives or even our launch trajectory, we included the new dose formulation in that analysis. So we’re essentially – internally, we're on track or even above expectations in terms of TRx, NRx, NBRx and we're particularly encouraged by our momentum on the payer stage. So, they get to enjoy if you will the same access as the other doses and to see us compete like we are is fantastic and I think with the payer information I just shared with all of you, I think it's going to take it to another level next year. So we're very encouraged by where we are right now and like I said, internally, we're pretty much at or above our expectations.

Bill Tanner

Completely understanding that it's early days in the launch and you don't want to make too much out of the numbers, but if I look at the numbers of prescriptions and the numbers of prescribers, it looks like that it's not really changing, right? You're adding a lot of prescribers, but maybe, again, these are tiny numbers, so I don't want to make a big deal out of it. But, it looks like maybe you're not getting the leverage yet of more prescribers and is this something that obviously at some point in time, people are going to -- the per capita prescribers are going to need to be writing more scripts, just some thoughts and if it's too early to make to really think about it that much and that's perfectly viable explanation seems like to me?

Troy Hamilton

Well, I think there's a time component to this, Bill, because as it stands for where we are right now with the launch, we’re exactly where we think we should be. I think it is going to take more time. Again, it's only been seven months. But again, we saw 105% growth versus the last quarter. We're growing with certain launches when other brands aren't. So there's definitely some positive momentum and I think what you'll see and to your point, in the years to come, of course, you're going to see more prescribers, but it does take time. We're calling on those 27,000 doctors, we're focusing on. It takes time to obviously sell to them and get them to write. So from a launch standpoint, we're right where we think we should be at this stage.

Bill Tanner

And just maybe sneak in one last question, on the Rx ready patients, can you quantify that or we should think that is, I don’t know, if it’s in terms of numbers of patients or percentage of the market?

Gary Gemignani

Well, from previous literature, from market research, even our competitors, we know that up to 70% -- 60% to 70% of patients that are actively seeking care are not satisfied and that number's around 17 million. So you can imagine when you have a number that large and that number comes from the 45 million US adults that have either IBS-C or CIC. And then it looks that the percentage that actually is trying to get treatment and those patients that are up to 70% are not satisfied. So, that is an Rx Ready patient, if they're not satisfied and they've tried everything else and of course if the competition and ourselves are driving those patients in, those are the patients that we want to focus on at this stage with the direct-to-patient approach. Does that makes sense?

Bill Tanner

That makes. So just kind of curious, I mean, it seems like it’s a pretty big population as well, so I just wanted to get some idea about the relative magnitude. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Our last question comes from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright.

Mitchell Kapoor

This is Mitchell on for Ram. Who are the highest volume prescribers of TRULANCE, are these physicians’ assistants, specialists, prescribers or who else?

Troy Hamilton

It's gastroenterologists. So if you look at our top three deciles, the 10, 8, 9 deciles, about 60%, 65% of those folks are gastroenterologists. So the majority of our scripts are coming from gastros at this stage, which is as expected when you're launching in this space that has a specially link to primary care. So the actual number is around 55% to 56% total. Prescriptions are coming from gastroenterologists and the rest are coming from PCPs, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we've reached the end of our Q&A session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Gary Jacob for closing comments.

Gary Jacob

Well, listen, I want to thank all of you for your questions and for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to keeping you updated on our continued progress as we move ahead. Thanks again.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you all for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.