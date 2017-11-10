Immunomedics' (IMMU) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Chau Cheng - Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary

Behzad Aghazadeh - Chairman

Michael Garone - Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Matthew Andrews - Jefferies LLC

Nick Abbott - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Immunomedics Incorporated First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Today is Thursday, November 9, 2017.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Chau Cheng, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary of Immunomedics.

Chau Cheng

Thank you, Liz. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call we will be making forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call. For factors that could cause such differences, please refer to the our regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission most recently our Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2017. The earnings report is available on the Company’s website at www.immunomedics.com.

With us on the call today are Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Michael Garone, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO. Following their prepared remarks today, we will open the call up for questions.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Behzad.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you, Chau. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. I'd like to start the call by discussing the exciting news announced earlier that the Board has appointed Michael Pehl to be the next CEO of Immunomedics and that we have appointed Brendan Delaney to be our first Chief Commercial Officer.

In a moment, I'll turn the call over to Mike Garone for our financial results before concluding with an update on IMMU-132, our breakthrough therapy candidate for treatment of late-stage metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, then we will open the call up for questions.

Now, as many of you know from our previous quarterly updates, we've been very focused on finding the right individuals to vote out the executive team at Immunomedics, and we have, of course, been especially focused on making the right choice when it comes to the CEO role. Our CEO search has not been a quick or easy one. We wanted to be very thorough and working closely with the top executive recruiting firm we spoke to a large number of highly qualified and extremely talented individuals.

As it is occasionally the case in life, we feel our patience in this instance was absolutely rewarded as we believe Michael is an ideal fit for our organization and that's as we have in front of us. First and foremost, his track record when it comes to successfully navigating the approval in commercialization of important medicines in the oncology space is outstanding. During his 11 years tenure at Celgene, most recently as Head of Hematology and Oncology franchise, Michael was involved with the development launch of multiple drugs, including Revlimid, Pomalyst, and Abraxane.

He has demonstrated an exceptional acumen for lifecycle opportunities in developing pipeline drugs reflected by the steep revenue growth of Celgene Hematology and Oncology business. Under his leadership Celgene also developed and launched the AML drug IDHIFA and industry record time in both the leading pipeline of late and early-stage products to treat multiple conditions with high medical needs.

All that said, it's not just his fellow resume that has us so excited as we conducted our diligence and spoke to people Michael has worked with during his career, we were impressed by the consistency of the feedback where time and again heard him be described as a strategic thinker, effective operating confident decision maker. But we also heard just as much about his ability to connect with people, employees, patients, key opinion leaders, investors and his colleagues.

In other words, he has all the hallmarks of a well-rounded leader. We believe he is someone who will build consensus by example and empower and inspire colleagues. This is the type of an individual we wanted and who we believe we have found someone who can create a winning culture in Immunomedics and drive value for patients, investors and employees.

Michael will assume his position on December 7, and we look forward to speaking with and getting to know many of you in the weeks and months ahead. As you all likely saw in our press release, we also announced today that we've appointed Brendan Delaney as our new Chief Commercial Officer. Brendan also comes from Celgene, in his most recent role; he oversaw a team of about400 professionals across sales, marketing and strategic alliances.

One fact worth noting is that Brendan has successfully launched nine new oncology products and indications over the course of his carrier. Similar to Michael, as we underwent the recruitment process with Brendan, we couldn't have been more excited of what we heard regarding his ability to be a true leader and drive the commercialization efforts of our organization. I'm sure many of you will be getting a chance to speak or meet with Brendan in the near future.

Finally, before I hand to Mike to go through the financials, I just want to thank Mike for the job his is done is Interim CEO during the search process. Mike has been steady hand during the period with a lot of change and will continue to an important member of the executive team as CFO. We will continue to provide updates in the months ahead as we continue to fill out the ranks at our organization.

Now let me turn it over to Mike for an overview of financials in the quarter, before I come back to provide an updates and our progress on IMMU-132.

Michael Garone

Thank you, Behzad. Let me begin with an update of our liquidity position, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $139.6 million as of September 30, 2017. This doesn’t includes any potential cash receipts from warrants that are outstanding during the past quarter, two of our investors from our October 2016 offering, exercised an aggregate of 1.575 million shares and the exercise that warrants. The other investors have until October of next year to exercise. In addition to Seattle Genetics warrants will expire at the end of 2017.

We also cleaned up our balance sheet this past quarter by completing the exchange of $80 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible senior notes for early issued shares of our common stock. Our prudent financial management has enabled us to solidify a cash run rate for at least the next 12 months that's sufficient to support our plan to prepare for the regulatory submission and launch of IMMU-132 for patients with metastatic TNBC in the United States.

This includes preparing and filing the BLA with the FDA for accelerated approval, conducting the Phase III ASCENT clinical trial for mTNBC and continuing large scale manufacturing and process validation. We were thrilled to engage in a series of successful meetings with the FDA, including a CMC and pre-BLA meeting with the FDA. We received positive feedback on our proposed submission plans. As a result, we remain on track to submit our BLA as planned in the first quarter.

Switching to the quarterly results, total revenue was $700,000 for both quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016. Total cost and expenses for the first quarter were $22.3 million compared to $15.7 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2017. That's an increase of 42%, the increase was due primarily to increases in general and administrative expenses related professional and legal fees and an increase in research and development expenses related to increased number of staffing for the perpetration of the regulatory submission and launch of the IMMU-132 in the United States, including preparing and filing the BLA with the FDA, initiating the Phase III ASCENT clinical trial for metastatic TNBC and continuing large scale manufacturing and process validation.

We recognized $86.4 million in non-cash expense during the first quarter, due to an increase in a fair value of warrant liabilities resulting from the increase in the share price of the Company's stock during the quarter. We also recognized that $13 million non-cash loss on induced exchanges of data related to the convertible senior notes. There was no warrant related expenses in fiscal 2017.

Interest expense related to Convertible Senior Notes was $2.6 million for the first quarter compared to $1.4 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2017. The increase was due primarily to an increase in the amortization of debt issuance cost related to the Convertible Senior Notes exchange.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $118.7 million or approximately $0.97 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $16.2 million or approximately $0.17 per share for the same quarter in 2017.

The increase was due primarily to the warrant and convertible notes related non-cash expense or loss of approximately $99.6 million and increase in general and administrative expenses as well as research and development expenses and the increase in amortization of debt issuance costs.

All that was offset partially by the received $4.4 million and non-recurring insurance reimbursement relating to legal costs incurred in connection with the fiscal 2017 data. As of September 30, 2017, they were approximately 152 million shares outstanding and on a fully diluted basis, the number is approximately 187 million shares.

That summarizes our first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results. I’ll now turn the call back over to Behzad.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thanks Mike. As previously discussed, our primary focus is to bring IMMU-132 to market as a third line therapy for patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer expeditiously via the FDA accelerated approval program. To that effect, I am pleased that the Phase III ASCENT Trial of IMMU-132 in patients with mTNBC was recently opened to enrollment with initial patient screening underway and as of yesterday’s first patient dosed.

As many of you know, this is an important milestone as we prepare for the submission of our BLA for accelerated approval. Working with our CRO, we are now pushing to open as many sites in the U.S. as possible. Our goal remains to open – to enroll as quickly as we can in the U.S. before switching over to Europe following possible FDA approval.

The design of the Phase III ASCENT Trial will be subject of one or two presentations we will give at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December. We are also pleased that our late-breaker abstract on the updated results from the Phase II study of IMMU-132 has been accepted for Oral Presentation at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

As Mike just mentioned, during the past quarter, we met with the FDA on both manufacturing and conducted a pre-BLA meeting. Based on the successful outcome of the dialogue with the FDA, we are pleased to reiterate our plans to submit our BLA as planned sometime in the first quarter. With all work streams currently underway, we remain encouraged with the progress and remain highly confident that we will accomplish our filing goals.

While our focus remains on IMMU-132 in the U.S., we are making progress mapping out our registration and commercialization strategy for Europe and the rest of the world. On our last earnings call, we communicated that we have selectively begun to reopen our data room to potential partners in territories outside the U.S.

Since then, I am pleased to report that these efforts have expanded in both breadths of the organizations with whom we have initiated dialogues as well as a scope of possible collaboration, including the potential for combination strategies with highly relevant therapeutic modalities.

We are vigorously going through the exercise of prioritizing these discussions relative to our internal priorities. With the appointment of the new leadership, we expect these discussions to accelerate and look forward to providing updates in each of these activities as they mature.

Finally, on the litigation front, we reached a settlement agreement last week with all parties involved in the proxy contest. Please refer to the Form 8-K filed in November 8, 2017 with the SEC for more detail. Regarding the agreement, David will remain as a Director of the Company, while stepping down from his role as Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Patent Officer, while Cindy has step down in her capacity as Board member.

I would like to thank David and Cindy for all their contributions and look forward to continuing to work with David in his capacity as a Director and continuing to build on the strong scientific foundation that he has created. With this litigation behind us, we can now fully turn our attention to bring IMMU-132 to market and taking our business to the next level of growth.

In summary, I believe we've had a very productive quarter and that we've been able to deliver on a number of key milestones and are on track to bring IMMU-132 to breast cancer patients and need of this important medicine. In the process, we are transforming Immunomedics into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and creating value for our stockholders.

Before I turn it over to Q&A, I would like to take a moment and publicly thank the many individuals who have been with me on this rather exciting and at times highly unpredictable journey. I will inevitably be leaving some out, but first and foremost, my highly qualified fellow proxy board members without regard to reputational risk, the effort involved, the financial motivation stepped up to the task primarily in the hopes of helping to bring IMMU-132 to patients in need of this important medicine.

My world-class team of proxy and legal advisors from Schulte Zabel & Roth, Morris Nichols, in particular Michael Swartz and Ele Klein who fought so hard and so passionately to help us out. The shareholders that stood with us in this and, in particular the retail community that in this instance has found to be incredibly informed and engaged every bit, if not more so than the institutional investors. My team at VenBio who held down the fort, and finally, my family who have quite possibly had to bear the greatest burden by putting up with me throughout the ups and downs that we live through. The journey is only beginning, so I hope the path forward is clearer and smoother.

And with that, operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matthew Andrews with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Matthew Andrews

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for the chance to ask the questions. Behzad, can you give us some context and in terms of the data for San Antonio Breast? Will this be the full data set in all 103 patients as assessed through the independent third- party lab? What can you tell us relative to what we'll see in a couple of weeks?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Certainly, Matt, I think absolutely it will be the full data set and various cuts thereof to look at some sensitivity analyses. We never quantified the exact number, but you're in the right ballpark.

Matthew Andrews

Okay, terrific. As it relates through indications, I know you've been very busy with the BLA filing, when will we learn more about your plans related to urothelial and the lung cancer indications?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Certainly, on the urothelial front, I think we have communicated in the course of the quarter that we are approaching the FDA with a new data set and exploring potential development path, and we have initiated those communications. I can't quite tell you exactly when they mature, but I think as our history have shown, we'll generally be communicating as there was something that we have to say.

In lung and other indications beyond, we're actively discussing those again, some of those could be single agent, other combination strategies as well. And so I think you will have – you will hear updates, but it won't be in the very near future and probably under the control of the new management that's challenging that very set of questions is one of their first priorities.

Matthew Andrews

And then to your comments on the combo strategies that have been in discussion with perspective partners, would this be for the entire franchise, if you will, different indications or just focused on triple-negative? Are you discussing combos for the other indications?

Michael Garone

No, certainly would be beyond the triple-negative indication. In triple-negative, I think we're in a pretty good position as a third-line agent. As you think about moving up in early alliance, there could be opportunities to combine, but the conversations are certainly not limited to those indications and goes substantial beyond those – beyond the triple-negative.

Matthew Andrews

Okay, thank you. I’ll get back in the queue. So the other guys can ask questions. Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thanks Matt.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Nick Abbott

Good afternoon. It's Nick Abbott for Jim this afternoon. First of all, congratulations on – what I think all agree just a fabulous choice for CEO and Michael is a very impressive when he was at Celgene. Secondly, just a follow-up on some of Matt's questions, in terms of the timing, Behzad in the past you have spoken about the end of the fourth quarter to the end of the first quarter, is it possible for you to give an additional guidance as to when you think you can make this filing?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure. And thanks for the congrats on Michael. I certainly share your enthusiasm. I think the takeaway message will be that we are on track with the prior communicated time lines and we are now substantially further into the process and have had direct feedback on both manufacturing front and the broader BLA package from the FDA, and not much has changed if anything.

To further narrow would frankly be perhaps inappropriate because now, we're talking individual months maybe down to weeks. And I would like to provide Michael and his team the flexibility to at least get a little bit their hands into the documents before they hit send, but the goal is certainly to stay within the time lines that we've communicated in the past. So it's difficult to really narrow it further than to give you that window, but so far, so good, I would say.

Nick Abbott

Fair enough. And then in terms of the scope of your future collaborations might look like or the priorities in terms of what you want a partner to bring, are you and Michael on the same page there or are those discussions begin when Michael joins?

Behzad Aghazadeh

No, certainly as part of our interviewing process, as I'd indicated, it was a protracted process, and we addressed and captured a lot of different facets, including how they have the grand vision for potentially a foundational asset like IMMU-132 could be. And so I think Michael very much as well as Brendan and others that we are been in discussions with that have joined us or are in the process of joining are all under very much on the same page.

And that extends, frankly to even the partners that were – started these conversations with. So this Broad alignment is just a question of prioritizing and managing the scope of where we want to be focused on given that we have some near-term goals to meet as well.

Nick Abbott

Great. And the last one for me. And to say David has led [the session] in Immunomedics more than he has – he probably cares to remember, but his has left a wealth of interesting pipeline candidates, how important do you see the CSO role now?

Michael Garone

Yes. Now, I think it’s very important and I agree and share and I think much of the science that exists is still probably more limited to the four walls of the company in terms of acknowledgment and awareness. And so I think part of the challenge and part of the – as for Michael and the future development and our research team is to start exploring the potential beyond IMMU-132 and certainly IMMU-130, which is already on some people's radars has some very interesting attributes, but there's a lot of technology behind that. And I certainly hope and look forward to working with David and the rest of the R&D team. David, obviously is in the capacity as a director, but also the rest of the organization to start, if you will, picking the fruits of all that hard labor.

Nick Abbott

Great. And once again congratulations on an excellent hire.

Michael Garone

Thank you.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from the line of Matthew Andrews. Your line is now open.

Matthew Andrews

Hi, thank you. Behzad, was there anything unexpected in terms of the FDA commentary related to your CMC strategy that they communicated in the meetings not too long ago?

Behzad Aghazadeh

I would say yes in the level of cooperation. I mean, I am really struck by how frequently we have gone to the FDA with questions and how responsive they've been and how collaborative it has been. So I would say unexpected, perhaps in the positive category. Nothing in the negative side, I would say. Certainly, we need to deliver on our end of the bargain. But as I said so far, so good and whatever we presented to the FDA has generally been very well received. And the dialogue is very constructive and has generally pointed us to the outcomes that we go size of this are aspiring to achieve.

Matthew Andrews

And then on the Phase III study, can you discuss enrollment time lines? And then as well, will there be an interim analysis on the primary endpoint, which obviously would support full approval in the U.S. and I assume initial approval in Europe? Will there be an interim?

Behzad Aghazadeh

I should know the answer to that question. I believe there is an interim. I can't tell you – the interim is – the endpoint is on PFS, but is there interim PFS look, Chau? There is an interim look. I don't recall, I have to get back to you on the – if we disclosed when that might occur. I suspect that has not been disclosed. In terms of recruitment time lines, I think on clinical trials, we’ve got a couple of years, a list of that, but I don't think we've ever narrowed down exactly what the recruitment time line looks like.

And I think as I said, we just recently opened the file and first patient treated was just yesterday, so dosed yesterday. So I think we'll provide some clarity as we navigate. Certainly seems to be a lot of interest from the community and now that we’ve opened sites. We’re getting inbound inquiries to include additional sites, but I don't think we have ever communicated what the expectations are certainly to – we want to get to good number before we file in the U.S. just for the obvious reasons we discussed in the past.

Matthew Andrews

And then lastly, can you talk about PFS assumptions? And the reason I ask is the ongoing study. I think the median is roughly five or six lines of therapy, but you're moving into more of a true third line setting. So from a powering perspective, treatment effect perspective, what's the thought process around what you'd be looking for in the control arm as well as the IMMU-132 arm for PFS? Thanks.

Behzad Aghazadeh

I do recall what we have said, and you will see in the abstract that again on the powering, it is well overpowered on the PFS side. As you might recall, there is a secondary look, a supportive look, if you will on the OS. But to the primary endpoint, I think we're over 95% powered. I don't recall if we said what the control assumptions are. Chau, do you recall what's in the abstract, I believe?

Chau Cheng

It will be in the abstract.

Behzad Aghazadeh

It will be in the abstract and we have previously commented on that – we have previously not commented on the control assumption. So you can look forward to seeing that in the abstract, I guess, until Tuesday.

Chau Cheng

Monday.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Monday, they'll come out.

Matthew Andrews

Okay. Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

But certainly well over powered on PFS.

Matthew Andrews

Got it. Thanks.

End of Q&A

Operator

That concludes today’s question-and-answer session. At this time, I would like to hand the conference back over to Dr. Chau Cheng for his closing remarks.

Chau Cheng

Thank you all very much for joining us this afternoon. On behalf of the entire management team, I would like to thank you for your continued support and interest in Immunomedics.

Operator

That does conclude today’s conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.