EnSync's (ESNC) CEO Brad Hansen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EnSync Inc. (NYSEMKT:ESNC)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Dorame – Managing Partner-Lytham Partners

Brad Hansen – Chief Executive Officer

Fred Vaske – Principal Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer

Analysts

Craig Irwin – Roth Capital Partners

Eric Stine – Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the EnSync Energy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Joe Dorame, Managing Partner of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead

Joe Dorame

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the EnSync Energy Systems quarterly conference call. On the call with me today are Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems; and Fred Vaske, Chief Administrative Officer.

The EnSync Energy Systems press release and 10-Q containing the first quarter and fiscal year 2018 results and commentary was sent out earlier this afternoon and may also be found on the Company's website at www.ensync.com.

Please also take note of the Safe Harbor paragraph that appears at the end of the press release covering the Company's financial results and that any forward-looking statements that we make only apply as of the date made and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and should not be unduly relied upon.

Except as otherwise required by the Federal Securities Laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems. Brad?

Brad Hansen

Thank you, Joe, and good afternoon. I'd like to begin the call with a brief recap of our commercialization strategy and discuss the current operating environment. Following that I'll provide some color on our recently announced utility market efforts and comment on progress towards our entry into the California market.

Fred will then cover our first quarter 2018 financial results, as well as discuss recent events with respect to tax reform, after which, I'll detail some of our accomplishments since the September call.

As I've stated on prior calls, our commercialization strategy of selling custom design Distributed Energy Resource systems or DERs is fundamentally solid. We now have all components of this strategy in place. We have outstanding project development and sales capabilities, innovative and differentiated products like the Matrix Energy Management Systems and DER Flex, our Internet of Energy platform, and an assortment of storage alternatives that meet virtually any combination of applications you would ever need to perform.

These are key competitive advantages for us in the marketplace. Our products are modular in design, enabling lower cost manufacturing and rapid site construction and commissioning.

We recognize revenue as we make progress on execution of our projects. In most cases, there are three to four project milestones that trigger a revenue event. We currently have 11 projects in our backlog in various stages of execution. Meaning, they will produce revenue for the company in the future. We continued to perform well on selling and constructing these projects and sold them to seven investors to date.

In Q4 2017, we generated profit from our projects, and in Q1 2018 we did the same, achieving gross margin in our target range of 10% to 20%. The projects we are currently contracting have margins that are generally at the top end of that target range. So further increases in our margins are to be expected, as more recent PPAs begin to flow through our financials. We also continue to focus on improving working capital efficiency, as well as driving cost reductions.

As mentioned previously, our DER superModule reduces costs per function for storage and power electronics by more than 30% against our initial project baseline. As well as lowers commissioning labor costs by more than 50%.

In summary, we are well positioned to drive ongoing financial performance improvement over the coming quarters. We're now solidly engaged in driving sales in four different markets. First, the Hawaiian C&I were commercial and industrial building market is the foundation of our sales opportunities for fiscal year 2018 and has contributed over $10 million to our current backlog.

Second, is the California C&I market. In September, we successfully signed our first major power purchase agreement in that market for a large canopy based solar installation at the California Department of forestry and Fire Protection training facility in Ione, California. We expect to close a second large project in California in the near future.

Third, our utility vertical, where we are formally engaged with multiple customers, such as Hawaiian Electric Company and ENMAX and where our ability to deliver DER to utility network connectivity is highly valuable.

Fourth, we are moving forward with our power electronic systems business efforts, with our initial engagement being with Schneider Electric. We're pleased to announce that we recently secured a follow-on purchase order from Schneider for a large capacity version of our Matrix Energy Management System. We look forward to additional contributions in the fiscal year from this important relationship.

Each of the market areas have the potential to dramatically increase company revenues and margins, and our prospects for future growth remain very positive. We're also excited about other markets related to electricity production and distribution with renewables, energy storage and power electronics, that have the potential for our entry and disruption, such as the residential solar-plus-storage and EV charging station markets.

We've highlighted in past calls that we're in a policy driven business that federal, state and local incentives and regulatory policies heavily influence our operating environment. On the last conference call, we discuss the section 201 complaint being deliberated by the United States international Trade Commission or ITC, or Suniva, a majority foreign-owned U.S.-based PV module manufacturer, brought a complaint to the U.S. ITC related to Chinese manufacturers engaging in unfair competition in the U.S. market.

On October 31, the ITC made public a set of recommendations, which they are scheduled to officially file with President Trump next week. The President will have until the middle of January to weigh in on the matter. As the economics of our business depend on access to low-cost high-quality solar module, there is a risk that we could feel an impact based upon any penalty.

I would point out, however, that anecdotal data suggest that some hoarding of PV modules from China has taken place and the pricing we are seeing today, already has a potential penalty largely factored in. We are also following the discussions on tax reform and tax structure changes in Washington, D.C. very closely. These also have the potential to impact us and Fred will spend time discussing this topic after covering our Q1 results.

As I previously stated, cost reduction must always be a heavy focus, and we have now shift four of our high performance DER SuperModules to sites in Hawaii. Thus far, these have met or exceeded our cost reduction targets. We're pleased with the progress to date for our recently announced utility market vertical.

Our goal is to be positioned for as well as help accelerate the drastic changes that are coming in the way energy is generated, distributed and consumed, and we will continue to execute our multiphase, product, business model and capability roadmap towards that end. Our DER Flex Internet of Energy product continues to perform well, with three sites fully utilizing it to drive real-time asset optimization, based upon utility rates, demand charges, weather forecast and other real-time input changes.

And we anticipate three to four additional sites to be put in service between now and the end of our third quarter. This DER to utility network connectivity is just the initial phase of our efforts, the DER Flex will also be able to work in conjunction with our Matrix Technology to enable peer-to-peer energy exchange through a DC link, including the billing and settlement between nodes.

Our future could be envision where by we are affectively the utility for the bulk of the consumed energy across a set of installations. I'll now turn the call over to Fred, to discuss the Q1 2018 financials.

Fred Vaske

Thank you, Brad, and I'd like to add my welcome to those on the call. Today, I will go through an overview of the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

For the first quarter, we reported total revenue of $2.4 million compared to $7.7 million in the year ago period. Revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was largely derived from seven PPA contracts we have under construction in Hawaii, which are recognized on a percent of completion basis.

In addition to the PPA sales, revenue was also recognized from system sales of the company's Matrix Energy Management system and DER Flex platform. The year-ago period saw the benefit of a large grouping of PPA sales to American Electric Power subsidiary AEP OnSite Partners.

Gross margin improved to 12.5% during the first quarter, compared to negative 1.4% in the year ago quarter, and compares to gross margin of 5.5% in the immediately preceding fourth quarter. The improved gross margin compared to the year-ago, and most recent quarter is attributable to the elimination of numerous nonrecurring charges incurred in the year-ago period, as part of the entering the market with this new PPA business model.

And further efficiencies in the procurement, construction and sales processes. The company's expectation is gross margins on future PPA sales should continue to be between 10% and 20%. Advanced Engineering and Development costs were $1.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to $1.0 million in the year-ago first quarter and $1.3 million in the preceding fourth quarter.

Of this amount, approximately a $0.25 million was spent on a new product development program associated with entering a new market segment that is incremental to our current business. We expect to spend roughly the same amount in our Q2 and Q3, at which point the program will be complete and the RD&D cost will decrease. Our expectation is we will achieve first revenue from this program investment in our Q4.

Selling general and administrative expenses totaled $2.6 million during each of the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and 2017. And compares to $2.8 million in the immediately preceding fourth quarter. Total Advanced Engineering and Development costs plus selling general and administrative expenses was $3.3 million during each of the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and 2017.

Excluding stock-based compensation of $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The company intends to hold at or below these levels going forward. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was negative $4.0 million, or a negative $0.07 per basic and diluted share compared to negative $4.7 million or a negative $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the year-ago first quarter.

In terms of our balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2017 was $9.1 million compared to $11.8 million at June 30, 2017. Estimated backlog value for PPA projects components and systems as of the date of this call is $12.6 million. As our investors know, on September – on November 2, the House Committee on Ways and Means released H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We, along with most and the renewable energy industry, have been focused on predicting how this proposed tax reform might affect our business.

The house plan details substantial modifications to the tax code, which would directly and indirectly impact the valuation of PPA projects, including a reduction of a corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%. Implementation of bonus depreciation of 100% through the end of 2022, significant limitations on interest deductions and longer term, the elimination of the then 10% investment tax credit for solar projects, which begin construction after 2027.

While the house plan is not final, and subject to change during renegotiation has clearly been a priority on the Republican Agenda and this has been an anticipated development. Our internal analysis earlier this year and updated for the current proposal, shows the direct impact of the proposed changes for our DER project valuations as deemed largely neutral, with offsetting impacts from lower tax rates and the immediate expensing a project investments.

At a high level the reason for this is as follows: DER PPA projects have three components which create value for an investor, cash distributions from operation, tax losses from asset depreciation, and the investment tax credit. As a corporate tax rate decreases, cash distributions become more valuable as the investor retains comparatively more cash after taxes. Conversely, tax losses from asset depreciation become less valuable to the investor, as these are taken use in the lower tax rate.

However, there is a positive offset for tax losses, which comes from the proposed 100% bonus depreciation. This allows the investor to use tax losses immediately, instead of spreading them over a multi-year period, which creates a present value benefit. The value of the investment tax credit, which is calculated as a set percentage of the project value, is effectively not impacted by the house plan, while the 10% investment tax credit has been eliminated under the plan beginning in 2028. This 10-year time horizon has no appreciable impact on our business plans at this time.

When modeled as a whole, the net impact of these changes from the house plan appear close to neutral for our DER PPA projects. Actual valuation results vary from slightly better to slightly worst under a range of model project assumptions. There may also be indirect impacts on our projects valuations as the broader proposed tax will changes, which include interest deductibility and repatriation of foreign earnings, affect the amount of taxes individual corporations pay, and quick cost shifting of the supply and pricing of investor capital, while the eventual investor landscape may change.

We so far taking comfort from our conversations with infrastructure investors, in which they indicate they remain committed to investing now and going forward in renewable energy projects. Especially projects, which involve solar generation.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Brad.

Brad Hansen

Thanks, Fred. As noted earlier, our present project backlog value is approximately $12.6 million, as a reminder, the PPA related backlog, which may accept the majority of this number is our estimated value for those projects at the time of the sale, if they have not been sold. If they have been sold, it is the value of those projects that has not been recognized as revenue. As stated previously, we have a goal to increase the company backlog to greater than $20 million, as that will help to not only support revenue growth and increasing cash generation, but will smooth our overall business lumpiness.

We're working on closing several new projects prior to the end of the calendar year that will help us to further grow the backlog. In summary, we're happy with another quarter of progress, developing and executing projects, improving project margins, securing a major order in California, and a repeat order from Schneider Electric. We're well positioned to meet our growth initiatives going forward.

Before we go to the Q&A, I'd like to note that our Annual Shareholder Meeting is next Tuesday, November 14, and encourage any investors that haven't voted their proxies to do so by the close of business on Monday. With the information received on your Proxy card, you can either call 1-800-652 VOTE from the U.S. or Canada or go to www.proxyvote.com where you can enter your control number and vote your shares. Your vote is important to us and ultimately, important to you.

We appreciate you calling in today and I'm happy to now take your questions. Gary?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Craig Irwin with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Craig Irwin

Hi, good evening and thanks for taking my questions. First thing, I wanted to ask about is gross margins, they were, actually, a little bit of a surprise for me in the quarter, I think consensus is also quite a bit lower than what you posted. Can you give us a little bit more color than what you included in the release, were there any specific projects that were outliers for being above your target range? Or did we see just general execution and repeatability driving majority of this?

Brad Hansen

Well, in general Craig, some of the projects that had previously rolled through our financials had been closed a few quarters ago. And at that time, we weren't getting the benefit of some of the cost reduction that took place since then. So those are largely working their way through the financials and closed to wrapping up. The new projects that were sign in, as I said are typically at the top end of that range. And – so I think going forward, we should be able to raise that number and get it up closer to the 15% to 20%, and over the long term really hit that 20% number. Now as I said before, if it's a really big project, we're going to look at gross margin dollars not just the percent, and so it could change based upon the size of the project. But in general, we want to be up closer to that 20% number.

Craig Irwin

Great. That's really good to hear. So then, just changing gears, the CAL FIRE project that you announced during the quarter, that's a really nice win considering that they're riding the, I guess, the manuals and codes for solar related projects in California. Can you maybe discuss how long you've been working with them, if maybe you had prior relationship that helped initiate this? Should we see a similar gestation for the other projects that you're pursuing in California? And any color on the utility of this site as a reference project would also be helpful.

Brad Hansen

Yes, first of all, it did take us a while to secure this project, I think probably something like eight or nine months, and we did have to get qualified to be able to bid on it. Since it's a state project, from that standpoint, getting vested and being a qualified better is very important. And going through that process just to have our name as being qualified the bid is great, but I think, the real benefit would be getting the project fielded.

So we have a reference project in the ground that we can point to. It is a very important project for us from that standpoint, for other state projects. And probably, it has some reference ability to non-state projects as well. I think that period of time, if it's state project is generally going to be longer, but definitely this one was probably on the long side just because we had to go through that qualification effort.

We're doing other non-state project development in California, and I would say in general, those projects should be a little bit quicker. The large one that we're working on now, that I mentioned or alluded to, is a little bit complex, so that one is taking some time as well. But I think in general, the non-state projects will go a little bit faster, maybe two or three months faster.

Craig Irwin

Great. That's good to hear. So changing subjects to EBITDA. If we take out the $447,000 charge that you had in the quarter, this is nice progress again towards profitability over the longer term. Can you comment whether or not you would expect similar progress over the next couple of quarters, or is this one where things may be swung in your direction a little bit? And can you remind us what you see at the revenue run rate to reach EBITDA profitability?

Brad Hansen

I'm going to let Fred take the question after a brief intro. I think the benefit was largely driven of the top line increase in margin. As Fred said on our OpEx, we have some new product development activity going on right now, that I think will take us, not just our current quarter but also our Q3 until it rolls up. And so I would expect on the OpEx side, we're going to be close to this number for this quarter and next quarter, and then we should start to pick up some benefit from decreases in the OpEx.

And as I said, we should start to get the benefit quarter-over-quarter on the top line margin just because there's more recent projects that are flowing through the financials. If you have anything you want to add to that Fred?

Fred Vaske

No. Yes, that's been consistent with what we've said in the prior quarters. So we'll keep those margins in the better end of that range, and just as we grow the top line that should benefit as just we go through, because we think we can hold the expenses fairly steady, as we grow the top line revenue numbers.

Brad Hansen

I think long-term, Craig, the breakeven number is likely going to be in the $16 million to $20 million range depending on, if it's a PPA heavy, or if it's other business like power electronics business.

Craig Irwin

And then, last question if I may. I guess, it was two weeks ago, I attended the Solar and Energy Storage Financial Conference in New York. And the conference organizers commented that attendance was quite a lot stronger than what they were originally hoping for. They were a couple of hundred people that attended, and it seems to be that there's a huge amount of interest out there in the financial community to extend project financing, and find the way to include storage on solar projects as they have developed or maybe even go back and add solar at the right time to exist – add storage to existing projects at the right time in the future.

Can you comment whether or not you're seeing the same increased level of interest, increased level of engagement from financial participants on projects. And are we seeing the same enthusiasm out there on the customer side?

Fred Vaske

Sure, and I wish I have been able to attend that, I had a conflict, but you're right Craig. That is what we're seeing on our side too, so my Head of Structured Finance and myself. The inbound interest to work with us and look at projects that we're bringing forward for sale, I would say, it has been growing, it's a nice steady pace. A lot of folks are new to this pace, but they see it as something that they do need to be active in, they'd rather start getting their feet wet, and do a first couple of project sooner rather than later, so they can learn from those.

And so I think, that's where our early activity in this phase and success to date has helped us, because we become I think, one of the obvious parties to talk to. So I look forward to as we grow our pipeline, having larger offerings to take out because I am optimistic and excited by what I see, there's good interest from good experienced solar investors wanting to be in the storage side of this space too.

Brad Hansen

And I think on the customer side, and definitely there is a lot happening Craig, and a lot of interest out there, and just everyday there's something that's in the news that points to the trend being very strong for us. I'm excited by things like the deal that Sonnen did for the 3,000 houses in Arizona, I mean, that's something for the industry is fantastic. And so there's something like that that you can read about every day now. So definitely, from a market standpoint, it's fully commercial now, and it's going to be up and down a bit, but the trend is on the right direction.

Craig Irwin

Excellent. That’s good to hear. I’ll go ahead and jump back in the queue and let other people continue with the follow-up. Thanks.

Brad Hansen

Thank you.

Fred Vaske

Thank you, Craig.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Eric Stine with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Eric Stine

Hi, Brad. Hi, Fred.

Brad Hansen

Hi, Eric.

Eric Stine

Just wanted to start, just for the PPA business. A couple of years ago when you got into the business, you sized Hawaii at about a $50 million market, and I think, as couple of quarters ago you were a little over $20 million. So wondering can you give us an update? I mean, is that still the market opportunity you see and maybe an update on your penetration in that market? And I'm curious you're new to California, but have you done a similar study or can you give a similar figure what that market represents for you?

Brad Hansen

Sure, I'll give it a shot. I think on Hawaii, I haven't seen anything that would change previous guidance, and we see a lot of project activity there. But it's – there are some changes that have happened in rate structures and with the CGS programs there. So in some cases, one – none of those are particularly negative, they can cause a bit of churn, so sometimes you've got to redo the economics of the project a couple of times and in some cases projects they were solar-plus-storage. One week need to be looked at for solar only, the next week depending on what's been going on with that CGS program.

So there's a bit of – I would just call it kind of churn that we go through there, but overall the market is very good. There's at any given time probably 18 to 20 projects that we're working on to try and get landed. Our yield on those is pretty good, the timing moves around unfortunately a bit, but there's very few projects that come into our pipeline that just go away because the customer decides they don't want to do them. There's very few that we lose from a competitive perspective, and usually those fall into the category of solar only.

So our yield is pretty high, it's just the timing moves around because you're dealing with apartment owners, association, boards, they get together once a month and sometimes those meetings get canceled and moved to the next month. So there's just new answers to it that we love the market.

California, I think, we're getting our arms around a bit more and getting more targeted at where we want to go after, definitely the market is huge there for storage, but the solar-plus-storage market is really not that big yet, it's developing just like everywhere else is developing. It's a big market as far as there's a lot of potential clients, they all have different aspects of their operation like demand charge profiles and things like that. So you have to really look at how to target it, and or you can spend a lot of time going after opportunities that don't make a lot of sense.

So I think that's biggest challenge there is a huge market, that's potentially created by demand charges, but you've got to go find those customers with the right profile, where you can go and help them solve that problem. And so definitely, within a year or so that market should be as big, if not bigger than Hawaii for us as far as the business that we get from it. But in 2018 we're largely going to be Hawaii-centric.

Eric Stine

Yes, got it. Just sticking with that, and just to confirm, did you say that you've had seven investors for the PPAs?

Brad Hansen

Right.

Eric Stine

Okay. And just, have any of those been repeat investors? And I'm just curious or asking, wondering how the pipeline is developing? Are you starting to get investors who have done this, have an appetite to do more and how that maybe accelerate things for you?

Brad Hansen

Yes, there's multiple repeat investors in that mix.

Eric Stine

Okay, good.

Brad Hansen

Both on the institutional side as well as the local side. And you're right, for the follow-on deals there's generally streamline due diligence because at this point they're familiar with us and construction model, the engineering.

Eric Stine

Okay, got it. All right. Maybe last one for me, just Schneider Electric. Congrats on the follow-on order, just maybe with that in hand, how you're viewing that relationship, how you're viewing next steps? Both on the system side but then also, I know, they're helping on the PPA side as well.

Brad Hansen

Yes, there – it is the relationship really does cover those two components, so there's engineering side of things where we're making a single system that's customized towards their needs, that Matrix is a portion of that system, and then the second part is, going out and developing DER projects, I think we're making good headway in both areas. As far as the DER projects, I think we've got three or four projects right now where we're quoting with them, either with us as prime or them as prime. The system that they ordered, we'll go into their Developmental Center where their engineers will integrate it working with our team into the product that they take to market. So it's an important step on the engineering side to be shipping those.

So we're very excited about it, I think as we've talked before, it's not an exclusive arrangement. So these types of activities are possible with others, but definitely Schneider, there's no doubt they are market name the market company, and we're very happy with the progress of that relationship.

Eric Stine

Okay, thanks a lot.

Brad Hansen

Thanks, Eric.

Fred Vaske

Thanks, Eric.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Showing no further question, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Brad Hansen for any closing remarks.

Brad Hansen

Thank you, Gary, and thank you to everyone participating on the call. We believe the market environment for our products and services continues to be positive, driven by a shifting of the energy production mix from carbon emitting sources to renewable sources, and by increasingly favorable economics for solar energy, energy storage and combined solar-plus-storage systems.

We're very pleased with our progress since the September call and with our ongoing market penetration for Matrix and our PPA business model. Local renewable energy policies and costs reductions for solar modules are continuing to create an inflection point for the distributed energy resources market. And our products, services, business models and intellectual property provide us with a great position to take advantage of and drive this inflection point.

Beyond C&I DERs and PPAs, we're excited about the radical changes that will transform energy generation, distribution and usage including peer-to-peer buying and selling of energy. Our technology is ideal for enabling this feature to be realized. We look forward to speaking with you again after the current quarter. Thank you, again for your support and interest in EnSync Energy Systems.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.