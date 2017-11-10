Microsemi's (MSCC) CEO James Peterson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Microsemi Corp (NASDAQ:MSCC)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017, 16:45 ET

Executives

Terri Donnelly - IR

James Peterson - Chairman and CEO

John Hohener - CFO, EVP, Treasurer and Secretary

Paul Pickle - President and COO

Steven Litchfield - Chief Strategy Officer and EVP

Analysts

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank AG

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs Group

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Kulin Patel - BMO Capital Markets

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group

Mitchell Steves - RBC Capital Markets

Terri Donnelly

Good afternoon, and welcome to Microsemi's Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and for Fiscal Year 2017. I am Terri Donnelly, coordinator of this call. In a few moments, you will hear from and have an opportunity to ask questions of Jim Peterson, our Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Paul Pickle, our President and Chief Operating Officer; John Hohener, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Steven Litchfield, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

A recording of this conference call will be available on the Microsemi website under the Investor section. Our website is located at www.microsemi.com.

Microsemi issues guidance in the form of a limited business outlook on our expectations for the next quarter. This business outlook reflects our current expectations and is continually subject to reassessment due to changing market conditions and other factors.

Therefore, it must be considered only as management's present opinion. Actual results may be materially different. However, management undertakes no obligations to update these or any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If an update to our business outlook is provided, the information will be in the form of a news release. We wish to caution you that all of our statements, except the company's past financial results, are just our current opinions, predictions and expectations. Actual future events or results may differ materially. For a review of risk factors, please refer to Microsemi's report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2016, and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2017.

James Peterson

Okay. Thanks, Terri. Hey, I'd like to start off with some key takeaways for today. And then I'll hand it over to John to discuss the financial details. First, we're executing on cash flow and leverage targets. This quarter, Microsemi delivered our 2 very important targets, established 2 years ago when we acquired PMC-Sierra. Annual free cash flow in excess of $400 million and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of below 3. Cash flows for the year totaled $420 million, up 86% from $226 million in FY '16. And we use this cash to delever while we're growing earning such that our gross leverage ratio now stands at 2.90. Growing cash flow when you're leveraging remain among our most important objectives.

Second, we're delivering in our profitability. Year-over-year gross margins grew 180 basis points and came in 40 basis points above the high-end of guidance this quarter, totaling 64.4%. Record non-GAAP operating margin of 33.7 improved 140 basis point sequentially and 270 basis points from a year ago as we continue to drive towards our 35% target.

So takeaway, we're confident in our 2018 growth drivers. We expect solid revenue growth in fiscal 2018, led by data center, aerospace and defense with the continuing contribution from industrial end markets.

Lastly, this call is our Q4 fiscal year 2017 earnings call, and we will not address the recent news of our intention to acquire Vector International as it hasn't closed. Any forecasted information only reflects our business as of today's date. With that, I'm going to turn the floor to John to discuss the financial results.

John Hohener

Thank you, Jim. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we reported record net sales of $475.3 million, up 5.6% from the $450.1 million we reported in the fourth quarter of 2016, and up 3.7% from the $458.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2017. Net sales for the fiscal year of 2017 were a record $1.81 billion, up 9.5% from the $1.65 billion recorded in fiscal year 2016.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded GAAP gross margins of 64%, up 140 basis points from the 62.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and up 10 basis points from the 63.9% in the third quarter of 2017. GAAP gross margin is inclusive of the effect of noncash purchase accounting charges. We achieved a record non-GAAP gross margin of 64.4%, up 180 basis points from the 62.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016, and up 50 basis points from the 63.9% in the third quarter of 2017. Gross margin benefited from increased sales along with an improved profitability mix, including space level FPGAs utilized in satellites and launch vehicles. Based on projections of our revenue mix next quarter, we expect our non-GAAP gross margins to be between 63.6% to 64.8%.

GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 was a record 15.9%, up 170 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2016 and up 60 basis points sequentially. Included in GAAP operating results were amortization of intangible assets of $50.1 million and stock-based compensation of $28.4 million. Our stock comp expense is typically higher in our fourth fiscal quarter as more of our performance-based masers are realized. We forecast dotcom to be approximately $24.5 million next quarter. We also recorded an income tax benefit of $48.7 million in the fourth quarter, primarily due to the release of valuation allowance, driven by improved profitability of businesses acquired in the last few years and deferred income tax rate changes related to these businesses.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $102 million or $0.87 per diluted share, up 152% from the fourth quarter of 2016 and up 649% sequentially from the third quarter.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense was $58.9 million or 12.4% of sales compared to $58.8 million or 13.1% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $59.7 million or 13% of sales for the third quarter of 2017. We expect in the first quarter of 2018 that SG&A will decrease between $1.8 million and $2.6 million. Non-GAAP research and development expense was $87.3 million or 18.4% of sales compared to $83.5 million or 18.5% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $85.1 million or 18.6% of sales for the third quarter of 2017. We expect R&D expense for the fourth quarter to increase between $2 million and $2.6 million as we invest in our next-generation-focused product offering, including our flash storage family of products.

Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2017 were both records at $160 million and 33.7%, respectively. This compares to operating income and margin of $139.5 million or 31% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $147.9 million or 32.3% for the third quarter of 2017. Our non-GAAP operating margin has improved 270 basis points in our year-over-year fourth quarter results, and 140 basis points sequentially. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded $21.4 million in non-GAAP interest and other expense, and expect non-GAAP interest and other expense in the first quarter of 2018 of between $19.5 million and $21 million.

Debt markets remain favorable, and we continue to explore refinancing opportunities. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate was 7.5%, and we expect Q1 of 2018 to remain the same. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we achieved record non-GAAP net income of $128.2 million and a record non-GAAP EPS of $1.09. Our diluted share count for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 117.7 million, and we expect share count of 118.5 million for the first quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization expense was $62.9 million for the fourth quarter, and we expect this figure to decrease approximately $8 million in the first quarter of 2018 due to intangible assets that have reached their amortizable lives.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter was a record $171.9 million or 36.2% of revenue. EBITDA increased $21.9 million or 14.6% for $150 million reported in the prior year fourth quarter and increased $12.6 million or 7.9% from the $159.3 million reported in the third quarter of 2017.

At the end of the fourth quarter, accounts receivables were $267.9 million with DSO of 49 days. Inventories were $239.1 million with days of inventory at 127 days.

Capital spending was $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $14.6 million in the prior year fourth quarter and $10.6 million in the third quarter. The capital spending increase is in support of our next generation products and continued integration efforts. We are forecasting our FY '18 capital spending to be approximately $80 million. We generated record operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of $156.9 million, increasing $27.1 million from the $129.8 million reported in our prior year fourth quarter and increasing $38.2 million from $118.7 million reported in our third quarter. Free cash flow was also a record at $139.3 million for the quarter, increasing $24.1 million compared to $115.2 million in our prior year fourth quarter and increasing $31.2 million from $108.1 million we reported in the third quarter.

For fiscal year 2017, we reported free cash flow of $420 million, exceeding our stated goal of $400 million. This was an increase of $194.2 million or 86% over that $225.8 million from fiscal year 2016. Our free cash flow conversion rate was 29.3% for the fourth quarter and 23.2% for the fiscal year. This compares to 25.6% for the fourth quarter of 2016, and 13.6% for the fiscal year 2016.

Following principal repayments for the quarter of $165.2 million, we ended the fourth quarter with a debt balance of $1.83 billion at a blended interest rate of 4.18%. We surpassed our stated goal of 3.0 leverage, ending the quarter with a leverage ratio of 2.9 gross and 2.7 on a net debt basis.

Our best estimate of the end market percentage breakout of net sales for the fourth quarter was approximately: Aerospace and defense, 28%; communications, 33%; data center, 23%; and industrial, 16%. Now for our business outlook. Microsemi currently expects net sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 of between $448 million and $472 million, and expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of between $0.95 and $1.07. With that, I will turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Pickle

Thank you, John. Communications revenues in Q4 came in at $157 million, accounting for 33% of revenues, flat sequentially and down 7% year-over-year. As discussed previously, ongoing softness in China and I were to mitigations and market in 2017. But the year was not without highlights. It was a record year for our process and products, which performed well in China and in North America as a function of our dominant market share in ramping 100-gig Metro applications.

Our timing and synchronization products also grew nicely during the year, fueled by market share gains and ramping revenues from our silica and products. We expect crop management revenues to grow at a double-digit rate in 2018 and for the next several years, driven by multiple strengths and customer engagements. Looking forward, we forecast a typical seasonal impact in Q1 of 2018. And beyond that, we expect our communication end markets have bottomed. More to the point, we anticipate growth in 2018 for our communications end markets, with resumption from China increased North America contributions as well as emerging 100 gig Metro bill in India. Aerospace and defense was 28% of revenue, up 19% sequentially and a 17% year-over-year totaling $136 million.

Business was strong across the board and has been the case, all year, satellite was the leader. We posted record results in the September quarter and for all of fiscal 2017 in our satellite and markets. The visibility in 2018 suggests continued strength. Satellite results are benefiting from a strong cycle and are augmented by the continuing ramp of new payload targeted radiation-tolerance devices, which has expanded our SAM. Commercial air and maintenance a steady contributor on engagement with market majors next generation aircraft continues to improve. And we expect continued growth with deliveries of more electronically advanced aircraft.

Turning to defense. Strong results reflected a typical September quarter for U.S. markets. Record strengthened foreign military sales and improving customer outlooks in anticipation of a strengthening U.S. defense spend in 2018 and beyond. Industrial was 16% of revenue, up 1% sequentially and 6% year-over-year. Our industrial end market gained momentum during the quarter in the phase of a negative impact to medical contribution to a planned customer product transition. Despite this transition, we see growth in our medical products for 2018.

Semiconductor capital equipment remains strong, and we have improved visibility going forward. We have also seen a reemergence of demand for electrical vehicle applications. But the strongest year-over-year results came from our atomic clock solutions. Demand for scientific and measurement applications, coupled with increased production capacity, better yields and higher ASPs, drove significant improvement in the revenue profitability of our timing business in the September quarter.

We expect this trend to continue into fiscal '18 and industrial market demand continues to grow amidst growing concerns over GPS vulnerability and the requirements for security and timing solutions. Data center totaled 23% of revenues or $109 million. After strong product launches last quarter, total data center revenues declined 4% sequentially as expected, but were up 14% year-over-year reflected a phenomenal growth of our performance storage solutions as well as ramping officer-driven designs and the enterprise market. Given our market share gains, we expect significant growth in 2018. And over the next 3 years, as fluid processor platforms ramp the marketplace. As we probably transition rolled out 2018, we currently expect less than normal seasonal strength in the December quarter.

Performance storage solutions, including NVMe, grew 230% year-over-year in 2017, largely driven by our Flashtec controller momentum, which continues to build. Our Switchtec PCI storage switches are expected to contribute in a more material faction in 2018 as a move from prototype orders the volume production, benefiting from excellent customer design traction, especially in NVMe the base, JBoss and MD&A over fabric applications. With that, I thank you for your interest in support. We'll now take questions from our analysts. [Operator Instructions].

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Eric Rasmussen, Stifel.

Erik Rasmussen

Maybe just first question. You mentioned on the communications business, you're still seeing ongoing China softness but strong OTM contribution. Can you just kind of lay out what you're seeing in the fourth quarter? And kind of how some of those conversations are going and give you confidence that will start to see a pickup in that business? And then I have a follow-up.

James Peterson

Essentially, the word [indiscernible] was steady, we're seeing strong steady build out in the North America component in the business. China, let's try to find something a glimmer. The 10 share [ph] allocations have begun within China. I think Microsemi, like others, we have been at liquid state bouncing along the bottom However, we're optimistic of a recovery in 2018 in the communications field.

Erik Rasmussen

Okay. And if I can just a follow up. Maybe for John. Gross margins continue to outperform especially in relation to your target model. How should we think about gross margins going forward in relation to what your model is and where you ended up in fiscal '17?

John Hohener

Sure. As you see in the guide, you got a nowhere to expected in our next quarter out. There is some seasonality to mix. And therefore, that does affect our gross margin. And as we talk about and actually in our kind of formal guidance, 60-plus, we don't want to limit top-end growth. So we're not going to forecast higher gross margin in terms of targets other than we're not going moves side word. Morgan stayed in the range that we're at now. We don't expect it to go down materially.

James Peterson

However, John Doe to mention that we were 50 basis points above the high end of our guide us quarter. But this is the last quarter.

Your next question comes from the line of Ross Seymore, Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymore

Just wanted to dive a little bit into the data center side of things. I'm just a little surprise that, that fell sequentially, especially given the Purley side of things. So I just wanted to get a little color on a fourth quarter what was going on under the commerce there and a little clarification, Paul, what you said about the seasonality of that business for the first quarter please. And that I have a follow-up.

Paul Pickle

Sure. I don't know that this is a surprise in the September quarter that we had. Really strong revenues year-over-year numbers are really quite good. So despite the 4% down for the quarter, you're still up 14% year-over-year. So in our experience with every launch, you see a surge. There's combination of both the previous gen and the newer generation products. Those coupled together, you see a build-up, which we saw in the June quarter. September came in a little bit lighter. And I think what you're seeing a combination of that effect plus that typical seasonality in December. But if we look at it, still year-over-year, we're doing some really nice growth numbers and if you look at the design and penetration and effect of Switchtec has contributed this past year but will be going forward as our new PCIe switches. We're looking at a nice growth number next year.

Ross Seymore

That was helpful. And the follow-up side is one on cash uses. You guys did a great job of delivering below your target now. Any sort of updating where you want to bring that leverage ratio and how you're allocating cash. In the past quarters, your talk about putting in a bigger buyback. But then you just did an acquisition. So how should investors think about the usage of cash going forward into '18, please?

James Peterson

John?

John Hohener

Yes. Certainly, as he said in the past, there are basically 3 primary reasons forecast. Delevering acquisitions, which we just talked about, and then we just introduced a buy back. We'll see us active in a market buy them in our next December quarter. And certainly, with other cash flow, we'll be looking to address the $130 million as it relates to the acquisition. So those will be the 2 primary purposes for cash in the short-term.

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Delaney, Goldman Sachs.

Mark Delaney

First question is on the aerospace and defense business, which was very nicely this quarter. I think you said, 17% year-over-year. Paul, I know you called out a few specific things like satellites and for-military sales that are driving onto that robust growth. It just like you have some visibility on those think it's next year. But I wanted to just more clarification and possible about how much clarity you have if that's going into and demand and potentially sitting in inventory in a very given how robust the pickup us in the next quarter.

Paul Pickle

Yes. I think satellite continues its leadership commercially, right? Really strong steady contributor. Increasing dollar content. We all know the strength of the 2 major there. And we'll talk a little bit about defense. A couple of things we do know. One, we know that the foreign military sales is increasing. And we don't see customers shelves. And the other thing we know is we don't have a 2018 budget yet. But believe in bias is for the strength in the upside. So we're going to stick with them and as said in the last couple of quarters, we will remain really comfortable in mid-single-digit for the defense space. And on top of the 17% year-over-year, Paul, I think we grew it 19% sequentially.

Paul Pickle

Yes. I'll give you one additional piece of color. If we look at the sense there, especially around missiles, there are some discussions that are giving us some improved visibility, improved confidence. But they're around increasing capacity. So satellite, definitely real strong, great visibility there. Defense, we certainly like what we see ahead.

Mark Delaney

That's helpful. And then for a follow-up question within the storage part of your business with servers, I should say, excuse me. That the Purley how much of her business at this point is tied to Purley as opposed to the prior platforms like ?

Paul Pickle

It's fairly small at this point. I wouldn't give you an exact percentage. We'll have to see how the next year's transitions really go and then with the give you a little bit more color on that. But there's always typically a little bit of a surge in buying both of the older generation product and new generation products. And that's what we saw in the June quarter. But right now, it looks like given the product features sets, it looks like we'll see a pretty significant ramp this next year.

Your next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton, Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton

Jim, just wanted to the fiscal year-end, harder feeling about fiscal '18? And specifically, you think you're going to be able to see that 6% to 8% organic growth rate for fiscal '18 revs come in around 19, 20 or better for the year? How are you feeling about that?

James Peterson

Yes. I think the organic 16%, confident, extremely confident. Across the board, we're taking market share or we should be taking market share. We're introducing product on time. And consistent with what our customers and our end customers are expecting out of Microsemi. We're going to get stocked [ph]. We historically do what we say and say what we do kind of company. And I expect to see that going forward.

Quinn Bolton

Great, great. And then second question since you don't have a defense budget where and first quarter of the new fiscal year. What's the risk you could see some softness our downside risk to the defense budget here in the near term until we get that formal budget for fiscal '18.

James Peterson

Yes. Like I said, we don't have a budget, right? But the orders have been robust. The bias is strong and I think you can turn any news channel and read the media, sequestration is over and starting to build.

Operator

Kulin Patel

This is Kulin Patel for Ambrish. First one is on the business. Last quarter, you mentioned it was upto 12% year-over-year I know this quarter Strength in the satellite business but with the overall kind of year-over-year growth you're seeing in the FPGA business?

James Peterson

Paul, you're breaking up

Paul Pickle

We haven't broken it up in quite some time. If you come back to kind of look at those numbers, we're on at about 6% year-over-year cliff. It's not dipped really from that phase materially. If you look at the mix, mix has been obviously pretty good for satellite. But I'll also highlight. In addition to RTG4 in a normal party devices that we do, we've just launched gen 4 platform that you've got very good penetration, open communications and started shipping in a major telecoms there. We just launched our Gen5 FPGA product as well, which is called POLARFIRE. It's more of the communications-specific tailored product. And it's going to compete in a broader markets, broader sense that we've got a number first merger design win with telecom provider here in the U.S. So very happy about that. We're designing products specifically for those applications and we're getting those wins.

Kulin Patel

Okay. And it's good to see you hit your fiscal year free cash flow targets. Do you have a milestone for fiscal '18 a quick look forward to?

James Peterson

Yes. Increase in John?

John Hohener

Yes. I would say the same thing, it was after the PMC acquisition very important for us to institute the discipline to pay down that debt, both in terms of the free cash flow targets in describing it into the overall leverage ratio that we talked about. We're not setting a new target per se. But obviously, we expect with improved growth in our business that cash flow will be driving up. And we continue to focus in that area.

Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Rolland, Susquehanna International.

Christopher Rolland

So my first question is around clock and timing or clock management products. Looks like it's growing again. You guys are calling the bottom there. This is traditionally kind of a GDP-type of business here that you're seeing we acceleration. Obviously an market was good enough to do a deal there as well and it’s not just you guys its some other guys, too. So perhaps you can talk about what's going on there. Is this just cycle-driven? Or are there specific products that are driving the upside here? Maybe you can talk about what's kind of re-accelerating this market.

Paul Pickle

Well, Jim kind of brought up a little bit earlier. The communications, Wallace now, one of the highlights in the quarter was kind of the timing business, specifically management. Area of focus we had for a number of years, and we continue to put up more products and this is one of the areas that we often talk about taking market share, and we've had a lot of success taking market share here and were getting some nice traction. So this comes through to scale that we brought that entire business and our customers are going to go through more of our products and this is where we are able to buckle and more of that time in product onto some of our data center products, some of our communications products and we had a lot of success with that. And that's what enabled us to really grow faster than the overall market.

Christopher Rolland

I see. And then also, you know what your leverage ratio now under 3x, perhaps a could give us some thoughts on M&A market and semiconductor valuations here. Maybe even where we think we are in the cycle. Is a great buy on that business, I think. But are there still a lot of other values of their?

James Peterson

Yes. The answer is yes. There's a lot of values out there. I think we read all reports going back to last three quarters, oh my gosh. M&A was over. Everybody should take a breather forever. We find that not to be true. And there's a lot of activity out there, a lot of opportunities out there. And Microsemi will continue to look for the right ones that fit into our lifecycles and again, I said it before, and I'll say it again. We're probably one of the better acquirers, integrators of assets out there in the industry.

Steven Litchfield

We differently recognize valuations are high. But there are gems I'm out there. We're going to continue to look for those. The Jim's point, I think this is where our playbook and our capabilities here, our ability to pullout synergies is really, really important trait. So strategy at Microsemi has always been to grow organically as well as through acquisition. We're going to the fitted to do that. We're not going to sit on the sidelines for very long and continue to be active in a market.

[Operator Instructions]. You're next question comes in the line of Mitch Steeves, RBC Capital Markets.

Mitchell Steves

So my focus is going to be a bit on the storage side. So if you guys already got your share gains there, when should we expect, I guess, to gross margin start showing up? Is that more of the December-March ramp period? Or is it going to be towards the back half of your fiscal year?

James Peterson

Storage has been strong, Paul?

Paul Pickle

Yes. So obviously, storage, the gross margins are above corporate targets for this -- I mean, we have a lot of different product lines, a wide varying of mix. So I don't know that Mitch, if your question is when can we model gross margin of them we appropriate thing to do. I will say, though, we expect steady gross margin contribution and the end storage, our storage products in particular, both the performance storage and our classic bulk storage is faring really well from that standpoint. They're about on par. And we're being quite aggressive underperformance, which is why we were saying the growth we more than doubled that business year-over-year. We're projecting a rather stiff double-digit increase this next year. And we just would like to see us continue to garner that share. So you'll see a steady contribution really the short answer to your question. But we're going to look for a little bit more upside on the top line.

James Peterson

More color. We're changing market share and the customer traction is extremely high.

Mitchell Steves

Okay, perfect. And just one small one. If you look at deleveraging versus buyback, is there quick and dirty math, which would you choose with your excess cash in the future?

John Hohener

I think both of them is something that we talk about each and every quarter. And certainly, we feel our stock worth it's value now, means towards that in the near-term.

And your final question comes from the line of Ross Seymore, Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymore

But just a high-level question because your business mix has changed via deals, et cetera, over the years. Can you just talk a little bit about what you guys think normal seasonality is for your 4 quarters? It seems like the down 3-year guiding is about average for the December quarter. But tell me, do you agree with that? And then what you think the following three quarters would be in a normal environment if there ever is such?

James Peterson

A lot of the normal cycles pertains with but does necessarily pertain to us, we're not a catalog house. If you look at the secular growth, right, of our markets and the aerospace and defense, the trends we have data centers, the MVME, product line at PGAs. The uniqueness we have in high-margin satellite business just like the satellite business. I think we see a strong 2018 in most all of our markets. And we only guide 1 quarter. We feel comfortable in 2018. But if you ask about 2018, I'll tell you 2019 should be pretty strong going forward.

Paul Pickle

Yes. And on the seasonality though, quarter-on-quarter, we always see soft as in our December quarter. Your question about 3%, it's on or about that if you go back last couple of years we would expect the same. We still see a little bit of that in March, and then the last June, September quarters are the strongest of the year.

James Peterson

I think I might call Q3 and Q4 season for us.

John Hohener

Well it what it typically is. If I go back even prior to the data center business being added to the portfolio, we had this nice little linear track on a defense budget cycle and so we still have a good portion of that business and December is typically soft because of that normal cadence. But things have been compounded overlaying data center on top of that. So Q1, Q2 ended up being our fiscal Q1. So December and March quarters end up being a little bit more marginal, more smaller growth and then we have these heavier June and September quarters. So that's typically what we see going forward.

That concludes today's question-and-answer session.

James Peterson

Yes. Thanks for joining. Have a great day.

Thank you for participating in today's conference. You may now disconnect.

