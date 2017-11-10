Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES)

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the lines will be opened for questions following the presentation. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, November 9, 2017.

On the call today we have Kevin Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sunil Doshi, Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sunil Doshi.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our third quarter 2017 earnings release. If not, it can be found at www.zoeskitchen.com in the Investor Relations section. We'd like to remind everyone that part of our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore you should not put undue reliance on them.

These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

Also, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. And the reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures is available in our earnings release.

With that, I would like to turn the call to Kevin Miles.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thanks, Sunil. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'll start today's call with a brief overview of our third quarter before providing an update on our key strategic initiatives and reviewing our development strategy. Sunil will then review our quarterly results, full year guidance before we open up the call for questions.

The third quarter results were in line with our expectations after accounting for the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Results for the 12-week period ended October 2, 2017 included revenue growth of 15.7% and comparable restaurant sales decline of 0.5%. Additionally, during the quarter we opened 11 new company-owned restaurants.

As we noted in our earnings release, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had a significant impact on our operations during the third quarter with approximately 80 of our restaurants affected. In total, we lost 187 full and partial operating days leading up to and immediately after the hurricanes. We estimate that this interruption in our operations resulted in approximately $1.1 million dollars of lost revenue and 90 basis points of negative impact on a comparable restaurant sales for the quarter.

Said differently, we estimate our third quarter comps were a positive 0.4% when excluding the impact of the hurricanes. In addition, the estimated lost revenue impacted EBITDA by approximately $600,000 in earnings per share by $0.02. While we've regained full operations in our locations, I wanted to thank our teams for the effort during this difficult time. In the face of personal adversity, our teams displayed tremendous courage and commitment to each other, to their restaurants and to their communities. And I'm truly humbled by their first perseverance.

In addition, our vendor partners supported us with extraordinary effort helping us get our restaurants reopened as quickly as possible and partnering with us to deliver food in our local communities immediately after the hurricanes hit. Lastly, I'm honored to say our team and our guests, in conjunction with Zoe's Kitchen, contributed $85,000 to the American Red Cross to provide support where needed.

Turning back to the third quarter, the underlying business trends improved in the third quarter versus the first half of the year. This sequential improvement is largely attributed to the execution of our 2017 initiatives. As we've described previously, our 2017 strategic focus is centered on extending our leadership in Mediterranean through menu innovation, improving the guest experience through investments in technology, expanding our reach through increased delivery capabilities and improved marketing and traffic driving initiatives.

Earlier this year, we completed our largest menu rollout in eight years, which brought forward menu items reflecting our Mediterranean and better-for-you brand positioning. New proteins like Lamb Kafta, Harissa Salmon, bowls featuring cauliflower rice and ancient power grains, reformulated pita sandwiches and new sauces with flavors like Harissa, Israeli Skhug and Italian Salsa Verde all have strongly resonated with our guests. In aggregate, new menu items are penetrating the menu better than expected and rank in the top 10 of the menu mix.

In addition, we continue to receive strong feedback on the snack boxes that we rolled out in the first quarter, which addresses a critical convenience need for our busy guests. Looking ahead, we're actively working on a culinary pipeline and have several items in test to support our 2018 launches. We will continue to closely listen to our guests and leverage the entire Mediterranean region as our source of inspiration for future food and beverage innovation.

Early in the quarter we launched new re-platform website and mobile app. These new platforms marked a significant step forward in our digital capabilities. We have taken direct ownership of our customer data, a critical first step to gaining deeper insights into our guests. As I I've mentioned before, these new tools also incorporate features like online ordering for catering where we're already seeing success.

Since the re-launch, our online sales comps have shown strong positive sequential gains versus the first half of the year. Downloads of the new app have already surpassed the 12 month active user account of the old version and we have grown our e-mail database by approximately 20% as we have enrolled more guests into our loyalty program within the first two months of this rollout.

Looking ahead, we have increased our fourth quarter marketing spend plans, taking early steps to leverage our database to target lapse (06:38) guests into identified new guests. And in 2018, we will continue to invest in developing our digital strategy by improving the user experience, enhancing order capabilities and evolving our marketing strategies, all designed to build deeper and more meaningful connections to our guests.

We believe this strategy will accelerate progress towards our goal of increasing our digital penetration rate, which in turn can have a meaningful impact on sales while simplifying operations, improving speed and enhancing order accuracy. Our third strategic priority this year has been to expand our reach through delivery. Our foods' proven portability, unique and diverse menu, and dinner relevance create the strategic advantages necessary to successfully capture any incremental growth from delivery.

We continue to approach delivery in two ways, through the traditional lunch and dinner day parts and through catering. We currently have third-party service providers, providing lunch and dinner delivery in over 100 restaurants. As you can imagine, our primary focus continues to be on protecting the brand and the guest experience, so before expanding to more restaurants we're focused on three things: operational execution, marketing capabilities, and a deeper technology integration. Operational metrics from our third-party providers have been solid, with quality food (08:06) delivered and delivery times outpacing peers. We're actively working on improving our marketing messages and tactics in the fourth quarter to drive greater traffic and awareness of this service in our markets.

And as we head into 2018, we will continue to work on integration of technology to reduce the current inefficiencies that exist with ordering through third-party service providers. While there's significantly more work to do, we're pleased with the early results to-date. In Q3, restaurants with higher penetration rates are seeing modest sequential gains compared to the balance of the company. In locations where delivery penetrations are low, we believe more time will be needed for awareness and adoption of these services.

On the catering delivery side, we're making solid progress. Our new website and app gives us the ability to accept catering orders online, which is a more efficient ordering process for our guests and for our team members. With that, we are ramping up our efforts to leverage our internal teams to execute catering deliveries, which we believe will result in a better guest experience for large orders at similar, or in many cases, better margins. Accordingly, we have identified an initial set of 60 restaurants, where we are ramping up hiring and testing new software that will better enable our teams to plan and execute catering orders. Learning from this effort, we'll then be deployed to the balance of the restaurant base as we move into 2018.

Before I turn the call over to Sunil, I'd like to provide an update on our new unit development. As I mentioned earlier, we added 11 new restaurants during the quarter and we remain on track to open 38 to 40 restaurants this year. We continue to be pleased with the performance of our new restaurants, which are producing average weekly volumes that are in line with our expectations for new and existing markets.

Looking ahead to 2018, we will remain disciplined in our capital allocation, balancing new store growth with continued focus on brand building awareness and traffic within our existing footprint. While new units continue to perform in line with our model expectation, we are estimating 25 new restaurants in 2018.

This more moderate growth rate should allow us to better manage our cash flows and focus on the opportunities we have to grow sales. With less demand on opening new restaurants, our operators will have more time to focus on executing with excellence and servicing our guests. We believe this approach is the best strategy to drive shareholder value in this tough environment.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Sunil to take you through our third quarter financial results in more detail.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thanks, Kevin. For the 12-week period ended October 2, 2017, total revenue increased 15.7% to $77.9 million. Revenue growth was driven by the addition of 41 new company-owned restaurants since the third quarter of last year, partially offset by a comparable restaurant sales decline of 0.5%. We ended the quarter with 235 company-owned restaurants and 178 restaurants in our comp base.

As Kevin mentioned, the hurricane impact on our reported results was meaningful, which we estimate resulted in $1.1 million in lost revenue and a 90 basis point negative impact on a reported comp. Our comparable restaurant sales decline consisted of a 180 basis point increase in price, offset by a 230 basis point decrease in transactions and mix combined. Like last quarter, certain new stores in existing markets negatively impacted older stores, despite driving overall growth in the market.

We estimate the impact of this strategic cannibalization to be approximately 90 basis points on our total company Q3 comps. It is worth noting that the restaurants impacted have tended to be higher volume restaurants with AUVs and margins that still outpace our company average AUVs.

Turning now to expenses. In Q3, cost of goods sold as a percentage of restaurant sales decreased by approximately 140 basis points to 29.5% versus 30.9% in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by overall lower commodity costs, leverage from menu price increases, and ongoing cost savings efforts. Based on our current commodity outlook, we continue to expect full-year cost of goods to be favorable versus 2016.

Labor costs in Q3 as a percentage of restaurant sales increased 110 basis points year-over-year to 30.1%. Similar to previous quarters, approximately 75 basis points of the de-leverage was driven by the impact of newer restaurant openings, which typically run lower initial average weekly volumes compared to the balance of our comp restaurants and incur labor inefficiencies for a short period of time.

During Q3, year-over-year wage rates for hourly team members increased approximately 2.4%, an increase from the 2% realized in Q2 of 2017. In Q3, store operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales increased 70 basis points year-over-year to 21.6% driven primarily by increases in marketing costs and the increases in occupancy costs associated with new store openings. These increases were partially offset by savings in our store level operating costs.

For the quarter restaurant contribution dollars were $14.6 million, a 13.4% increase over the same period last year. As a percentage of restaurant sales, restaurant contribution margin declined 40 basis points year-over-year to 18.8%, as improvements in cost of goods was more than offset by the increases in labor and operating expenses in addition to the de-leverage as a result of the hurricane activity.

As a reminder, while our newer stores continue to perform in line with our expectations, they are expected to continue to pressure our contribution margin rate in the near-term. Over the next few years as our system grows, we expect this type of pressure to diminish as new stores become a smaller mix of our total restaurant base.

In Q3, general and administrative costs were $7.7 million, an increase of approximately $1.4 million versus the prior year period. G&A as a percent of total revenue was 9.9% representing an increase of approximately 50 basis points versus the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by the timing of an accrual reversal in the prior year related to incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was $6.9 million, a 4.7% increase from last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of total sales decreased by approximately 100 basis points year-over-year to 8.9%. Our adjusted EBITDA accounts for approximately $130,000 of costs associated with damaged inventory and building repairs related to the hurricanes but does not account for the EBITDA impact from estimated lost sales that resulted from the hurricanes.

So accounting for the estimated full impact of the hurricanes that Kevin described, adjusted EBITDA would have grown by approximately 12%. Pre-opening costs were approximately $600,000 in line with the third quarter of 2016. We now expect our 2017 development plan to result in preopening expenses of approximately $2.2 million to $2.3 million for the full year similar to 2016's costs on a per store basis. Interest expense was approximately $1.1 million in the third quarter compared to $0.9 million last year. Our interest expense primarily represents cash expenses related to leases classified as built-to-suit leases.

Our Q3 2017 tax provision with a credit of $0.1 million compared to an expense of $1.5 million from the prior year period. As discussed previously, our annual tax provision is derived from the book to tax difference created by our goodwill intangible. This annual provision for taxes is spread quarterly based on our actual and projected pre-tax income or loss for the full-year. We anticipate the full-year tax provision to be in line with the prior year of $0.9 million. Net income for the quarter was approximately $270,000 or $0.01 per share as compared to a net loss of $293,000 in the third quarter of 2016 or minus $0.02 per share. To account for the impact of our quarterly GAAP tax provision, we have attached a reconciliation of our GAAP results to our adjusted financial results in our press release.

We believe that the adjusted results provide a useful view of our business. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $196,000 or $0.01 per share versus adjusted net income of $717,000 or $0.04 per share in the third quarter of 2016. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were $19.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 consistent with the prior year period. We ended Q3 with $4.6 million of cash on hand and with $12.5 million drawn against our credit facility.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we renegotiated our bank facility, taking advantage of favorable market conditions to increase the aggregate size of the facility and extend its maturity. The new facility consists of both a $50 million committed tranche and a $25 million expansion feature. The facility's maturity has been extended to November of 2022 from February 2020. This updated facility gives us ample liquidity and flexibility to execute our long-term business plans.

Now turning to our outlook for the balance of the year. With three quarters of the year behind us, we are revising our full year 2017 outlook as follows. We expect total revenue between $314 million and $316 million. We expect to open between 38 and 40 new restaurants this year. We expect full year comparable restaurant sales to be between negative 2% and negative 2.5%. We expect our restaurant contribution margin to range from 18.3% to 18.5% of restaurant sales. We expect G&A expenses to be between 10.7% and 10.8% of sales, inclusive of approximately $3.2 million in estimated non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

And lastly, we expect capital expenditures net of tenant allowances of approximately $6 million to be approximately $40 million.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Kevin for closing remarks.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thanks, Sunil. While we navigate the current operating environment, we remain focused on executing against our strategic initiatives and that we believe will drive sales and traffic this year and into the future. Slowing down our store growth in 2018 will allow us to more – allows more time to execute our initiatives and take on new initiatives that will support our strategy and improve shareholder value. Zoe's Kitchen remains a proven differentiated brand still in the early stages of growth.

And with that, I'm happy to turn the call over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we'll now be conducting question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from the line of Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Nicole M. Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. I just had two questions this afternoon. The first is around your marketing. And I'm just seeing what I'm receiving online mostly and just taking a look on the website and whatnot. But it seems to be some – I want to call it discounting, but this is why I'm asking for you to weigh in. I noticed like a free snack box, a lower price on Monday's, kids eat free and things of that nature. So I'm hoping you could discuss your promotional environment through the lens of discounting versus everyday value. And as you mentioned in your prepared comments, I'm sure there could be a reason behind some of these things like you said driving convenience, which is probably linked to the snack box, so I was wondering if you could give us more color on the level of discounting that you're doing and why?

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Sure. Nicole, this is Kevin. Yeah, absolutely. It's all about trial and awareness. And as we stated really in the first part of the year with our initiatives of being able to improve our technology and start to build the databases, some of it is – there's a trial side of it and the awareness of our new loyalty, our new online and pushing the consumer, the ability for convenience around snack box particularly is exactly what it is. And then the new menu, the trial of the new menu, so some offerings around try the bowl at a slightly discounted price just to get someone in to try something that they may not have even heard of like cauliflower rice or Lamb Kafta. So that's really primarily what we're pushing out and what you're seeing, and an increase of that now that we actually have the ability to start to target some of the guests that we have that we did not have in the front part of the year.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Nicole, if I could add just...

Nicole M. Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Yeah.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

I was going to say just one other point, I mean, I think over time as we build out our database and apply more science behind the targeting, we think we'll be in a better position to target how we send the e-mails out. It's still early days for us from that perspective in terms of truly deploying better CRM technology, but we'll be able to really segment even better than we're doing right now.

Nicole M. Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

And actually, on that point specifically that was my second final question is what's the results of the omni-channel loyalty program launch? What things are working better than you expected and what things are you maybe not quite there on yet?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

So a couple of – I mean, I think what's working really well is, I mean, the technology is working, the omni-channel experience between participating in loyalty whether you engaged via the app, the website or in-store. Those things are working really well and again those are capabilities that we didn't have before. The older system that we had, really, you were dependent on the mobile app only as a way to really participate in loyalty. So we've been pleased with more of that, if you will, omni-channel experience for the customer from that standpoint.

We've been able to enroll more people into the program, therefore increasing our e-mail capture rate and the click through and open rates have been pretty strong as we've been sending e-mails back out from that standpoint. So really, kind of joining all three platforms under one single environment has been a critical piece of what we wanted to do, and that we feel like it's been successful.

Where we want to go is absolutely it is about getting more scientific about the database. So we want to continue to build more accounts into the program. We expect to do that as we move now going forward, that'll be an area of focus as we evolve the digital strategy. But then to be able to segment that customer information and really understand the different ways that the customers are transacting with us, to be able to target the right kinds of communication as part of our overall digital marketing. So a lot more science into understanding and deepening our insights into the customer.

Nicole M. Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Tarantino with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi, good afternoon. A couple of questions on the same-store sales trends. First, if I look at the trends you had in Q3 versus Q2, it does look like if I adjust out the hurricane that the transactions and mix combined got about 3.5 points better. Can you maybe explain how much of that was mix improvement following the menu change and how much of that might've been traffic improvement? And then I have a follow-up.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. Hey David, it's Sunil. I mean moving through the quarter we started off as we had said, if I take you back to the second quarter we're seeing a little bit more on the mix side out of the gate compared to the transaction piece. As we kind of step through the quarter, I'd say that equaled out from the periods we have exiting out the hurricane stuff. And so it really did balance out between the two areas there.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. That's helpful. And then Sunil if I take your full year guidance update and look at what that implies for Q4, it looks like the midpoint of the comp's guidance would imply something lower than what you reported, I guess, on a hurricane adjusted basis for Q3. So I guess is that right that you're assuming something lower than the adjusted slightly positive number you talked about in Q4? And if that's the case, I guess why and if you can maybe give us an update on what you've seen recently as you've entered this quarter?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. So I mean as we think about the fourth quarter stepping into it, I think a couple of things that are just helpful reminders in terms of how last year played out. Last year, the fourth quarter started off a little bit stronger than we had anticipated, and in fact that first – kind of first third of the quarter, the comps were actually better than the third quarter reported results from last year. So last year's third quarter was a 2.4%, and the fourth quarter of last year actually started off stronger than that.

And then sequentially, as we moved through last year the comps sequentially came down and were actually negative in that final period of the fourth quarter. So we've got that in our mind as we were thinking about the fourth of this year. I'd say in addition, with respect to this year's fourth quarter, Kevin alluded to it in the prepared remarks, given that some of the positive signs and where we thought the customers are really responding to the new menu, got better tools in place with web and mobile, we wanted to increase our marketing spending going into the fourth to really help drive more traffic and awareness there.

So we have increased our marketing plans here in the fourth quarter. That's really back end weighted or kind of from now through the end of the quarter. So we expect some positive momentum coming out of that marketing spending as we kind of finish off the quarter here. And then the other piece is delivery this year versus last year. We are working more closely with our delivery partners on marketing tactics to drive more awareness. Some markets have a good awareness in them, and some other locations were just – they don't have as much awareness and adoption yet on that so we're working with them on that.

So I think, those kind of three factors combined are what helped me kind of shape through the thinking where if you take the guidance, the implied for the fourth quarter, the way we were thinking about it was slightly negative in the beginning and then kind of stepping our way through, it improves to positive as we move through the quarter, and that's kind of where we are. I'd say right now to your question on the fourth quarter, the lower end of that guidance seems a little bit conservative just based on how we've been performing, and it feels to me just as we're stepping through the quarter with the investments that we're making in marketing, that again – that that bottom end feels pretty conservative and it's more middle to the top end of that.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. And just so I'm clear, Sunil, did you say that the quarter to date so far is slightly negative and that your guidance at the high end might assume that that gets a little bit better from here? Is that the right way to think about it?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, just with – again, I mean, the context in the backdrop of how the fourth quarter of last year played out for us, as well as where we're putting in incremental marketing dollars, the way we had forecast it out or planned it out was slightly negative in the front end to then slightly positive in the back end, and that kind of gets your book ends there at the midpoint.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Got it. Okay. And then if I can ask one more. Kevin, I think you was a recent leadership change on the operations side, and I think you're spending a little bit more time focused on the operations. Could you maybe just give an update on what some of your key focus areas are as you've gotten more into the restaurants and what some of the biggest opportunities you see you might be at this stage?

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. I think we did make that change that we spoke of, I guess, a little after the second quarter. The time has really been spent on you know execution, getting in the field, making sure our menu – the pipeline is going the way it should be as far as development, as well as new testing. And then the menu rollout that we just did, executing in the field from that perspective, really ensuring that the teams are – we understand the guest service side, spending time and just really getting you know back out and motivating the team and making sure we're staying focused on the basics of the business, which is leadership, growing the team, building the team, focused on the P&L where focused needs to be focused by restaurant and continue to focus on great guest service. And experience in sales building tactics, how do we get out, how do we make sure that we are – trial, the new food is there and the consumer can get it. That's really one of the things that we're focused on at this point.

I think the things that maybe – you asked a question of what possibly wasn't working. I don't know that I'd say it wasn't working. We did have a lot of initiatives. As we've said on the calls here in the previous quarters around just all the technology initiatives, that was a big undertaking for the team. And from POS upgrades to new menu and everything, so really kind of taking that load off and giving them some time now to focus on really driving the sales and giving a great guest experience. So prior to front half, it's a little clunky and the back half now giving and (31:37) taking those things off and spending the time on the sales effort and then leading the team.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brett Levy with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good afternoon. A couple of questions, first with respect to the technology investments as well as the labor investments in the 60 units, what do you think that means for 2018 margins? Are we able to see some leveragability from these tech investments or is the incremental investment for catering something that's going to weigh more on results? And if that's successful, when do you think the next wave of investments at the unit level for labor is? And then I have a question on unit expansion.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Sure. From the technology side, the heavy lifting, I would say, has been done. So there's always going to be maybe something – very modest incremental investments, but the heavy lifting has been done, and as a matter of fact we lapped a lot of those investments here in the third quarter. And so we are setup from that perspective with the right technology environment and an integrated platform. So from that standpoint, there's leveragability with respect to, we think, with technology just given that heavy lifting that's been done. From the labor side, in terms of delivery kind of ramping up our ability to execute catering delivery, as Kevin said in his prepared remarks that actually – while there may be some labor additions, at the end of the day we think from a total restaurant level margin standpoint that we can execute the catering delivery at equal or better margins. So we don't generally view that as a headwind. Just again, it's the way that the business has grown. The opportunity to use internal labor to drive that cater and delivery is actually – we think we can get that at or better margins. So from that standpoint, we feel those -- those two particular topics help us over time.

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Do you think that there is how much more evidence of it do you need to see before you expand it beyond the current 60 stores?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Good question. It's really – it's not -- it's about the execution and having some enhanced software to do it. So we've got to on the execution side it's about ramping up and hiring, finding the right people to do that, and then to do delivery, and it is a increasingly competitive environment out there for labor. And then from the technology standpoint, getting some enhanced software out there to really help the team execute on delivery. Everything from clocking in and clocking out with those kinds of job codes and such that we're testing right now and we feel like we'll be in a pretty good place to work – we're testing that software. We'll be in a pretty good place as we roll into 2018 to expand that. So our expectation is that as we've got the tools in place, we'll be able to test it out and then as we're bearing out positive gains, we should be able to roll further.

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. And my second topic is on unit expansion. When you look at the slower 2018 growth, how much margin do you think you have room to stand on given the removal of new store inefficiencies, and should we start to think about this 2018 as more of a pause or a reset? In other words, you've been a step function progression from here up to the four units a year, and now as you're stepping back, do we – is this a pause to go laterally in the low-20%s, do we start to inch up from 20%s or do you revert back to the mean and get back into the mid-30%s going forward? Thank you.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. Brett, this is Kevin. I'll let Sunil talk about the margin. As far as a pause or a ramp back up, I mean, we're going to take it as we've always said very, very diligently. We're going to evaluate what's going on in the real estate market as well as what's going on from the macro climate and really understand that. So I'm not here to give you any kind of guidance going forward, but right now it's a slowdown of growth, we want to execute, we want to manage our cash flows, and that's how we're looking at it. If we go forward and change that, we will let everyone know but that's kind of how we're focused on it right now.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

And yeah, I think it's a little bit as we talked, Brett, on the last call when we shared our thinking on 2018 units. There's a natural – some modest benefit from having less new stores on the P&L as we've always said that the new stores, even when they do what they were supposed to do, there's a little bit of an efficiency inefficiency there, so that comes out.

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you for the color.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andy Barish with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Hey, guys. A couple of prime cost questions actually kind of moving up the P&L on food. Deflation has been good for you guys. I think that's been primarily your chicken product. Any early read on the 2018 basket or any potential to lock in or contract some items maybe you haven't been able to in the past? And then on the labor line, your inflation numbers have been running – it seems to be well below in the 2s (37:34). Most of the industry – I know you made some labor investment over the past year plus, that's probably helping but again just kind of looking forward on how we think about that versus the current market rates?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Sure. On the basket side, yeah, the commodity environment have been generally stable. Actually, poultry was a little bit more favorable for us in the third quarter than we had anticipated. I mean, looking ahead, I think it's a little bit of a mixed type situation, I mean, with poultry being on the spot market, I still think we're a little bit away from being locked (38:13). That's the one primary commodity that we haven't been able to lock in given the fresh products we use. I don't think, as I sit here right now, that we'll be able to lock that in. As I look into 2018, it's probably a little bit out from 2018.

That said, we're thinking that that will inflate back a little bit as we move throughout the year. Produce is – we're seeing a little bit of inflation from that standpoint, but there are some other commodities where we're seeing some better pricing and we're taking a chance to lock in some things earlier than we had last year so there are some offsets there. And then the team's done a nice job over the past year or so continuing to – as we get bigger leveraging our scale and grinding out some cost savings that do count. So the combination of those things has kind of allowed us to manage the cost of goods numbers. And looking out into 2018, it feels like we're equally in somewhat of a pretty steady state from that standpoint.

On the labor side, you're right. I mean, the wage rate inflation has been less than some of the industry metrics out there. I think some of it you have to take into account our store mix and where that's at that helps us from a headline number being a little more perhaps favorable than other parts of the country. We are absolutely – you see some inflation in areas and higher costs in the East Coast where we operate, and in some places in the Western territories that we operate. But we're planning next year for kind of continued wage rate inflation, the employment market is tight. We're still thinking kind of in this 2.5% to 3% range is a fair way of thinking about it, given our history and given our geographic profile and the overall macro climates. So we'll be working on continuing – finding ways to offset that through whether it's through modest price increases or other productivity types of initiatives within labor.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thanks much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason West with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah, thanks. Just following up on that cost of goods sold question, it was down quite a bit year-over-year. How much of that was just sort of the timing on chicken market or just a little bit of a pullback there versus something that kind of carries forward at this level?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

I think we had expected the poultry price to not fall as much as it did towards the last, I'd say, four weeks or so. It kind of held, if you will. And so that was a positive to us relative to last year and relative to our expectations. So it's always a seasonal type of product, the fresh product. And so we've seen a little bit of uptick carrying into the fourth quarter, but generally speaking it's been holding. So like I said, it'll seasonally adjust in the fourth quarter like it always does, but I think that it was a little bit more of a good guy than we had thought specific to the third quarter.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Got it. And on the marketing spend, you said you're going to increase that a bit. What level of increase are we thinking about for the fourth quarter kind of year-over-year and what do you guys normally spend on marketing?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Our marketing spending historically has been pretty low in terms of true working marketing spending. Historically, we've been sub-1% from that perspective so we're not going to overnight flip that – be able to flip that to 2% or 3%, but we want to start making some incremental investments in that area. And again, our thinking is really working types of marketing spend, not as much straight up kind of brand awareness, but really working marketing spending and so more digital, local are the two kinds of channels that we're most interested in.

Again, we have something positive to talk about with menu innovation and better technology tools, and those become positive things that we do want to talk about from that perspective. So we are enlisting some help in terms of how to better identify and target customers. But over time, our expectation is that we will get more segmented in that approach. And so if we increase our spending a little bit right now, over time the same type of dollar investment we think can be more impactful just being – as we're able to target and be more efficient with that spend.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Got it. So I guess I can get a sense of that magnitude from that. Okay. And then on the catering side, I know you've been rolling out online, ordering there, looking at in-house delivery. How is the catering looking overall, though, from a comp standpoint? I know you don't break out the specifics, but just sort of directionally how is that doing?

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. It's Kevin, Jason. So the catering, the online piece which is really nice and interesting, we're seeing now online orderings funnel through there, and we also think we're picking up some social catering that was hard to track from the past because we're seeing orders coming in at a smaller number, that kind of the $100 to $150 number where traditional catering is a little over the $200 number from a business catering standpoint.

So that's good. Early stages, I mean, we've just pulled that off here I guess about five weeks ago or six weeks ago now. So a little too early to give you any indication from that standpoint. But again, as you had known, catering has always been a big driver of our business and has been. We've comped very well over that, so it's been a bigger hurdle for us to hurdle over at this time, but nothing that we're ready to share. We'll do that towards the end of the year on our next call.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And I guess the last thing, kind of going back to the margin outlook. As you're slowing unit growth, you see there's a lot of benefits to kind of fall out of that from an expense standpoint. And you guys, on an EBIT margin, it's close to breakeven this year. I mean, is it possible that could be sort of an inflection year on that line next year? If you're pulling back on growth, is there some fairly meaningful expenses that will also go away or is this primarily just the loss of the inefficiencies from new stores?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. Jason, we're still obviously working on our plan as it pertains to 2018, so I don't want to get ahead of myself from that perspective. But as you know, I mean just the inefficiencies that come with new stores are relative to a 40-unit count. A 25-unit count is less stressful on the restaurant level margin side. We've been leveraging on the G&A side a little bit every year, and so I think as I've mentioned probably going back to even the end of the 2015 calls that we were getting to some inflection points on the G&A side, and that continues to see that into 2016 and into 2017, and we'd expect that to continue modestly into 2018. Things like pre-open expenses naturally flex down to help you from an EBIT margin standpoint as well.

So as you're modeling out, that's an area where we've managed those expenses pretty well. Like I said, $2.2 million to $2.3 million of our full-year due this year that up (46:02) that naturally would flex down next year with the lower store count. So, there are some good guys in there that do help that bottom line, if you will, but we'll be able to share more as we finalize our 2018 plans and communicate that with you on the next call.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Great. Thanks a lot guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sharon Zackfia with William Blair. Please, proceed with your question.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi, good afternoon. I guess I'm kind of going back to David's question earlier. I'm a little surprise that comps might be starting out this quarter negative, given the new menu introduction that occurred last quarter. And I guess just curious whether the improvement that you saw in comps following that new menu introduction was as expected, or if it fell off quicker than you initially anticipated. And then secondarily, given the slowdown in development, I wanted to ask it's feasible that you could be free cash flow positive next year.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. Hi, Sharon. It's Kevin. I think from – as the menu goes, I mean, we're very happy with the menu. As we said, it's penetrating in the top 10 of the mix, it's really jumped in very well. So not disappointed in the menu at all and how it's performing. We did have, as Sunil said earlier, the front part of the quarter was a little bit tougher from us from our hurdle standpoint, but in general, though, I wouldn't say it's a menu kind of situation where we're not happy or that it's dropped off drastically. We had a few things in there, weather and some things like that, but nothing to speak of particularly on the menu itself where we're not happy with that. It's still performing well and resonating across. I think it's still back to trial and awareness and getting that out there. As we spoke about in the marketing side, it's still an opportunity for us.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Sharon, on the second part of your question, with the development plan lower and just kind of thinking through the business, yeah we do see kind of a range where on a low single-digit comp we could be kind of breakeven to slightly free cash flow positive next year. But again, it's just – the comp will be the sensitive factor there but if it's on a low-single digit type scenario we can model that.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

One follow-up question, I guess how do you feel about the communication of value in your menu right now? It seems like the consumer has been a bit more value conscious, at least in the restaurant space over the past year. Do you do you feel like you're getting good – I don't want to say scores, but I mean do you feel like consumers are recognizing the value implicit in your menu at this point?

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

I think so. We've got some – and a little bit of that is back to the – I keep beating the trial drum here a little bit, but while we've done some of the marketing that we have is to show some of the value from the digital standpoint around the new bowls and the quality of the food. So I think it's still, again, an opportunity for us as we speak to the consumer to share that value. We do know there's value in our family meals. But again, I think back to our digital and the platform with true CRM being able to communicate that and target that is still a great opportunity for us and that's something we'll focus on. There is a lot of value going on from a discounting perspective out there that I think we're all up against at this point, but we're still trying to communicate that to our current guests, and then as well as trying to attract new guests through that.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Will Slabaugh with Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, guys. I had a follow-up on the delivery comment. When you assess the sequential gains you mentioned for those with more delivery, how does that impact the profitability of the stores? And I guess are you pleased with that penny profit you're seeing with those increased sales?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I think what we're seeing right now, it does still depend by location. I mean, when you're seeing strong penetration rates, the incrementality is following and you're getting some, we think, additive profit dollars. It's still – it looks like it's a moment on average dilutive on the rate, but it is additive dollars right now. And long-term, I mean, from guest perspective, in the areas where the penetration rate is higher the guest is voting that they like the service depending on a particular situation. So it seems to be something that our customers do want. And it's still – like I said, some areas have higher penetration rates, quicker adoption, and like I said, we think we're seeing additive profit dollars. Other areas, the penetration rate's still a little bit lower and we think that more awareness and adoption, given our kind of location-based profile, it'll just take a little more time for that awareness to build and kind of people to adopt this type of service.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. To add to that, we'll also – it's a little bit follow-up on Sharon's question. In the markets we are primarily suburban markets, the awareness of these programs is still relatively new in most of our current markets and back to the quality of our menu, the differentiation of our menu, the fact that we can deliver hot food that travels well, we're pretty proud of it. We're very bullish on how that could resonate across our markets as we continue to grow. So the menu is resonating really well and we think we've got that opportunity as consumers start to become more aware of these delivery services, whether it's third party delivery or delivery on our own, especially on the catering side.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Got you. If I could follow up on the sites for next year as well, obviously reducing that number a little bit but I'm curious if you could talk about just qualifying sort of the sites we should think about for 2018 versus what we saw in 2017, in terms of how you'd describe the quality of the site and then also kind of the new versus legacy markets?

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. So without breaking it down by market, I would say there's less – we expect less cannibalization, although we're opening in our existing markets. There will not be any new markets, but we will be penetrating markets like Florida, we'll have a pretty intense focus on in openings of those 25 into Florida. You still have a few here and there in Texas, a couple in Denver, and then across kind of (53:02) across the rest of our markets. So we anticipate less of that cannibalization where we have in the past, but all still core markets. I would still push everyone to Denver. It's a new market and we consider it still a new market as we go into where the other markets are probably to your question. I wouldn't call it mature, more of those emerging markets and continuing to be growth markets for us.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Charles with Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company, LLC

Hey, guys. I wanted to ask about the margin guidance. And margins are a little better than we expected in 3Q, you called out the favorable COGS and that that's likely to stabilize as you think about the fourth quarter, and so can we just talk about the order of magnitude of the deleverage factors behind the implied 15% to 16% restaurant margins in 4Q? I think you mentioned margin is the biggest piece, just want to make sure I have that right and the other buckets we should be aware of just around labor deleverage to margin dilution on delivery, from the smaller orders, any kind of help there would be helpful.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Andrew. It's Sunil. It really is in the – if you will, on incremental marketing spend. And that's kind of like you just – you just hit it on the head in terms of as per both in terms of incremental spend to support customer acquisition, the digital investments that we're talking about to drive more traffic and awareness into the store. So it's really that probably the one part that as we alluded to in the prepared remarks. We've increased our spending plans there, that's where you're seeing some of that incremental cost. But otherwise, from a labor perspective, it's really – nothing really new there. The wage rate inflation that we're expecting into the fourth quarter is, I would say, similar to what we saw in the third. It feels like that kind of – at that run rate that we talked about there. So nothing different from a labor perspective, the difference is really just on the marketing side.

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company, LLC

Great. And then the other thing, I was going to ask just in terms of the e-mail signup within your loyalty program or however you measure with app downloads, I mean, how has that been faring in the few months that you've had since you converted over to the new program?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

It's been fairing good. I mean, we want to get better and better at it, but our e-mail capture rate, if you will, or how we're signing people up, that's the – and again, in the prepared remarks, we alluded to 20% up, that's what we were referring to there, so that's primarily through loyalty when you sign up for loyalty or we're capturing e-mail names and phone numbers, that becomes a – that goes into our database and something that we can do with over time and we can tie transactions to it and get better customer profiles and a more meaningful CRM.

So that's started. We're approaching it both from a digital perspective, as well as kind of encouraging the sign-up in store. So we're pleased with that but, yeah, as we move through the fourth quarter, we have contests and programs to capture more of that type of information. The app downloads at both on iOS and Android have been positive and feel good about having made the transition from those that were on the old loyalty.

If I – just as a reminder, switching over from the old app to the new app, it was a fundamentally different platform, so we did have to ensure that we execute it to where we transition people over to the new so we feel good about having done that and having grown the number as well. So off to a good start, and the exciting part is really it's a platform that we have now and that we own and really becomes something that we can work against now and obviously as part of our strategy going into 2018.

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company, LLC

That's great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Anderson with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Stephen Anderson - Maxim Group LLC

Yes. I have a couple of quick questions. First, I wanted to – on the food cost question. I wanted to ask about the batch cooking initiative, it's been something I know you've discussed in the recent quarters and I wanted to ask if you expect an expanded rollout into 2018?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Hey, Stephen. It's Sunil. No, actually I think in an earlier call, we talked about this one as well. So we're trying a couple of different things with respect to equipment, around batch cooking and high volume stores and across the fleet. And we also were evaluating different prep processes for some of our core products, and we found that we were able to get a lot of the efficiencies through adjusting some of our prep processes and it's obviously less capital intensive to do it that way. So that's kind of we erred on that side in 2017 in terms of not going a capital intensive way on getting throughput, but doing it through kind of revised prep procedures and that's worked out really well for us this year.

As we move into next year, we'll evaluate different kinds of equipment. If we think that there's something there that could really drive a meaningful impact or incremental impact, if you will, in higher volume locations. So more to come on that as we develop it, but I think we got some good gains just from less capital intensive ways.

Stephen Anderson - Maxim Group LLC

Right. And just switching gears a little bit on the catering delivery side, do you have any early read on what holiday sales may be up to if that's driving – and do you see it driving any of the comp?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

No, it's a little premature. I don't have a good read on that. I know, again, in places where we knew we had the labor already that we could transition it and dedicate toward delivery, those were logical places for us to start again, that'll be, I think, one of the gating factors as we move forward is developing that ramp-up strategy on labor for that, and so that's an area of focus. And then I think the other factor that'll help us build momentum there will be enhancing some of the software that we have, which is in test right now and being tested and so it's not a go hunt and find software, it's actually we have it, we're testing it. And as we get that deployed and the teams get used to using that, we build it into the operations, we feel like we'll be in a good place to expand further.

Stephen Anderson - Maxim Group LLC

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back to Kevin Miles for closing comments.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

I'd like to thank everyone for joining the call today and your interest in Zoe's, and please join us in one of our restaurants soon and try some of our new menu items. And we look forward to speaking with you on the next quarter.

Operator

This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

