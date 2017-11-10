Gran Tierra Energy: South American Oil With Significant 5-Year Growth Potential

Gran Tierra Energy has significant production at the present time that it anticipates to continue growing. That growth means a strong increase in cash flow.

It is valued on its 1P reserves. However, the company has 3P reserves it's exploring, which should increase the the value of those reserves.

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, the company has made several accretive acquisitions.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) is an independent international energy company focused on exploration in Columbia. It has a market cap of almost $0.9 billion, making it a small company. However, as we will see throughout this article, Gran Tierra Energy’s strong value model, financials, and impressive asset portfolio make it a strong investment.



(Gran Tierra Energy)

Gran Tierra Energy Strong Value Model



Gran Tierra Energy is an incredibly undervalued company for the present market environment.



(Gran Tierra Energy Full-Cycle Returns - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation)

Gran Tierra Energy is focused on long-term shareholder value creation in every decision it makes. The company is focused on full-cycle returns that provide it with profits across the entire time period.

The company, at the present time, has a 5-year exploration program that it anticipates to be able to fund entirely through its cash flow. That program will allow it to aggressively grow its profits, while being able to avoid taking on additional debt for this.



At the present time, Gran Tierra Energy has an enormous portfolio with low cycle times and sustainable growth. Low cycle times mean consistent profits, and that sustainable growth will translate into growing profits and a growing valuation for shareholders. And that valuation for the company will mean great things going forward for investors.



(Gran Tierra Energy Value Growth - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation)

Looking at what Gran Tierra Energy has done since the start of the oil crash, we can see that it has made some incredibly smart decisions. Starting from the crash, the company has taken advantage of low prices to make four large accretive acquisitions - acquisitions that have provided it with impressive assets at fire sale prices.



A significant part of these acquisitions has been adding 2P / 3P reserves that will increase in value as the company uses its capital base to explore these assets. One of the major ways for value growth for Gran Tierra will be converting these 3P reserves into 1P reserves. It has significant exploration upside going forward that will allow it to drill a dozen wells a year.

As a result, from now until 2022, or five years from now, management projects the company will be able to grow its NAV per share by 3x-5x, which should increase the stock price by a similar amount. Management believes this will be achieved by converting 3P reserves to 1P reserves through exploration of Gran Tierra's large territory. The risk here, however, is that management is wrong about the oil the company owns. However, if it is correct, that means huge things for investors in the company.



Gran Tierra Energy Financials



As we saw above, Gran Tierra Energy has significant valuation potential. That combines well with its strong financial position and will enable the company to grow significantly in the future.



(Gran Tierra Energy Financials - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation)

It had 3Q 2017 production of more than 32 thousand barrels per day, up 31% from 3Q 2016. That production is estimated to grow to 40 thousand barrels per day in the next year and a half. That, combined with a forecast respectable increase in oil prices, will provide the company with almost a billion dollars a year in annual revenue.



Gran Tierra can continue growing in a low price environment, and its Acordionero asset generates an internal rate of return of 275% at current strip prices. Oil strip prices are basically the average of oil futures for the next 12 months, and the company's enormous IRR means strong profits going forward from this region. The internal rate of return is the annualized compound return rate that sets the net present value of all cash flows equal to zero. The number is hard to understand without context.

However, what's important to see is the comparison of that number to the projects of other companies. Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) massive deepwater Liza, a significant find, is estimated to have an IRR of up to 35%. That means Gran Tierra Energy's Acordionero will have an IRR almost an order of magnitude greater than that of Exxon's massive project. Going forward, Gran Tierra has a dominant land position in a significant unexplored area and plans to test 80% of its total prospective resources over the next 3 years. This will give us a much better idea of the company’s valuation.



And given what we can see for the company’s valuation based on its assets, that means massive rewards for shareholders today.



(Gran Tierra Energy Net Asset Value - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation)

Currently, Gran Tierra Energy has a share price of $2.17 per share, in line with its current 1P net asset value. As we saw above, its plan for the next few years involves turning 3P assets -> 2P assets -> 1P assets. The company assumes that these assets are fairly reliable, with significant potential, but it still has to work through the exploration process.



It is incredibly hard to get any idea of a success rate for this exploration; however, let's assume a 50% success rate for the company converting 3P assets to 1P assets. That should increase the share price to $4.68, more than doubling the company's market cap in the next few years to investors in the current time. That means great things for those who are willing to hold on to those assets. There is also a respectable safety margin here.



Gran Tierra Energy is already valued on its 1P assets. Even if none of the 3P assets balance out, it still has these 1P assets that it can convert into additional production and growth. That means even if these 3P assets don’t pan out, the company should be able to grow production and maintain its valuation. This low downside and high upside show why it is a strong investment.



(Gran Tierra Energy Debt / Cash Flow - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation)

On top of these strong financials and assets, Gran Tierra Energy has a strong financial portfolio compared to its peers. The above image shows its debt-to-cash ratio compared to peers. The company has one of the lowest debt / cash flow ratio of all of its peers, with its debt equal to its annual cash flow. That means it does not have to worry about interest expenses that are too high.



More importantly, it means the company can handle a drawn-out oil crash, showing the strength of its financial position.



Gran Tierra Energy Impressive Asset Portfolio



We’ve discussed Gran Tierra’s strong value model and financials. Now we’re going to finish up by discussing the details of the company’s impressive asset portfolio.



(Gran Tierra Energy Asset Portfolio - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation)

The core asset portfolio is centered around its Acordionero, Costayaco, and Moqueta basins that together make up an impressive 80% of the company’s production and 81% of its 2P reserves. Gran Tierra Energy has decades of production from its 2P reserves, meaning it can continue production for a long time without additional production.



It has one rig running continuously in Acordionero, with significant profit potentials and free cash flow from this region funding all of the company’s growth and exploration. That means Gran Tierra will be able to continue growth without needing to take out additional debt. As a result, the company anticipates production here growing to an astounding 16 thousand barrels per day.

In the Costayaco and Moqueta basins, it plans significant cash flow from its existing production. The company is also proving its A-limestone play, and has recently completed 3 wells and plans on creating 3 more. These wells should significantly increase its cash flow and production without coming from debt. This shows how undervalued Gran Tierra Energy is too.



Risks

The current balance sheet of Gran Tierra Energy and its profit margins at current oil prices are impressive. However, there still remain several risks to the thesis of the company being undervalued.

These two biggest risks are that oil prices remain lower for a long time and that the company's assets don't convert. Both these risks are incredibly hard to quantify. The chance of oil prices remaining lower for a longer time is significant - oil prices have already lasted much longer than anticipated. However, the prices have already finished their path of recovery, a path that will likely continue over the next several years. They can't stay low forever.

As for Gran Tierra Energy's assets not converting to production, that is difficult to quantify. However, the company has already made several large acquisitions and I trust management to continue to make smart acquisitions and converting these assets into production to earning. That remains to be seen, however, and something investors should consider.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Despite that, it has a market cap of $0.9 billion and has made some impressive acquisitions that should increase its valuation significantly in the coming years. The company plans to increase production and convert 3P reserves -> 1P reserves, which should allow its market cap to more than double.



Gran Tierra Energy has an incredibly impressive asset portfolio, and its exploration is paying for itself. It has several rigs drilling that should increase production and allow it to convert 3P -> 1P reserves. And there is minimal downside as the company is valued off of its existing 1P reserves. That means great things for Gran Tierra going forward and symbolizes why it’s such a strong investment at these times.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.