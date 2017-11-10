My 3 Favorite Stocks After Q3 Earnings

As of November 3rd, 81% of the S&P 500 declared its earnings. We can say that most of these reports were satisfying. I guess investors have something to celebrate as 74% of the companies beat analysts’ estimates for earnings with an aggregated growth of 5.9%. On the revenue side, 68% of the companies beat estimates with an aggregated growth of 5.8%. It is safe to say that most companies are selling more and making more money.

I’ve followed this earnings season closely and I picked my three companies that reported a solid quarter and that would continue to impress going forward:

Lazard (LAZ)

Apple (AAPL)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Lazard, the Dealmaker

Lazard has been involved in various M&A this year, notably Dow Chemical’s with DuPont (DowDuPont (DWDP)); Reynolds American (REI) and British American Tobacco (BTI); and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Christian Dior Couture (OTCPK:CHDRF). These profitable transactions led LAZ to another record level in revenue (+3% this quarter, +19% for the first nine months of the year). With all the talks about additional M&A in the upcoming months, we can bet that LAZ will have a nice piece of the cake. Over the past couple of weeks, we have discussed Broadcom (AVGO) buying Qualcomm (QCOM) (which is in the process of buying NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)) and Disney's (DIS) potential interest in 21st Century Fox (FOX).

Lazard Financial Advisory segment offers services regarding mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory matters, etc. LAZ was founded in 1840 and manages over $189B. It is well-known for its experience in asset management and in M&A.

Source: LAZ Q3 Presentation

Assets under management (AUM) are also at a record high with a progression of +19%. Lazard remains a strong player in the financial sector with some protection against bearish events (as its advisory segment will benefit from more restructuring deals). The company can count on growing its business from both divisions as it did in the past:

Source: LAZ Q3 Presentation

Finally, another interesting fact about Lazard is its dividend. On top of cashing a yield around 3.50%, you will also receive a special dividend from time to time. The company paid an extra special dividend of $1.30, $1.55 and $1.58 in 2015, 2016 and 2017. This extra dividend is paid according to the company’s year-end performance. Here’s your chance to pick a 5-6% yielder.

Apple: Silence on the phone when you call the Black Swan Team

I remember when I picked my shares of Apple; it was before the split. Do you remember, it was that time when Samsung was about to eat the Apple in a single bite and that the stock was trading in the $300s? It seems that no matter what management does, there are always people telling the world Apple is going to fall apart. Once again, Apple proved the world wrong with a robust quarter with revenue growth of 12% and EPS up 24%.

While most investors continue to eye only the iPhone sales progression (I know, it is still about 60% of its business), AAPL continues to impress me with its services division growth. With 22% revenue growth in 2016 and 23% this year, the services segment is now the second-largest revenue source of the company.

Source: AAPL Q4 Presentation

As Apple isn’t building a client base, but rather a fan base, any additional service that could work with one’s iPhone, Mac or iPad will naturally blend in. This is exactly what is happening now and will continue in the upcoming years as Apple continues to add and promote services. Apple Services already includes Apple Music, iTunes, Apple Pay, and the App Store.

Another reason to buy AAPL is its impressive dividend potential. I know, you will tell me that a yielder around 1.50% isn’t really a dividend payer. But keep in mind that over the past 5 years, AAPL stock soared by 129% and its dividend by 67%:

Source: Ycharts

With both payout and cash payout ratios around 25%, you can expect a double-digit dividend growth rate for another decade.

Microsoft rising above cloud

When I suggested Microsoft as a potential buy to my Dividend Growth Rocks subscribers, some of them concluded MSFT was too expensive. That was at the time MSFT was trading around $75. Now two months and a strong quarter later, MSFT is trading near $85.

Microsoft reported another strong quarter with revenue growth of +12% and diluted EPS up by +17%. What’s the magic word? CLOUD. In this quarter, MSFT reported over $20 billion in commercial cloud APR. Azure revenue growth (its public cloud service) was +90% (89% in constant currency). MSFT has not only found a way to grow its business through cloud services, but its cloud-based Office 365 suites are pushing its Productivity and Business Processes division higher with a sales growth of +28%. Unfortunately, the latest stock surge upon earnings pushed MSFT to a high valuation.

I believe it’s not too late to invest in MSFT, even at $85. The company will continue to show strong growth in the upcoming quarters and I put my $2 on a record year in 2018. Corporate America is shifting toward cloud-based solutions no matter what is happening in the economy. It’s not a need, it’s a necessity. Therefore, MSFT will continue to drive this segment to a higher level. This is why you can expect management to raise its dividend in the high-single digit rate for several years to come.

Microsoft has successfully increased its dividend payment for 14 consecutive years, making the company part of the Dividend Achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing of this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Final Thoughts

While I really like Apple and Microsoft, I know I will always find people to tell me they are expensive. I remember not so long ago being told that MSFT at $65 was ridiculous and to wait for a pull-back at $50. If you don’t want to get on this train, that’s your choice.

On the flip side, there is nothing to dislike about Lazard at the moment. Among the three stocks, it is definitely my favorite.

I am currently building a $100K dividend growth portfolio with the commuted pension value I received after I quit my job. I've chosen LAZ, MSFT and AAPL to be part of this portfolio and provided my exclusive subscribers with a complete analysis. They actually get one new buy based on strong dividend growers each week. You can learn more about my findings at "Dividend Growth Rocks". Enjoy the 14-day free trial to get my best picks.

Seriously, if you made it this far, it's because you liked what you read. Don't be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I'm asking you one more thing: click on the "follow" button (it's orange, you can't miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclaimer: I do hold LAZ, AAPL and MSFT in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, LAZ, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.