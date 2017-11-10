Esterline Technologies (ESL) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE:ESL)

Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference up for question-and-answers.

I'll now turn the conference over to Mr. John Hobbs, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Karen, and good afternoon to everyone. Curtis Reusser, Esterline's President and CEO; and Bob George, Chief Financial Officer, are joining us today to discuss Esterline's full year and fiscal fourth quarter 2017 performance.

Before we begin today's call, I'll remind everyone that our remarks contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. As you know, forward-looking statements always involve risk and uncertainty, which we detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We also discuss certain financial information on this call that is considered non-GAAP under the SEC's Regulation G. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the section in today's press release titled Non-GAAP Financial Information. You can also refer to our supplemental financial information provided in slide presentation format, further supporting our earnings release. If you do not have a release or the supplemental financial slides, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.esterline.com.

Curtis?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, John. In fiscal 2017, we made headway in a number – in many of our businesses. We achieved a number of goals that we outlined at the beginning of the financial year. First, we continued to strengthen our world-class global trade compliance program, positioning the company for long-term success. Second, we've secured wins on the right commercial platforms, among them, the E2, A350, 777X, as well as key defense programs, including the Eurofighter, Apache, and Black Hawk helicopters. We also have positions for allied training and surveillance aircraft upgrades, simulation and air traffic control, and products for military ground vehicles and naval applications.

Additional opportunities in adjacent markets include rail, nuclear, and industrial automation, all which offer further opportunity to innovate and advance our market positions. Importantly, we strengthened our balance sheet, reducing debt by approximately $94 million, and grew free cash flow to $135 million, up 37% from fiscal 2016. This was all accomplished despite challenges we faced in our Advanced Materials segment as the year came to a close, which significantly impacted our fourth quarter performance.

Nine months in to fiscal 2017, we were outperforming our prior-year earnings. However, during the course of the fourth quarter, two issues impacted the results at one of our business units. Operational issues in one of our facilities proved to be much more difficult to remedy than anticipated. At that same facility, late in the quarter, price negotiations concluded on a U.S. defense contract at prices that were below our expectations. As mentioned in our earnings press release issued today, these challenges impacted our overall fourth quarter performance and caused us to fall short of our full-year profit expectations. The facility located in Orange County, California primarily serves customers with our Kirkhill elastomer products.

To be clear, this is a good business with solid positions on some excellent programs. But as we've noted in the past, we have recently been managing through operating challenges at this facility. Earlier this year, we installed a proven management team with expertise in taking the reins at troubled facilities and getting operations back on track. The team implemented initiatives to boost operational efficiency and productivity. We felt confident in the signs of improvement we saw materializing and expected improving performance over the course of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, our expectations were not met.

The lower price contract and operating challenges resulted in a $10 million decline in fourth quarter operating results when compared to the year-ago period. The slower than expected pace of improvement and the contract pricing also impacts our fiscal 2018 guidance, which assumes a full-year loss at this facility, the bulk of which is expected in the first half of the year. We are taking decisive action and accelerating an ongoing review of the strategic options for the facility and working to restore operational performance with actions that are wide-ranging and ongoing.

We expect to review the process to take some time, and it could result in a number of different outcomes for the facility. As we evaluate the range of options, we intend to make a well-reasoned, practical, and return-based decision that considers the needs of our customers and shareholders, while valuing the future of the business and its employees. I have great respect in the seasoned Kirkhill management team and the dedicated employees there. They're consummate professionals, and I know they will not relent in their work to drive operational improvement.

Together, we are committed to maintaining focus on delivering the high-quality products for which Kirkhill is known. Of course, we will keep our constituents informed of our chosen path forward at the appropriate time. Setting aside Kirkhill's performance, adjusted full-year operating profit in the balance of Advanced Materials segment grew 20% year-over-year, and that's after adjusting out the positive influence of the insurance recoveries received in 2016 and 2017.

We are also seeing progress in our other two segments. Year-over-year adjusted operating profit grew 3.3% in our Avionics & Controls segment, and 5.6% in our Sensors & Systems segment. In 2018, we expect to further strengthen and position our businesses to deliver the organic revenue growth and profit that we know Esterline can achieve.

Before we get deeper into the details, I'd like to give you a broad view of the 2017 financial results. For the full year, total revenues expanded to just over $2 billion from just under that level in fiscal 2016. Strengthened Sensors & Systems segment offset lower sales in the Avionics & Controls segment, while year-over-year sales in the Advanced Materials segment were essentially unchanged.

The company reported 2017 GAAP income from continuing operations of $125 million or $4.15 per diluted share on approximately $2 billion of sales. This compares with 2016 GAAP income from continuing operations of $117 million or $3.93 per diluted share. The improved results were driven by declining costs for business integration and trade compliance throughout fiscal 2017, partially offset by a significantly higher effective tax rate in 2017.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the Corporation were $203 million, roughly the same level as 2016's EBIT. However, this result was below our expectations due to the performance issues we experienced in the fourth quarter. Adjusted 2017 earnings from continuing operations were $131 million or $4.36 per diluted share, compared with adjusted 2016 earnings from continuing operations of $145 million or $4.86 per diluted share. Changes in the UK tax laws increased the company's effective tax rate by 7.5 percentage points in 2017. And this was the primary factor in reduced year-over-year earnings. Bob will review the quarter's financials and walk through the 2018 outlook in detail in a moment.

Before I turn the call over to Bob though, I'd like to comment on our end markets and return to the subject of the larger trends driving our business as we head into 2018. We generally expect our business markets to remain stable, and we should see a number of them strengthen as we move through the course of the year. We are working hard to capitalize on emerging pockets of growth and capture individual program opportunities.

In the commercial OEM market, business remains positive with continued good rate trends in place for the 737, 787, A320 and A350 families. The recent development with Airbus's investment in the C Series, an aircraft where we have over $300,000 of ship set content, is welcome news as well. Further, we have good positions that will give us solid revenue streams in the near term on the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, the 777X, where we continue to increase our market share, and the E2, which comes – continues its pace to enter service in 2018. These positives are offset somewhat by the reduced widebody production forecast for the coming year.

I'm also pleased that the defense market continues to strengthen. Of course, the pricing environment can certainly be competitive. Many key wins booked in fiscal 2017 support military markets and programs. We are seeing increased opportunities in international markets such as Australia, India, Canada, Greece and others. We expect to deliver a range of products on military fighter and helicopter programs in the near term, including the Apache, Black Hawk, the F-35, and the Eurofighter, while we continue to support the P-8, P-3, and C-130J programs with our Secure Communication Solutions.

In addition, some of the headwinds we experienced in 2017 should shift direction and provide more of a tailwind in 2018 and beyond, including program delays to ground vehicle systems, which are an important market for our headset business. Meanwhile, in our countermeasures business, we are now fully recovered back to full-scale production after the incident that we had last year, so we're right back on track.

Our Defense Technology (sic) [Technologies] group also recently expanded their product line into a new caliber ammunition training product for Esterline, and we expect to announce a contract win for those newly developed products later this month. The high-margin aftermarket, which accounts for about 10% of our total sales and includes both commercial and defense businesses, continues to be in good shape. Here, we are experiencing good demand growth driven by Asian and European markets. This business ticked up in the mid-single digits again in the fourth quarter; that's consistent with the growth we experienced in the first nine months of the year at about 5%.

Our adjacent markets are quite broad. We believe there are opportunities to grow the medical markets in 2018, mainly with interface controls for medical devices and with new molecular diagnostic technologies we are developing. Gaming as of now is expected to be a little bit softer after a fairly stable 2017. Our nuclear business in the UK, as you may remember, was somewhat delayed by low commodity prices in the energy markets and by regulatory complexity in 2017. Even so, we are well-positioned to grow sales in the nuclear market in fiscal 2018, with the receipt of a $11 million contract to begin production on a new set of waste storage boxes for the UK government decommissioning activities.

We should see growth from nuclear opportunities through 2018, and then again in 2019, as our participation in the new-build activity starts to pick up. Bookings for Power System (sic) [Systems] products on rail applications have been strengthening in 2017, and that is expected to continue into 2018, with the growth primarily coming from Asian markets and modernization activities in Europe.

We continue to invest in future organic growth by appropriately funding our research and development efforts. Our R&D efforts are very much customer-facing and driven by product development efforts on programs that we've been awarded. In 2017, our notable R&D efforts included continuing product development on the Boeing 777X, the Embraer E2, Gulfstream G500, Gulfstream G600 and the KC-390 among others. R&D workflow and expenditures are closely tied to our customers' product development schedules but tend to lag the R&D investments made by our customers. Our investments in these new products are critical to driving organic growth in coming years. We are focused on developing new products that can generate meaningful cash flow and returns for years to come. To do this, we are expanding product capabilities, enhancing safety, and increasing system reliability, while reducing size, weight and lifecycle costs.

So with that as a backdrop, I'd like to close with good news on our trade compliance program progress. As expected, we completed our obligations under our Consent Agreement with the U.S. State Department, and we successfully exited the agreement in September. We will continue to sustain, strengthen and approve the efficiency of our compliance program under the processes instruction we put in place over the past three years.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Bob to take a closer look at the numbers.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Curtis. Good afternoon, everyone. As Curtis mentioned, we did have a challenging fourth quarter, concentrated in one of our businesses, and that impacted our full-year results. However, we did see strategic progress across the company during the fiscal year, and it's worth noting that fiscal 2017 outperformed 2016 on a variety of fronts, with more cash, better operating profit with far fewer adjustments, and a strengthened balance sheet over fiscal 2016.

Let's get into the results. As we've discussed before, the quarterly earnings cadence of fiscal 2017 was more balanced than that of 2016, when the fourth quarter of that year produced 45% of the year's income. And that makes for a difficult comparison. You may recall that earlier in 2017, we identified certain customers accelerating their delivery requests. So some sales shifted into the first half of the year to meet our customers' need. These timing differences further accounted for some of the decline in the fourth quarter comparisons.

With respect to the final quarter of fiscal 2017, total revenues declined from fiscal 2016 by a little more than $12 million to $531.5 million. Lower sales in the Avionics & Controls segment were partially offset by sales growth in our other two segments. Adjusted income from our continuing operations was $38 million, a $20 million decline from the results of the fourth quarter of 2016 that benefited from a $5 million business interruption insurance payment.

Let's turn to the segments. Full-year adjusted operating profit of $96 million in the Avionics & Controls segment increased $3 million compared with 2016, despite a $19 million decline in annual sales. The improved profitability reflects costs in 2017 that were lower than last year's. And as a result, full-year adjusted operating margins for the segment expanded about 60 basis points and ended the year at 11.4%. At the end of the first nine months in fiscal 2017, sales in the segment were slightly ahead of the pace set during the same period of 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 sales of $226 million fell off that pace, and were $34 million lower compared with last year for a few reasons.

For one, the 2016 fourth quarter was particularly strong for our military headset business, while in 2017, we experienced some program delays that impacted sales of those products. Also, as we have discussed over the past year, sales of T-6 trainer avionics are slowing, as deliveries to the U.S. Navy on this program wind down. And we had an important simulator sale slip into the first quarter of 2018, as acceptance testing was delayed by the passage of hurricane Irma in September. The sale acceptance testing is now complete, and we expect to record the sale in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted fourth quarter operating profit for the segment was $32 million or 14.4% of sales, compared with $39 million or 15.5% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2016. This is a reflection of lower sales volume, mix, and increased R&D investment spending on programs, which will drive future organic growth in the segment.

As we look at the outlook for fiscal 2018, in Avionics & Controls, we do expect to see a gradual rebound and return to growth. We are well-positioned with substantial ship set content on some of the best commercial and defense platforms in the market today, and these include in no particular order, Boeing's 777X, C Series, Embraer E2, Mitsubishi Regional Jet, P-8, and C-130J.

In 2018, we are expecting growth on a number of these programs as they move into production. And of course, with these programs, we will be starting to work our way along the learning curve. And at the same time, the pace of production on many long-running programs is winding down. A good example here is the T-6. Net-net, we believe this transition will result in fairly stable operating margins in the segment year-over-year. We expect to close the year at a stronger sustained run rate, which sets us up for stronger revenue growth and operating income in fiscal 2019.

Looking at Sensors & Systems segment, full-year adjusted operating profit of $96 million in the segment increased $5 million or 5.6% compared with 2016. Full-year sales growth of $30 million or 4.3% boosted 2017 fiscal year sales to $726 million. Full-year adjusted operating margins of 13.3% were slightly above the 13.1% adjusted margin of the prior year.

Fiscal 2017 fourth quarter sales of $192 million in the Sensors & Systems segment grew nearly $11 million or 6% over the same period of 2016. Here, we experienced solid organic growth driven by commercial OE, aftermarket, and international rail markets. Fourth quarter 2017 adjusted operating profit was $24.5 million, a decline of $3 million from last year. Compared to 2016, in the fourth quarter of 2017, our product mix shifted away from high-margin legacy programs due primarily to the wind-down of the ground fault interrupter retrofit program, and we had a significant increase in engineered connector systems. And as we have discussed many times, retrofit program margins are generally higher than OEM product margins. Meanwhile, our R&D investment was $1 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2016, and as a result, the segment's operating margin was 12.8% of sales, a decline from the 15.4% margin experienced during the fourth quarter of last year.

Looking at 2018 for Sensors & Systems, we see the commercial aerospace sensor business continuing to be a source of strength, as traffic expansion in Asia and Europe has boosted growth in the aftermarket and contributed to equally strong OEM sales. These effects are particularly true on the CFM56 and the Trent 700, Trent 800 series. Our Connection Technology (sic) [Technologies] platform works exceptionally hard to maintain their excellent supplier status with Safran and Airbus, and recent order inflow has driven our teams to further modernize our manufacturing plants to improve efficiency and capacity.

We also continue to make inroads into adjacent industrial and transportation market, with a number of products in the Sensors & Systems segment. Customers in this space are recognizing that our product quality, rugged construction, and high reliability can help them realize more efficient operations, with an overall lower lifecycle cost. And our longer-term investments in this segment will begin to deliver revenue in 2018, although margins will be pressured as older sunsetting products go end of life and we industrialize new systems to full rate.

In the Advanced Materials segment, fiscal 2017 sales of $435 million resulted in full-year adjusted operating profit of $74 million, down $4 million or 5.6%, compared with fiscal 2016's results on sales of $436 million. With our Arkansas countermeasures facility back up and operating at full production, our fourth quarter sales in the Advanced Materials segment increased $4 million or 4% compared with the same period of 2016. This growth was partially offset by lower defense-related sales in our Engineered Materials business, as periodic price renegotiations were completed on a U.S. defense contract.

I also mentioned the business interruption insurance proceeds earlier. This segment was the beneficiary of this $5 million payment, and this was a factor in last year's Q4 operating profit of $25 million. Under any circumstances, there's a fairly high bar for comparison purposes. And with the recent operating challenges we faced at Kirkhill, adjusted operating profit of $18 million in Q4 2017 was below our expectations and substantially lower than last year.

Looking ahead to 2018 and beyond for Advanced Materials, growth in the U.S. defense budget, combined with full year of production from our countermeasures facilities and recent wins on U.S. Army training rounds should all help boost the Advanced Materials' top line. These recent program wins diversify our product line into new areas that are in high demand by the U.S. Military. Additionally, we are optimistic that Great Britain's nuclear markets will add to our results in the coming year. We have recently commenced work on an $11 million contract to build additional nuclear waste storage boxes for the UK government. We're hopeful that we'll begin work late in the year on other nuclear energy programs that we've also been awarded. Demand for a wide variety of Esterline products within the Engineered Materials business remains solid. And we're expecting gradual operating improvement over the course of the year at the Kirkhill facility in 2018.

As we turn toward R&D, we maintained a solid rate of investment of $103 million or 5.1% of full-year sales in 2017, this compares with $96 million or 4.8% of sales in fiscal 2016. It's our intention to continue spending at roughly this level as we move through 2018 to make sure we stay well-positioned for a wider set of long-term opportunities taking us out through 2020. We are confident that investments in these programs will lead to future revenue opportunities, and we view this as money well spent.

Fiscal 2017 cash flow from operations was $193.5 million, a 15.7% increase from last year's $167 million cash flow from operations. This increase in cash flow clearly reflects the improvements in our operation's cadence. Full-year capital expenditures were $58 million, down from 2016's $68 million. As a reminder, 2016 spending included investment in the facility for Advanced Displays business in Belgium. 2017 free cash flow was $135 million, compared with $99 million last year, an increase of 37%. Depreciation and amortization in 2017 was $104 million.

I'll close by detailing our outlook for 2018 and beyond. As we enter 2018, our financial condition is solid, with a good backlog of work, some solid recent program awards, strong cash flow, and a healthy, stress-tested balance sheet that provides plenty of financial flexibility. Stress testing our balance sheet every year is a key component of our strategic planning process for durability in high-stress cyclical periods.

Our backlog was $1.3 billion at the end of 2017, about the same as it was at this time last year. And note that orders were up in both Sensors & Systems and Advanced Materials for the year by 2% and 8% respectively. From a high level, we are expecting low single-digit revenue growth in 2018 across the businesses. As a result, we expect 2018 revenues to be in the $2.025 billion to $2.075 billion range; at the midpoint of the range, that's roughly $50 million more than fiscal 2017 revenues.

Our outlook assumes a full year of gradually improving operating results at our Kirkhill facility. Profit growth in the Advanced Materials segment is going to be a function of how quickly Kirkhill returns to profitability. It's also worth noting at this point that the $8 million of business interruption proceeds we received in 2017 will not factor into our 2018 results.

Turning to gross margin, as a percent, gross margin is expected to be flat to up slightly in 2018. In general, 2018 is a year of product transitions in several of our businesses. There are a number of legacy products that are late in their lifecycles, and as those sales tail off, they overlap with growing sales from newer products that are much earlier in their lifecycles. An example is the high-margin retrofit program for our Power Systems ground fault interrupter product I mentioned earlier that is nearing completion. And we're replacing that revenue with new solid state power distribution systems and ramping up production on those now.

Similarly, as production slows on some long-lived aircraft platforms, such as the 757, 767, A380, 747 and 777 classic, new components for new aircraft, such as the MRJ, C Series and Embraer E2, are just moving into production with similar implication for gross margins in the near term.

As I mentioned earlier, we're targeting flat R&D investment in the coming year of about $103 million, driven by our work in forward-looking R&D efforts. We're expecting our overall SG&A costs to be approximately 19% of sales in 2018. We are reinforcing our sales teams in certain businesses this year to drive top line growth. Additionally, we are investing in the information technology arena to advance productivity and enhance our cyber security measures across the enterprise. These investments will reduce enterprise risk and assure that we are DFARS and GDPR compliant as these new regulations take effect.

As Curtis mentioned, we exited our Consent Agreement in September, and we are continuing to integrate the compliance process into our business flow and expect to become increasingly efficient with our processes as we move down the learning curve. We're expecting net interest expense in 2018 to be essentially unchanged from 2017 at approximately $30 million, and we are assuming three rate increases over the course of the coming year of 25 basis points each.

Our effective tax rate in 2018, we expect to be between 27% and 28%, assuming no significant changes in the tax laws in our key jurisdictions. That would be the U.S., the UK, France, and Canada. As we have previously indicated, if there is a reduction in the U.S. tax rates, we will have a one-time non-cash charge to adjust our deferred tax asset.

Now, this may be a nit to some, but as many of you are aware, we do have some relatively small joint ventures that are fully consolidated in our financial statements. Profit at these operations have grown over the last few years, and we share those profits with our partners. For 2018, we're assuming that our minority partners income from JVs is slightly more than the $1.5 million reported in 2017 or about $0.05 a share. Bringing this to the bottom line, we expect to report GAAP earnings per share in the $3.65 to $4.05 range for 2018. These earnings per share expectations assume an average of 30.2 shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

We consider our guidance for 2018 reflective of a prudent range of potential scenarios at this point in time. That's particularly the case as we consider the greatest pressure on our results from the operational challenges we discussed in our Advanced Materials segment. We are expecting gradual improvement in the results from this business over the course of the year. As a result, we are forecasting pressure on earnings in the first half of the year, and we anticipate the pacing of our earnings to be similar to the pacing we reported in 2016, with about 8% of our full-year earnings coming in the fiscal first quarter.

Esterline has a history of producing strong cash flows in excess of net income. Our cash flow guidance for 2018 is no different. We expect free cash flow between $105 million and $130 million, with conservative assumptions on our net working capital position. We believe there are opportunities to reduce inventories, but the ramp in our sales growth expectations will naturally lead to higher receivables all else being equal. However, from this standpoint, we think effective working capital management in 2018 could provide some incremental upside to our cash flow outlook for 2018.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Curtis for some closing comments.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Bob. I'd like to close by reiterating our healthy overall financial position with a strong balance sheet and good financial flexibility. Regarding our operational challenges, the actions we are taking and the careful assessment by our leadership teams will ensure that we choose the best path forward for operational recovery, business stability, and long-term shareholder value.

Looking forward, 2018 is an opportunity for our teams to focus on execution in all of our operations and deliver organic revenue growth. Also, we will continue to improve our products and operational execution to ensure that we successfully compete with new business and satisfy our customers. I'm confident that our organization's ability to continue to achieve these key business objectives.

And with that, I'd be happy to open up for questions.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking my question.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Sheila.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Sheila.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Sheila.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Hi. So I guess, first question, in terms of your EPS guidance for fiscal 2018 as we think about it, I think it's about $1 off from the Street and half of it is interest, share count, and taxes. Can you talk about the operational moving pieces within the segments once more because it didn't seem like any take a major step down, so what's really the driver of the earnings change?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

So Sheila, this is Bob. You know in our explanation of our guidance for 2018, we were not commenting on consensus estimates. We were trying to explain the position of our organization going forward. And I think that we did a fairly robust presentation of those drivers.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. But I think you've hit on kind of the big drivers for us, Sheila, are the tax rate is probably one of the biggest mix change. You know what, we do have some pressure of older programs fading off and newer programs at the top of the learning curve and then Kirkhill. I mean, those are the real three big issues that are driving our outlook, and probably gap to where we were last year or two to consensus. But we haven't really gapped back to – gone through and looked at what consensus was for every – all the estimates.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

As we think about the segment margins for each of the business units, are they flat to modestly up? Is that the best way to think about it...

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. Sheila...

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

...over 2017?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

...this is Bob again. That's exactly – the exactly way to look at 2018. As I indicated in my comments, we're looking at 2018 as a transition year, as we're getting a number of long-life legacy programs are winding down, I gave a few examples there, and our new programs are beginning to ramp up. And so, we're working through the learning curve on those new programs, and we're looking at margins being roughly stable from 2017 to 2018.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. The Advanced Materials, we – like on most government contracts, we priced which is a little bit of lower sales and lower margin and then some of the operational challenges is impacting margin. So that's probably flat to slightly down in that segment, especially phasing-wise through the year until we could get some of those things turned around.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, I think that phasing is very, very important, I tried to highlight that in my comments, we do have Kirkhill in our forecast for the full year, and we expect to see gradual improvement in the profitability of that business. We will see margins pressured in the first half, and we are expecting a loss for the full year in that business.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you. That's helpful color. And then just last one, if I could sneak it in. You mentioned pricing pressure with a specific defense contract. Is there any that we should be thinking about going forward in 2018, or is this just significant because this is fairly large in nature?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

It is fairly large, it was a multiyear contract, and we don't have – to my knowledge, Bob, I don't know, we don't have anything of this magnitude. It had been on our radar screen for a while, but it did come in lower than we anticipated.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

That is correct. Yes.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Pete Skibitski with Drexel Hamilton.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Just to go further on Kirkhill. So I understand completely, I know you touched on it a bit in your remarks, Bob. But did Kirkhill actually lose money in the fourth quarter or not, and if so, how much? I'm trying to get to that in the first half of next year, if Advanced Materials margin will be below the 15% to 17% in the fourth quarter.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yes, Kirkhill did lose money in the fourth quarter, and as I mentioned, Pete, we are anticipating a full-year loss for Kirkhill in 2018. We expect gradual recovery of the business throughout the four quarters, but we do expect to see pressure on margins in the first half of the year.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Got it, okay. And I guess, Curtis, as you think about strategic options for that unit, would you mind sizing it for us, or maybe give us a sense of what's going to drive your ultimate decision?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, they've got good programs. It's really going to look at how we can accelerate performance there or just make – it's early days, we're going to look at all the options. We look at all of our businesses every year, but this has really made us go back and look at that a little more seriously as far as broadening our approach to it and seeing what we can look at there. Whether that's – it's all the options. So it's a little too early to say right now, but we're really going to do a value based – decision based on customers, shareholders, employees, and really look at all the options.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Okay. Okay. And one last one, I'll get back to the queue after that, but I mean, you guys, the last couple of years, have gone through a lot with consolidation, supply chain efforts, Lean, a lot of focus there. But it sounds like based on your assuming, I guess, flattish margins, roughly at the other two segments basically all due to mix, is that a fair statement?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, Pete, this is Bob. I think that that's a fair statement. I want to again stress that 2018 is a transition year as we're seeing it, and we are seeing a number of new programs that we've been investing in beginning to get traction in 2018, and we expect to – we expect as we have done over history, we expect to move along the learning curve and improve those margins as we go forward.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

As I mentioned in my comments, we did exclude – if you exclude Kirkhill, we saw some nice improvements across all three of our segments. So, a lot of the good operating efficiencies that we're seeing and key metrics are improving. We do have some headwinds because of the mix changes, but I'm happy with the efforts and the progress we're making there, we're just – we're not going to relent on that at all. So we're pressing really hard to continue to drive cost out of our operations and leverage our supply chain.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Great. Got it. Thanks, guys.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Ciarmoli with SunTrust.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey, good evening, guys. Maybe I'll...

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hey, Mike.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

...I guess, put it more bluntly than Pete. I mean, Bob, to say this is a transition year, I mean, you guys have been at this turnaround now for, I guess, four years, maybe we've seen strategic progress, but we're certainly not seeing any financial progress. The performance seems to be just as erratic, SG&A, it's still 19% of sales, the mix issues, I mean, these kind of platform changes have been well-known.

So, I'm just trying to get a sense of where things have continued to go wrong. I mean, I still recall looking at the 16% plus margin potential, and it just seems like that is going to be a perpetually elusive target. I mean, so what do you guys have to do? Do you have to do things differently here to start improving the consistency of the business? I mean, I'm just trying to get a sense of what has to happen.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

So, fair questions, Mike. For one thing, we have to get organic growth moving forward again. We have not had substantial organic growth over the last couple years, that is one key. But I do have to take some exception to your point, as Pete indicated, we've gone through a lot, and you've said it yourself, we've gone through a lot over the last several years, significant amount of consolidation, significant amount of integration, the compliance assessment program.

We've made tremendous progress on those, and the incremental expenses and the inefficiencies that were impacting the organization during the last several years as we can see clearly, they have been diminished significantly, virtually entirely. We came out from the Consent Agreement late in the year. We could see the costs, the incremental costs associated with the Consent Agreement have been declining. We're beginning to implement that into the organization and move forward. Cash flow remains exceptionally strong, which is a result of the – which is an indication of the underlying business.

So, I certainly hear the frustration in your voice and understand it. But I think that a number of those key drivers is indicative of the overall opportunity in the organization.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

So, but I mean...

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, Mike. I think – go ahead.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Go ahead. No, I was going to say, I mean, you've got sole source proprietary positions, but yet your margins are still below peers. And I guess, maybe I'll look at the cost structure on SG&A, we haven't seen any changes there. And I would have thought again all the work behind the scenes, at some point, we'd see some leverage. And I understand the mix so – and I understand there's probably headwinds on certain platforms where you're losing positions, but it just seems that there is just consistent challenges, I guess.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, and I think if we weren't doing the things that we're doing, Mike, we would see poorer results than we've had. We have made, I think, good progress, the environment of when we laid out some of our margin targets has definitely changed a little bit with folks like Boeing and some of the bigger OEMs, putting quite a bit of pricing pressure on us. I think we've been able to respond to those in a win-win way and position our business to go gain further organic growth.

So, our view is, we're going to continue on our process, we are driving really strong balance sheet, really good cash flow. We are shifting focus to try to accelerate our top line growth. And I think we have the ability to continue that march of improving our margins. We have had some compliance pressures, there's a couple more that were thrown at us this year with DFARS compliance and things like that that we're trying to absorb, and some cyber things that we've got to go address, but we're continuing on the path, and I think there is opportunity for expansion.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

All right then. Just one, Bob, what is the corporate expense expected to be next year, is that going to be pretty flat where it's been the last two years, or do we see some dropdown now that a lot of these compliance, consent, all that in the rearview mirror?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

We expect it to be flat with 2017.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. All right, I'll jump back in the queue, guys.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sam Pearlstein with Wells Fargo.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good afternoon.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Sam.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Could I go back to Kirkhill again, I mean, you've talked about this as an issue for – it seems like a little while, so I guess I'm wondering, trying to separate the performance issues and whether that is actually getting on track versus the price change for this one contract. Have you actually seen any of the underlying improvement?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

We've made a lot of changes there, we've seen some improvement. And the things that we've done there, Sam, have been pretty broad on attacking our Lean approach, on attacking some skills, some turnover issues, scrap is a huge issue for us, big breadth of products there that are difficult to get our arms around. So, we've seen – we thought we saw some trends that were showing improvement throughout the year. As I mentioned, we've got a great team in place there now. We saw some trends going in the right way, and then some mix and some backward steps, it's a little bit of one step forward, two steps back. So, it's just we're trying to take a little more conservative view and opening up the lens on the alternatives that we're looking at. It's been tough, and it did not meet our expectations. So it's been disappointing for us.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And the $10 million price impact that you mentioned in terms of the gross margin in the release, is this something – are you recognizing the revenue here more ratably, so that this is like a pull-forward and a forward loss, or is that a loss and it's going to continue at that kind of a rate?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks for that question, Sam. I probably did not do a very good job of that. That $10 million that we referenced was not the price negotiation on the LTA. That $10 million was the difference between last year's fourth quarter and this year's fourth quarter in the profitability for that business. The price negotiation on the contract is normal part of the process we go through with virtually all of our fixed price LTAs for defense contract. And in this particular case, the negotiation was a little longer than we would have. So, we are taking a very conservative view on that price, and it's really more forward-looking than backward.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then just a separate question, you've talked about working to get debt down, if I look at where you are at year-end, I think it's 2.6 times EBITDA. It's about in your range, and I'm wondering, as you go forward, are you now starting to think about adding buyback in there, thinking about acquisitions, what are you thinking about from a capital standpoint?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. And again, you're right, the 2.6 times is slightly above our preferred range, that's really driven by U.S. dollar weakness and the repricing of our European debt, which kind of moved it up above the2.5 times. And as we have said over time, our capital allocation approach is looking at the highest best use, and definitely, as you know, we have $90 million remaining on share buyback authorization, and it definitely will be a consideration.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of George Godfrey with C.L. King.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Thank you. Just two questions. One is, now that you're out from under the consent decree and the margins are flat, does that mean that the consent decree costs really did not impact the day-to-day operations if being out from under that is – and I know there were one-time compliance charges, but I'm just thinking that the flat margins, I would have thought, had a little bit of improvement there from that. And then the second question is, the capital expenditure seems to be significantly higher, can you just touch on that? Thanks.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. I'll talk about the compliance first. You're right, we have carved out kind of the one-time, write the check to lawyers and inspectors, auditors, that kind of thing. But it has increased our compliance costs in our businesses, as well as slowed us down a little bit, nimbleness in the market. So we still have some work to do to try to streamline that. And I think there's some opportunity to make that more efficient in the business. But the corporate costs where we had the State Department representative as well as the outside audits, we'd identified those as carve-outs. Those will not repeat, but we are still trying to slim down, as Bob mentioned, and make more efficient the way we do.

We implement all these policies and procedures, which are pretty extensive. On the CapEx, there are a couple, as you see, we've had pretty consistent CapEx over the years. In 2016, we had the one building purchase. We do have a couple of key programs that we've won that we are facilitizing for, one in our Defense Technologies group, and Bob, the other – one specific for the new caliber ammunition and some special material decoys that we're doing.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

And the other is in our Advanced Materials segment for our nuclear products.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Nuclear product, yeah.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

And you're absolutely right, that it has taken it up about $17 million from where we would have been otherwise.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. And those will be kind of one-time this year.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Understood. Thank you.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you.

Our next question is a follow-up from the line of Pete Skibitski with Drexel Hamilton.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Yeah. Thanks, guys. A couple of follow-ups. Maybe, Bob, can you say again, for fiscal 2017, how much headwind do the T-6 present to Avionics, and how much incremental in 2018, and that how much did the simulator impact the fourth quarter?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. Maybe, I'll just talk about the T-6. So T-6 is winding down, there is probably from a pure production standpoint, it's larger than you think, but we actually have some upgrades to field the T-6s. So it's about a $5 million delta between where we were in 2017 for where we're going to be in 2018. So there still is some production that's down a little sharper than that, but then we see – we're starting to see some upgrades and retrofits on existing T-6 that's going to be a nice – hopefully takes some of the sting out of that.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

And then Pete, your question on the simulation revenue recognition that shifted into 2018, that was about $2 million.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Okay. Okay. Got you. And then the other thing, Sensors & Systems revenue actually looks pretty strong in the fourth quarter, but margin was a little below what I expected. Did you maybe have like a flush of low margin OE work kind of come through in the fourth quarter, or what kind of drove that up for you guys but at the lower margin?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. So what happened there was, we had – and your concept is exactly right. We had a little bit of a pullback in aftermarket, and we had an exceptionally strong Connection Technologies shipments in the fourth quarter.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

At a lower margin.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah...

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Lower than the aftermarket, more OE (56:57) margin.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Aftermarket pullback just a little bit. And I shouldn't say pullback, it wasn't growing at the same rate than it had been. But Connection Technologies was and is exceptionally strong. So we did have that margin differential between the two.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Got it. Okay. That's helpful. And then my last one, the commentary in the release around in vitro diagnostics and nuclear applications, can you add some more color to that in terms of when that comes to market and how big it could be?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. So just a couple comments. So, within our Interface Technologies business, as you know, that's the largest part of our medical operations' adjacent markets, and we have been working with some of our very, very large pharma companies to develop some very sophisticated new programs for very rapid return of feedback on tests in using in vitro diagnostics. Those programs are – those products are designed and they're ready to come out in really where we're waiting for our customers to begin stocking their shelves. So we expect to see that in 2018. And that's a – those new programs are significantly more advanced than our historic business there. But right now, we're waiting for our customers to begin filling their pipelines.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Okay. Is that sort of – given the sophistication, is it additive to margins, once it starts to ramp, is that how to think about it or...

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yes. The products themselves are substantially – at a substantially higher price point and margin point. They're very complex, our handheld diagnostic stuff was in the hundreds of dollars per unit. These are up between $10,000 and $15,000 per unit. So a lot more sophistication there.

Your other question on nuclear, so there's two pieces to nuclear, as we've mentioned a couple of times, we and one other supplier right now have been selected to make these very large either single-wall or double-wall stainless steel very high tolerance containment boxes for some of the cleanup work that the UK government is doing. And so that's $11 million contract that we've just been awarded and that's got a nice long tail on it. We're just in the startup phase of that. So I see that growing – continuing to grow next year, probably for the next seven or eight years, it's a big demand.

And then the second thing we've talked about is, we have been selected – we haven't finalized the contracts. So you haven't seen the booking because of some of the changeover in the Prime Minister. There was a re-review, but it's moving forward. So we have a little bit of revenue, development revenue in this year, but we see that building in 2019 and 2020, and that's about $100 million contract over six – probably five years, six years. And that's the first of a number of those that we anticipate the UK moving forward on.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Pete.

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn the floor back over to John Hobbs for any closing comments.

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. We'll look forward to a productive first fiscal quarter, and we'll look forward to speaking with you in February. Good night.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

