Continental Building Products (CBPX) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 09, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Rodny Nacier - ICR LLC

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Analysts

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Trey H. Grooms - Stephens, Inc.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Continental Building Products' Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Rodny Nacier. Thank you. You may begin.

Rodny Nacier - ICR LLC

Thank you for joining us today for Continental Building Products' third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I'm joined by Chief Executive Officer, Jay Bachmann; and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Schemm.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you, management's remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, business strategy and expected performance, such as expectations with respect to revenue, gross margins, operating income, and cash flow as well as non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA.

Statements, which may occur during our prepared remarks or during the question-and-answer session, may be identified by words such as expects, should, anticipates, intends, estimates, believes, or similar expressions that are used in connection with any discussion of future financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates in light of currently available information and the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and we encourage you to review the company's past and future filings with the SEC, including without limitation, the company's Form 10-K and 10-Qs, which identify the specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ in a material way from those described in these forward-looking statements.

In addition, during the call certain financial performance measures may be discussed that differ from comparable measures contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles referred to by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures. We believe non-GAAP financial measures assist management and investors in evaluating our performance and preparing period-to-period results of operations in a more meaningful and consistent manner as discussed in greater detail in our earnings release. Our earnings release also includes a reconciliation of these measures.

I will now turn the call over to Jay.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you, Rodny. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2017 earnings call. On today's call, I will discuss our operating highlights and business activity. Dennis will then discuss additional details on our financial results, balance sheet and outlook. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

We are pleased to deliver another quarter of significant operating cash flow. This was made possible by enhanced profit margins, which we achieved through cost improvements from our highly efficient operations, improved net sales and solid SG&A performance through disciplined spending.

I credit these strong results to the dedicated work of all our people within Continental, even when confronted with personal challenges as seen in the Southeast when Hurricane Irma came ashore in Florida. We are extremely grateful that none of our associates in the affected areas were injured and I want to personally thank them for keeping safety as a top priority as they quickly got the plant back up and running.

All of us at Continental take a special interest in the communities in which we live and work. We are proud to be a supporter of the Red Cross and their relief efforts and we look forward to contributing to the rebuilding of our local communities impacted by the hurricane. Even with the negative short-term impact of Hurricane Irma on our volumes in the third quarter, our business showed great resiliency as we improved operating metrics across the board. We grew net sales by 2% to approximately $117 million over the prior-year period. We recorded a 70 basis point improvement in EBITDA margin. We delivered cash flow from operations to $32.6 million, essentially converting all of our EBITDA into cash. We repurchased $21.3 million of shares and we deployed $6 million of capital investments in our plants.

The resulting improvement in net income, combined with the accretive deployment of cash to repurchase shares, produced an increase in earnings per share of 16% compared to adjusted earnings per share in the prior year quarter. Through the end of September 2017, we invested $49 million of cash into the repurchase of shares, representing approximately 5% of our fully diluted average share count since January 1st. And importantly, we also continued to deploy cash back into the business as a way to maintain our cost leadership position, while at the same time preserving a strong balance sheet.

These high-return capital investments work hand-in-hand with our progress in lean manufacturing to create a culture of continuous improvement that we call the Bison Way. We are very pleased with our team's embrace of the Bison Way's principles and the resulting operational excellence. As a result, we remain confident in our expectations to generate significant cash flow as construction markets grow, augmented by continuous improvement measures and high-return capital investments.

Looking at our markets, on a year-to-date basis, we grew volumes approximately 2.5%, roughly in line with the industry growth of 2% to 3% in our primary markets east of the Mississippi. The slower growth seen in the third quarter, where our wallboard volumes rose 1.5%, reflected the severe weather seen in the South Atlantic region that impacted the entire wallboard industry. For us, Continental, we estimate reduced third quarter volume (6:06) of approximately 15 million to 17 million square feet as storm preparation, subsequent cleanup efforts, road closures and flooded customer job sites reduced purchases of our products during the quarter. This has turned around in October where we have seen a strong bounce back in volumes with the kick-off of the fourth quarter.

As we look to 2018, we anticipate that increased demand from recovery efforts and our deep ties to affected areas will result in a range of opportunities for us to play an important role in the repair of homes and businesses in our communities. We also continue to see strength in the underlying construction markets, particularly in new housing and repair and remodel work that we expect will benefit our volumes (6:53) in the upcoming year.

Given the increasing volumes and higher raw material costs, we announced a price increase on our wallboard products effective January 1, 2018 with a possibility of additional price increases in 2018 based on market conditions.

In summary, we continue to execute on improving our business through the Bison Way. We are proud of the entire Continental team's efforts year-to-date and appreciate their intense focus on operational excellence. We are committed to delivering on our initiatives as we strive to be the wallboard producer of choice in our markets by ensuring excellent service, long-term relationships and top-quality products for our customers. As we have demonstrated in prior quarters, we plan to accomplish this while generating high margins with significant free cash flow yields. With our solid balance sheet and cash flow profile, we plan to further invest capital in our business to improve shareholder returns.

I'll now turn the call over to Dennis to provide additional details on our financial results, balance sheet and outlook.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you, Jay, and good afternoon to everyone on the line. I will first detail results for the quarter, then provide some comments on the balance sheet and liquidity. I will conclude by providing some additional perspective for the full year 2017. Net sales increased by 1.7% to $116.5 million. This was primarily driven by a 1.5% year-over-year increase in wallboard volume to 644 million square feet, and also aided by average mill net price increasing year-over-year to $144.90.

Selling and administrative expense as a percent of sales improved 50 basis points to 7.6% compared to 8.1% in the prior year quarter, largely due to disciplined control of overhead cost on rising net sales. Gross margin increased to 24.5% compared to 24.3% in the prior year quarter. As anticipated, gross margin was pressured by rising inflation across our cost of goods sold, which outpaced the percentage price increase we captured.

Cost of goods sold were inflated by several factors, starting with paper, our biggest raw material cost, driven by sharply higher OCC wastepaper prices. Costs were also impacted by higher natural gas and longer distances to tap into secondary gypsum sources. The inflationary impact was approximately 5% year-over-year in the third quarter easing back from the 8% levels seen in the first half of the year. We were able to more than offset the impact of inflation on gross margin through operating leverage from higher volumes, lower maintenance and strong plant performance through our Bison Way efforts.

We continue to expect input cost inflation to persist through the end of 2017. In response, we continue to be laser focused on achieving additional cost savings from day-to-day process improvements and efficiencies as well as through the deployment of capital to high-return projects across the plant network to maintain strong gross margins.

Interest expense decreased 5% to $3 million, reflecting lower average outstanding borrowings during the third quarter 2017 compared to second quarter 2017 and a lower interest rate following the debt refinancing in August of 2016 and the debt repricing in February of 2017. Earnings per share was $0.29 compared to adjusted earnings of $0.25 in the prior year quarter with roughly half of the improvement attributable to stronger operating performance and the remainder reflecting accretive benefits of significant stock repurchase activity.

Now, moving to the balance sheet and liquidity metrics. During the quarter, we generated $32.6 million in cash flow from operations; and year-to-date, we have generated approximately $75 million, which represents 76% of our EBITDA in 2017. On a year-to-date basis, we incurred $14.3 million of capital spending with maintenance CapEx approximating 2% of sales or $7.4 million. The remainder of CapEx spend was attributable to high-return capital projects.

During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 941,000 shares of common stock with an aggregate value of $21.3 million. Year-to-date through September 30, 2017 we have repurchased 2.1 million shares of common stock with an aggregate value of $49.1 million, almost eclipsing the halfway mark under our $200 million share repurchase program. On September 30, 2017, we had cash on hand of $60 million, total debt of $271.6 million and an undrawn credit facility. We further improved the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA to 1.58 times compared to 1.63 times in the second quarter and 1.78 times in the prior year quarter. We have no major debt maturities for the next six years, which places us on firm footing to achieve a number of available growth and profit-enhancing initiatives.

I will now provide some insight regarding updated expectations for the full year 2017. In light of the hurricane impact and year-to-date volume trends, we now expect to see wallboard volume growth closer to 3% for the full year versus the prior outlook in the 4% to 5% range. We expect full year SG&A to now be in the range of $37 million to $39 million, slightly lower than prior guidance. Assuming no significant changes in commodity prices, we would expect inflation in the fourth quarter to be in the range of 4% to 5%, consistent with our unchanged full year outlook to be in the range of 6% to 7%.

For depreciation and amortization, we now expect the full year expense to be between $46 million to $47 million, slightly higher than prior guidance. Looking at cash flow, we continue to make good progress across our capital spending goals and are sharpening our capital spending guidance for the full year to $22 million to $27 million from the prior guidance of $24 million to $31 million. More specifically, we expect to spend in the range of $11 million to $14 million for our high-return capital spending and we expect to spend in the range of $11 million to $13 million for our maintenance capital spending.

We expect the effective tax rate to be in the range of 33% to 35%, consistent with our year-to-date results. We expect an effective interest rate on debt of approximately 4.1% with a cash rate of approximately 3.7%, that is up from the prior guidance of 3.6%.

In summary, we are making progress on our strategic objectives and continue to solidify Continental's place as a top operator in our markets. Additionally, we continue to reap the rewards of our team's dedicated efforts to improve operations through our Bison Way strategy and have solid plans in place to combat inflation.

As we look towards 2018, we look forward to making additional progress and believe that our strong balance sheet provides us with significant opportunity to continue investing in value-enhancing opportunities as we deliver value to shareholders through our high cash generation business.

Thank you again for joining us today. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. . Our first question comes from Bob Wetenhall of RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good afternoon. This is actually Marshall Mentz on for Bob today. Thanks for taking my questions.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Happy to have you.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

On the revised guidance for volumes, does that just assume that you pushed out work into 2018 as you deal with the obvious disruption that you had in one of your major markets?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah, it does. I mean, as you know, with the hurricanes, that's going to take time as that volume comes through and definitely there's work to be done there. So, yes, you'll see more of that getting pushed into 2018.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

And then when you're thinking about serving that rebuild demand, how is capacity utilization in that Palatka plant? And if you're brushing up against your utilization level, would you be able to ship from your Kentucky facility down into that market?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Right. So, we don't go into utilization rates by plant. But to your point with Palatka being in Florida, not surprisingly you will see them focus on serving that Florida market there and then outside of Cincinnati, Ohio and our Silver Grove, Kentucky plant, it does have a wider radius they can serve and swing further as a way to back that up.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Dahl of Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Mike.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

First question – hey, I wanted to dig in a little bit on some of the comments around rising costs, specifically rate – related to gypsum and there has been some disruption across the industry on synthetic. And so, just wondering if you could give us a little more detail on what you're talking about with those cost increases in terms of tapping into secondary sources and how we should think about that moving forward?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure thing, Mike. This is Dennis. So, each quarter we have been apprising you as to the inflation that we're seeing, but we do it from a basket of COGS perspective, right. And so, in the quarter, as you know, we saw about 5% inflation and that incorporates not only the synthetic gypsum, but it includes natural gas as well as OCC. And so, as we move forward, for the full year, we're seeing inflation in that range of 6% to 7% and it's very consistent with the guidance that we had given you in the last quarter.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And are there any – in any of your plants, are you having to start to consider other alternatives switching to natural at all on the gypsum?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Mike. This is Jay. So, if you take a look at what we do from a plant side as we have primary and secondary sources and from an operations side, there's really nothing new, nothing different that we're doing as a way of supplying those plants. So, for ourselves, we don't have any disputes over our contracts. We don't have any issues with our contracts. So from that side, we're not seeing some of the same things that you might have seen with one of the competitors out there that's not public.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah. Fair enough. Just though in terms of just forward planning, if those were returns (19:19) that you needed to kind of keep on your radar. Then last question on my end, the slight reduction in spend on high-return projects, how much of that is a function of the storm activity kind of preventing some project work in Florida or is that just – or is there another timing-related issue, or is simply that the scale of projects changed? Just a little more detail on how to think about that, and maybe also a forward look into 2018 on how we should be thinking about that, that high-return investment.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. So, really, there – the small decrement is really just timing related, timing as to when we see these projects coming on, relative to 2018 and what we're seeing, the guidance really remains unchanged at this point and we're still in that $25 million to $30 million range in total for total high-return CapEx.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Nishu Sood of Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you. You had a pretty nice SG&A performance in 3Q that did a lot obviously to offset some of the cost pressures. Your guidance implies a rebound to above $10 million in 4Q. I was just wondering what would drive that after a good quarter in 3Q?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Nishu, this is Dennis. So, we do continue to exercise a great deal of prudence on our spending. But we really feel good about our guidance on this $37 million to $39 million range. And quite frankly, I feel like the $10 million range is reasonable for Q4. So, it's not much of a lift at all.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. Got it. Okay. And if you take out the $15 million – I'm sorry, if you add back the 15 million to 17 million volumes push because of the storm, you would have been somewhere around of kind of 4% for 3Q. You mentioned October looking good. Are we back to that 4% level that you would have been at absent, or is it even better than that with some make-up volume?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. We actually saw it in the high-single digits in terms of the increase in October versus October last year. So, it's certainly picked up more briskly.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. Got it. And the major structural damage from Irma was more in South Florida. Your plant is typically more oriented for Central – North Florida. How much benefit would you expect to see of rebuilding effort, and how much would there be? Because most folks think about the Irma storm as more exterior, more interior damage with Harvey.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. If you take a look at the storm damage, you're correct in that Irma did not have the same type of flooding impact that Harvey did in Texas. There's still storm damage, obviously, and you'll still have a lot of clean-up and certainly the Keys have been particularly impacted. If you look at who is best to serve that, within the Florida market ourselves, you really have only ourselves and there's one other competitor that is – there's actually only one other competitor that's South of us. So, we do service that Miami market. That is one of our core markets that we move into. And so, we do benefit from that when we take a look at some of the repairs that will need to be done.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. Thanks. Thanks for the detail.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Garik Shmois of Longbow Research. Please proceed with your question.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Hi. Thank you. Just on the comment on the October pickup in volume. Just curious if you're seeing what you would characterize would be a pre-buy ahead of the price increases that you've announced or if your guess is that October picked up largely due to organic factors?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Right. And so Garik, when we're talking to customers, customers have basically been saying that they're busy, and from a warehousing side, we're not seeing a build in the warehouse that would indicate a pre-buy. And normally, this would be a little bit early for a pre-buy to start for the month of October, so I think a lot of it is just more of a pickup in the organic growth side.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Okay. That's helpful. Wanted to ask just around the pricing in the quarter, the sequential decline from 2Q. Was it largely a function of some of the competitive pressures that others had talked about early in the quarter in July and then it stabilized since that or is that a function of geographic mix or, I guess, both?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

So, it was more of the competitive pressures that we had to go ahead and meet. So, it's something that given the inflation that's out there, certainly it's not what we want to happen. I mean the good thing is on a year-to-date basis, we are up 2% on price relative to where we started in Q4 of 2016 or even just last year year-to-date. But given the inflation rate and given the inflation has outpaced pricing, that's why we're keyed in on that price increase for next year to help recover some of that.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Okay. Thanks. And just my last question is, as you filed an 8-K earlier in the week outlining a reorganization of your sales force, just wondering what this means for 2018 and if there is any change in strategy and how you are going to approach targeting the wallboard market?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. So, in terms of that, it was really a reorganization among my team and how we wanted to go ahead and align work among the different team members. The person we've put into the Head of Sales role has worked with us for over 10 years, is well known with customers and in the industry. So, I think we'll have a nice smooth transition there. So, I don't see any change in how we're approaching the market.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Keith Hughes from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you. As you look into the – first of all, congratulations on the quarter in a very tough environment. But as you look into gross margin in the fourth quarter given some of the costs you've been talking about, would it still be possible to see margin growth or do you think it will fall somewhat?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Keith, this is Dennis. The one we don't like to do is give that forward-looking guidance here. I think, though, what (26:23) we're looking at a – assuming pricing is flat, relatively speaking, we should see margins somewhat sequentially equivalent, Q3 to Q4. But that again assumes just a flat pricing environment.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

That's all for me. Thank you.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Trey Grooms of Stephens, Inc. Please proceed with your question.

Trey H. Grooms - Stephens, Inc.

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, kind of going back to Garik's question earlier, I understand the competitive pressures that you guys and others saw in that quarter, but one of your competitors mentioned on their call that most of the pressure was in the June and July timeframe, and then pricing kind of stabilized in August. Maybe I missed it, but is that similar to what you guys saw through the quarter and did you see that stabilization occur as we progressed through the quarter?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

When I take a look at it from a demand side – the way I'll answer is from a demand side, the fact that October has gotten better and even September from a demand side got better, it makes it an easier to see how stability in pricing then occurs with that demand there. So from our side, things have definitely, I'd say, stabilized out relative to where they were before.

Trey H. Grooms - Stephens, Inc.

All right. Perfect. Thanks for the clarity there. And then, you guys mentioned something around – and there was some discussion around syn gyp, but obviously there has been a pretty significant pullback in the OCC. Just from a mechanic standpoint within the wallboard business, when do you guys expect to start to see any kind of benefit from that, if prices were to – OCC and then paper prices were to stay lower?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. So just to be clear, we did take the OCC reduction into effect, but a few comments on that, right. So first, there is absolutely a lag between when that reduction occurs and then when it shows up in our costs. I think secondarily, OCC pricing is regional. So there can be very different implications, depending on the geography that you're talking about. And then, I think, third probably, a very important point here is we still have OCC up double digits in Q4 versus the prior year. So all those are things to think about when you're thinking about modeling out on OCC.

Trey H. Grooms - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Thanks. It's helpful. And last one for me. Dennis you – or Jay, maybe you mentioned $10 million range is reasonable run rate for SG&A in the fourth quarter. Is there some seasonality there that we should keep in mind, given the kind of bump up? It's just light, I mean, it's not much, but a little slight bump up. And then also, is that kind of a decent ballpark run rate as we kind of look into next year that we should be thinking about?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. Look, we're going to be very prudent with SG&A and from time to time, we're going to be looking at are there (29:43) ways in which we can spend to further drive our business. I just think $10 million is a fair representation of where we could end up in Q4. So, I'm very comfortable with that $37 million to $39 million range.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. And as for next year, we'll go ahead, and as part of our fourth quarter announcement, we'll go ahead and give guidance on what we expect next year to be, to help you out.

Trey H. Grooms - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. That's it for me, guys. Thanks a lot for the color. Super helpful.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

You're welcome.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Scott Schrier of Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. I wanted to ask another question about the pricing. Obviously, given the slowdown in Palatka because of the weather, that would imply maybe the pricing would have a boost just from geographic mix being at the Southeast at your lower-priced plant. So, would it be fair to assume, all else equal, the top-line pricing number might decline a little bit in December quarter as the manufacturing is well – well, is already ramped back up there?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

You're correct, you do have mix impact. So as you saw with the – in the region, if you look at the South Atlantic region in Q3 was actually down a little bit. So as that picks up again, that mix will change and that can weigh (31:06) the pricing down just from just from a product mix side.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And then in your comments, you had called out some particular strength in new res and also R&R. Does that mean that you're not seeing the same kind of strength in the commercial markets or the new commercial markets?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

For us the commercial market, it still continues to be spotty as to where you have benefit. So, we do get benefits on the commercial side, when I look at theme park work that we have in Orlando, when I take a look at some of the college university work that we have. But it is true that for us the larger strength is coming from single-family housing and then larger strengths coming from repair/remodel.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And lastly, can you talk about capacity utilization during the quarter at the company level?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. We were running in that – I think around that 78% level or so. And I think the industry is running in somewhere in that 75% level.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you. Appreciate you taking my questions.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Reuben Garner of Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks for taking my question, guys. Good evening.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Good evening.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hi, Reuben.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

So, you said OCC prices still up double digits in Q4. What's implied in that 6% to 7% cost of goods inflation for Q4 overall? I know you said Q3 was up 5%. Do you know – or what's implied in the guidance?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

In Q4, we said we'd be up around 4% – in between 4% and 5%.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

4% to 5%. Okay. Sorry I missed that. So, OCC is still up...

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

No problem.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

...still up double digits. What at the current price or, I guess, where prices are headed, what's next year look like? Assuming no change from where we are today, what does next year look like from – I know it's kind of early, but at least just for OCC, if not for cost of goods, in general?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Reuben, it's really, really early on that right now. We're working through that with our teams. And in fact, the experts that we're talking to today actually are saying, hey, look, we're probably going to see some inflation. Most would say it is still going to be in upper over the prior year. But look, we're still early days. We'll come back out to you here in Q4 when we report earnings and we'll have some guidance to offer you.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. Okay. And then just two quick clarifications. So, did you say that the margins in Q4 would be – I know you're not guiding, but did you say that they would be comparable to Q3 of this year or was that comparable to the year-ago period?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Right. So I said, sequentially, Q3 could be very similar to Q4, assuming a stable pricing environment.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. And then last one for me is, is there any way – a couple of times in the past you've given us what the price was to end the quarter. Anyway you can tell us where you guys ended just given the movement within the quarter.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah, we've only done that once and we did that first quarter of this year as a way of – with the price increase not occurring at the quarter end to give some people guidance on. So, we've not done it since then, not done it before. So, we'll – we're going to stick to kind of our basic policy of not giving inter-quarter pricing. But I understand the question.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. All right. Fair enough. Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thanks, Reuben.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back to Jay Bachmann for closing remarks.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Well, we appreciate everybody being with us on the call and I hope everybody enjoys the upcoming holidays. Look forward to speaking to you again soon.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

