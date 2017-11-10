Don't Get Done In By Unintended Overweight Exposure

A few things from around the interwebs over the weekend.

First up is a paper from Research Affiliates titled "Building Portfolios: Diversification Without The Heartburn." The paper targets a portfolio with a 10% volatility - a pretty low number - and because of current valuations, believes the way to get there is to have only 27.5% in equities but no domestic equity exposure, just foreign. Other exposures in the mix include 5% in bank loans, 6.7% in non-dollar denominated emerging market debt, 5.3% in commodities and 7.1% in what it calls “local and foreign cash.”

With a starting point being 60/40 equities/fixed-income, the proposed (theoretical?) portfolio allocates 37% to fixed-income, so that’s not far from 40, but takes a lot from equities to put into diversifiers. Emerging market equity gets about 2/3rd of the overall equity allocation, and using iShares funds as proxies, emerging market equity has a standard deviation of 15%, compared to 10% for the S&P 500 - so maybe the authors are viewing EM’s standard deviation as a form of leverage, more bang for the buck, although to be clear, the paper doesn’t say that. While I do not doubt the heavy lifting that went into devising the portfolio, circling back to a point I’ve made repeatedly, including just a few days ago: when you put too much into diversifiers, you end up with a portfolio of diversifiers hedged with a little bit of equity and a poor upcapture in terms of participating in bull markets.

ETF.com posted about the extent to which some of the most popular, mega-cap tech stocks have dominant weightings in many broad-based ETFs such that someone could build a portfolio with several funds that seemingly cover different ground, all with large weightings in the same couple of mega-cap tech stocks. Someone might think buying a value fund, momentum fund, quality fund, earnings fund and dividend fund would create diversification, but not necessarily so.

This harkens back to the tech wreck more with traditional mutual funds, where when the S&P 500 had a 30% in tech, many funds had 50%. Similar story with financials in 2007. With ETFs this is easily overcome, thanks to their transparency, but the work needs to be done. There’s software/websites that can do the work for you, or you can just open up a spreadsheet and do it yourself. After seeing the unintended overweight effect in 2000, I am surprised it repeated in 2007, but that then tells me it will happen again - maybe in tech now and something else later. But there is no reason it needs to occur in your portfolio... as an unintended overweight. Choosing to have 40% in something will either work or it won’t, but knowing you’re doing it is far better.

Sam Julien wrote a list of key concepts he learned from James Altucher. If you engage social media, you probably know who he is: investor and investment writer turned self-help guru, turned social media star, and from what I can tell, his latest ventures include trading cryptocurrencies and stand-up comedy. Our paths crossed a little bit at TheStreet.com a while back, he mentioned my blog in an early book, and we have a little bit of contact through social media.

I think the way to learn from James is not necessarily to take everything he says literally (I own my house and like my work too much to quit), but he has figured out quite a few things for himself, some of which is useful for many people, and he continues to evolve as a person. Read Sam’s post for the full list, but a couple that stood out are as follows:

Have 7 income streams, not 1. Multiple Streams Of Income was a book published in 1998. I read it ages ago, and the concept has been a cornerstone for many of my blog posts, as this seems to be an obvious solution for many people and is the idea behind my posts about monetizing a hobby. I tweeted something from Seeking Alpha the other day about the top 10% of households having $274,000 saved for retirement. That data point was from BlackRock, and while I doubt it’s right, if it is indeed so then there are terrible implications for the bottom 90%.

The process here is pretty straightforward and something I’ve gone through dozens of times, but a couple who can come up with $250,000 in a 401(k) after 35-40 year careers, net $100,000 downsizing their home, doesn’t have to be in terrible shape for retirement, and while this scenario may not be attainable for everyone, the assumptions are far from heroic. Then layer on monetized hobbies, or failing that, part-time work - another income stream - that brings a combined $1500, and these folks effectively have an additional $450,000 “portfolio” assuming the 4% rule ($1500 x 12 = $18,000 divided by 0.04% = $450,000)... even if the effect only lasts for a few years.

Build a foundation of physical and mental health every day. The latest I have seen on the Fidelity study is that people retiring this year will spend $275,000 on healthcare expenses as retirees. For many of us, this is behavioral, and even people with genetic obstacles can do something to be a little more active, mentally and physically. This is something we all know we should do - exercise and remain mentally engaged - but actually doing it can be difficult.

The quality of life implications are obvious in terms of being able to walk through a museum and enjoy it (if you are into museums) or being able to stand in a full train car for 15 minutes while traveling, but the financial implication is just as obvious. Quite clearly, the $275,000 number is not allocated evenly at $11,000 per year for 25 years, or some other linear equation, but the retiree who can make it to 75 spending only a couple of thousand/year will be better able to financially withstand the larger expenses that are more likely to come along as older retirees. Again, this is obvious but worth saying.

Finally, Country Living had an article about nine (mostly rural) places in the US that will pay people to move there. The pay for now is more along the lines of small rebates, but there is free land available in a couple of places if you build a house of a certain size. This is the sort of thing that has a good chance to evolve. I mentioned a few weeks ago a road trip my wife and I took to and through New Mexico and the extent to which we saw quite a few towns that were past their respective heyday. There are towns like this all over that could benefit from some amount of influx and might be willing to offer incentives to make them increasingly appealing. If you’ve been reading my posts for a while, you know where I am headed - people might get free land to put up houses that don’t have a minimum size like some in the article. A scenario of free land, building a tiny house (wheels or no wheels) in a downsizing situation, two hours from a fairly big city becomes a plausible solution for some people who are undersaved for retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice, and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk, which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does not guarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs, visit our website AdvisorShares.com. AdvisorShares is an SEC-registered RIA which advises to actively managed exchange-traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.