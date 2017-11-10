Great Canadian Gaming Corp's (GCGMF) CEO Rod Baker on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCPK:GCGMF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Terrance Doyle - COO

Rod N. Baker - President and CEO

Analysts

George Doumet - Scotiabank

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

David Hargreaves - Stifel Financial

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Unidentified Analyst - Newton Management

Terrance Doyle

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Great Canadian Gaming Corporation's conference call to review the Company's financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2017. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Rod Baker, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. I would like to remind listeners that the latter portion of this call is reserved for analysts and investors. Any media-related inquiries can be directed towards Chuck Keeling, Vice President of Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming. Chuck can be reached at 604-247-4197.

Before we begin, I must caution all listeners that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future. These statements, which will be identified with words such as anticipate, believe, or expect, or similar expressions are based on information currently available to the Company. Investors should not place undue reliance upon these statements, which involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements are made as of the date of this call, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information on the call is presented in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Except for adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS term that is defined in the company's MD&A. I will now pass the call over to Rod Baker so that he can go through Great Canadian's financial results for this quarter. He will then provide commentary on the Company's overall operations and strategic outlook. Rod?

Rod N. Baker

Thank you Terrance and good afternoon everyone. Before we begin I wanted to thank everyone for joining us this afternoon. At the outset I would like to address recent media reports in particular articles relating to River Rock and the allegations pertaining to money laundering activities at BC's casinos. The company provided a statement regarding these reports on October 23rd which clearly explained Great Canadian's role in the anti-money laundering regulatory framework in BC. Great Canadian is fully supportive of the review that is currently underway and will implement any additional anti-money laundering policies and practices required by the BCLC or our regulators.

I would like to emphasize the following, contrary to any media reports or commentary Great Canadian is not under investigation regarding anti-money laundering activities. We do not believe our company's actions would give cause to an investigation. Great Canadian has a culture of integrity and transparency founded on our strict compliance with all financial reporting, anti-money laundering, and associated regulations and contracted processes in all jurisdictions where we do business. Great Canadian follows all policies and procedures with regards anti-money laundering directed by the BCLC and other regulatory agencies.

I am really exciting is for winning -- of winning the GTA bundle in Ontario this quarter. I would like to provide a brief update. On August 7, 2017 Ontario Gaming GTA Limited Partnership, OGGTA, a partnership in which Great Canadian holds a 49% interest, signed a business transition and asset purchase agreement with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. We are working on a transition of the GTA bundle to the partnership and are on track at hitting all of the milestones under the transition plan. As I mentioned before the GTA bundle is a historic opportunity for Great Canadian which I will elaborate on further later in this call.

I am now going to comment on the financial highlights for the third quarter of 2017 followed by a discussion of overall operations, the GTA bundle and our strategic outlook. Great Canadian's revenues increased by 5% to 159.6 million for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $8.2 million as compared to the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA of 62.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 was consistent with the same period in the prior year. Generalist net earnings of 26.9 million for the third quarter was also consistent with the third quarter of 2016.

Looking at the third quarter of 2017 compared to 2016 the increase in revenues reflect the contributions from Shorelines Casino Belleville which opened on January 11, 2017 as well as increased revenues at each of the company's property groups except for River Rock Casino Resorts. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2017 was consistent with third quarter 2016. Hard Rock Casino Vancouver and other BC casinos achieved improved adjusted EBITDA this quarter but the increases were offset by a decline in adjusted EBITDA at River Rock and Great American Casinos. Shareholders net earnings for the third quarter of 2017 was 26.9 million or $0.44 per common share consistent with the same period in the prior year. Forward business acquisition, restructuring, other costs, and income taxes were mostly offset by increases in amortization and share based compensation.

Great Canadian continues to maintain a strong and flexible financial position. The company has $289 million of cash and cash equivalents and 282 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility at the end of third quarter of 2017. Great Canadian remains committed to reinvesting in all of its facilities. I'd like to provide an update on the progress of the current projects underway at our existing properties.

The multi-million dollar redevelopment of View Royal Casino in Victoria continues to make good progress during the third quarter of 2017. The first phase of this project which includes the casino gaming floor expansion is expected to complete by the end of the year. The grand opening of Victoria's newest entertainment spot is scheduled to take place on December 21, 2017 at which point the revamped facility will be rebranded as Elements Casino Victoria. The second phase of the expansion will add more non-gaming amenities including new dining options and a multi-purpose entertainment venue and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018.

River Rock is currently undergoing substantial renovations to upgrade and modernize the facility. The renovations are intended to provide brand new food and beverage offerings, additional slot capacity, and overall rejuvenated gaming facility to enhance guest experience. This is the second phase of the refreshed project and remains on schedule to be complete by the end of the year. We expect to add 140 plus slot machines after all is complete. During the renovation period our number of slot machines has been temporarily reduced to accommodate the floor reconfiguration. This will have a short-term impact on slot revenues in Q4.

At Chances Chilliwack the footprint on the slot machine area was expanded by relocating the bingo area to the second floor of the facility. In July 2017 45 new slot machines were added to the main gaming floor. The renovation of Casino Nova Scotia Halifax was completed in September 2017. The facility introduced a new 150 seat buffet, a bar and entertainment lounge, race book, and relocated poker room. Feedback from guests have been positive. We have continued to implement our comprehensive development plan for the east gaming bundle in Ontario.

In the third quarter we implemented a new gaming management system at Shoreline Casino Thousand Islands and expanded the parking lot at Shoreline Casino Belleville to better accommodate demands. On September 6, 2017 we hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Shorelines Casino Peterborough to mark the official start of its construction. The new casino is expected be completed in the third quarter of 2018 and will replace the current Shoreline slots at Kawartha Downs.

I will now discuss the GTA bundle in further detail. As the company announced on August 8, 2017 OGGTA was selected as the successful proponent by the OLG to operate three gaming facilities in the GTA bundle consisting of OLG spot at Woodbine Racetrack, OLG slots at Ajax Downs, Great Blue Heron's casino located in the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation. These facilities have a combined total of over 4000 slot machines, 60 table games, and employ more than 2200 staff and in 2016 generated gross gaming revenues in excess of $1 billion. The GTA bundle is the largest award by the OLG as part of the modernization of its casino operations. As a result of this award, the partnership will acquire all of the gaming assets in the GTA bundle and will have the exclusive right to operate these assets for a minimum period of 22 years in accordance with the requirements of a Casino Operating and Services Agreement.

The closing date of the acquisition of the assets and assumption of certain liabilities from OLG including the signing the Casino Operation and Services Agreement with OLG will be January 23, 2018. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. We have close to almost 100 very excited team members working on the GTA bundle transition process to ensure we achieve all the milestones in the transition plan.

Great Canadian will also enter into a management services agreement and a casino development services agreement with the partnership under which Great Canadian will earn associated fees for the provision of such services. Under these agreements Great Canadian will operate the gaming facilities and manage the developments within the GTA bundle on behalf of the partnership. This partnership will work closely with all vested stakeholders as it revitalizes the GTA bundle which will include the integrated property expansions that will enhance the gaming offerings to service the GTA market.

We will also include leading world class amenities consisting of state of the art conference facilities, hotels, and premier entertainment venues. The developments will increase local employment opportunities and bring significant economic benefits to local communities in the province of Ontario. Great Canadian has a long operating history in both Canada and Ontario as well as in collaboration with OLG and other partners to deliver gaming responsibly. We look forward to this historic opportunity to service Canada's largest metropolitan region.

On July 20, 2017 Great Canadian submitted a bid for the West Greater Toronto area bundle also known as Gaming Bundle 6. It's selected for Gaming Bundle 6, the company intends to be a majority partner. We anticipate that OLG will announce successful proponent in the Fall of 2017. During Spring of 2017 Great Canadian was notified by OLG that we are pretty qualified to submit bids for OLG's requests for proposals for both central bundle and the Niagara bundle. We are still evaluating RFP opportunities for these bundles. If successful we intend to be the sole owner and operator of these gaming bundles.

To conclude the third quarter of 2017 was very active with operational initiatives, property developments, and our involvement in the OLG gaming modernization process. The company remains well positioned to expand its new opportunities and value creation. Our capital structure remains sound and strong. Given our strong financial situation we are well positioned to pursue other potential growth opportunities in Ontario and elsewhere. Terrance we can now invite questions, thank you.

Terrance Doyle

Thanks Rod and before we begin today's question-and-answer I would like to remind everyone that the questions will be reserved for investors and analysts. I would also like to reiterate the company's Investor Relations philosophy which encourages investors and analysts to utilize this public conference call as their principal means to speak with the Great Canadian's management.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from George Doumet from Scotiabank. George please go ahead.

George Doumet

Yeah, hi guys and thanks for taking my questions. There's a lot of -- yeah, hi, thanks. There's been quite obviously quite a flurry of headlines that came out relating to River Rock and that happened just before the end of the quarter, so did the opening of the Park as well in terms of timing, just wondering how we should think of the evolution of traffic and maybe even hold percentage as these factors are materializing in the near to longer term?

Rod N. Baker

So I think if I am going to rephrase you were saying is there been a business impact on River Rock in particular relating to media reports and the opening of Park, was that your question.

George Doumet

Yeah, yeah sure. I am going to kind of tie in also with the overall percentage but in fact that is the idea, yeah.

Rod N. Baker

Sure, so you know Park had opened its early days, I think it has been open for five or six weeks. Our folks are obviously paying attention to that in addition to obviously focus on our own business. We have seen virtually no impact from the early days opening of Park. And so I don't necessarily want to leave you with an impression that that would happen in the future over the longer-term. I am not in control of understanding the future but certainly at these early days including through the honeymoon phase there has been I would say no impact including no negative impact on River Rocks operations. I would make a small caveat, I did include it in the script, we are in the final stretches of an amazing improvement and redevelopment of our assets at River Rock right now. And truthfully the floor is very challenged to execute our slot business, particularly being down 100 to 200 machines for a good chunk of the quarter. So I think and not to give any forward-looking guidance, our slot business generally across the floor non-VIP is going to be somewhat challenged by what is a very, very exciting program of redevelopment there. It is the challenge over Q4 here as we get ourselves finalized this quarter here to open it up before the end of the year. But you know as I don't want anybody to look at numbers and think that that's related to anything other than that.

In terms of the whole, look our guests are happier this quarter than our shareholders for sure. We've seen these kind of fluctuations quarter-to-quarter and we're not particularly happy about it other than I said the guest side it's not that bad that they're doing a little better than normal. But we expect to still remain in traditional zone so I would not look at our whole in any quarter as being influenced other than by regular probability volatility. And certainly not by a competitive factor that is recently changed through a migration of gaming capacity from one location to across the street to another location.

In terms of our overall business and River Rock in particular relating to anything that might be in the media, we also haven't seen anything impactful of our numbers in that respect. I would tell you for sure we have guests and other stakeholders that have been asking questions and fair enough on them if they're reading things like this, and we've properly informed our team members to address those questions in a thoughtful manner as we have done I think in a very diligent and transparent fashion through our extensive release on October 23rd.

George Doumet

Yeah, it is helpful, thank you. I mean just looking over to the Shoreline Casino, there is a quite a bit of an increase in marketing expenses, you did call out a comprehensive marketing plan, maybe a little more detail on what it is, how much more it will cost, and when you expect it to pay off?

Rod N. Baker

Well, don't forget I think there's apples to oranges. We now have Belleville this year versus last year. So I think we now have three facilities in those line items versus two facilities, so I think you need to -- I think you need to factor that in as well. And there -- and then it'll show you that it's not quite as significant as you think. I mean we're still, and this is it's always a live process to work with programs and seeing where we get very strong ROIs. But we have for quite some time gotten to what we think is an interesting promotional strategy that's driving very healthy GGR numbers that are dropping to the bottom line in an appropriate fashion according our business plan.

If you want to talk about Shoreline and Ontario for a moment it is also I'll be helpful for you to do your jobs a little bit easier. There was and I think we talked about this for a few quarters already, there is a timing differential in terms of revenue recognition based on the capital that we've expanded in the Ontario bundle where by this quarter we actually have $2.4 million less of revenue and EBITDA recognition versus last year because of the timing of receipt of these revenues. Basically and we told you before but I can refresh everybody to make it easier, we think for the foreseeable future these extra permitted capital expenditure related revenues are going to be received by us in our Q2 every year. And so last year we received a healthy amount of it in Q3, this year we had done in Q3 wherein we received it in our Q2 of this year. So I think you have to look at that if you're trying to figure out the numbers in addition to having an additional facility in Belleville operating this year versus last year.

George Doumet

Thanks for that, appreciate it. I just like to maybe focus a little bit on the GTA bundle, it seems to be quite a bit of commentary around the pretty sizable CAPEX spend for there, I'm just wondering if that's a requirement then we have put forward in our winning bid or if that's just a strategy to kind of unlock a revenue share threshold as soon as possible, anything you can kind of share around that CAPEX build?

Rod N. Baker

Look, I mean the GTA is a long-term commitment by us and opportunity as is the case in all of our operating agreements across all jurisdictions. Certainly there is tremendous opportunity, I mean there are three fantastic businesses there currently but if you go to them you'll notice something, they're extremely crowded in terms of the amount of guest to gaming capacity and they are very limited in terms of their amenities. I think you have gotten some very good amenities and I think both the OLG as well as the stakeholder racing partners have done a really tremendous job with the resources they've had to create a really good overall interest in the gaming experience. But I would tell you and it's very exciting for us, there is a tremendous amount more of opportunity to create through full amenity, full service destination resorts within the GTA. And we're very excited to be able to do that. I mean you and this will involve a very significant capital investment on the partnerships behalf here.

Hopefully with all of that there is a significant capital component to it because we believe we can drive tremendous incremental activity, gaming and non-gaming including employment and other developments for the local communities and the province of Ontario. But George I mean this is business for us as you know. And we love to make good smart capital investments. And I think we've got a very good one here. Yes, it's going to be on the more substantial side end of this. But that doesn't mean that it's not a great opportunity for us and that we're not very excited to go forward in a thoughtful way to deploy significant capital. And I know a lot of you guys have sort of been waiting for years and years as we've kept a rock solid balance sheet. My view on this is we are going to remain rock solid from a balance sheet perspective but we do now have and have created a real opportunity to put some of that excess capital to work here in what's a very, very exciting opportunity for our company.

George Doumet

Yes, and just maybe on the, appreciate that, I mean on the revenue threshold side, I think the 70% revenue component, is it fair to assume that given that this bundle is probably a lot more contested than the first one that we won, the threshold could be higher or materially higher from an LTM revenue standpoint compared to the two weeks [ph] bundle for example?

Rod N. Baker

I don't know if I totally get your question. So I could start to answer it or I could ask you to say it one more time so that I'm totally clear. I think you are asking if we had to bid more aggressively so when this one first say the east bundle is that the summary.

George Doumet

I mean I understand there is probably different parts to the bidding process and different components but I was referring to that bidding threshold being a lot higher that being threshold for that 70% revenue share to be higher on this one on a relative basis compared the two east bundle?

Rod N. Baker

So I think comparisons on relative basis it's very difficult to do and so I would tell you let's just focus on the east bundle for a moment. I don't want too much time but I think it's important that all of you understand this. And we've talked about it in the past when we were asked about our bidding approach and strategy and thought and I've said consistently each bundle is different because where they are in their life cycle and what is the extent and the path towards the opportunity of each particular bundle is very, very different. And so I think you have to start with that understanding and I can give you examples across all bundles we've looked at but I will focus on the east bundle on the GTA for a moment because it was also the two that are most relevant and those are the two that we ended up being involved with.

When you look at your question and you talk about the op and the threshold in terms of the east bundle I think it's important for you to understand that when we look to the east bundle that we bid off of an existing business that was frankly only two facilities in two markets. And when we looked at the opportunity and we saw the potential of a third facility in the third market that clearly would speak to and it did and it's been proving out to a very mature increase in gross gaming revenues across the three facilities, the two pro-forma facilities. And you do your gravity analysis and you -- there may also in fact be in certain respects a cannibalization component to it either ourselves from Belleville or pro forma, other activities occurring down the road in bundles that approximate to the east bundle. So, you throw all that in the mix and you've figured it out. But the fundamental starting place is you have two operating assets that are going to three operating assets with a material increase in gross gaming revenues.

The second piece, we had program to have an important redevelopment at our Thousand Islands property and we've improved that and introducing some new strategies. So you have to tackle that into thinking as well. And then thirdly and lastly we've publicly announced that we are taking what is a very good sound business and has been for a long time slots only business with limited additional amenities within the Kawartha Downs facility and we are in the middle of a build phase of a brand spanking new. It is going to be a really tremendous more amenity casino opportunity in the city of Peterborough. And I think when we look at doing something like that and there's a capital component attached to it we're obviously focused on earning additional return. And so we think that's going to drive additional gaming revenues as well obviously or that wouldn’t form part of our business plan and commitment to the OLG going forward through the bid process.

So starting with the east bundle we saw a lot of opportunity and we're 18 plus months into it and I think we're delivering on the opportunity and the revenues are coming along very nicely with it. So I think that's -- people think of the east bundle just because it is a smaller bundle, there is -- there has been a significant transformation process there over frankly a relatively short period of time through good execution by our colleagues and we're very excited about it. So on a proportionate basis, there's actually been a lot of opportunity that's been created out of the -- bundle. For our benefit and our shareholders but also frankly validating the modernization program and incremental revenues into OLG in the province of Ontario. So it's a smaller bundle but there's still been a significant and there will be a significant lift going forward.

When you turn to the GTA, it's not dissimilar. It does a tremendous amount of business and truthfully if you asked anybody and you looked at the metrics that are being generated by the gaming capacity that's there, done right and done well with the appropriate amenities and positioned properly we do believe there are significant opportunity to grow gross gaming revenue in the GTA bundle. And I think any knowledgeable stakeholder looking at this could easily make the same assessment. So whether on a percentage basis it is going to be more or less at the end of day than what we achieved out in the old bundle. I don't think it's particularly helpful to try to make that assessment of percentage ups or not but we certainly see the same opportunity that we've created in our much smaller Ontario East bundle as being available in the GTA. I don't know if it is helpful too much rambling.

George Doumet

No thanks, appreciate that.

Rod N. Baker

Okay, no problem.

Thank you. Your next question comes from David McFadgen from Cormark Securities. David, please go ahead.

David McFadgen

Oh, hi, thank you. So, just a couple of questions on the GTA bundle, Rod when do you think you'll be in a position to give us some financial metrics on what your revenue and EBITDA would be from this bundle, do we have to wait until it closes and then you actually report a quarter or would you give us some detail ahead of that?

Rod N. Baker

So, at this stage of the game I mean we are very focused on transition. I have told you to take resources that we've deployed. It's a big opportunity and I know you guys are waiting for this. We do have a closing date now that we have just disclosed on January 23rd which is frankly a lot of work to do to get there and it's not very far away. So I would not be surprised, I wouldn’t want to mislead you if you do not see any forward-looking numbers from us. And so we've actually got some operational experience under our belt here in Q1 of 2018.

David McFadgen

Well, so I have to wait for you to report Q1 and then we will know.

Rod N. Baker

Well, I don't want you to totally hold me to that but I wanted -- that's the outside so that is the most I'm going to commit to at this point in time.

David McFadgen

And can you just confirm that if you want to redevelop say Woodbine, the city of Toronto would have to -- that can be the City Council would have to approve that, is that correct?

Rod N. Baker

So, I think -- you know how I always never speak for stakeholders and city of Toronto is clearly a very important stakeholder for us in terms of the GTA bundle. I think that being said, there is lots of public information. I encourage you to look at it in terms of the city of Toronto approval process including a list of what's known as 21 conditions and that's out there. And it has been out there for some amount of time and we are fully, fully aware of it. And we are working towards satisfying all of those conditions for the benefit of the city of Toronto.

David McFadgen

No, no, I am not asking you to guess what -- if the city of Toronto will approve it or not. I'm just wanting to know if that any redevelopment would be subject to the city of Toronto's approval, can you just confirm that, yes or no?

Rod N. Baker

So I believe the city of Toronto yes, still has a confirmation stage down the road here. I know they have confirmed certain things already that was a result of these 21 conditions but I do believe there are additional approvals which would not be dissimilar frankly to quality of city that we've ever dealt with since our 1982 beginning of history here. So I mean that's definitely an important aspect but it's not a regular one in terms of quality of approval for any initiatives of this sort to be ever done.

David McFadgen

No, I just asked the question because in the past they tried to like Rob Ford [ph] the man who tried to get a casino put through in downtown Toronto and the City Council voted it down. So I am just wondering if you wanted to redevelop Woodbine, I would imagine the City Council would also have to approve that as well, right?

Rod N. Baker

Yes, that's correct.

David McFadgen

Okay, and then all the news we're seeing in the press about River Rock and the money laundering and you see the opposition in Ontario asking the whole GTA thing to sort of be put on hold for a sec, do you think that that would prevent you from winning any other OLG bundles in the future?

Rod N. Baker

So, this is the OLGs modernization program. They have a fairness monitor. I would not want to comment on their process but I think one thing that you should read if you haven't read and then you should make your own assessment is the OLG did put out a press release on October 30th and it doesn't relate to new bundles but it relates to this matter of anti-money laundering review in British Columbia. So I would encourage you if you happen to read in entirety the release that the OLG made as it related to these aspects out in BC and in particular commentary in terms of Great Canadian. And you should make an assessment or not based on what the OLG has publicly stated relating to Great Canadian.

David McFadgen

Yeah, I know I've read that. I just kind of wanted to get your opinion on the political landscape and whether that could have an impact on OLG.

Rod N. Baker

I think -- sorry, I didn’t mean to cut you off. For me to comment on politics I think is inappropriate. I would tell you that when you look at these releases and you look at the OLGs procurement process and the selection of service providers, how there's an integrity and independence of the procurement process, I think if you read the disclosure and the fairness monitor I think it's pretty clear that there is a firm strict process there. And I think the right one and it's one that we continue to operate under and by that is going to be followed here. That's just my own assessment, right.

David McFadgen

Okay, and when do you think you would be in a position to give us some idea as to your plans for the GJ bundle in terms of renovating, expanding and so on and so forth, like how -- when do you think you will start, what's the CAPEX required, what are your plans, how long is it going to take to come to fruition and so forth, when do you think you will be in a position to tell us about that?

Rod N. Baker

So I think it's difficult for me to actually know something like that. Clearly you've been around gaming or any development process, it takes time and it involves interactions with stakeholders. There's steps you have to go through, there's approvals that you have to receive. I believe that we will be showing you the opportunity over time as components get developed. And I don't mean physically developed, I mean developed through the process. As we've done in everything else that we have moved forward throughout our various jurisdictions and our properties, there's staging and phasing, both pre-bricks and mortar changes and post-bricks and mortar changes. So I do believe, as we said we're very focused on transition right now. It's a big piece of work so that is taking a lion's share but at the same time there are stakeholder interactions in an appropriate fashion to try and lay the groundwork to being able to at some point come forward publicly with our plan, with stages of our plan, and the like. So it is a work in progress and of course I can't give you any specificity right now about particular point in time when we would be able to communicate anything with you.

David McFadgen

Okay, and if I can just ask a couple of questions about River Rock. So the table drop, the growth in the table drop slowed quite a bit in the quarter was just around 1%, in the past it has been much stronger than that, any reason why it slowed in the quarter?

Rod N. Baker

I don't think there's any particular reason. You know, yes, the growth was modest although there was a little growth in terms of the aggregate gaming volume. We could not after looking at that attributed to any particular factor.

David McFadgen

And is there any reason why the table hold would be so down 13.3%, I have never seen it this low, so was just wondering what is causing that and could it go lower?

Rod N. Baker

Well, you know me I've never commented in terms of the future whether it could go lower. This quarter we have some VIP's that did better than the yard suggested that they should have over that period of time.

David McFadgen

Okay, alright, thank you.

Rod N. Baker

Hey thank you David.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity. Derek, please go ahead.

Derek Dley

Yeah, thanks. Just sort of following up on that River Rock discussion, in terms of the table hold I think it was two quarters ago part of the drop in the table hold was attributed to I think was squeezed back or was the game that you guys called out. I mean has there been a change in mix or anything that as you could see has led to the lower table hold or is this really just a function of an unlucky quarter for you and a lucky quarter for consumers?

Rod N. Baker

There's been no change in mix so we don't like to be in -- I mean we do have the odds on our side, right and that's why it's called the business and our side of the table is like yes within those odds, they can fall off the norm for any materially and frankly for material time frames and unfortunately this was one of these bad unlucky quarters for the house.

Derek Dley

Okay, and then just on the social fund legislation that was implemented November 2015, I think at that time you guys commented you had expected it would impact your business by around 15% to 16% at River Rock. To me based on the number that looks kind of like that's what happened, can you just -- is that how you guys saw things unfold over the course of 2016?

Rod N. Baker

So if you do look at the math shockingly so I think we were almost exactly right. Unfortunately that it was that significant and that played itself through by and large and it's unfortunately customers -- certain customers were asked to enjoy our amenities in a different way and there was an adjustment period. But we are through that adjustment period and that's frankly how we see the math falling out as well.

Derek Dley

Right, and then just within the press releases that we've seen and I think just listening to your commentary today, do you expect any additional legislation to be put in place as it relates to an anti-money laundering legislation or it sounds like it has been implemented and it did in fact work based on what you just said, do you expect anything incremental going forward?

Rod N. Baker

So at this stage I don't have any expectations and I certainly again there's a new stakeholder here, Peter German. He is an anti-money laundering expert. I think he actually wrote the book literally on anti-money laundering and stuff that students use in this respect to get educated. We have mentioned that we proactively reached out to him and made ourselves fully available. He does have a public terms of reference that you can read, that through his hiring by the Attorney General out here in BC. And we're very encouraged and supportive of Peter's review of our gaming industry in BC. I mean I would tell you that in our view we have a very robust and best in North America class AML and other regulatory environment regime. And I think people need to understand that that's the starting place. But I think it's also in the world that we live in and frankly in everything that we do in running our business, forget about regulatory or gaming or other policy and procedures that are mandated on us. The world is always changing, there's always room for improvement. And frankly if we didn't do that instead of increasing our profitability over the years we would have gone down.

So, I'm encouraged that Peter with his expertise and professionalism is going to do a lot of work and if there are some improvements or changes that come out of that they are mandated by our regulatory -- or our crown partner BCLC. We welcome that and we will implement them as we've always done. But in terms of do I have an expectation, I really do not at this stage have an expectation other than we are very familiar with the current operating environment. And by and large it's a very sound and good and healthy environment. But we look forward to progress and forward thinking initiatives in the years ahead in all respects including AML.

Derek Dley

Okay, that's great and I really appreciate the color there. Okay, just one more on the Ontario properties as it relates to the reimbursement of the capital expenditures. I think you expect most of that typically to come through in Q2, can you just -- what was that number in Q4 2016?

Rod N. Baker

I believe in Q4 2016 it was relatively modest. So it's going to be close enough to apples-to-apples in Q4 2016. It was the Q2 and Q3 were where we had a misalignment year-over-year but Q4 frankly has been at the small enough number so that you don't have to worry about it in Q4.

Derek Dley

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

Rod N. Baker

Okay, you're welcome there.

Thank you. Your next question comes from David Hargreaves from Stifel Financial. David, please go ahead.

David Hargreaves

Hi, I am wondering if you can give us -- I know you don't like to give out detailed levels but perhaps you could give us your 2018 CAPEX and let us know whether you think 2019 will be larger or smaller than 2018, maybe just characterize the magnitude of the direction?

Rod N. Baker

You know David, I think I'm not going to do that at this point. And one of the reason is that the GTA and the timing of the GTA as well as anything else we may or may not win, I think will be material inputs in terms of the overall number. So, I think we're not at this stage of having a strong enough visibility to put something out at this point in time.

David Hargreaves

But why not just give us what you have on the books so far for that on the U.S.?

Rod N. Baker

On the books so far in terms of the size of our business, in terms of our approved by the Board, I won't say regular day to day but the kind of things that we do to move our existing assets forward is going to be relatively modest. We have the second half of View Royal which is on the books and it's underway as well as Peterborough which is on the books and underway. And both of those are you know in the 10 of millions of dollars of capital programs. And then obviously you would augment as we do. I mean I know you've been around for a little bit of time not maybe as long as some other stakeholders on the phone. We like to keep our businesses fresh and current by investing relatively modest amounts of capital for hopefully pretty decent ROI on a regular basis through most of our facilities and that will continue as well. But that's not going to add up to material amounts of capital in 2018.

David Hargreaves

So, try this a little different, earlier on you talked about your availability of cash at 289 and your revolvers at 282 and in the past I think you've said something to the effect of you have enough internal resources to fund everything that you're planning to have, did you anticipate that you're going to have to raise some capital to fund what you're planning to get or what you are planning to do?

Rod N. Baker

I mean I think I should let you guys do your work but for me to make a comment like that as much of a conservative person as I am I think should help you with some of your analysis. I also think if you look at the free cash flow generation of our business in relation to the opening cash balance and some of these opportunities including a very significant insight and GTA opportunity, more than 49% of it and potentially putting an appropriate capital structure at the bundle level as well as we did with our Ontario East bundle. I think if you do that work you can pretty easily answer your own question there.

David Hargreaves

Well, I mean I try to do a lot of work and I can tell one thing I think you guys are overpaying by having 6% and 5% bonds. I think you could do better in the market based on your leverage today. So if you don't think it's going a lot higher I am just trying to get -- I am trying to figure out what your plans are?

Rod N. Baker

Yeah, so fair enough and I know you look at the bonds and they became financially, economically callable in July, that's not lost on us. And that is definitely an opportunity. There's also when people look to see what we look like pro forma, the GTA, maybe some other things we're going to look like a very different company in a very short period of time here. And in my view in a very healthy and good and positive way. So it is lost in the go and that is certainly an opportunity to make things more efficient. So it's definitely not lost on management or the board.

David Hargreaves

Since it is going to be a very different company too, I mean a new structure would put in new baskets for the different projects you're doing and it just seems to me that it would be more user friendly for you guys here. In terms of the drop that we're seeing at River Rock so if I'm hearing you correctly you haven't made any change to the way you're processing transactions or customers that you're having in the facility, you're still operating the same way you have been all along, is that right?

Rod N. Baker

So, I don't know what is all along. I would tell you that we follow every single policy and procedure that's mandated on us by our crown partner and our regulators. And those are for the regulatory aspects. In terms of the smiling and delivering the great guest experience, I would tell you that we change our approach on a daily basis to do a better job, to make sure people have a really great, safe, supportive, wonderful entertainment opportunity when they come and visit our facilities. So I don't actually understand what you mean that we have changed anything ever.

David Hargreaves

Sorry, I can clarify. It's an amazing facility and you guys do a great job operationally. I mean in terms of the way you process transactions, the way you -- the way you probe to make sure that everything is on board from a regulatory standpoint. I'm just wondering if the deceleration and the drop is any reflection of a change in the way your -- which customers you're letting in and how you're letting them bet and how you're checking the money out that kind of thing, if there's been any change in the last couple of quarters?

Rod N. Baker

The answer is no

David Hargreaves

Perfect and then lastly and I thank you so much for all this, in the margins that we're seeing this quarter should we be thinking of the 39% that you have overall is kind of an effective ceiling in terms of what you guys can produce because it seems to have leveled off at 39%, I'm just wondering if you see much opportunity above that?

Rod N. Baker

Look, I think that's a very difficult thing to answer and especially if you want to roll it forward for any amount of time. Our business is going to change. Certainly, January 23rd there's going to be a material change in rolling in the GTA partnership. So I think you need to look at those kind of factors before you start fine tuning or locking in any prospective EBITDA margin ratios or percentages.

David Hargreaves

Okay, thanks a lot.

Rod N. Baker

Okay, thank you David.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC capital markets. Sabahat, please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks. Just one on the GTA bundle, like obviously without getting into any specifics around the numbers, if we think about the trajectory of your earnings as a bundle rolls in over the course of 2018, do you have any idea of how much of that -- think about the earnings for this bundle two to four years out, how much of it would be initially kind of hitting your P&L versus how much of it you expect would be through redevelopment, so just in terms of that? And secondly do you plan to when you take these facilities on would there be a shutdown period at some point maybe early on for redevelopment, etc?

Rod N. Baker

Okay, well so the first question I'm not going to be at all helpful with. And it's because we firstly never go there but also as I mentioned and spent some time on before, there is still very much a work in progress in terms of solidifying and executing our builds out and our operational plans. We're still in the transition phase. We have extremely limited access, in fact no access to the businesses currently. So there's a lot that we have to get under our belt and a lot of things that have to come together before we can make a proper assessment of what's going to happen and when. So I think it's very challenging to answer your first question there. What was your second question again, the fall?

Sabahat Khan

Just on the redevelopment. I think you said…

Rod N. Baker

Oh, whether we are going to be shutdown, yes sorry. So I was just showing you a tiny bit of our pain here at River Rock on the slot side as we're doing something truly incredible to get our facility up to I think going to be a much better than it even is currently producing asset and investment. But those redevelopments hurt while you're in them. But it's absolutely critical that you stay in business when you're improving your assets. So we have yet to shut down a facility in terms of when we are in the middle of a program to make it better. And that type philosophy is not going to change as we look at the GTA. So we're going to figure out how to move the business forward and do a whole bunch of really fantastic things from a soft side, business execution but also a hard bricks and mortar capital development side while at the same time delivering the absolute best guest experience that we can through those expansion timelines.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks and then just one more on the GTA. I guess the agreements are for 22 years so I guess is it fair to assume that you would own whatever you build on that land and then at the end of 22 years the hope would be that you continue to operate or would there be I guess, is there some mechanism if you don't continue to be the operator over the long run, there's some sort of an exit payout you would get just thinking about how do you risk manager investment over the next few years?

Rod N. Baker

Yes, so I think that's a good question. It's a long way down the road but it's one that should obviously be factored in. There are aspects that are contemplated in the operating room and there's also some narrative that can put us in a position to be longer than 22 years and an additional ten years at a minimum. I actually don't know what is appropriate for me to disclose at this point in time and I want to be absolutely respectful of the OLG as we always are including the recent disclosures that we just made on the expected closing date. So I don't want to get into the details right now only because I don't know if I'm getting ahead of my skis in terms of some of the very far down the road details. But if you leave it with me I will chase it down and then next quarter if it's appropriate we'll give you more understanding of how that potentially works.

Sabahat Khan

Alright, thanks and then just one last one from me, on the -- some of the labor agreements that you mentioned just as we think about year-over-year impact I guess is there anything in common in terms of magnitude of if there was a wage increases or anything on that front, how should we think about just the agreements you would reach with some of these unions already, the ones that are done?

Rod N. Baker

So, I don't think we should get into the numbers and we've got some that are work in progress and some are done. This is an important input cost for us clearly. It's also extremely important in terms of delivering the guest experience. So having colleagues that are engaged and doing their very best particularly as you get even closer to the front line it's very important. So there's always a balance to this. I think we have very good despite union and union representation I think we have very good relations with our team members that are represented through unions. And unfortunately in life I think most costs other than maybe technology overtime even a low rate environment, costs do go up. So unit costs I think will probably increase with most of our unit costs and how you get value from those and how many units you use and in what way you use them. I think it is the challenge in running and the opportunity and running any Christmas today in the world that we live in. So I think as we have had all along, I've been here in my eight plus years. We have increased unit and cost labor and that's probably not unfair assumption to have a certain amount of that on a fairly regular basis going forward. But I think it's absolutely manageable from business perspective.

Sabahat Khan

Alright, great, thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from David Windish [ph] from Newton Management. David, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Rod, thanks for taking my questions.

Rod N. Baker

Sure, no problem David.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just hoping you could comment on the new operational service agreements, the BCLC has been talking about implementing both when you think those will be put in place and what you expect the financial impact to be?

Rod N. Baker

So, I don't believe there is a new operational service agreement unless I'm misunderstanding what you're saying. I think I don't have any commentary on a new one and when it will be put in place. I think things have been looked at since I've been around and there has been tweaks and changes but at this stage of the game I can't give you any visibility on any new operational service agreement that is different from what we have currently.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, I was just commenting on from the BCLC annual report this year, it said the BCLC has consulted with service providers and is drafting the new operational service agreement which defines the service and operating responsibility of service providers and overall compensation structure. BCLC will present the final finalized order to service providers in fiscal year 2017-2018 and we will continue to report to the government on this progress?

Rod N. Baker

Yes, so there was some time ago and again this is BCLC is a stakeholder, there was some communication a while ago. In some respects there was also a change in government in BC and again it's not for me to comment on any initiative that BCLC may or may not have. Certainly we would be -- we would welcome any conversations in terms of proofs or changes to operational services agreement, that would work well for us and work well for BCLC but there is nothing at this stage that I could -- I actually have in order to even be able to decide to share with you or not.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, so I just can't say you don't believe there will be any material change?

Rod N. Baker

Well I would never say I don't believe there would be any material change at least something open ended in perpetuity forever. If there was going to be a change I would be hopeful that there would be a change that would be if it was material I'd want it to work well for all stakeholders including service providers BCLC in the province of BC. So, I would never want to leave anybody with any concept on anything that I have a belief that anything in the world will never stay static including...

Unidentified Analyst

But it sounds like nothing is on the table today?

Rod N. Baker

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and as it relates to the share repurchase program outside of the normal quarterly blackout periods, is the company restricted in any way from repurchasing shares going forward, whether it be due to the lack of disclosure around the GJ [ph] bundle or any other reason?

Rod N. Baker

So look, I mean, the company and the company's belief that it holds material you know non-confidential information, that's something that an assessment is made on a basis of you have to look at that at any particular snapshot in time when you're actually going to potentially buyback shares or not. So I think it's impossible to answer that without talking about any particular point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah I guess I'm talking about -- so the -- I guess in the next few days your blackout period around the earnings will be -- will have rolled off, is there anything today that would preclude you from buying back stock on day one?

Rod N. Baker

So, I don't think I would ever answer that because there's a technical, legal whatever component to it. I would just say that management and the board and our legal advisors would always make the assessment that it would be an appropriate thing to do if we were going to do it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Rod N. Baker

I'm sorry, I don't want you to read anything weird into. It's just it's one of those things that you have to look at where you are and you look at it in the thoughtful, appropriate way from the regulatory and the optical side of things. And you make that assessment at that point in time, right. So I don't want you to read anything into it other than I'm a cautious fellow and I'm not really interested in getting out there and making these kind of statements.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, no, I completely understand. What I'm really just trying to understand is if your knowledge of the potential financial return associated with the bundle would in any way preclude you from repurchasing shares?

Rod N. Baker

Okay, my own view is no.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great, thank you.

Thank you. We have a follow up question from George Doumet. George, please go ahead.

George Doumet

Thanks, just following up on the financing side, I think for the two bundle we've got about I think $60 million of non-recourse credit facility for development there. You guys disclosed you have purchase price and I think also the capital -- working capital requirements for the GTA, can we assume the funding package should be similar to that, could it be materially higher, I'm just wondering what the size of that package could be going forward?

Rod N. Baker

Well, if you're saying the size of it if it were to occur it would be materially more money than $60 million. Now if you're talking about on a percentage basis of the closing cost, I think is that what you're referring to?

Rod N. Baker

Yes, right. You know to be honest I haven't done the math and it's a work in progress. But I think this is the answer that I've given in the past. I think we're going to put an appropriate capital structure on there. Obviously one that lender stakeholders are very comfortable in applying to the business and one that is not overly risky in terms of the partner equity holders. And I think it's going to work well for the partnership. The GTA just like OGGTA [ph] having these existing very robust businesses provide a lot of comfort on the financiability of these assets. And as you know George been around a long time, these assets have a significant amount of resiliency through all economic cycles and I think those are the kind of attributes that lenders view favorably. Not to speak for them, so I'm encouraged that we will be able to do something that is going to provide an appropriate and solid and thoughtful capital structure at the bundle level in the GTA as we had done out in the OGGTA.

George Doumet

And would you guys be able to -- would you guys be willing to or have in mind to disclose that beyond that capital structure before the Q1 2018 results?

Rod N. Baker

So at this stage of the game that's not something that we thought about in terms of when that would be disclosed and whether it could potentially at least be framed prior to closing or not. I suspect we're probably not going to be overly helpful and do that for you. But you never know, but I suspect we're probably not going to do that although in our earliest results you are going to see the amount of contribution that we're going to make on the closing and whatnot. So I think shortly thereafter I think it's going to be understood a little bit better at least in terms of at closing in the early days, right.

George Doumet

Okay, great, thanks.

Rod N. Baker

Okay, thanks George.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you Leoni and thanks everyone for participating in this afternoon's call. But before we conclude I would like to remind listeners that the forward-looking statements that were made in this call for those who joined midway I encourage you to listen to the replay of this call to hear my earlier comments regarding these forward-looking statements. This replay will be available through the Investor Relations sections of our website at www.gcgaming.com . This concludes our call. Thank you.

