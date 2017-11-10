Vista Outdoor: Yeah, It Was Bad!

The overwhelmingly bad numbers and guidance have spooked retail investors but should not have been a surprise to anyone with firearms industry knowledge.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) was heralded by many as the more diversified investment for accessing the firearms industry exposure. As such, they were a far "safer" way to invest in the firearms industry than a more direct manufacturer such as American Outdoor Brands Company (AOBC) or Ruger (RGR).

The logic was that even though people may not go out and buy more guns, they will surely spend money on ammunition.

One of the most common themes over the last 6 months that I have heard from Vista Outdoor investors and analysts is that even though there was massive pricing pressures on the firearms themselves, the ammunition markets were strong and still extremely profitable.

Even after discussing and pointing out the "dirt cheap" ammo prices for many of Vista Outdoor's brands, combined with even bigger discounts for buying in bulk, many investors have unfortunately bought into the company's pitch, hook, line and sinker.

It is therefore why this morning I got a chuckle reviewing Vista's earnings report, including the 8k release and the associated presentation slides.

Source: Vista Outdoor Investor Presentation

Decreased sales caused by lower demand and decreased profits due to lower sales volumes and increased promotional activities, aka rebates.

So let's take a few minutes to discuss the results, which should not have been a surprise to anyone who is either a knowledgeable gun owner or has read my previous work.

The Numbers

Vista Outdoor reported Q2 FY2018 sales of $587 million and a GAAP loss of $2.01 per share. Sales are down from $684 million and an EPS of $1.22 per share a year ago. The company's "adjusted" earnings per share were $.34 taking into account the "one time" write downs to goodwill and intangibles of $152 million.

Forward Projections

The company continued to disappoint with further lowered FY2018 guidance.

The company projects full year sales of $2.24 to $2.26 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $.50 to $.60.

What this means is that the company is expecting to report losses in the next 2 quarters if we take into account the $.24 EPS for Q1 and the $.34 EPS for Q2.

The company went from...

Source: Q1 2018 Vista Outdoor 8k

to...

Source: Q2 2018 Vista Outdoor 8k

For the first 2 quarters, the company has "earned" an adjusted $.58 per share... yet expects a full year of $.50 to $.60.

Scared yet?

Reasons For Troubles

What was interesting about this conference call is that for once, it seems the company has admitted that things are bad and in a lot of cases getting worse. Furthermore, at last the analysts on the call were starting to ask some tough questions. It is unfortunate, however, that the stock price had to decline from $52 to today's sub-$13 for them to do so.

On the call, the new CEO discussed that there were major demand and inventory issues. More than that, the company has chosen to protect their market share at the expense of profits, flooding the market with further promotional activity.

The disturbing comments for the state of the industry were numerous, such as, "heavily competitive environment" when discussing the need to push discounts on ammunition, "units were down significantly" when replying to a question as to whether the revenue was down to price alone or a lack of demand, "rimfire down significantly year over year" when discussing the various types of ammo in the sales mix, and "significantly lower POS (point of sale) data" when discussing the state of the market.

The comments were made worse when it was stated that the second half of the year would be worse than the first half of the year as the full effects of the promotional pricing start to show up in force. Keep in mind, the heavy and significant rebates are good through the end of the year.

Bottom Line

Bottom line, I consider myself knowledge about the firearms side of the business where Vista Outdoors declined 18.7% year over year in sales and 37.7% in gross profits. Even though I do participate in many outdoor activities and am a customer and an owner of a number of Vista Outdoor's outdoor products brands' products, in previous articles I stayed away from commenting. I hoped that the outdoor brands business would balance out the near certain disappointment of the shooting sports division. Unfortunately, the outdoor products did poorly as well, with sales and gross profits down over 9% year over year.

Source: Vista Outdoor Q2 FY2018 slides

The firearms brands may be the the sinking boat anchor, but it is not the only thing dragging the company down it seems.

Where this becomes a major issue is the massive debt the company owes, now at over $1 billion dollars, surpassing the company's entire market cap of $722 million.

Fortunately this was a wake up call and a number of analysts were asking about the earnings/debt coverage rates which were inching ever closer to the covenants on that debt.

What I am left with however is asking myself...

Are the industry leaders liars or were they just so clueless about the industry?

There is now a trend, unfortunately, that demands that question be asked.

American Outdoor Brands missed their last earnings estimates by a mile - AFTER they guided 2 MONTHS into the quarter.

On August 10th, when Vista reported their Q1 FY2018 numbers for the quarter ending July 2nd, 2017 where they reaffirmed fully year adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.30.

How can anyone be SO WRONG about demand halfway through the calendar year? Keep in mind, we are even discussing ADJUSTED NON-GAAP numbers. This quarter's GAAP loss of $2.01 wiped out any realistic chance of profits for GAAP profits for the year.

Bottom line, I was already suspect of the health of the market. Ruger's last earnings call should of been yet another warning for investors. Vista Outdoor's report would be that proverbial 20th chance and warning you give to someone who does not listen yet you do not want to see hurt. I somehow smell real blood in the water when American Outdoor Brands reports their earnings at the end of this month.

If you have not do so already, please take a look at this morning's article discussing the recent NICS data which should have been another warning shot, "October NICS Data - Gun Sales Failed The Test."

If you are a gun owner, none of this should have been a surprise. If you are not a gun owner, and are invested in any of these stocks, you need to perform serious due diligence on the industry starting with friends and family who are gun owners. Follow that up by a visit to a few local gun stores and actually talk to the store owners and employees who will be more than happy to discuss the market. Beyond that, visit the numerous gun forums and browse the for sale sections to get a sense of the current gun prices and the "hot deals" section to see how bad the business has gotten for many companies and how GREAT the deals have become for consumers. You cannot however take firearms investment advice from people who do not have a clear understanding of the gun industry when you do not know it yourself. It is merely the blind leading the blind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AOBC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.