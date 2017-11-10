Centerra Acquires Aurico Metals, But Will There Be A Competing Bid?

I don't believe that Centerra is interested in keeping Aurico's royalty portfolio. It will likely be sold after the deal closes.

It was only a short stint for Aurico Metals as a public company, but it was wildly profitable from beginning to end for shareholders.

Tuesday morning, Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) announced that it was buying Aurico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF) for C$310 million, or C$1.80 per share. This is an all-cash deal and is a 38% premium to where Aurico closed at on the prior day and a 37% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price.

I'm not surprised by this acquisition. I have been discussing with subscribers of The Gold Edge how it was only a matter of time before Aurico was bought out. A few weeks ago, in an exclusive subscriber article on the company, I mentioned Centerra as a possible acquirer of Aurico because of the Kemess project:

To me, this project would be a perfect fit for Centerra. Centerra bought Mt Milligan last year, which is also a gold/copper mine and is located just south of Kemess.

Scott Perry, the CEO and Director of Centerra, was also on the Board of Directors of Aurico and was once its Chairman before he resigned from that position to take over the CEO spot at Centerra. So you can see why this deal was likely to happen.

The only question that I had was "How would this be handled by Perry given he was also on the board of Aurico?" There would be a conflict of interest given his positioning in both companies. According to the press release, Perry "recused himself from the transaction from both a Centerra and Aurico Metals perspective." He also resigned from the Board of Directors of Aurico Metals when the agreement was made.

The Benefits To Shareholders Of Both Companies

For Aurico, the company was spending quite a bit on Kemess, as all of the free cash flow from the royalty portfolio was going to advancing the project. While this was unlocking more value in Kemess, it wasn't allowing Aurico to build its royalty portfolio as aggressively as I would have liked. The company always planned to sell Kemess, which is why this transaction makes sense for it. While I believe that Aurico is still worth more than the price paid, the end result was an extremely positive one for shareholders. Especially considering it's a cash offer and taking into account the value that has been realized in ARCTF over the last few years.

I first discussed ARCTF back in May 2015 before it even went public: Buy The Aurico Gold Spin-Off. Since then, a tremendous amount of shareholder value has been created. It was only a short stint for Aurico Metals as a public company, but it was wildly profitable from beginning to end for shareholders. While I would have liked to have seen what the company could have done post-Kemess (had it just sold the project and not the entire company), I also realize the competition amongst the gold royalty/streaming companies is fierce now as more players start to copy this model. Maverix Metals (OTC:MACIF), for example, is growing its portfolio at a much faster pace. ARCTF has been a favorite junior of mine since before it even started trading, but there are always new opportunities in the junior sector.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

This deal is a perfect fit for Centerra, as this isn't about Aurico's royalty portfolio, rather it's about acquiring Kemess.

Kemess is very close to Centerra's Mount Milligan mine and there is the potential for "meaningful synergies" between these two assets. In fact, many of the employees that work at Mount Milligan used to work at Kemess (as Kemess was a past producing mine). Their familiarity with Kemess and its infrastructure makes this a harmonious tie-up. Kemess also further diversifies the company away from the Kyrgyz Republic, which lowers the overall risk profile of Centerra. This is exactly what I thought Perry would do when he became CEO. Assuming this deal closes, Centerra will have two large-scale, long-life, very low-cost gold/copper assets in Canada. One of which is producing (Mount Milligan), and the other that is compelling "as is" but still has significant upside potential (Kemess).

(Source: Aurico Metals)

While Aurico has done a good job of advancing Kemess enough to get a sale done, Centerra will now take it to the next level and advance the project[S] at a much quicker pace.

As I have discussed before, what makes Kemess so attractive is it already has C$1 billion of infrastructure in place - thanks to the past producing Kemess South mine. Also, there are two projects at Kemess which could be merged into one highly efficient operation.

Separately, Kemess Underground and Kemess East could produce around 200,000 ounces of gold per year at an average AISC of around $100 per ounce (thanks to the significant by-product copper credits). Combined, these projects could be optimized. One possibility is to just mine the higher grade areas. That would not only reduce cash costs even further, but it also would likely result in less development capital. This could be a 20+ year gold/copper mine if KUG and KE are integrated. Future studies will best determine the optimal path forward.

(Source: Aurico Metals)



(Source: Aurico Metals)

I don't believe that Centerra is interested in keeping Aurico's royalty portfolio. It will likely be sold after the deal closes, possibly down the road once more studies on integrating the two projects at Kemess are completed. Why buy the whole company then and not just Kemess? Either Aurico wanted a package deal (especially if Centerra wasn't willing to create a royalty on Kemess for Aurico to retain) or Centerra wanted the optionality (which maximizes the potential return from the portfolio should Centerra choose to sell it in the future). Aurico already owns two high-quality royalties on Young Davidson and Fosterville - in addition to several other smaller royalties. Creating a 2-3% NSR on Kemess and making that part of the package could boost the return potential on this royalty portfolio.

I'm speculating that those are the reasons it was a "company acquisition" and not an "asset acquisition," but they seem like the most logical ones.

If Centerra does sell the royalty portfolio in the future, it will likely recoup half of the money that it's spending on Aurico (especially if a Kemess royalty is part of the package).

The one negative about this for Centerra is it's going to take 3-4 years before Kemess is in production. That timetable could be bumped up a bit depending on what an integrated mine plan would look like. But the point is, the company won't see any near-term benefit and it will still likely cost at least $400 million to bring Kemess online.

There Could Be A Competing Bid

This is a savvy purchase for Centerra as it is adding several high-quality assets to its portfolio for a reasonable price, which is why I wouldn't be surprised if there was a competing bid. The acquisition is expected to close in January 2018. Between now and then there could be additional offers.

At a purchase price of just under US$250 million, this is within reach of many companies in the sector. Aurico also brings about US$21 million of cash and marketable securities to the table, along with about US$6 million of restricted cash - which lowers the implied purchase price when backing out this cash.

Aurico already had several interested parties after it went public, but Alamos (and some poison pills) effectively stopped any potential hostile takeover in its tracks.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR) was reportedly one of the companies interested in Aurico a few years ago. Osisko is in high growth mode as it is just coming off a C$1.125-billion acquisition of Orion Mine Finance's royalty portfolio. At a market cap of US$2 billion, the company could easily enter the fray.

The deal with Centerra includes a C$12 million termination fee payable to Centerra under certain "customary circumstances." That's not enough of a deterrent.

There is a ROFR on the Fosterville royalty, but it appears that it's not triggered in a deal like this as the transaction is at the "top company level."

Aurico's royalty portfolio is extremely appealing to larger players, especially the Young Davidson 1.5% NSR and Fosterville 2% NSR. Kirkland Lake Gold (OTC:KL) believes it can increase production at Fosterville to 400,000 ounces of gold per year. This would likely mean Aurico's annual royalty revenue would increase to over US$15 million. Young Davidson is now almost fully ramped up and that mine has 20 years left in it.

(Source: Aurico Metals)

The current NAV of the royalty portfolio is US$104 million, and that doesn't include the additional upside in Fosterville.



(Source: Aurico Metals)

Given the C$1 billion in infrastructure at Kemess, there is still plenty of room for a competing bid to come in and still not overpay for these assets.

This isn't limited to just royalty companies, as other producers could enter the mix. The only issue for any other interested party would be it would likely need to make a cash offer as well.

Since this is a cash deal for Aurico - and I don't have to worry about this premium evaporating - I plan to just hold my shares and see how this plays out. At least until the HUI perks up a bit. My thought process is "why sell ARCTF when there might be another bid and the rest of the sector is still under pressure?" At worst, ARCTF is dead money for the next two months and these taxable gains are booked in 2018.

