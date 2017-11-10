Kona Grill's (KONA) CEO Berke Bakay on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Berke Bakay - President and CEO

Christi Hing - CFO and Secretary

Analysts

Chris Krueger - Lake Street Capital Markets

Berke Bakay

Thank you, Shanon. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. Restaurant sales for the third quarter increased 2.4% to $44.4 million driven by an increase in restaurant operating weeks from six restaurants opened since August 2016, partially offset by low sales associated with hurricane related closures and a 7.2% decline in same-store sales.

We estimate that excluding the impact of the hurricanes, our same-store sales would have been down 6.1%. The environment continues to be challenging with many external factors impacting our sales and operating performance. 30% of our base was impacted by the three major hurricanes that hit during the quarter, which resulted in over 100 days or 14 weeks being affected by the storms. In fact, our restaurant in Puerto Rico recently reopened that scale back ours now limited menu as a result of the power grid issues and devastation caused by hurricane Irma.

To combat the sales challenges, we have many initiatives that we’re working on to take back market share and build sales. Our new streamline menu rolled out on August 2. The menu features are scratch kitchen and sushi items on one side and our signature drinks and cocktails on the other side to put all of our offerings in one easy to read vehicle. The streamlined menus and providing a consistent high-quality guest experience which introduction of cocktails and circuit wise to complement our diverse menu offerings.

We continue to see an uptick in sushi sales which is great to see given that sushi on average has a lower food cost than items from our scratch kitchen. Also, we realized some sequential improvements during the quarter in food cost from the menu optimization as we have more buying power from increased spend on fewer items.

In addition, we took about 2.2% in price with the menu change to combat some of the inflationary pressures we’re seeing with food and labor costs and therefore have about 50 basis points in pricing in effect during the quarter.

Many of our restaurants have rolled out a weekday launch promotion featuring bento boxes. Guests have a choice of 4-person option along with our shrimp and pork fried rice and a miso soup and a tasty portion of our ultimate fudge brownie for $13.50 or $15 depending upon the location.

We designed the menu with items that we can execute consistently and timely to enable guests to get in and out of the restaurants while still having a great quality meal.

During the third quarter we also rolled out our sushi and sake promotion on Thursday nights with the goal to drive new guest trial. The offered features are recently added sake flag consisting of five sakes and any sushi for $19.50.

We have seen some positive results with both of these new offerings and we’ll continue to evaluate additional initiatives to drive guest traffic. Earlier this year, we launched our national media program, which includes specific initiatives such as building our Kona royalty base, driving new guest trial and promoting our scratch kitchen menu offerings.

The media program utilizes a mix of social media and digital to build brand awareness and highlight key elements of the Kona brand. We have seen some positive results in short term markets and we’ll continue to review and refine these campaigns to drive guest traffic and deliver a positive return on these investments. We continue to evaluate and utilize delivery programs in many of our markets to drive incremental sales. We currently have delivery available in over 20 markets, which represent approximately 85% of our restaurants. Delivery and online ordering represent a growing part of our off-premise sales.

We also continue to focus on catering and expect to see positive results in the fourth quarter with holiday parties and large party bookings. There is significant opportunity to grow these channels over time.

This week, we started the pilot of [indiscernible] guest-facing technology at our Scottsdale Quarter restaurant. We believe that the use of tablets in our busy bar and patio areas is an ideal way to facilitate guest ordering and faster table turns as guests have the ability to place an order for appetizers, drinks and desserts via the tablet.

Also, the ability to pay and leave when you’re ready will speed up the guest experience and lead to higher guest satisfaction. The use of tablets is also a way to partially mitigate the challenge in labor market. With the use of tablets, we envision largest section sizes [indiscernible] as ordering and payment can be done via the tablet instead of walking back and forth to the point of sale terminal.

Employees could then potentially make more tips, which promotes retention of our best staff. Given the labor shortages in our industry as well as widening average wage rates, the use of tablets could prove beneficial for many reasons. We continue to evaluate the underperforming restaurant as our margins are depressed by a handful of units that are dramatically impacting restaurant level cash flow and operating income. We had negotiated rent abatements for few of these restaurants to help reduce the cash burn and are working on abatements for few others. You don't see the full impact of abatement in our results as accounting rules require that rent concessions be amortized over the term of the lease.

So, while the full impact isn’t seen in the P&L immediately, the cash savings are realized and lowered rent paid. We will close restaurants if we can’t come to terms for certain locations.

Now for an update on our international franchise initiative. Our partner in Mexico opened the first Kona Grill restaurant outside of the United States in Monterrey, Mexico on August 14. Our franchise partner in the UAE is scheduled to open a restaurant in Dubai later this month, while our partner in Toronto is under construction and the restaurant is scheduled to open in December. With the opening of our restaurant at Scottsdale Quarter earlier this year and the two international openings, this gives us a total of four openings during 2017.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Christi who will take us through the financials for the third quarter. Christi?

Christi Hing

Thanks, Berke. Restaurant sales increased 2.4% to $44.4 million in the third quarter compared to $43.4 million last year. The increase was primarily driven by 6 restaurants that opened since August 2016, partially offset by 7.2% decline in same-store sales, including 110 basis point impact from hurricane related closures. Traffic was down 8.3% during the quarter.

Cost of sales increased 30 basis points during the quarter to 27.1% compared to 26.8% last year. On a sequential basis, costs improved 60 basis points from Q2 as we realized some cost savings as a result of a new menu rollout in August. We saw an uptick in produce prices during the quarter, particularly avocados, as well as an uptick in ground beef and chicken which were partially offset by savings in seafood.

Labor cost as a percentage of sales decreased 10 basis points to 36.8% during the quarter compared to 36.9% last year. We continue to focus on sales forecasting and labor scheduling and saw some improvements since the templates were put in place in September. We continue to experience wage inflation due to undersupply of workers as well as minimum weight increases implemented earlier this year that was affected about 40% of our base.

There is a high-level competition for management talent. We saw an uptick in turnover due to competitive intruding in some of our markets. So, while we did realize some savings on this line from the rightsizing of our management teams in Q2, the Q3 savings were not as large as anticipated.

Overall restaurant operating margins were 10.2% during the third quarter. We estimate that the hurricanes negatively impacted our margins by approximately 30 basis points. Our operating margins reflect the challenging sales and operating environment and the large impact that some underperforming restaurants have and dragging down overall company margins.

Our core base of restaurants still generates healthy margins, although the labor and COGS challenges and the increased use of delivery services have resulted in this year's numbers being lower than last year's. We had $38 million in debt outstanding at September 30, 2017. We received a labor for our financial covenants as of September 30. Our credit agreement was also amended subsequent to the end of the quarter to among other things implement a limitation of capital expenditures and restrict the ability to buy back stock. We are grateful for the support of our lenders as we work through these difficult times.

We are adjusting 2017 guidance to reflect industry headwinds in our current outlook. 2017 sales are projected to be $180 million, representing 6.2% year-over-year growth. This guidance doesn’t factor in any restaurant closures. With the reduction in sales, we are revising our EBITDA forecast excluding asset impairments and lease termination costs to $4.5 million.

Quarter-to-date trends are consistent with Q3. Four restaurants entered the comp base in July, including restaurants in Miami, the Las Vegas Strip, Cincinnati and Friendswood. We now have 37 of our 46 restaurants or 80% of our restaurants in the comp base, including 10 restaurants that have entered the comp base over the past 12 months. While we expect restaurants to generally build sales over time, the difficult industry environment has caused some of our restaurants to not ramp up sales as quickly as we had originally anticipated.

Capital expenses for 2017 net of tenant allowances are projected to range from $7 million to $9 million. The majority of our 2017 CapEx spend has been incurred. We expect CapEx in Q4 to be primarily for maintenance CapEx and technology initiatives designed to enhance the guest experience.

I’ll now turn the call back to Berk for some additional remarks before we get in Q&A.

Berke Bakay

Thanks, Christi. After six straight years of positive same-store sales, 2017 has been very challenging. We continue to fight and focus on the core values that have made us successful over the past 19 years. We have streamlined our management to improve execution and have seen some improvements in our food costs.

We revamped our alcohol menu with introduction of craft cocktails and sake flags to elevate our drink offerings. We are driving greater awareness of the Kona Group brands with local restaurant marketing and social media. We’ve optimized our corporate and restaurant management team infrastructure that should result in $3 million in cost savings on annualized basis. We have negotiated some rent abatements and actively seeking rent adjustments at our worst performing restaurants.

We will close certain locations if we cannot reach agreement with our landlords. We are aggressively pursuing low risk international franchise development. One franchise restaurant has been opened thus far and we expect two additional restaurants to open this year.

And finally, we have focused on deleveraging the balance sheet by using available capital to pay down debt as we’re committed to only one company restaurant next year. There's much work to be done as we navigate through these challenging times. We’re working diligently to turn the ship around and improve our sales and operating margins. Thank you for your continued support.

With that, I would like to open the call up for any questions you might have. Shannon, please open the line for questions.

Chris Krueger

Hi, just a few quick ones. You talked about your underperforming units. I know early in the year, I think you stated there are five units. Is that still a number to look at or don't you want to talk about that?

Berke Bakay

Yes, generally speaking that's the number, Chris.

Chris Krueger

Fine. Okay. All right. And then looking at your current quarter trends, I know, last year the fourth quarter were in comps turned negative by about, I think, 4% or so, now you're dealing with these hurricanes. Is that a hurricane still impacting restaurants into the fourth quarter? How should we look at the comps?

Christi Hing

Yes, Chris, as we mentioned in our prepared remarks we do have a restaurant in San Juan, Puerto Rico. That restaurant recently reopened although the mall that we operate in has limited operating hours. And there are still some challenges with the power grid and just having stable power to consistently operate. So that is somewhat impacting our comp number for Q4.

Berke Bakay

Just to Christi’s point, we’re seeing the news even today, San Juan, is experiencing a widespread power outage, which is impacting our restaurants. So, it’s been on and off been very difficult to been able to own a restaurant there.

Chris Krueger

Okay. I hope I didn’t make you repeat what you already said in the first five minutes of the call. Then two other things, you talked about minimum wage, it was about 40% of your units delve with increase to this year. Looking ahead to 2018, are there more markets that you're going deal with that, or are you simply going to anniversary that and, at least on a year-over-year basis see some stabilization?

Christi Hing

You know, I know in some of the states, they have set minimum wages based on inflationary increases. Like, I know it is in our home state of Arizona, minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1st, albeit, not as much as it went up in 2017. But some of the states do have continual increases into 2018.

Chris Krueger

Okay. Last question, anyway you stated that your sushi sales are growing over 25% of your total. I was wondering about the alcohol and the bar business, how that area has trended?

Christi Hing

Alcohol, it’s remains pretty consistent. We’re probably around the 28% tile right now. Historically we've been probably 29% to 30%. But it’s still in whole, a pretty significant part of our business.

