Determine's (DTRM) CEO Patrick Stakenas on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

John Nolan – Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Stakenas – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Capital Markets

Brian Kinstlinger – Maxim Group

Zach Cummins – B. Riley FBR

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Determine Incorporated Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode. And the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Nolan, CFO of Determine, Inc. Please go ahead.

John Nolan

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Determine Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Call. Presenting on the call today from the company, we have Patrick Stakenas, President and Chief Executive Officer; and myself, John Nolan, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that this conference will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These forward-looking statements will include discussions about the company’s business outlook, anticipated financial and operating results, product development and future plans. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those that are contained in the company’s filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors sections in our most recent Form 10-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly release any revisions of forward-looking statements discussed during our call.

In addition, on the call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures to help understand the company’s past financial performance and future results and to supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with GAAP. The company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP counterparts in our earnings release filed with the SEC earlier today. It is also available on our website at determine.com in our Investor Relations area.

We will be discussing the annualized bookings, an operating measure that is not derived from the company’s revenues or any other amounts presented in accordance with GAAP in the company statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows or other equivalent segments.

With that, I would like to now introduce Mr. Patrick Stakenas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Determine. Patrick?

Patrick Stakenas

Thanks, John, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I’d like to thank our industry-leading customers for their loyalty and confidence as well as our visionary new customers who have joined us recently to enjoy the benefits of the Determine Cloud Platform. I would also like to thank our growing employee base, global partners, investors and our Board of Directors for the tremendous support and contributions they have had – they have made over the past quarter.

Finally, I want to send out a special warm welcome to industry veterans, Steve Sovik and Bill Angeloni, who recently joined the Determine Board of Directors. And while it’s only been a short while, they are already having a meaningful impact on the business. On the leadership front, I would also like to take a moment to welcome Gerard Dahan, who joined us as Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of EMEA.

As many of you know, Gerard is a procurement solutions industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience with global technology and services with companies like Ivalua, BravoSolution and Ariba. Gerard’s background and experience perfectly complements our go-to-market strategy, and we are excited by his plans to help the company increase our market presence, improve our lead generation volume and capabilities and help drive industry understanding and acknowledgment of the power and uniqueness of the Determine Cloud Platform.

In just a few short weeks since he has joined the team, Gerard has already had an extremely positive impact based on comments from leading industry analysts as well as prospects and customers. We look forward to his future success in driving our message deep into the marketplace and assisting us in executing our plan to be the global leader in the Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management.

On the business front, I am pleased to report that we have achieved annualized bookings of over $1 million for the quarter, which is at the upper end of what we discussed last quarter. Our annualized booking performance improved, and we are working tirelessly to keep the momentum going. With the exception of a few legacy up-sells, the company’s second quarter annualized bookings were 100% of new logos delivered on the Determine Cloud Platform.

We had exceptionally strong showing in cloud computing, biotech and retail verticals. On the topical front, the business continues to perform from a financial perspective. We are executing on the previously discussed plans to increase sales and marketing initiatives. As well, John will note in his review of the financial metrics. I would also like to talk more depth about this in a few minutes.

As I mentioned last quarter, we are focused on the customer. High levels of customer satisfaction correlate directly with the likelihood to renew as well as with up-sells of new products and services. The addition of Gerard Dahan in the marketing role will enable Rose Lee, our Chief Customer Officer, to focus 100% on customer satisfaction and support.

In an effort to further enhance customer satisfaction, Rose is leading the global consumer migration strategy to the Determine Cloud Platform. She’s working closely with our sales, marketing and product professionals to maximize the number of customers that will move to the platform.

Now I’d like to turn the call back over to John Nolan, our CFO, who will review our Q2 2018 financial results. John?

John Nolan

Thank you, Patrick. Please note that a few items discussed in the income statement will refer both to GAAP and non-GAAP data, while the remaining income statement items in the balance sheet will refer to GAAP data only.

Total GAAP revenue for the quarter was $6.9 million, down 1.4% from the prior quarter, and up 4.6% compared to the same period last year. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was due to the seasonal decline in nonrecurring revenue. Total GAAP recurring revenue for the quarter was $5.5 million, up 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

Total GAAP gross profit for the second quarter was $3.4 million or 49.8% of total revenue, a decrease of $253,000 from the prior quarter, and an increase of $294,000 from the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $3.8 million or 54.9% of total revenues, a decrease of 2.4 percentage points from the prior quarter, and an increase of 2.4 percentage points from the same period the prior year.

Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit is the difference in GAAP versus non-GAAP revenue as well as the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter were $5.5 million, a decrease of $127,000 or 2.3% from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 4% from the same period last year. On our last call, we announced our plans to increase sales and marketing by $400,000 per quarter with half that run rate amount in the initial quarter. In line with that, we saw an increase of $198,000 in these expenses in the quarter. This increase was more than offset by a closed audit decrease and accounting fees, along with savings in several other areas.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter were $4.7 million, down 2.1% from the prior quarter and down 2.4% from the same period the prior year. Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses is the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance.

Finally, on the P&L, for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we had a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $602,000. This represents an improvement of $573,000 over the second quarter of last fiscal year. A special note, a foreign exchange loss of $124,000 is included in the $602,000 non-GAAP EBITDA figure.

Turning to the balance sheet. The deferred revenue balance at quarter-end was $9 million compared to $9.3 million in the year-ago period, and $9.9 million in the prior quarter. Billings, a non-GAAP measure defined as revenues plus the change in deferred revenues, for the second quarter were $6 million, up 3.8% from the same period last year, and down 11.5% from the prior quarter. As we’ve discussed in the past, our billings will tend to be lower in Q1 and Q2, and higher in Q3 and Q4 due to the timing of when our recurring revenue contracts were sold.

We ended the quarter with $11.8 million in cash compared to $8 million in the year-ago period, and $13.7 million in the prior quarter. The cash usage this quarter was impacted by the fact that 2Q was a low point of our billings and collection cycle. We expect the cash usage to moderate over the next two quarters. Note that all periods include cash borrowed against our credit lines.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Patrick to review some strategic and business performance topics. Patrick?

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you, John. We are pleased to report that the Determine team delivered $1,025,000 in annualized bookings for the quarter as we continue to deliver on our business strategy. We have been unwavering with respect to our strategy over the past three years, with a goal of becoming a best-in-class Source-to-Pay, Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management offering delivered on a single platform with a single intuitive user experience, which leverages a single database. And we are now seeing that strategy pay off.

Our focus on key verticals is paying off as well as we are successfully winning deals across several key verticals, including biotech, health care, cloud computing and retail. Examples in biotech and health care, two new customers include BioScrip and Colorado Access. In the cloud computing space, we signed the two leading providers. In the retail space, European leader, Silvan, joined the Determine family.

This past quarter, we’ve also seen strong demand from existing customers who are looking to get more from their platform. Migrating legacy customers is another key initiative that is a win-win for both Determine and our customers. Since launching this initiative, several of our key customers are moving fast ahead, Biogen, who is live, the University of Toledo as well as several large publicly traded finance and insurance companies are in queue to go live on the platform in the coming months.

New and migrating customers are buying more solutions, and we believe these customers will have a longer life. More solutions sold will make customers incrementally stickier, and that will extend the life over a longer period of time. Our average number of products per customer had increased again in the platform to approximately 2.1 products per customer, 50% higher than just eight months ago and double our average just over a year ago.

Another aspect of the platform that is now taking hold is our ability to integrate third-party applications and services. An example now in the pipeline – development pipeline is that we are in the process of completing our Salesforce.com integration. We anticipate this simple functionality will provide greater opportunity to sell into the vast audience in Salesforce.com ecosystem. It opens up a tremendous opportunity for us to up-sell our customer base on the sell side of Contract Management.

In addition to third-party integrations, we are actively working on critical certifications in the current period, HIPAA, being the most significant. The company is advancing to the HIPAA compliance process and expects to be certified by the end of the year. This will bolster Determine’s current security and privacy practices and will provide additional assurances to all prospects and customers, allow for broader use cases and opportunities for Determine and its customers, remove deal friction and allow for accelerated sales cycles as security and regulatory concerns will be mitigated by this achievement.

We continue to be encouraged and excited about the prospects of Determine and its disruptive technology. The platform is getting great reviews in the marketplace, and we are making significant progress with analysts, customer events and trade shows. Across the industry, Gartner, Forrester, PayStream Advisors and others are making mention of the progress we are making.

And recently, Spend Matters, again upgraded Determine as a strong value leader, closing the gap quickly with our rival Coupa. In fact, we are excited to say that at a recent CPO Rising industry event, Determine had three of our customers featured in key presentations: Walter Charles, CPO of Biogen; Jeff Ball, Corporate VP, Head of Procurement of Digital First Media; and Greg Tennyson, CPO of VSP Global. At a recent ProcureCon event, Dave Quillin, the procurement leader from Alliant Credit Union, spoke on behalf of the power and capabilities of the platform to hundreds of attendees.

We are now starting to see customer excitement at a new level for the company. Recently, a market analyst noted that Determine is the best-kept secret in the source-to-pay industry. While I would appreciate being called the best, with respect to secret notion, we are working across all channels to increase awareness of the platform and its capabilities.

Our goal is simple, to immediately impact lead generation to enhance marketing resources and capabilities, both online and offline, and further increased our growing global sales footprint and positions us for future growth. Our selling team is growing in both numbers and tenure, and we’ve also expanded on the tactical marketing efforts more broadly with addition of trade shows, prospect analysts and customer events.

These efforts are already having a direct impact on our pipeline, and we’re happy to say that over the past 120 days, we have increased the pipeline by over 20%. We are also beginning to achieving meaningful traction in our partner Alliance channel, led by Sean Regan. Sean’s experience in the industry, combined with Gerard’s partnering history in Europe, are proving to be effective in all levels.

We anticipate the Alliance program will be a key component to achieving double-digit growth – revenue growth in fiscal 2019. As we ramp up our efforts on the customer front, we need to ensure we have the best understanding of our customers’ needs and wants. To achieve this, we have recently launched a customer survey. Our goal is to understand not only how we are meeting the customer needs but where customers expect us to go in the future.

In addition, we have scheduled our first customer user group day in Parsons in the coming weeks, followed by customer events in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and London in the coming months. This will all roll together as we plan for a grand user conference named Determination sometime in the second half of calendar 2018.

On the competitive side, we continue to see Coupa, Zycus, GEP, Ivalua and Apttus in various opportunities, and we are increasingly winning. The key is that we simply need to be engaged in more opportunities, and I know we can win. This all speak to the work Gerard and his team are undertaking to raise our profile and bring us to the forefront of the consideration set.

As mentioned in previous quarters, the combination of our Contract Management solution tied tightly with Supplier Information Management and Supplier Performance Management puts us in a unique and strong position in deals and plays very well against the competition. There is simply no other vendor out there who had as tight of an integration that is one code-based and one database.

We are on the right track. We’re confident we’re doing the right things. We have the talent, the communication strategy and the product to make it happen, and we look forward to sharing those results within the future.

With that said, I’d like to turn the call over to Q&A, answer some of your questions about the business strategy, our financial plan and our solutions offering on the Determine Cloud Platform as we continue to execute our plan for fiscal 2018.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Eric Martinuzzi of Lake Street Capital Markets.

Eric Martinuzzi

Thanks and congratulations on that $1 million annualized bookings. It’s good to see that number back seven figures. Curious on Gerard’s role. Obviously, a major coup of somebody with that kind of background to join Determine. Is his – is he going to be Europe focused? Is he worldwide for Determine? And then what is he going to be doing that you were not doing prior to his arrival?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. It’s a worldwide role, and he’s located in France. But his main focus is on lead generation in the pipeline as well as really helping Rose and drive these customer satisfaction aspects. But from a marketing perspective, his pedigree is actually fantastic. His relationships with the analysts, which is already proving out to be extremely beneficial, very, very tight. So we expect Gerard, in his global role, to considerably drive up the pipeline, move up our ability to be present in a lot more deals going forward and really drive this thing overall. And again, the key piece here as well is it gives us a C-level presence in France that we haven’t had before because there’s a lot of the business on that side of the pond that he’s going to help us drive. So looking forward to him driving this global role.

Eric Martinuzzi

So he’ll see also be in charge, not just kind of a panel speaker or conferences and events, but also the digital spend, the lead generation from the technical side as well?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. He is involved. He owns that budget. He will be driving this whole process on the marketing side.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. Specifically, on the bookings for the quarter. You called out some names in the press release. Just curious to know. You highlighted three verticals, specifically the – I think it’s the health care. And then there was financial retail. I don’t have the press release in front me here. But I’m just wondering if you – you’ve always had a good footprint in retail. We saw some good footprint with the e-commerce side recently. Is it – are you kind of focusing vertically? Or are you sort of taking it where you can get it? How are you optimizing that sales force?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. No. we have stepped up our efforts on the vertical side of this thing. We know, in the business, whether it’s services related, indirect spend, we do very well there. So biotech, health care, cloud computing, retail are all examples of areas as well as health care and finance where we know we can win and play very well. And in fact, the fact that we’re going to be HIPAA compliant here shortly, also that investment will help us play even stronger in the healthier marketplace. So no, it is an intentional focus in those specific verticals. Of course, when deals come across the trends, we’re always welcoming new opportunities and have some outside of those verticals as well, and we always will. But our marketing focus will continue on those service-oriented type verticals.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then for the financial outlook, I know you’re not giving formal guidance historically. You guys do see a step-up on the revenue for booked recurring revenue as well as nonrecurring revenue. What’s expectation for Q3 in 2018?

John Nolan

Yes, I’d say that the nonrecurring should be up a couple of hundred thousand, and recurring should be fairly similar to where it was this quarter.

Eric Martinuzzi

And then what’s the explanation for that with the decent retention and the nice bookings that we see step-up there?

John Nolan

We had a little bit of catch-up in this quarter that’s kind of mid to step-up this quarter a little higher than it otherwise would have been.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then lastly, for me, your operating expenses, you talked about – I think it was a non-GAAP number of $4.7 million in the September quarter. But you only got kind of halfway into your digital marketing spend. Is the assumption then that kind of $4.9 million – so a $200,000 step-up on the OpEx is a good assumption to use?

John Nolan

Yes. $4.9 million to $5 million, yes.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. Congrats again, on the bookings. Thanks for taking questions.

John Nolan

Thanks, Eric. I appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger of Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Thank you so much. The bookings improved a little bit as you expected, but you’re still relatively minus for the kind of story that you’re talking landscape against Coupa. Can you give us a target that you believe you should be evaluated against on a quarterly basis over the next several quarters, the progress you expect to see? And then half of the December quarter already in the books, are you ahead of the September base or behind the September base?

Patrick Stakenas

So as we talked before, we’re sticking to the numbers that we talked about, right around that $800 million to $1 million time frame, quarter-over-quarter. And I think over time, we will start seeing more. You got to remember, Brian, that this product is one-year into the marketplace, right? We launched it last October. And then we shifted from the old products right to the new products. So now that we are fully on the platform, fully launching this thing – and also, you have to remember the past year up until this summer, we haven’t spent any money on marketing or the pipeline. So we’re just getting back into the game now.

And now we got someone like Gerard to help us drive the pipeline and help us drive his events. But up until July, August, September, we hadn’t been in a trade show in the year. So we’re just being cautiously optimistic going forward that this is going to ramp up very, very quickly. But from the standpoint of building new testimonials, being involved in new events, building the new pipeline, again, being out of mind for a year, we have to build that back up. So we do think we can outperform these numbers, but for the purposes of this call, where we are, we’re going to continue to kind of hold that line.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. And then the bookings, I’m curious what kind of bookings you need at a given quarter to start to grow recurring revenue sequentially. And maybe I was confused what you meant by there was a little bit of catch-up in this previous quarter. That is making it look as though to revenue is not increasing sequentially.

John Nolan

So we just had a little bit of an accrual adjustment this quarter. So about $70,000. Just some – and that’s a onetime hit to the quarter. So you can’t – that won’t be there next quarter, so that’s so many – that comes out. So you have to – we’re not going to be able to grow that next quarter. So that comes out of your baseline, in other words. So even though – even if you add the net of new sales and churn, you get a little bit of revenue up, but it won’t be enough to overcome that.

Brian Kinstlinger

So if I think about it, $1 million of bookings divided by four, that’s $250,000. In any given quarter, that’s where it will grow, offset by some churns. So $1 million of bookings is going to drive about $150,000 to $200,000 of sequential growth. Is that how we should think about?

John Nolan

Churn has been running in the past. It’s going to be probably a little lighter than that on the sequential growth.

Patrick Stakenas

The thing is – you talked about bookings. I mean, listen, we did $1 million, but we would have loved to have done more. The pipeline opportunity is there, and believe that I’m not happy with $1 million, right? When we start getting into the $1.3 million, $1.5 million range, and as they’re inching up, pumping up going into the future quarters, that’s when we’re going to start seeing some significant – and start approaching double-digit growth. But yes, we got to do better than the $1 million. We believe we can. We’re happy that we got back to that pace. But the pipeline is growing. And once we start kind of getting past those – that $1 million consistently, then we’ll start seeing some significant growth. But I mean, we’re kind of sticking to what we have said before that as we turn the corner and revenues and booking starts to increase quarter-over-quarter, that next year, we’ll be on pace for that growth that you’re all expecting.

Brian Kinstlinger

Very good. And then the investments in sales and marketing, I think from Eric’s question, it didn’t sound like there’s that big of a step-up in OpEx. I’m curious, what kind of investments are left to be made in sales and marketing? And then it sounded like you’re attending a bunch of conferences. Is that not enough to move the needle on the cost side in the second half of the year?

John Nolan

So we said in the last call we’re looking at about $400,000, and that didn’t really include Gerard. $400,000 per quarter, that didn’t include Gerard. So we’re talking more probably $0.5 million per quarter now loading that end. So if you look at that, we spent 200 – we ramped up 200k of that this quarter, which is a lot of online stuff, a lot of programs, some events. But also in that, you would include – we added two new sales reps this quarter. We’ve added a sales support person. We added an RFP person. So any sort of sales and marketing personnel, we’re adding will also go against that number. So I’m talking about another $300,000 plus a few more programs. So all of that, so the $200,000 run rate we did in the second quarter plus another $300,000 on top of that, gets to the total of about $0.5 million more a quarter. Does that make sense, Brian?

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes, absolutely. And then finally, can you compare your pricing versus your larger peers that also have a cloud solution? Are you priced, you think, similarly? Are you more expensive? Are you at a discount?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes, I think we’re still discounting at this point when we’re finding ourselves competitive deals. And we expect that – again, we talked about how the number of products that are being sold has gone from 1 to 1.5 to now 2 per customer on average. We expect that as we continue to sell three products into the customers, then the overall price component or the overall component sell price will go up. And that’s what we’re expecting to happen with that.

John Nolan

Yes, and we believe in the mid-market that we’re concentrated in that the total cost of ownership sale is a really important – a really important component of the sales process. And we’re actually firming up and we’re seeing prices firm up as we’re getting more and more testimonials on our barely a year old product. So we’ve actually been working quite a bit around that initiative internally for the last several months on the pricing. But we are not still at where some of our largest competitors are, and I’m not planning to be there for quite a while.

Patrick Stakenas

No, I mean, yes, we have to build – every quarter, we’re adding new customers. Every quarter, we’re getting more references, more testimonials, more case studies, more press releases. All of that will play to the credibility of our presence in the marketplace. And as we get that, we do expect to see our prices be able to command a greater price over time.

John Nolan

And that’s sort of the new product metric. I mean, that’s – new company because relatively speaking, we are on at Determine, and the new product maturation curve.

Patrick Stakenas

Yes.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Zach Cummins of B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Zach Cummins

Good afternoon. I just wanted to say congrats on the bookings level in this quarter. It’s good to see that getting back over that $1 million level. And just kind of starting off, you did provide a little bit of an update on how now that you’ve hired Gerard, Rose can now fully concentrate on the customer migration over to the Determine Cloud Platform solution. Can you give us a little bit of an update on how that’s going? And then I’m not sure if you can divulge this, but can you give like an approximate percentage of like C-customers that have now migrated to the Cloud Platform?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. No. We really can’t talk about percentages at this point, but I can tell you though that as we go deeper into the customer base and share what we’re doing, I can remember most of our legacy customers have one product, right? They’re either the P2P sourcing or Contract Management. But when they see the opportunity to not only get Contract Management, for instance, but then to be able to have the Supplier Information Management integrated across the board, that’s what gets them excited. So we are seeing customers migrating. Biogen was an early one. They’re excited that they’re on. And they’re moving forward. We have other consumers as well that are moving.

The key thing with Rose now being involved, she also has customer support. So she touches the customers every single day. She knows which ones are in a better position than others to be able to move. We’ve done full detailed analysis and research on these consumers as well as launched the customer survey. So we’re looking at this thing from a metrics perspective on who is most likely – most willing to move based on how we’re using the system. So we expect this to continue to move forward, but it’s going to pick up at a greater pace as contracts are up for renewal and things like that.

But our goal is to get them to move over before it comes up for renewal. And of course, when we do move them over, this is the cool part, is that they’re coming over and buying more products when they come over. So not only do they sign up for the Contract Management piece, but when they get on the platform, they immediately buy sourcing and other products.

John Nolan

And we’re even seeing some legacy customers who we thought might that want to move, but we’re still discussing the platform with every customer. And some customers are saying, “We don’t want all those other complex stuff. We actually want to simplify.”

Patrick Stakenas

Well, that’s an interesting point, John, thank you, is that we have some very large customers that over the years, we’ve done some pretty sophisticated configuration for them to meet the demands of the departments going back a few years as it relates to complex workflow and things like that. Well, the folks that are now running these systems and these departments are saying, “We want best practices. We want simpler processes. We want – you tell us how we should do it.” And we show them the platform and how we do it on the platform and the go, “That’s what we want.” So that part of it is exciting as well. Again, not only does it save them money. It offers simplified workflows. It just makes everything easier to use on their end. So we’re excited about that prospect.

Zach Cummins

All right, great. That was really helpful. And then you’ve talked a lot about some of these new lead generation programs that you’ve been really deploying over the past quarter or so. Can you talk about the effectiveness of those and kind of what the plan is going forward? Do you want to ramp that up even more so on the back half of the year?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes, absolutely. I mean, we need to get this pipeline drastically higher. And we’re going to keep pushing. Literally, we just started doing this in the last 90 days, and we’ve already seen a 20% uptake in the pipeline. And that has everything to do with being more coveted marketing approach on these services type industries that we talked about from a vertical nature as well as being present at the trade shows, people knowing that we’re there, we’re viable and we’re visible in the marketplace.

One thing we like to say is visibility is credibility. And along that perspective, we were invisible last year. But now starting summer, we are loud and proud, and we are out there and making some noise in the marketplace, and that’s having a direct impact on the marketplace. I mean, again, even on the past month or so, as Gerard joined, he has gone out. He has met with literally 10s of customers. He’s met with the analysts. He’s gone to trade shows. He’s gone to industry events. And I will tell you, people know him and respect him. And the fact that he’d come over here is great kudos to us.

Zach Cummins

Awesome. Great. And then just kind of an update on your sales force, it seems like you’re adding a couple of heads every quarter. But just kind of curious on some of the sales people that you brought over at the start of the year. How are they progressing now? Are they kind of ramped up and starting to build out their pipeline as you expected?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes, absolutely. I mean, one of the guys that came over from a competitor less than four months ago, last quarter, closed a really big deal. We’re super excited about it. I mean, it just goes to his relationship and the opportunities that he’s working. As we look at their pipeline, again, in the first three to six months, we don’t expect many deals to come in, but it’s the pipeline that we look at. And these guys are not only leveraging the opportunities they’re handed, but they’re using their network, their database to go deep. And we’re seeing some great traction from those guys and expect great things going forward.

Zach Cummins

That’s great. I really appreciate you for taking that question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Patrick Stakenas, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Patrick Stakenas

Great, great. Thank you. Everybody, we appreciate you being on the call today. And the questions are great, as always, and it’s a pleasure to talk to everyone and to continue share our excitement as we execute our plan and our vision. We’re striving to deliver the best Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management platform in the marketplace. And we’re driving this forward, and we’re excited about what’s happening. So appreciate you taking the time today and your continued interest in Determine, and we’ll talk to everybody very soon. Thanks a lot.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.