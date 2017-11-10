Connecture's (CNXR) CEO Jeff Surges on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Connecture, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXR)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Lea DeVillers - General Counsel

Jeff Surges - President and Chief Executive Officer

Vince Estrada - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Lea DeVillers

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to Connecture's 2017 third quarter financial results conference call. Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the close of the market this afternoon.

With me on today's call are Jeff Surges, Connecture's President and Chief Executive Officer, Vince Estrada, Connecture's Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in the press release and on today's call.

These risk factors are described in our press release and are more fully detailed in the Risk Factors section of Connecture's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

During the call today, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results and we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing the company's performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this earnings call can be found in the company's earnings release issued today and posted on the Investors section of Connecture's corporate website at www.connecture.com .

In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff Surges.

Jeff Surges

Thank you, Lea. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss our third quarter results of 2017. We entered 2017 determined to improve our year-over-year operating results and drive towards a healthy financial status.

Today, I'm very pleased to announce that our results reflect significant progress on that goal. We have reduced our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA loss by over $9 million and our net loss by over $11 million from 2016.

We are especially encouraged with his performance, given the current year headwinds from an uncertain macroenvironment in the commercial health insurance marketplace. Notable achievements, yes. But our work is not done. Our goal is to achieve sustained profitability as a company

Consistent with our Q1 and Q2 calls, I'll take a few minutes to speak to each of the following four focused areas that we started and are delivering on through 2017.

Growing our respective core market segments, delivering market-leading solutions to our customers, implementing operational efficiencies and, lastly, but most importantly, improving our financial results.

Overall, I'm pleased with our execution on these fronts in the third quarter and year-to-date as we continue to build upon this year's progress. Our strong improvement in our year-over-year financial results are a reflection of that focus.

Let me start my comments on the sales and growth side. Our go-to-market strategy and initiatives combined with our new sales teams are delivering strong traction in the marketplace, especially with our market-leading Medicare solutions.

As we've spoken before, unlike the headwinds in the under 65 commercial segment, the Medicare market has tailwinds with positive demographic trends, 10,000 Americans aging into Medicare every day, an insulation from much of the political debate in Washington. This continues to be a very attractive market for us and our clients.

We've added many net new customers on our Medicare solution in both our Medicare and our Private Exchange segments, as both carriers and brokers [indiscernible] emphasis on Medicare, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplemental and Part D solutions within their respective markets.

These new customers, combined with an increased usage in our existing base, have been drivers of the growth in our revenue in these two segments.

However, in the commercial under 65 insurance market, as other companies serving this market have also noted, we have seen a different dynamic due to the political uncertainty and turbulence in Washington DC.

As we spoke about in our second quarter call, we had several customers indicate that due to political and regulatory environment, they are either, one, scaling back their offerings, exiting the IFP insurance market or, in some cases, leaving the commercial insurance market in total.

Or two, they're deferring decisions to significantly invest in these areas of their business until there is legislative and regulatory clarity.

However, despite these headwinds, there are two encouraging bright spots in the commercial segment. First, our pipeline for small group solutions is robust.

With our new market strategies and our new teams of seasoned sales and account management folks with established relationships with health plan executives, we are seeing solid traction in our pipeline with our small group solutions.

Second, recall that we identified the "payvider"slice of the market as a good fit with our solution stack – IFP, small group and Medicare quoting, shopping and enrollment tools, combined with our engagement solutions – so we developed a targeted market strategy into the provider sponsored health marketplace.

These efforts have begun to pay off. Several of our new customers this year were provider sponsored health plans. And we have a very strong pipeline of prospects. This market segment needs an affordable out-of-the-box solution, with consistency across their population groups.

And we believe that Connecture's offerings deliver strong match and value. This remains a very exciting opportunity for us.

As Vince will talk about in a few minutes, as a result of these market dynamics, we have experienced revenue growth in our Medicare and Private Exchange segments. But we have seen a decrease in our Enterprise/Commercial segment revenue.

The decrease in Enterprise/Commercial revenue is a direct result of the lack of new customers in 2015 and 2016, which we have previously spoken about, and the current market headwinds that represent a challenge to grow this segment.

But as I just mentioned, we are encouraged by our pipeline in the commercial space, specifically with our small group solutions and with provider sponsored health plans.

And we believe the IFP market will stabilize at some point in the future. Sales of small group solutions, new payvider customers and a stabilization of the IFP market will all be keys to driving future revenue growth in our commercial segment.

The second area of focus for us is the delivery of our solutions and supporting our customers successfully during the open and annual enrollment periods, which are underway.

Over the last year, we've invested significant resources in solution enhancements and functions, like our mobile applications, preferred provider search capabilities, and our new Plan Smart solution that allows carriers and brokers to identify existing Medicare members, who would benefit most from a change in their health plan selection in the upcoming enrollment period.

We also migrated our Medicare customers to a new state-of-the-art data center, delivering enhanced security and faster transaction processing to support their expected volume growth.

In addition, we have significantly invested in our current 7X platform, especially within the group segment, which combined with our new underlying technology architecture allows our customers to efficiently upgrade and expand their marketplaces.

We also successfully launched one of our larger clients on a new multicarrier marketplace earlier this quarter and the results have been fabulous.

These efforts are key to our strategy of providing the best technology platforms for our health plan and multicarrier aggregator clients to deliver to their consumers and members, shopping, quoting, enrollment, engagement and retention across a broad range of products.

These investments in our solutions are focused on allowing our customers to continue to provide incremental value to their members as they make very important health insurance decisions.

A final comment on the delivery and support of our customers. The third quarter is a period of heightened and critical activity, supporting both, one, existing customers with regulatory changes, plan design changes, workflow changes and as they prepare for the upcoming enrollment moment; and number two, implementing new customers, many of whom are using our technology and using technology-enabled enrollment solutions for the very first time.

We truly appreciate the opportunity to support our customers and their members in this annual and open enrollment period.

The third area of focus for us is implementing operational efficiencies. We entered the year with a laser-sharp focus on improvements that drive efficiencies and cost savings.

And in the third quarter, we yet again executed ahead of our plan. And we continue to focus on identifying and implementing initiatives for further improvement. We are very pleased with progress on this front as evidenced by our year-over-year increase in gross margins, the significant reduction in our operating expenses and the substantial improvement in both our adjusted EBITDA and loss from operations.

Finally, regarding our fourth area of focus, improving our financial results. Before I turn it over to Vince to address in more detail, I just want to reinforce that 2017 was a crucial year for us to demonstrate we could execute on a financial turnaround and post significant progress our financial performance.

As we sit here at the end of the third quarter, I could not be more pleased with our year-to-date results on this front. We made major strides in improving our financial performance and we believe we are on the cusp of achieving sustained profitability and a healthy financial position.

It has been a lot of hard work and I want to thank both our customers for their support and loyalty and our employees for their dedication and perseverance in achieving the significant improvements in our results.

Overall, we're really proud of the operational progress we've made so far in 2017 and in our year-over-year performance.

Now, I will turn the call over to Vince to speak to the financial results in more detail.

Vince Estrada

Thanks, Jeff. I'll walk through the third quarter and year-to-date results, which reflect our operational commentary.

Overall, and most importantly, our results were in line with our plan. As Jeff mentioned, we were very pleased with our year-to-date execution.

Starting with revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, total revenue was $57.1 million, a decrease of about $3.9 million or 6.4% from the comparative period of 2016.

The decrease in total revenue was driven by a decrease in our Enterprise/Commercial segment that Jeff just talked about and was partially offset by the growth in our Medicare and Private Exchange segments.

This is a reflection of both the headwinds in the under 65 markets and the tailwinds in the Medicare markets.

Starting with our Enterprise/Commercial segment, our revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 decreased $8.1 million or 20.9% from the first nine months of 2016. The decrease in this segment, combined with the growth in our Medicare and Private Exchange segments, resulted in Enterprise/Commercial segment, representing 54% of our total revenue versus 64% of our total revenue in the same period last year.

The major driver of the decrease in revenue in this segment was an $8 million decrease in professional service revenue from the comparative 2016 period, due mainly to the satisfaction of contractual obligations with several clients in 2016 that did not have similar obligations in 2017 and also due to completing the scheduled recognition of deferred upfront professional service fees into revenue on several large clients in 2016.

As we noted in our previous earnings calls in Q1 and Q2 this year, we expect this year-over-year decrease to continue until new Enterprise/Commercial sales and implementations are completed and we begin to recognize deferred professional service revenue on the new clients.

As Jeff mentioned, we're seeing encouraging pipeline activity with our small group solutions and the new payvider customers that we believe will be key to growing future revenue in this segment despite the market headwinds we continue to face until the IFP market stabilizes.

On the other hand, our Medicare segment has continued seeing favorable results. Revenue in this segment grew by $3.1 million or 23.3% in the nine-month period ending September 30, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

This segment represented 29% of our total revenue for the year-to-date versus 22% in the comparative period. The year-over-year growth is due to the increased software revenue from net new clients, increased production support for several clients, and an increased revenue from our higher utilization of our Medicare solutions, including DrugCompare, our market-leading therapeutic alternatives engagement tool.

Lastly, our Private Exchange segment revenue, which represented 14% of our year-to-date revenue, grew by $1.6 million or 27% during this period over the prior-year.

This growth was driven by new client software and variable revenue increases, of which a portion was the result of the acquisition of ConnectedHealth in mid-2016.

So, as Jeff spoke to earlier, revenue reflects both near-term challenges in our Enterprise/Commercial segment facing headwinds in the under 65 market, combined with strong growth and opportunity in our Medicare and Private Exchange segments, aided by market tailwinds in market-linked solutions.

Moving on to our adjusted gross margins. Gross margins for the nine-month period ending September 30 was $22.3 million or 39% of total revenue compared to $19.1 million or 31% of total revenue for the same period last year. So, we increased our gross margins, although our overall revenue decreased.

Our adjusted gross margin was $25.6 million or 45% of total revenue for the nine months ending September 30 compared to $22.5 million or 37% of total revenue in the nine months ending September 30, 2016.

The increases in gross margin and adjusted gross margin were primarily due to our operational improvements, cost reduction initiatives and revenue mix.

Moving down the income statement to our operating expenses. Total operating expenses improved to $28.3 million in the nine-month period ending September 30 versus $34.7 million in the comparative period of 2016.

This is a decrease of $6.4 million and was due mainly to cost-cutting initiatives across the board with the R&D initiatives targeted at focusing resources on our go-forward strategic products and solutions and pruning those solutions that are not core to our growth strategy.

Lastly, on the income statement, our loss from operations decreased by $9.6 million from a loss of $15.6 million in the first nine months of 2016 to a loss of $5.9 million in 2017, a 62% improvement.

Similarly, our adjusted EBITDA improved by 90%, improving from a loss of $10 million for the first nine months of 2016 to a loss of $1 million in the first nine months of 2017.

We are very encouraged by these improvements, which reflect both the increase in our gross margins and a strategic reduction in our operating expenses.

A few final comments on the financials. Importantly, our cash used in operations and net change in cash were in line with our 2017 plan. Comparative cash used in operations reflect the improved financial performance I just reviewed, offset by expected changes in working capital due to timing and underlying operating items that were incorporated in our full-year 2017 plan.

Next, total contracted backlog at September 30, 2017 was $84.7 million compared to $82.3 million last year and $95 million at June 30, 2017. The year-over-year increase is due to the growth in sales activity from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the third quarter of 2017.

The sequential decrease from the second to third quarter of 2017 was anticipated and is due to the seasonality of both our selling season and the timing of invoicing and revenue recognized from backlog during the enrollment season.

On October 20, 2017, we announced our intention to voluntarily delist from the NASDAQ Global Market and list on the OTCQX US market. We successfully completed this transition on October 31, 2017 and are now trading on the OTCQX.

Lastly, we have initiated our 2018 financial planning process, which incorporates an assessment of our capital requirements. This assessment includes an analysis of our existing credit facilities and capital structure, along with actions necessary to position the company for long-term financial success. We anticipate completing our assessment in the fourth quarter.

That concludes my review of our financial results. I'd like to now turn the call back over to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Jeff Surges

Thanks, Vince. So, in closing, I'm really pleased with our year-to-date progress. We're excited about our prospects moving forward and remain very focused on the key tasks at hand.

To repeat, growing our respective markets and their segments, delivering market-leading solutions for our customers, implementing operational efficiencies and, lastly, continuing the significant progress we've made on our financial results.

Finally, I want to take this opportunity this year to once again thank our customers for their support and our employees for all their hard work and dedication that have made 2017 a pivotal year in our history.

Thank you for your time today.

