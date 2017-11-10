Aqua Metals' (AQMS) CEO Steve Clarke on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Greg Falesnik - MD of MZ North America

Steve Clarke - Chairman and CEO

Mark Weinswig - CFO

Analysts

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Bhakti Pavani - Euro Pacific Capital

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Greg Falesnik

Thank you, Operator. Welcome everyone to Aqua Metals third quarter 2017 earnings call. Earlier this afternoon, Aqua Metals released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The release is available on the Investor section of the company's website at www.aquametals.com.

Aqua Metals Chairman and CEO Steve Clarke is your host today and he will introduce the rest of the team joining him on this call.

So with that I'll turn the call over to you Steve.

Steve Clarke

Thank you, Greg. Joining me today on our call is our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Weinswig. So I would like to start by welcoming Mark to his first earnings call with Aqua Metals. We’re excited to have him on board as we begin to expand our business.

Let me start with, they accepted wisdom we faced with electrochemical recycling of lead acid batteries have been proven not to work and that the lead acid industry was waning. There was also doubt that we would be able to get our permit and/or that we would get any patents.

Journeys short four years we have developed the technology, attracted strategic partners and built the world's first AquaRefining facility. We prevailed on permits and we prevailed on patents. And the lead industry battery industry continues to show robust growth with expectations of sales will reach $85 billion by 2025.

That said, we significantly behind schedule full ramping production and expect this to continue into 2018. However, and this for me is a critical point every individual price step has now been taken out of the laboratory and operated at scale at our first facility in Nevada. There is more to do and I’ll expand on this later but first I want to put where we are into context.

Where you can found this company, when I wrote checks for my saving accounts to getting started I had a simple vision, it was for the lead acid battery industry to continue to grow it would need a better way to recycle it products and to produce higher purity lead then is possible with smelting alone. That's why we set out to develop and commercialize the technology we call AquaRefining.

To really make a difference, we always expected that a major part of our business would be the supply of AquaRefining equipment and services to third-parties. In other words our mission was and is to supply the tools that could be enable the lead industry to make a better product with less waste and with more environmental impact.

To derisk, we believe that we would need t build our production capacity to a much higher level of scale and when we're thinking 4 to 800 tons a day before the supply to third-parties would be feasible. We were wrong but in a good way.

What we missed is that third parties interested in AquaRefining only we have greatest ingot lines and in some cases desulfurization. Once we have opened discussions with this, don’t appear to be particularly interested in how profitable TRIC is today or how well are breakage separate components.

The primary focus on can we break lead, can they add AquaRefining to their existing smelter based operations and how easy is it to permit. One of the place to be driving them is how to increase their production of high quality lead without the challenges, cost and inefficiencies associated with smelting and refining. Outside of the AquaRefining process much of what we do with TRIC is not relevant to their decision to add our patented technology to their operations.

As you may recall, earlier this year we secured a strategic relationship with the world’s largest battery companies JCI. This relationship contemplates the four fold and phase rollout of AquaRefining across their late supply chain over time.

In our quarter and earnings call, I mentioned that the potential scope of this opportunity was so large that we needed to reconsider our priorities. One key challenge was how to accelerate a number of future developments and improvements in our process and equipment. We as you would have expected our team is highly qualified scientist and engineers to develop and debug the operation of AquaRefining at our facility at TRIC.

We don’t expect third-parties who want to use our process to have such resources. So we’re putting the effort to accelerate our development. We believe that now our current price as we start better suited to operation by third-parties, this has taken time but we believe it’s important for the future of the company to get this right.

As we announced in September we and JCI sent notifications to each other indicating that we were ready to proceed with the first retrofit of a JCI facility. We expect that Aqua Metals role will be to provide the engineering and the supporting equipment, as well as the AquaRefining modules. Our joint objective is to use the first retrofit of AquaRefining to develop a blueprint for future retrofits and has the basis for licensing.

So I talked about how we plan to accelerate what we called our licensing business. However I need to point out that we continue to plan for the expansion of our own production capacity and as part of our planning we’ve started to pursue potential strategic partners that would support the expansion of our own production capacity and potentially the rollout of equipment to third-parties, the role to discussing the details in future call as we progress.

Now I want to focus on our Reno facility to walk through each of the different process steps and provide an update on the status of each. As we discussed before, our first process includes five steps. Our first step is our battery breaker material separation system.

Previously we reported difficulties and delays associated with this first step. So pleased to know that we have achieved very significant improvements in the liability and throughput over the past few months and the battery breaker is now running consistently seven days a week.

The next step in our process is desulphurization and digestion this is where we have implemented our proprietary electrolyte production process. We believe that it is within desulphurization and digestion that will solve the critical challenges that many of us could not overcome in attempting to develop and commercialize electrochemical based lead acid batteries recycling.

Plating lead out from an electrolyte is not particularly difficult producing the electrolyte from the components of the lead acid battery is where the challenge lies. Producing a useful electrolyte from a mild biodegradable organic acid took a real technology breakthrough.

We believe that our choice of electrolyte and our electrolyte production technology is a key factor in our highly expectations for AquaRefining lead. We chose to derisk our first facility by using a classic equipment for desulphurization that is standard in the lead industry. However we believe that there is significant opportunity to improve reaction rates, yield and recycle streams by employing more advanced equipment developed in other industries.

The third step is AquaRefining. Again we never consider plating lead from an electrolyte to be a particular challenge. This process is well known as for example the electrolyte industry plate lead routinely.

However, one key factor in our approach to this is that lead requires very little energy to plate I am showing a chart right now comparing the kilo hours per ton of lead plated and what you can see is that lead requires far less energy than other metals to plate far less energy to metals who are routinely produced electrowining. And this feature provides the basis for a comparing advantage of the smelting in energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

There are multiple ways and multiple equipment choices available to plate lead. We could have used a conventional electrolyzer as target we currently use in the electrowining industry. I wish we could. These common and essentially available to order.

However our vision is to be able to supply module equipment suitable for operation by third-parties we don’t typically have the electrowining expertise. For these and other reasons we chose to develop a new class of industry scale electrolyzer. Reno has the potential to work with an exceptionally broad range of electrolyte compositions and one that continually harvest the lead as it is produced.

To do this we focused on a rotating disc electrolyzer the equipment that is commonly used in electrochemical research part of that technological breakthrough is to figure out how to scale equipment which is conventionally just two inches in diameter and lives in laboratory our fact 400 times and then they keep modeling. We made this breakthrough in 2014 while patent improved at full scale in December 2014 and this year we received our first patents protecting this important IP.

I previously stated that we expect to have all 16 modules assembled and operational by the end of 2017 well today all 16 modules have been delivered are onsite and in place. Eight of those are full assembled which you can see the photograph is the first line of eight full assembled modules three of them are being used the final eight modules are in place and will be going final assembling. Limited production of AquaRefining lead is underway and expected to continue with initial quantities produced 2017 and ramp work continuing till 2018.

Clearly the four operating modules are being used to achieve the following. The first where we saw accelerate updates aimed at providing a level of diverseness suitable for operating like third-parties with non specialist operators. The second purpose is to mark our operating parameters and performance over the full range of operation conditions the objective is to achieve the highest level of operational flexibility. We believe those factors are coming to success conclusion after which we will apply the control parameters across all 16 modules.

One of the key challenges we face is that the lead we produce from batteries that we broke at TRIC appear to be stickier than the lead which we previously produced when I say stickier I mean the plated was easily removed from the rotating disc but it slide most slowly than the exit shoot and in some cases needed manual assistance one option to continue to use manual assistance and that would have been perfectly okay.

However, we expect the potential licensees would want a high level of simplicity for that reason we invested resources to develop methods of eliminating the slow moving lead. I am now pleased to say that we’ve developed multiple solutions and in our in final stages of selecting the option we apply to all 16 modules.

The fifth and final stage of production is that processing AquaRefining lead and the metallic lead recovering from batteries through an ingot production line. As we melted previously we have successfully produced our first ingots currently we have two lead box operational with four additional box being installed all six will feed a partially automated ingot casting and stocking line. We don’t expect to immediately begin selling AquaRefining lead ingots we expect to proceed stepwise the first step is to increase the production of lead ingots containing mostly good lead with some AquaRefined these will be sold as lead bullion and it’s important to know that lead bullion does not typically need to be certified by buyer.

The next step will be to produce and sell ingots of lead alloying these will consist those of lead alloying and AquaRefined lead with alloying metals added to meet the specifications required by customers.

The last step will be produce and selling bits of AquaRefined lead which is where we expect to achieve the highest value our goal is to become approved supply to JCI as well as others through the industry. The case of thing to note is that each step in our process works we can process used batteries and manufacture lead more specifically we can take battery taste convert it into high quality electrolyte and then plate lead on it we believe that we are the first to achieve this and meaningful scale.

Clearly the next step is doing it at a faster rate so where we are today is isochronizing our individual production processes getting this right is critical to maximizing the efficiency optimizing work in procedures and minimizing waste. We expect there to be hurdles this is common for every first of kind facility.

Clearly we are in significant pressure to ramp up production at the same time we know that there pitfalls in watching the deliberate testing and adjustments that we’re at the half commissioning get the balance right between these completely pressure is a difficult part. That said we believe our technical and operations teams have the skills and leadership to be successful in this and I should that our partners have been extremely supportive as we work to scale operations.

Moving now to intellectual property where we had some significant successes. Currently five key patents have been allowed in the U.S. Canada, Korea, Japan and Australia we believe that our strategy of using Korea as the lead examine authority as proved effective. We passed vigorous examination of novelty and prior art with all substantive claims intact. On this basis we believe that we building significant and comprehensive IP protection.

As we discussed previously the company has made filings for more than 20 patents organized into several families covering matter, devices and processes in up to 20 different regions. We now have five allowed the importance of our technology continues to be recognized.

This year we won our second consecutive Platts Metal Award recognition by the leaders in a metal industry is an exceptional achievement for company that is just four years old. We also won Popular Science Best of What's New Award in the engineering category and we named a global award’s finalist in the innovative product category by the U.K. institute of Chemical Engineers.

We particularly proud of the fact that we were nominated for review awards in both the metals and chemical engineering industries we believe this really shows the innovative nature of what we’re doing.

So before going further, I’d like to return the call to our CFO, Mark Weinswig who will walk through the third quarter financials before turning back to me to provide guidance for the first quarter and closing remarks.

Mark Weinswig

Thank you, Steve.

In the third quarter of 2017 we recognized revenues of $0.6 million compared to $0.6 million of revenue in the second quarter. This was the second consecutive quarter the company had generated revenue. The revenue consisted primarily of plastics and lead compound for the three months ended September 30, 2017 we had an operating loss of $5.8 million the third quarter loss was primarily driven by low production at our TRIC facility and ramp up costs.

In addition we continued to invest in technology developments and process improvements. Net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was $6.2 million or $0.28 per share we had over $17.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, in the third quarter net cash used was 4.5 million and included significant payments for capital expenditures which were approximately $1.1 million.

For the fourth quarter we expect to see similar levels of cash outflows from operations in addition we expect our CapEx to be in range of $2 million to $3 million. As we have discussed before as we expand our business we will need additional capital. As we increase production in 2018 we believe that our operating results will improve as we ramp up production of our AquaRefining modules and begin selling high purity lead.

With that I will now turn the call back to Steve to discuss the revenue outlook for Q4.

Steve Clarke

Thank you, Mark.

Now looking at the fourth quarter we expect our revenues to be in the range of $1.2 million to $1.8 million. Sales will continue to include metallic lead, lead compounds and Nicobond plastic. This will be the first quarter that we expect to shift lead ingots. These will include some of amount of lead produced from our AquaRefinery.

Before we move on to the Q&A portion of the call, I’d like to leave with you some thoughts. Overall we made tremendous progress and excited about what we can accomplish in the future. We have also learnt some important lessons. One of things that runs through my earlier comments and in many ways it's an important lesson is that we are far more like a chemical and chemical equipment company than a traditional smelter.

We took some time to this important decision to become apparent and it took time to adjust the management team and the core skill sets to which we are happy. With these and other changes, I believe that we have now made an important transition and I am proud of the team that we have in place .I am confident in our ability to ramp up production at TRIC and to continue to expand our batteries cycle operations in line with this scale and opportunity that we secured.

Another important thing is that we’re transitioning to the supply for the equipment and services to third-parties. We've made an exceptional start with our agreement with JCI. So as partner of scale and credibility as I launch customer is far beyond our expectations. To be able to fully realize the potential of that relationship, we believe that there is scope for additional strategic partners to help provide equipment and services.

With those thoughts, we thank you for your interest in Aqua Metals and in joining today’s call. We are now ready to take questions. Operator?

Colin Rusch

I just wanted to make sure that I heard this right, so the part of the revenue guidance for the fourth quarter includes AquaRefined lead that would be coming out of the whole process is that correct?

Steve Clarke

That’s correct.

Colin Rusch

And then you indicated that you would be…

Steve Clarke

Let me just - I need to clarify that we’re not going to be selling it as ingots solely consist of AquaRefined lead, we are going to start by selling ingots of [indiscernible] but will include AquaRefined lead.

Colin Rusch

That’s good enough as long as it’s going to the whole process, I think that was at stack and was concerned for investors around commercial production. So I think that’s a benchmark we wanted to understand. And then the comments around additional capital needing to scale business obviously that could be in the form of financing for additional facilities that is pivot towards the less fitting model, I guess how do you think about puts and takes of ramping up capacity, moving those licensees and model sale agreements down the road and in terms of the strategic and kind of full libration of the technology and what are the puts and takes and when can we see some more concrete decisions around those things coming out in the public markets?

Steve Clarke

I’ll take the last point first it’s very difficult for us to provide some of the level of detail that you and all of our investor want around where exactly how with JCI what’s going to be the first facility, how big it’s going to be and how many more we’re going to do quite honestly we’re not going to be able provide the level of granularity that people want because we're talking about highly commercially sensitive matters that need to Reno or JCI particularly want all of our competitors to know about.

What I can say is we are thrilled with the relationship we have with JCI and we are somewhat overwhelmed by the scale and scope of what we could do in rolling out and providing equipment to them that protest is started, it will include engineering and other services as well as providing just AquaRefining modules and I can’t really say too much about that but in terms of providing capital to the company it certainly has another dimension.

Colin Rusch

And then the last one is just around necessary staffing for the initiatives that you have - do you have enough folks on the team at this point or are we are going to see some of the OpEx spend growing as regards to the balance of next year are we going to see that happening fairly soon how should we think about that?

Steve Clarke

Actually yes, so the first part is the equipment supply is must essentially we’ll use the same people how to develop and build the equipment for TRIC. So we went up early part of the reason our expenses are high because when we took the decision to bring onboard and build an exceptional team and of engineers that could support the business going forward. I really like to pretend that we find everybody will have a need, I don’t think we are even close but we certainly got sufficient staff on board now to continue the ramp of TRIC and simultaneously slow the opportunity that we have in equipment supply.

Bhakti Pavani

Quickly on some of the details of the current operations, could you maybe provide some additional color on as to how many tons per day are you guys currently running through the battery breaking system and through the entire process?

Steve Clarke

No, this time we provided all the color that we’re willing to provide at this point.

Bhakti Pavani

With regards to modification or the changes to the existing equipment I know you guys have been working through a lot of issues with the battery breaking system which are behind you, at this point what do you anticipate or what process or what stage do you think will require modification when it comes to production of lead ingots bullions?

Steve Clarke

Actually the issues that we faced and resolved with the battery breaking work quite unexpected but we've got that behind us and we consider that a bit of a surprise but a serious win. We are now pretty pleased with where we are in meeting the projections we made of having all of the equipment onsite and ramping of the 16 modules that we’ve got I think the simple way to put it is we're solving problems faster than we are finding them and that’s an important inflection point to get through.

Bhakti Pavani

Just a follow up to that, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that four AquaRefined modules are currently being used. Just kind of wondering what kind of utilization rate is with regards to those four modules I mean are they being operated 24/7 or are you still running in batches how is it going?

Steve Clarke

We’re not providing individual tonnage per day utilization rates so any of that data what we’re saying is that we've got 16 onsite, we've got 8 fully assembled, we achieve that. We put four inside and assembled them in less than a month it was tremendous effort I am confident we will have all 16 assembled by the end of year.

The work to resolve the issues around sticky lead has gone through. We're just gone long way of resolving, we got three different ways so we’ve now done a surplus of technologies to deploy none of them are particularly difficult, there is no major redesigns they relatively minor adjustments and we’re confident in working plant and I am proud of team efforts.

Amit Dayal

Steve just a question in regards to the sort of evolution from lead bullion to AquaRefined lead, why are these steps of necessary and how much time do you think it will take to go from lead bullion to full AquaRefined lead?

Steve Clarke

It's pretty standard starting at any metals business whether it’s lead or copper or anything else to start off with the high volume always create first just to get everything working and then to increase sequentially or move sequentially into alloys and then higher purity grades we’re doing nothing particularly unusual in that regard and the reason everybody does it and we have reason we do it is the fastest way of generating revenue with the lowest risk so it makes total sense to start with bullion and then move last to AquaRefined lead we’re not providing guidance on time scale as we expect for that to take.

Amit Dayal

Are you making any margins on the 1.2 million to 1.8 million of guidance you’re giving for the fourth quarter?

Mark Weinswig

As we ramp up capacity we do expect our gross margins and our margins to improve but we’re still in the early stages of production and as we ramp up in 2018 we do expect our margins will continue to increase with the ramp up in overall operations and with the increased production of AquaRefined lead which we expect will have higher margins for the organization.

Amit Dayal

And in regards to JCI how is the progress you guys are making in terms of perfecting the parameters et cetera, meeting their expectations we’re they expecting you to have a model ready by this time or are they showing some flexibility and patience et cetera as you perfect things on your side before you move on to the next steps with them?

Steve Clarke

We’re not going provide specifics but I can give you anecdote, just a few short weeks ago we had the facility standing next to an early prototype of message for removing or dealing with the sticky lead with the very senior delegation from JCI who were very pleased with what we’re doing and have been very complimentary in what we had achieved and we are thrilled to have them as partners I really can’t say much more than that.

Steve Clarke

Okay, thank you everybody for joining us today. We look forward to updating on our progress as we work to start operations at the world's first Clean Lead Recycling facility. Thank you very much.

