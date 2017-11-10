Emergent Capital's (EMGC) CEO Pat Curry on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emergent Capital Inc. (OTCQB:EMGC) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2017 4:00 PM ET

Miriam Martinez – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pat Curry – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Miriam Martinez

Thank you, Laura. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the Emergent Capital third quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me today is Pat Curry, our newly appointed CEO and Chairman of the Board. Our financial results press release for the quarter was issued after the close of the market on Thursday November 2, 2017, and is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at emergentcapital.com.

Moving forward, we intend to follow this process of releasing our Form 10-Q ahead of our earnings call. The questions submitted were addressed in today’s presentation, additionally we will be reaching out to some of you to address questions that were not covered in this call.

Before I begin, I’d like to remind everyone that during today call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, Emergent caution that these statements are not guarantees or future performance. All forward-looking statement may today reflect our current expectations only and we undertake no obligation to update any statement to reflect the events that occur after this call.

Please refer to the company’s annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q for factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Pat Curry. Pat?

Pat Curry

Thanks, Miriam and good afternoon everyone. I’d like to start the call by welcoming all of you to the third quarter conference call. And my first as CEO and Chairman of the Board. The board of directors and I are certainly pleased with the results of the quarter as well as the strategic initiatives that we are currently undertaking as a result of our recapitalization transaction.

Well, Miriam will go into greater details later in the call, the financial results for the quarter were beyond expectations even our $4.2 million net profit. For the three month period ended September 30, 2017 total income was $24.5 million compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2016. We also had 30 policy maturities with a face value of $16.5 million in this quarter, compared with two policy maturities with the face value of $4 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of approximately $12.5 million.

Our portfolio now has an average age of 83.2 years and average life expectancy of 8.5 years and a conservative 15.93% discount rate, when compared to our current peer group and the market conditions in the life settlement space. As we announced at the end of July, we completed a recapitalization of the company, including the restructure both the senior secured and convertible notes.

This resulted in a total additional capital infusion of approximately $33 million, inclusive of the Brennan private placement, which was consummated literally a few weeks later and consistence $5 million in debt and $5 million in equity. We refinanced the $30 million senior secured notes reducing our annualized interest rate from 15% to 8.5% and extended the maturity date by approximately three years to 2021, to better reflect the timing of the cash flow that we expect from the portfolio.

We completed our tender offer for our 8.5% convertible notes exchanging 98% of them – of those notes for – convertible notes with 5% interest on them and extended the maturity date by approximately 3.5 years to 2023. We also capitalized interest of approximately $2.8 million resulting in an outstanding principal increasing to $75.8 million.

Annual cash outlay for both the new senior secured notes and the new convertible notes is expected to be approximately $6.8 million, compared to the $10.5 million under the previous notes. In addition convertible note holders elected to purchase 40 million shares of common stock through our rights offering, adding an additional $8 million of fresh capital to the company, which is included in the $33 million previously mentioned.

On the legal front, our appeal with Sun Life Insurance Company will have more argument in early January 2018. The board and I are actively overseeing the legal process in order to ensure that we are deriving the most value for our dollar.

With respect to our operations, since the closing of the recapitalization transaction we have been hard at work examining the operations and past relationships of the company with a focus on reducing cost and streamlining internal processes. I’m happy to report that we’ve achieved success in expense reduction in some areas, which will be reflected in our results in subsequent quarters. We had a large reduction in staff in early August moving from 20 professionals down to 12, incurring a severance of approximately $1.0 million. The staff cuts were performs surgically and we’re comfortable that we can accomplish our specific operations and growth strategies.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Miriam, who will give you more results.

Miriam Martinez

Thanks, Pat. Last week, we filed our earnings release for quarter as Pat previously stated and we are pleased with our results for the quarter. Total income from continuing operations was $24.5 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2016. Income for the quarter was driven $24.4 million change in the fair value of our life settlements an increase of approximately $19.6 million, when compared to the same period in 2016.

Total expenses from continuing operations were $17.1 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2017, as compared to income of $13.3 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $3.8 million or 28%. Expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were impacted by a $2.5 million and $1.9 million increase and the change in the fair value and interest expense respectively, associated with increased borrowings and interest rate on the Company’s White Eagle Revolving Credit Facility and approximately $2.0 million of loss on extinguishment of debt for the 15% senior secured notes, which was repay during the quarter due to the recapitalization transaction.

Over the past couple of quarters, we have reduced our operating expenses. Operating expenses for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 was $4.1 million, as compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2016 a reduction of approximately $1.9 million or 32%.

The reduction primarily related to a decrease in legal fees of approximately $1 million and professional fees of approximately $1.5 million. These were offset by an increase in personnel costs of approximately $737,000, which is mainly the cost associated with the reduction enforced during the quarter, which was previously mentioned by Pat.

The company reported net income from continuing operations of $4.2 million or $0.03 pre diluted share for the three month period ended September 30, 2017, as compared to a net loss of $8.5 million or $0.31 per diluted share for the same period in 2016. The net income for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 included a tax expense of approximately $3.2 million.

Now turning to our life settlement portfolio performance as of September 30, 2017 we owned 611 policies with an estimated fair value of $555.2 million as compared to 621 policies with an estimated fair value of $498.4 million as December 31, 2016 an increase in estimated fair value of $56.8 million or 11%. The aggregate death benefit of our life settlements was approximately $2.9 billion.

The influence changes in the fair value, during each quarter are dependant unrealized gain from maturity, discount rate changes, as well as changes and life expectancy estimate. I will spend the next couple of minutes discussing, how these impacted the result for the current quarter.

Starting with realized gain on maturity, the realized gain is the difference between our carrying values, the relative to the face value of the policy at maturity. We had approximately $11.6 million gain on the maturity of three policies with the face amount totaling $16.5 million, the average age on these policies was 80.3 years, with an average life expectancy of 6.8.

For 2016, we experienced a $4 million gain on the maturity of two policies with face amount of $12.8 million, and the average age on these policies was 85.2 years, with an average life expectancy of 1.8 years. The realized gain demonstrates that we were carrying these policies at a far lower value than their maturity value.

Proceeds from the maturities totaling $8.2 million, were received during the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Approximately $16.2 million in policy proceeds received during the second quarter of 2017 were utilized to pay loan interest and credit facility expenses under the revolving credit facility during the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The company recorded a $30.2 million receivable, but the maturity of life settlement at September 30, 2017 relating to policy pledged under the revolving credit facility.

Looking at our discount rate changes in our assessment appropriate discount rate consideration is given to various factors influencing the rate, including risk, tolerance, market activity, credit exposure of the insurance company that issued a life insurance policy and the estimated risk premium and investor in the policy would require among other factors. But this quarter, income was positively impacted by approximately $13.5 million, as a result of the reduction in the discount rate, which was reduced to 16.39% in the second quarter of 2017 to 15.93%.

Changes in life expectancy estimate as we have experienced in previous quarters, the impact of updating life expectancy has had a decreasing effect on the value of the life settlement portfolio. Updated life expectancy decreased our income by approximately $1.4 million, compared to $2 million during the same period in 2016, a decrease of approximately $619,000.

The weighted average life expectancy calculated based on the death benefit of the insurers in the policies owned by the company at September 30, 2017, was 8.5 years, as compared to 9.2 years for the same period in 2016, and with an average age of in short be an 83.2 as compared to 82.2 during the same period in 2016.

Now turning to the revolving credit facility, the size of the facility increase in December 2016 with the purchase of the policies previously owned by the Red Falcon facility. During the quarter, our facility experienced a change in the fair value loss of approximately $1.2 million as compared to a gain of approximately $1.3 million during the same period in 2016 or an increase of approximately $2.5 million. This change in the fair value is a combination of increased borrowings, the lengthening of the life expectancies for certain insurers which is what I previously mentioned and increase in the discount rate used to value the facility relative to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, which was 18.31%.

The facility is valued at September 30, 2017, using a discount rate of 18.33%. During the quarter we borrowed approximately $21.7 million inclusive of third-party fees and premium payment compared to $20.4 million during the same period in 2016. Having said that approximately $11.6 million in policy proceeds were utilized to be pay the principal during the quarter. Interest expense in the facility was $4.6 million as compared to $2.9 million during the 2016, an increase of approximately $1.7 million, which is mainly attributed to the increase in the borrowing as well as the interest rate.

Based on the revolving credit facility the loan agreement, the LIBOR portion of the interest rate will be adjust annually once the floor has exceeded 1.5%. The applicable rate will be dependent on that rate on the last business day of preceding calendar year. At September 30, 2017, the applicable LIBOR rate was 1.69%, the increase was approximately 0.19%. The loan agreement requires that the company must maintain a cash interest coverage at least 2 to 1 at any time during the immediately preceding calendar quarter in order to participate in the waterfall distribution.

Due to the cash infusion by the recapitalization transaction as of September 30, 2017, the cash interest coverage ratio was 4 to 1. Based on our agreement with the lender, the company was allowed to participate in the waterfall distribution for the first time in October 2017. At September 30, 2017, the fair value of the debt was $316.2 million which is $6.9 million higher than the outstanding principle of $309.3 million.

Now let’s talk about that recapitalization transaction. As Pat mentioned on July 28, 2017, the company consummated a series of integrated transactions to exact the recapitalization of the company pursuant to the massive transaction agreement, which were executed during the first and second quarters of 2017. The transaction impacted the Company’s convertible notes, senior secured notes, common stock and income taxes.

I will now discuss how each of these areas was impacted by the consummation of the transaction. Looking at the convertible notes, as a result of the recapitalization transaction, the company was able to exchange 98% of its sold 8.5% convertible notes for a new 5% convertible notes. The company would be able to preserve cash of the interest capitalization by issuing interest paid in kind of approximately $2.8 million and extend the maturity date by additional 3.5 years to February 2023.

Annual interest payments were reduced by $2.4 million from $6.2 million to $3.8 million on these convertible notes. With the interest paid in kind approximately $2.8 million was capitalized and the outstanding principle was increased to approximately $75.8 million. As an inducement the conversion rate was changed from $6.59 per share of common stock to $2 per share of common stock.

In addition the holders of these notes exercise the offer to participate in a rights offering which resulted in the issuance and the sale of 40 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $8 million. Looking at the senior secured notes, the company repay all of the outstanding 15% senior secured notes and then issued 8.5% senior secured notes due 2021 in an aggregate amount of $30 million.

The company further issued in addition of $5 million of 8.5% senior secured notes resulting in a total outstanding principle of $35 million. This transaction allows the company to extend the maturity date by an additional three years. Annual interest payments were reduced by approximately $1.5 million from $4.5 million to $3 million. With respect to the issuance of the common stock as part of the recapitalization transaction the company issued and sold 75 million shares of the Company’s common stock price at a price of $0.20 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $13 million.

In addition during the quarter, further 12,500,000 million of common stock were issued and sold at a price of $0.40 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $5 million. Let’s talk about the impact on the income taxes, the recapitalization transaction resulted in an ownership change as described on the Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a result a significant amount of the Company’s cumulative U.S. net operating loss carryforwards became unavailable to offset future taxable income.

The actual impact to be finalized after our Q4 results and will be communicated in our Form 10-K filing in 2018. As part of the recapitalization transaction, the Company’s Irish subsidiary Lamington issued a promissory notes to one of its U.S. subsidiary Markley in a principle amount of $57 million. The note is treated as a special dividend for U.S. tax purposes, which matures on July 28, 2027, and there is an interest rate at an annual rate of 5%. We have estimated that the recognition of taxable dividend will result in approximately $878,000 of cash taxes for 2017.

Additionally and considering this special dividend note and prior note issued by Lamington to Markley back in 2014, it was valued at $73.8 million and at September 30, 2017, the company had the opportunity to repatriate funds of approximately $130.8 million through these promissory notes and should not result in a U.S. tax liability.

Lastly there have been questions regarding the going concern disclosures at our quarterly filings. So I would like to wrap up this session by discussing why we continue to have a going concern disclosures in our Form 10-Q filings. Our Form 10-K for the year ended December 2016 included a going concern opinion issued by the auditors. This was necessary as the company was experiencing liquidity challenges prior to 2017, the auditors were required to perform an annual going concern assessment to determine if there is substantial doubt about the entities ability to continue as a going concern during the year and audit.

This includes revealing projections one year out from the date of the audit opinion. During the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the company adapted the new accounting guidance, which requires management to perform an assessment of the substantial doubt each quarter projecting one year outs on the date of filing of its quarterly result. The company is required to continues with it’s going concern disclosure for each quarterly filing and tell the next Form 10-K is filed which is going in 2018.

Management will continue to perform a quarterly going concern assessment, however as long as the 2017 Form 10-K does not have a going concern opinion from the auditors, no specific disclosure is required, if the company is not experiencing liquidity issues based on a one year projection from the date of the Form 10-Q filing.

With that, I’ll like to turn over to Pat – the call to Pat for closing remarks. Pat?

Pat Curry

Thank you, Miriam. Okay, everybody, I know it’s time for you all to wake up. Call Miriam, I had to go through all those details with you and now I could have the fun part.

Miriam Martinez

Great.

Pat Curry

I realize that Miriam provided tremendous amount of detail in a report, but there’s obviously been a lot happening to the Emergent over the last few months. The restructuring [indiscernible] was the beginning of this new era of Emergent and we have now truly emerged. We successfully closed our recapitalization transaction on July 28. We formed a hell of a Board of Directors who are smart, active and wish to grow and diversify the company. We successfully filed our S1 in September to register all the shares on the good transaction.

You all heard me talk about the golden goose for many years to come. So all of you have already heard this. As you might have gleaned from the previous statistics given by Miriam compared to the industry figures in our peers, our life settlements portfolio known to me is our golden goose. As a very conservative life expectancies and we use it an extremely conservative discount rate to determine our fair market value. Since we all know the life expectancies are nothing more than a guess by humans and that only a higher power like God truly knows when maturities will occur.

Our job is to properly finance the operation in advance, but the human predictions are wrong. The financial restructuring was intended to do just that. In addition since the cash flows of these types of portfolios have been highly unpredictable for good reason then we must keep our costs as low as possible while being responsible and thoughtful through that process. Simply put our job is to protect the golden goose at all costs and make sure that it remains alive and intact throughout its span.

You will learn that neither Miriam nor I wants to let the grass grow under our feet. Our Board of Directors is aligned with that philosophy. We all agree that we will protect the golden goose and grow this company and we are actively evaluating growth opportunities and diversification opportunities both within and outside of the life settlements industry at this time. Our cash burn for the quarter was approximately $3.3 million compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2016. At September 30, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $35.7 million on hand.

And this is an important note our shareholders’ equity was approximately $199.5 million. So the points to all that is that we have a great opportunity and we intend to take care of our asset and we intend to grow this company and you have a great, great group of people doing that for you. So have a great day. Please do not hesitate to call myself, Miriam or Steve Scott, if you have any questions or suggestions. Thank you.

