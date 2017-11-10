Why STORE Capital Has Been A Game Changer

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.” - Ben Graham.

My first article on STORE Capital (STOR) was back on September 3, 2014, just a few weeks before the company listed shares on the New York Stock Exchange. I summed up this REIT uniquely-positioned platform as follows,

STORE is more of bank than a REIT. The company underwrites its investments based more on contract risk than credit risk; other REITs don't offer the same unit-level analysis and risk management tools. Also, this is not a new company, STORE has a vetted management team with decades of experience in underwriting franchise-based credits.”

The title to that first was as follows,

Why Will This New Net Lease REIT Be A Game Changer?

STOR then listed around 27,500,000 shares at an expected price range of $17-19 per unit; the lead underwriters included Credit Suisse Securities (CS), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley LLC (MS). Here’s how STOR has performed since the IPO:

Look closely, on the lower right corner of the chart (above) you can see a picture of Warren Buffett.

In June 2017, I wrote that “Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B)is now a 9.8% owner in Scottsdale-based Store Capital, investing ~$377 million to own shares. Store Capital simultaneously issued 18.6 million shares of company stock in a private placement to a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway at a price of $20.25 per share.”

Of course, the Buffett news was great for me (and my followers) since I had previously (May 2017) cited that,

I am upgrading shares in STORE from a Buy to a STRONG Buy.”

It certainly doesn’t hurt to have a big-time investor like Berkshire Hathaway validate my REIT pick, and as many of you know, I have been consistently pounding the table in reference to my prized outlet center REIT, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT). Earlier this week I wrote,

“Buffett has a bet on Sears' revival, or perhaps its reincarnation... and Buffett’s prized investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway, has a few chips riding on STOR’s Net Lease model…So riddle me this… why not TANGER?”

Nonetheless, today is not the day to question Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio-picking strategies, I am here to celebrate the fact that we (Buffett and I) are both happy camper investors who conducted on or own research and concluded that, “You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.” Quite simply, STORE Capital is a Game Changer!

A Unique Player

Although STOR has been public for a few years, the company's senior management team (led by CEO Chris Volk) has a 35-year track record, and during that period, the leadership group has invested over $12 billion in over 8,000 properties.

While the bigger Triple Net REITs (like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)) focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STOR's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

While the Triple Net industry has enormous size, STOR focuses on the highly fragmented sub-sector with few participants addressing the long-term capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies.

STOR believes that "the largest underserved market and, therefore, the greatest opportunity is bank-dependent, middle-market and larger companies that generally have less access to efficient sources of long-term capital."

STORE Capital was formed to capitalize on this market opportunity to address the capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies by offering them a superior alternative to financing their profit-center real estate with traditional mortgage or bank debt and their own equity.

STORE is an acronym that stands for Single-Tenant-Operational-Real-Estate.

STORE filed an updated Investor Presentation that summarizes the company's unique investment platform. This presentation contains enhancements made subsequent to filing the year-end presentation with the SEC, such as the trend of property median fixed charge coverage ratios over time and the trend of investment-grade contract percentages.

STORE also decided to more completely describe its top ten tenants, including greater sector investment descriptions, as well as more color on historic performance running this and prior public companies. Here are the Top 10 Tenants:

As of Q3-17, STORE has 1,826 properties with 382 customers (~17 net new customers quarterly) that represent ~600 contracts (~30 transactions closed quarterly) with an average transaction size below $9 million.

No other REIT provides this level of granular credit risk management. The above-referenced presentation is divided into three parts:

The foundational attributes that make STORE stand out from other net lease companies. The performance that STORE's foundational attributes have delivered. Enhanced disclosure, including full distribution of tenant default probabilities. STORE provides a credit metric where the unit coverages are aligned with the default probability of each lease contract to arrive at a base contract credit rating, STORE calls this the "STORE Score."

It takes a lot of captured data and a potent information system to accomplish. Uniquely, 97% of STORE's leases require the delivery of property-level financial statements, which is unprecedented and enables such disclosure.

The unprecedented credit metrics are designed as a base to inform investors of the quality of the investment portfolio and how it is performing, and trending. Since lease contracts always determine risk, STORE's contract disclosure gives investors a window into the portfolio investment quality and performance trends that are unavailable anywhere.

For a Net Lease REIT, STORE is definitely providing the most transparency, and I like the fact that I can now not only see STORE's dividend payout ratio, but also the impact of that ratio on the company's long-term internal growth.

Also, it has also purposely directed its investments into retail real estate that is defensible from other modes of consumer goods distribution. In the process, STORE has generally stayed away from commodity retailers, even if the goods that they purvey are non-discretionary. Also, STORE has stayed away from service providers not requiring human interaction (i.e. bank branches).

STORE has intentionally weighted its portfolio heavily to service industries (69%), including restaurants, movie theaters, fitness clubs, early childhood education, veterinary clinics and more.

The result is that only 3% of the company's entire investment portfolio is within close proximity (a quarter mile in any direction) to ANY Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Kmart or hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) store.

In other words, STORE believes that the performance of the investment portfolio should not be impacted by traffic pattern disruptions caused by sales declines suffered by most other major retail chains.

Given STORE's desire to weight its investment portfolio away from retail (18%), STORE did something unusual for a REIT when it publicly listed in 2014. It did not disclose tenant diversity by property type, but by business type.

STORE does this by NAICS codes, much as a bank or federal agency would do. So, a health club becomes a service business and not a retail property. The performance of net lease companies will be more driven by tenant success than by underlying vacant real estate fundamentals. So, STORE is better off illustrating investment diversity by tenant business sectors than by real estate property types.

Of this amount, five tenants are in the top 10: Art Van Furniture, Gander Mountain, Mills Fleet Farm, Dufresne Spencer Group, and Camping World (CWH). Altogether, these tenants amount to ~9% of the 18% in retail.

Other tenants that are STORE customers that have previously been in the top ten list include Hill Country Furniture (the largest Ashley Licensee), Conn's (CONN), and At Home (HOME).

Apart from this list, a few hobby stores, dollar stores, farm supply, home flooring, used merchandise, used car dealerships, supermarkets and furniture stores round out the company's retail investments. Most of the furniture stores are Ashley, which amounted to 3% of tenant exposure as a percentage of revenues across 25 stores.

The Highly Predictable Profit Center

As noted above, the company is more focused on granular property-level investments. While many of the bigger Triple Net REITs focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STOR's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

STOR's approach is more of a risk management one, and so, instead of herding hundreds of Net Lease deals through the door every year (like many of its peers), the company takes a more granular approach to ensure there is a critical piece of real estate attached to a profitable business operation.

As far as I'm concerned, this is the "secret sauce" for STOR; as you will see below, the company provides many key metrics that you will not see in the filings of many of its peers. For example, I don't think any of the Net Lease REITs provide weighted average annual lease escalation data (STOR's is 1.7%), and, of course, STORE is proud of its internal growth platform.

STOR has only 2% of "flat leases," and a majority (74%) of the leases are contractually CPI-based. Around 67% of the REIT's leases have "annual" rent escalations and around 28% of the leases have "5-year" rent bumps.

STOR's targeted internal AFFO growth per share is between 3% and 5%, driven primarily by the company's differentiated focus on signing leases with middle-market companies.

By obtaining quarter sales reports from most (98%) tenants, STOR can measure performance of each individual property. This communication channel provides it with an advantage with which the company can mitigate risk and provide a higher degree of predictability.

The Improved Balance Sheet

Following the Berkshire Hathaway investment in June, STOR’s strong liquidity going into the third quarter positions the company well to execute on acquisitions without any additional equity.

STOR ended the third quarter with nearly $470 million of cash and the full availability on its $500-million credit facility giving the company ample funds for both third-quarter acquisition activity and the planned prepayment of debt.

One of the great features of STOR’s master funding program is the ability to prepay any series of notes within 24 months prior to maturity without a prepayment penalty. This long prepayment window gives the company ample flexibility as to the timing of the note pay-offs or refinancing.

During Q3-16, STOR paid off its 2012-1 Class A Master Funding notes which had a principal balance of just under $200 million and a scheduled maturity of August 2019.

These notes carried an interest rate of 5.77% and by paying them off early STOR reduced the weighted average interest rate of the long-term debt, and also reduced its secured debt as a percentage of gross assets to under 30%.

At Q3-17, STOR’s long-term debt outstanding stood at $2.3 billion with a weighted average interest rate of just under 4.4% and a weighted average maturity of 6 years.

All of the long-term borrowings are fixed rate and the debt maturities are intentionally well laddered with the median annual debt maturities of approximately $250 million and no meaningful near-term debt maturities until 2020.

STOR’s leverage ratio at the end of Q3-17 was 5.8xnet debt to EBITDA on a run rate basis. This equates to roughly 40% on a net debt to cost basis. As of September 30, STOR had $35 million of cash and $418 million of borrowing capacity on the credit facility.

Thus, liquidity position remains healthy with conservative balance sheet leverage and access to a variety of attractive equity and debt options to fund the large pipeline of investment opportunities.

The Latest Earnings Results

In the third quarter, STOR funded $402 million of acquisitions at a cap rate of 7.85%. This was the second highest quarter ever and it brings the company’s year-to-date acquisitions to over $1 billion.

At the same time, STOR profitably divested approximately $210 million in real estate investments with most of this activity happening in the second quarter. So combined with net investment activity as of the end of the third quarter of just below $800 million, STORE is on the right track to meet its stated net investment guidance of $900 million for the year.

For the quarter, STOR’s AFFO increased 21% to $77 million, a $0.41 per basic and diluted share from $64 million or $0.42 per basic and $0.41 per diluted share last year.

On a per share basis, Q3-17 reflects the impact of the Berkshire investment made at the end of the second quarter.

As expected, STOR’s board increased the cash dividend to $0.31 per common share in Q3-17. As illustrated below, the dividend is an important component of the overall stockholder return and since the IPO in 2014 STOR has increased the dividend per share by 24% while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio and reducing leverage.

Show Me The Money

As illustrated below, STOR has performed well year-to-date, thanks in large part to the “Buffett Bounce.”

Source: Intelligent REIT Investor

Here’s how STOR’s dividend yield compares to the peer group:

Source: Intelligent REIT Investor

STOR’s dividend payout ratio in Q3-17 is approximately 76% of AFFO, serving to provide shareholders with a well-protected dividend that's well positioned for long-term internal growth. Here’s how the Payout Ratio compares with the peer group:

Here’s how STOR’s P/AFFO multiple compares with the peer group:

Source: Intelligent REIT Investor

STOR affirmed its 2017 AFFO per share guidance which is expected to be in a range of $1.69 to $1.71 per share. This reflects both the impact of the June 2017 Berkshire Hathaway investment and the company’s decision to maintain a reduced target leverage ratio in the range of 5.5 to 6.0x net debt to EBITDA.

Also, the AFFO guidance is based on a weighted average cap rate of 7.75% on new acquisitions for the remainder of the year.



Source: Intelligent REIT Investor

As you see (above), STOR is forecasted to grow AFFO/share by ~5.4% over 3 years, ranking #3 (out of 11) based on this consensus (F.A.S.T. Graph data) calculator. However, when you consider STOR’s Payout Ratio, Dividend Yield, P/AFFO, Balance Sheet, diversified rental stream, and experienced management team, all signs lead to….

Why STORE Capital Has Been A Game Changer

We are maintaining a Buy now. Given the “Buffett Bounce” and price appreciation since summer, we consider shares soundly valued. We will maintain our position and look to own more shares when the yield approaches 5%. We see nothing wrong with utilizing a “nibble” approach; that simply means 25% now, 50% when the yield approaches 5%, and 25% when the yield approaches 5.25%.

