2 Names For Your All-Weather Portfolio

With stock valuations in the United States where they are, it’s imperative to continue to tilt your portfolio towards value, or growth at a reasonable price. I’m presenting two ideas (one in each category) for a growing global macro-economy. One is located in China, to try to provide some diversification outside of the United States, at the margin. The other is US-based, but with a strong and growing global presence, and a distribution network that is poised to compete with the best in the business. Since my portfolio in “Quantitative GARP and Value" is highly allocated towards technology, financials, and consumer discretionary, I believe these two names provide a nice way to achieve the types or growth and value that my investments in the main sleeve of the portfolio strive to capture, but with some sector-diversification advantages.

The first stock is Daqo New Energy (DQ) This is a vertically integrated Chinese solar provider/ manufacturer. The investment thesis is relatively straightforward, but as of right now the P/E multiple hovers around 8.5x, making it less than half the valuation of your typical S&P 500 stock. Even more appealing, the PEG ratio is .39x. For a bit of reference, any PEG ratio below 1.0x is considered to be outstanding. (A PEG ratio is arrived at by dividing the P/E ratio, by the growth rate of the company in question, and lower numbers are better.) Meanwhile, the Piotroski F-score is 7 out of 9 (quite high, meaning the company is growing in a consistent and yet balanced way, while maintaining financial discipline). I’m laying out the GuruFocus chart of DQ below, before diving into a few of the more salient facts regarding the investment thesis. A couple of additional metrics to notice are the high operating and net margins (30 & 19%, respectively), high 3-year revenue growth of 11.2%, and low Price-to-Book of around 1.35 (essentially, the market is guessing that the company will be liquidated soon and will barely be worth what the book value of its assets are).

The story with this company is that, until very recently, solar companies were in big trouble. In the United States, they relied on government subsidies to survive. But years of investment in technology and improving processes related to manufacturing and development have made solar much more efficient and driven the cost downward. According to this recent article, China is “crushing” the US in renewables. China has a massive goal of investing $367 bn in renewables by 2020. That’s over $120 bn per year for the next three years (that is the size of the entire Indonesian GDP.) This is a massive tailwind, and it is going to make solar even more competitive than it already is. Simultaneously, it’s been highly important to pay attention to the current political posturing going on in this industry. A few months ago, two solar companies (one Chinese company in a shell US company) raised a complaint to try to increase tariffs from the US on China’s exports to the US of solar products. Originally, industry experts were estimating that a worst-case-scenario could result in a doubling of cost of solar in the US, which would be detrimental to development. However, now it is looking like it is likely to be a 30% increase in cost, in a worst case scenario. However, buried in page 25 of their most recent 20f (2016 filing) for the SEC, DQ mentions in the “risks” section that they "derive substantially all" of their revenue from Chinese customers. Given the support of the government, this is not a risk but a strength.

Given all of these facts, and the fact that DQ’s profitability has been increasing year-over-year (in spite of a harsh environment in which average selling prices of their units has been falling), I believe DQ remains a strong buy.

The next stock is Monster Beverages (NASDAQ:MNST). While Monster sports a higher P/E ratio in the low 40’s, it also offers a lot in terms of quantitative appeal, with a story that investors can get excited about. Notice the very high operating/ profit margins. This is leveraging Monster’s unique relationships with Coca-Cola’s (NYSE:KO) bottlers and distribution network. MNST spun off of Coke a couple years ago, and has been flying high ever since. Look at the 23% plus net margins, Piotroski F-score of 9, and 3 year EPS and EBITDA growth rates above 22 and 17%. MNST is also very conservatively positioned on its balance sheet with a debt-to-equity of zero. This will allow for strong growth in areas of the world where it may expect higher growth, and will be able to capitalize on Coca-Cola’s unique, industry-leading distribution connections.

While I often avoid consumer staples companies, I believe that MNST represents a relatively stable growth opportunity that can enjoy all the financial advantages of a deep-pocketed backer in Coke, without being over-burdened with some of Coke’s slowing growth areas. It’s great to see the increasing contribution coming from the “strategic brands” area, shown below as doubling last year.

While DQ has been in my Quantitative GARP and Value portfolio since 5/25/17 (up 77% since purchasing), MNST will represent a new purchase for my portfolio. Position sizing is moderate at around .6%.

