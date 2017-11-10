AveXis' (AVXS) CEO Sean Nolan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AveXis. (NASDAQ:AVXS)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Jim Goff

With us today are Sean Nolan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Donenberg, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Suku Nagendran, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Brian Kaspar, our Chief Scientific Officer will be available for questions.

I would like to remind callers that the information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. I caution listeners that the Company’s management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today’s press release and the Company’s SEC filings.

The content of this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, November 9, 2017. AveXis undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call, except as required by law. This afternoon we issued a press release detailing the content of today’s call. A copy can be found within the Investors and Media section at AveXis.com. We’ll begin with prepared comments from our team, and then we will open the call for your questions.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to AveXis President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Nolan. Sean?

Sean Nolan

Thank you, Jim. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to state that it’s been another eventful quarter for AveXis with multiple significant accomplishments.

First, the FDA notified us so we could initiate our pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in patients with SMA Type 1 using the IV formulation produced by our GMP commercial manufacturing process. And today, we are enormously pleased to announce the first patient in the pivotal study has been dosed.

The patient met the intent for three criteria of being less than six months of age was symptomatic, and was confirmed by genetic testing to have a bi-allelic deletion of the SMN1 gene. Two copies of the SMN2 backup gene and no exon 7 modifier.

The time from study initiation to dosing was quite short and we believe indicative of the strong demand from parents with type one inference [ph] to participate in this study. As a reminder, the open-label, single-arm, single-dose, multi-center trial known as STR1VE is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a one-time IV infusion of AVXS-101.

The trial will enrol a minimum of 15 patients with SMA Type 1 who are less than six months of age at the time of gene therapy, and who have one or two copies of the SMN2 backup gene as determined by genetic testing, and bi-allelic SMN1 gene deletion or point mutations.

The intent to treat population defined in the protocol includes symptomatic infants less than six months of age with the bi-allelic deletion of the SMN1 gene, only two copies of the SMN2 backup gene and no exon 7 modifier.

There will be at least a four-week dosing interval between dosing of the first three patients to allow review of the safety analysis as well as early signals of efficacy, prior to dosing of the next patient.

In terms of the clinical data this quarter, we reported top line data as of August 7, 2017 from the Phase 1 study of AVXS-101 and SMA Type 1 in a late-breaking poster authored by Jerry Mendell, during the 22nd International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society.

Also at WMS, Dr. Linda Lowes, Director of Clinical Therapies Research and a member of the Center for Gene Therapy at the Research Institute of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, analyzed seven of the 12 patients in Cohort 2 of the Phase 1 Trial of AVXS-101 in SMA Type 1 using subsets of the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development Third Edition, a norm-referenced, well-validated tool for infant and toddler development.

The selection of patients for this evaluation was based on availability and ability to complete the testing. All patients evaluated demonstrated fine motor, cognition and language ability within the normal range. This as is compared to natural history which indicates patients will rarely achieve the ability to speak or retain any significant motor ability.

Additionally, all seven patients she evaluated demonstrated age appropriate language, cognition and fine motor skills when compared to healthy age management peers.

It is [Indiscernible] that the time of the functioning of children with Type 1 SMA was likely normal. But this is the first data that we are aware of that scientifically supports the promise. These clinical observations coupled with the clinically transformative impact of AVXS-101 on survival, motor function, achievement of significant development milestones and the improvement in pulmonary and gastrointestinal function indicate that these infants treated with AVXS-101 may go on to lead productive and fulfilling lives.

The Phase 1 data reported at WMS were published in fall last week in the New England Journal of Medicine. These data as of August 7, 2017 demonstrated that all 15 patients were alive and event free at 20 months of age. It is remarkable for all patients to reach this key time point of 20 months. Given the natural history of the disease, indicates that sadly only 8% of untreated SMA Type 1 patients survive event free at 20 months of age.

AVXS-101 continues to demonstrate a favourable safety profile with no new treatment related safety or tolerability concerns identified. The median age at last follow-up was 25.7 months and 30.8 months for the patients in Cohort 2 and the low-dose cohort respectively.

Patients in Cohort 2 continue to demonstrate improvements in motor milestones: the majority of patients 92% achieved head control, 75% could roll over, 92% could sit with assistance and sit without assistance for at least 5 seconds.

Two patients in the cohort could crawl, pull through a stand, stand and walk independently. As a reminder, untreated babies with SMA Type 1 will never reach or maintain developmental milestones. It will not seem them assisted, stand or walk.

All patients who were free of respiratory or feeding support on January 20, 2017, continued without the need for supportive care as of August 7. Eleven of 12 patients in cohort 2 or 92% of patients were able to speak; three more patients than previously reported at AAN.

But the natural history of SMA Type 1 indicates that most, if not all SMA Type 1 children typically require significant nutritional and respiratory supportive care by 12 months of age.

These children usually do not survive due to aspiration pneumonias or respiratory tract infections. And if they do survive many need invasive ventilation or tracheostomy. Furthermore, due to the instability to swallow and the loss of head and neck muscle strength, the need for feeding support via NG tubes, G-tubes and PEG-tubes.

Also, most SMA Type 1 children are unable to speak due to weakness in their facial, oral, tongue, bulbar, head and neck and chest wall muscles. It is incredibly encouraging to see that all children who have received AVXS-101 remain event free and demonstrate adorable treatment effect at 20 months of age and older, including in many cases, achievement of new developmental milestones.

These data continue to suggest a onetime infusion of AVXS-101 appears to be generally well tolerated with a favourable safety profile and indicate the potential for a clinically transformative effect on event free survival, a clinically relevant decrease in the need for pulmonary and nutritional support, and rapid and sustained increases in motor function an achievement of major motor milestones never seen in natural history of SMA Type I.

This decrease and need for respiratory and nutritional support coupled with the ability to speak and the unprecedented observations by Dr. Lowes regarding their fine motor, language and cognitive abilities suggest that children treated with AVXS-101 maybe capable of schooling and ultimately leading socially and economically productive lives.

The collective and broad impact we have seen in children treated with AVXS-101 on many aspects of the disease and – to develop in the best possible manner is truly remarkable.

In Europe, we initiated additional formal clinical and quality scientific advise proceedings with the EMA and initiated a process to discuss the potential for conditional registration pathway for the EU.

We have also held detailed clinical and quality scientific advise with a number of European national authorities focussed on the clinical development plan as well as the manufacturing quality process, which will serve to facilitate review and approval of upcoming clinical trial applications.

We are also integrating FDA feedback into our approach and timing with the FDA regulatory authorities. And as a result, we anticipate initiating our EU Type 1 pivotal trial in the first half of 2018.

Now switching gears, I am happy to welcome a new member to our AveXis leadership team. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Phil Donenberg. Formerly the Vice President and Controller at AveXis, Phil brings more than 25 years of corporate finance, accounting and business development, experience of the position.

I will now turn the call over to him to give third quarter financial updates. Phil?

Phil Donenberg

Thank you, Sean. As of September 30, 2017, AveXis had $374.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Research and development expenses were $33.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, which included $5 million of noncash stock-based compensation compared to $14.1 million for the same period in 2016, which included $2.7 million of noncash stock-based compensation. This is an increase in the total R&D expenses of $19.3 million year-over-year.

The increase was primarily attributable to product manufacturing expenses and associated accelerated spending, including increased headcount in our product manufacturing facility, as well as expenses related to the conclusion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of AVXS-101 in SMA Type 1. Commencement of our pivotal trial of AVXS-101 and an increase in non-cash stock based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses were $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, which included $5.3 million of noncash stock-based compensation compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2016 which included $2.7 million of noncash stock-based compensation, an increase of $9 million.

The increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and personnel related costs, legal, professional and consulting fees, other administrative costs driven by increased headcount across all general administrative functions to support the company's overall growth and non-stock-based compensation expense.

Our net loss was $48.6 million or $1.52 per share for the third quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss of $21.1 million or $0.87 per share for the third quarter of 2016.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Sean.

Sean Nolan

Thanks, Tom. Before we open the call up for Q&A, I would like to provide a brief update on our upcoming milestones. We are in ongoing discussions with FDA on our trial for AVXS-101 in SMA Type 2 and we remain optimistic that the trial will initiate before the end of the year.

In terms of our pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in Europe, as I previously mentioned, we have incorporated EU specific scientific advice from the EMA into the protocol design and expect to initiate a pivotal trial of AVXS-101 and SMA Type 1 in the EU in the first half of 2018.

Lastly, the end of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA is scheduled for late in the fourth quarter, will further inform the regulatory pathway options for AVXS-101. We look forward to providing an update on that discussion once the official meeting minutes are available likely early in the first quarter of 2018.

I will now open the call to your questions. Operator, please poll for questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now open-up the lines for the question-and-answer portion of the call. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Salveen Richter with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on dosing your first SMA patient. This is Corian [ph] for Salveen. I have a few questions, first regarding the staggered enrolment. What are you looking for to access efficacy and safety before dosing additional patients given the short time to gauge ESS and when will you disclose when all these patients are dosed.

And secondly what was the nature of the discussions with the EU authorities beyond what was discussed with the FDA. You know and in terms just moving on to Type 1 pivotal program what are the potential regulatory pathway that can play out in the event you guys gets accelerated approval? You know are you guys prepared and how quickly would you be able to launch this drug? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

Yeah, I would appreciate if you could restate your first question.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And just with regards to the staggered enrolment in the U.S. pivotal study, you know how are you going to access efficacy and safety given the short time frame to gauge event free survival. And will you disclose when all the patients are dosed, all three patients are dosed? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

Yeah, I would ask Suku to please take that question.

Suku Nagendran

Yeah, thanks Sean. So to address that question, the safety and efficacy assessment that we will do within the allotted timeframe for the protocol in this first three patients so far the intent to treat aspect of the protocol will include the standard safety that will have to do which include the chemistry, some of the immunoassays that need to get done as well as liver function enzymes that have to be monitored.

And from an efficacy standpoint we have previously discussed how the shop intends score changes very early in our Phase I trial acts as a very good biomarker, when it comes to future achievement of development for milestones.

And what I would remind you is that if you look at our Phase 1 dataset what you see in the cohort 2 the children who got their proposed therapeutic dose at the first month time point there was roughly a 10 point increase in the CHOP INTEND score which appears to be predictive of the children hitting other milestones as they develop over the course of the trial.

So I hope that gives you some flavor of what we are going to be accessing and using when it comes to evaluating progression of the trial. And the second question I think was about disclosure of data. Is that -- something Sean you want to take or you wanted to address that.

Sean Nolan

No I’ll take that one. Relative to the disclosure of data in the pivotal trial, it’s something that we are giving a lot of thought to, obviously we thought it was very important that we announced that the first patient had been dosed. We have always been very transparent with the data, with all of you, and understand your desire to see that information.

I think in this particular instance we would likely give the next update after the third patient has been dosed to inform everyone of that. Beyond that information in terms to what else could we provide, that’s something that we would discuss likely with the FDA, and just ask everyone to keep in mind that although it’s a single arm trial, what we are doing our best to maintain the integrity of the data and we don’t want to do anything that could potentially jeopardize that data set being used in the overall registration process.

So we will share information with you relative to those first three patients being completed in their dosing and hope we have a little bit more perspective on what additional information and when we might be able to share that at that point in time.

The other question I’ll answer, then move to the next person in the queue would be of the discussions that we are having with the EU. I would say number one, we have been having over the course of time very constructive conversations with the with the EMA as well as the individual country specific regulatory authorities. And as you know, we’ve got an agreement with them to do a single arm study as a pivotal trial, we’ve agreed to the endpoints with them, and we’ve agreed to the number of patients which is approximately 30 patients.

We as we’ve previously mentioned, the EU is about a quarter or so behind the FDA in terms of all of the information that is currently available, so we have meetings set up in the first quarter with the -- with many of the European regulators to go through both clinical information as well as CMC and quality information that will further inform the start of the study.

And keep in mind that in Europe, the gene therapy trials certainly are our new and the level of requirements to get those the studies started in individual countries is just a little bit different that it is here in the United States. And lastly, we are intending to use information that we gather from our FDA interactions to further inform and refine our EU regulatory strategy, so hopefully that gives a little context to where we are in that process.

So operator, if we can take the next question.

Biren Amin

Yes, hi guys thanks for taking my questions. Sean, you mentioned that you incorporate some aspect of EU scientific advice in the European type I trial design, can you just discuss what these parameters were that the changed?

Sean Nolan

I don’t – I would say that there aren’t parameters that have changed from what we’ve done in the past. It’s so again at a very high level, we’ve agreed to as of last year what the design was going to be and what the endpoints were going to be.

It’s further sharing of information, so as an example, Biren we have that type ECMC meeting in May this year with the FDA. We’ve shared some of that information with the EMA and EU regulators, but there is more information to us to share with them to give them a more fulsome view of our CMC and quality package as an example.

Additionally, what we are doing is, we’ve set up the process and are now in the process of discussing conditional approval pathway with the EMA as well. So, I just want to be very clear, things are moving. I just want to reiterate that they’ve been moving about a quarter behind, and we’re just making sure to that as we have big engagements with the FDA for example at the end of phase meeting, the output of that meeting that could be very informative to how we may want to approach things at the EMA.

So there are some reasons for us taking out a bit of a – let’s just say a very powerful approach with the timing of the delicious today a very thoughtful approach with the timing of the interactions with say a very powerful approach with the timing of the say a very powerful approach with the timing of the interactions with the EU.

Biren Amin

And so just a follow-up on that, with the EMA meeting Q1, I’m going to assume that you are probably going to share some data from the current pivotal Type 1 trial in the U.S. Is there an option that EMA would allow you to file for conditional approval and potentially forgo the EU Type 130 patients study?

Sean Nolan

Well Biren, it is possibility. I think, keep in mind last year we disclosed the fact that similar to the FDA, EMA wanted to talk about a conditional approval pathway. The FDA’s wanted to talk about a potential accelerated approval pathway. So what we’ve done is, we’ve initiated that process to have that discussion and you’re correct, that -- that processes is further informed and more constructive with additional information, additional data.

So any patient level data that we have from our 303 study here in the U.S. would certainly be data that we would share with you and you from your questioning I would agree that that could be helpful in their consideration of the granting a conditional approval pathway for us.

Biren Amin

Got it. And then just one question on Type 2 trial in the U.S. What seemed to be the factors that need to – I guess clarified or agreed-upon, if you can share any, and have you had any discussions with Europe on a Type 2 trial?

Sean Nolan

So in terms of the status of the Type 2 trial in the U.S. recall that we were running both the submissions to the FDA in parallel. And because of the volume of information, we decided to prioritize the Type 1 trial and obviously reach congruence with the agency and initiated the study and dosed the first patient. So as a result of that, we are working through the information requests from the FDA, and we’re addressing those.

The -- as an example, you keep in mind that that what we are doing right now is on one aspect is we are tying data out. As an example, from a preclinical perspective that Brian Kaspar generated a couple of different years ago around dosing. And we are now measuring dose levels with a different method, so part of it is just if you want say making sure that you got a dose for those equivalent, we did the same thing in the IV trial and obviously you see how that worked out, we just want to make sure and FDA wants to make sure we are very aligned on the dosing for this.

So it’s really just trying to reconcile things that were done previously with a different method, the things that have been to the new methods that we are using right now. It’s that simple. We believe, we’ve got and are submitting the information that the FDA wants to see. I can tell you that there’s been no issue expressed by the FDA relative to intrathecal dosing in an SMA patients, there’s no safety concerns of that route of administration, it’s really just reconciling the new methods that we put in front of them and how that translates to the dosing is to make sure that we’re all aligned.

So we’re optimistic, that what we submit to the FDA will be acceptable, but of course what matters is does the FDA think what we submitted was acceptable and we’re working with them to achieve our goal. And we’ll keep you posted and said, I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get this initiated by the end of the year and we are doing everything we can to make that happen.

Tazeen Ahmad

Hi, thanks for taking my questions, guys. Sean just wanted to follow on what you just discussed. With respect to the Type 2 study, we are approaching [Indiscernible] as the holiday season, in your mind is there a real difference let’s say into the studies what in the early part of 2018 and starts a little bit later than you anticipated, is there a big difference if you were to start a little bit later than planned. And would you potentially need any of the data from the Type 2 study that you are going to be running, when you have discussions with the agency about the potential for filing early on Type 1 for example?

Sean Nolan

Yes, so in terms of the second question, I’ll take that, I’ll take that one first. Part of the calculus that we would have on if a scenario played out where we were granted accelerated approval, one of the things that we would look at in terms of critical path is label optimization. And if we thought that there was an ability for us to generate data from the Type 2 study that was helpful for us in securing a broader label in a reasonable time, that’s something that we would consider.

It’s not necessarily that we would do it, but we would, we’re considering it. And I think, it’s also important to say that there’s been nothing from the FDA whether asking for that data, you don’t specifically to the -- for the Type 1, the Type I program, so they are not asking for that, it would be us deciding, it’s something that we thought would be compelling to the FDA and potentially enable us to expand the label.

And Tazeen before I -- we answer this first question you ask, can you just restate that to make sure that we have it properly captured.

Tazeen Ahmad

Yes, I just wanted to get a sense of would it be I guess it’s tagged to the second part of your question –the question you just answered which is does it really matter if you start a little bit later than you had anticipated, so if you don’t start at year-end, maybe you’ll start a month later.

Sean Nolan

Yes, I would say this first of all we want to do everything we can to start the trial this year for a couple of reasons. The first is for patients and we know that there is a significant demand. And you’ll see where I’m going with this in a minute, Tazeen. But first of all as we know that the patients are very much interested and want to participate. So we want to make it available as soon as we can.

Secondly, you know we like to live by our commitments, and so it would be important to us for all of you that we are able to deliver on that and we are doing everything we can. Practically speaking, but if I would just say practically speaking, the difference between a few weeks of this year versus early next year really won’t impact the overall I would say timing of meaningful data and the reason that I’m saying that Tazeen is we have many patients have been reaching out to sites to Suku and the clinical team and we know that there is a significant demand for those patients to be in the trial, meaning we should be able to enrol it relatively quickly. So in the scheme of things, a couple of weeks really won’t be material other than the two very important reasons I gave the answer to my answer.

Tazeen Ahmad

Right, okay thanks for that. And then keeping with the Type 2 question, we discussed this maybe a couple of quarters ago on your call , but – what is your sense of what the willingness of parents will be to enrol Type 2 patients into your study given that there is now an approved product on the market to treat them?

Sean Nolan

Yes, I think the best person to answer that would be Suku.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, thanks Sean and thanks Tazeen for that question, because what you are observing in the market place from a chemical aspect is that there is significant demand from patients and their family is to actually get enrolled in the intrathecal Phase I study for SMA Type 2. And you know as Sean said we already have single [Indiscernible] non repriation [Ph] lined up for the study and I think one of the critical reasons here that there is this kind of unmet medical need. One is the intrathecal approach they are using AVXS-101 gene therapies, it’s a onetime therapy while with the new – and you know you have to commit to a lifelong treatment with lumbar punctures. Once you do that induction phase over two months with four doses then you have to do a dosing every four months.

And obviously with repeat lumbar punctures there have been some case reports around some of the clinical observations that physicians and patients are observing. So I think collectively what I think most patients have realized is given our SMA Type 1 data which seems to be having some translate ability when it comes to AVXS-101 addressing the root cause of the disease and then this significant unmet clinical need that’s being generated by the need for repeat lumbar. Ulcer [Ph] I think puts us in a sweet spot clinically to recruit quickly for the [Indiscernible] trial and hopefully show impact for safety and efficacy data in the Phase 1 study.

Ian Somaiya

Thank you and congratulations on all the progress. I guess my first question just maybe more of a clarification. I know you were referring to the Type 2 study and I was just curious whether they have plans to also enrol Type 3 patients as adult patients in the subsequent trials?

Sean Nolan

Suku, would you please take that question.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, sure Sean. The Type 2 SMA is one trial. The way it’s designed, is to recruit you know really Type 2 SMA – but once we disclose our trial protocol as well as the some of the details behind how we have set up the inclusion, exclusion criteria and so forth, what you’ll find is that almost most of these patients will be a SMA Type 2.

So the focus for the intrathecal trial is truly SMA Type 2 and I think once we disclose our full development plan, I think then you’ll get further insights into how we hope to address the SMA Type 3 population both in the younger cohort as well as older cohort.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. And the other question I had was, just hoping to get your thoughts on some of the market data that buyers in this shared has been rather juts in terms of the number of patients that they have been able to treat what’s been rather breaking down between Type 1, 2 and 3. Just your thoughts on potential impact from the clinical trial standpoint and then as you think about introduction of 101, how should we think about the number of available patients, whether it’s in the U.S. or it’s in Europe?

Sean Nolan

So Ian, its Sean. I would say that the number of patients that are out there and our ability to enrol, I think Suku gave a couple of examples. We just – I’ll take Type 1 first. We had several patients immediately in for screening once we announced the study, and dosed the patients within about three and a half weeks of that initiating. So I can tell you that there are many parents who’ve been waiting for the trial to enrol, they understand the potential value of gene therapy and how it may be quite different than what’s available on the market place and consistent with what the KOLs told us and what efficacy groups told us, there doesn’t appear to be an issue with enrolling that particular study with an approved product on the market.

With Type 2 by virtue of the fact that there are more patients out there more people suffering from SMA Type 2, there are even more parents that are calling the sites, calling the company about the ability to enrol in this study. So there is a great deal of demand that we are seeing to enter and be a participant in the AVXS-101 Type 1 or Type 2 trials.

So that again is very consistent what we’ve heard all along and now we are seeing it in practise. I think people really do understand the differences in the two products, based on the available data, they understand that in a clinical trial you’d have to not have been on SPINRAZA and that be on it during the trial and people and physician seem quite comfortable with that.

To answer your second question relative to addressable patients, you know again I think there is a couple of considerations here but what we are hearing more and more and I think there is many avenues where this information is coming from. But from patients, from parents, from the efficacy groups and from KOLs people really first of all appreciate the fact that there is an approved product certainly it’s providing a major opportunity for these kids that they never would have had in the past. I think there’s also a recognition of the fact that there are clinical differences, I think the New England Journal article nicely laid out, data from both trials, and so that information I think is something the people are closely evaluating.

And the other element is the pragmatic aspect of the single administration route of delivery with AVXS-101versus the chronic administration that’s associated with the approved product. And I think for those reasons, people will certainly do what they need to do in the time period and what they should do in a time period to treat them, themselves or their children but there seems to be a very significant openness to a gene therapy once it’s available.

So we actually see the addressable market is growing, due to the launch of SPINRAZA and I hopefully we are able to address that, and in a shorter time period than a longer time period.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. This is [Indiscernible] on Mohit. Mohit is actually on the road driving. So I just apologize that he couldn’t be on the call. According to Biogen two-thirds of SMA patients are Medicaid patients. So maybe you can talk a little bit about how challenging you expect that part of the market to be for expense orphan drug? And how do you expect this to unfold post launch? And if you also can comment on what you may have learned from Spinraza launch. That would be helpful? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

Yes. I’m going to quote numbers that I believe are correct. I believe I saw these in the Biogen earnings discussion. But I think they've done a very nice job with their market access. And I think at this point in time they were saying 80% to 85% of all patients are covered. I think they were saying that that 80 plus percent of that is 80 plus percent of the commercialized recovered. And I think they gave a number of 85% on the Medicaid lives as well, which is very encouraging.

Now, what I don’t necessarily know off the top of my head is the mix on Medicaid for them higher because of the drug benefit that it’s on and the amount of money that spent over the course of time where we’re going to be a one-time therapy, so there could be a higher propensity. We would see a slightly higher mix of commercial to Medicaid. We’ve done payer research on multiple occasions.

With payers that are there for Medicaid as well as you know that much of the managed Medicaid is managed by the commercial payers. And they all have a similar view wishes SMA is a devastating disease. There is unmet need there still. They recognize that the data set from AVXS-101 is very compelling. They recognize that the route of administration though different is quite compelling for their patients.

So, we’re actually very encouraged by the launch of SPINRAZA, because its demonstrating that clearly there is a market out there in need. It’s demonstrating the payers are willing to pay for these products, these life-saving products, and that they are relatively quickly covering the very vast majority of commercial and Medicaid lives. So I think all of that bodes quite well should AVXS-101 get approved.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Sean Nolan

Thank you.

Yanan Zhu

Hi. Thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the progress. This is Yanan in for Jim. So, just first, I’m just curious about the number of patients in the Phase 3 study, target enrollment is 15 patients or more, but there will be more stringent criteria of ITT patients, as well as additional patients that don’t need the ITT criteria, so, just curious if there a minimum requirement for the ITT patient that has to be enrolled in that study?

Sean Nolan

Yes. Suku, would you mind taking that question.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, absolutely. So, thanks for that question. So the way the protocol is written as you pointed out is that it’s a minimum of 15 patients to meet the ITT criteria, which are children who are symptomatic have bi-allelic deletion in the SMN1 gene have two copies of SMN2 and do not have the exon 7 modifier. And frankly if he enrolled all of those patients quite quickly, we could actually complete the trial with those 15 patients to meet the ITT requirement.

Now the broad aspect of the protocol which included presymptomatic children, children with one copy of SMN2 or exon 7 modifier, these are all very uncommon occurrences within the SMA type 1 population. So our strategy here is if you identify those children who do not fit into the ITT criteria even though they are real, they could help us also gather further data that would have further label enhancing opportunities for, but the caveats that I want you to remember though is that the ITT population captures most of what you normally see in the SMA type 1 population and also inclusion/exclusion criteria really enable us to do enrich the population appropriately to recruit rapidly as well as evaluate safety and efficacy of AVXS-101 hopefully within a short timeframe.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. That’s very helpful. And do you think you will be able to enroll presymptomatic patient under the Phase 3 protocol?

Sean Nolan

Suku, can you take that?

Suku Nagendran

Yes, Sean. For the protocol, yes, if there are presymptomatic children identified and that meet the inclusion, exclusion criteria as well, yes, we could enroll those children as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. This is actually the Ishmael [ph] on for David. Thank you for taking our questions. So real quick, given the intrathecal drug delivery for SMA2, to be clear do you intent to run multiple doses in the study in order to optimize for such patient? And also when might we expect to hear an update on the direction for the ALS and Rett programs?

Sean Nolan

I would ask Dr. Kaspar to take that first question. As it relates to the second question, we will provide information on those two programs. We’ll give an update later this year on the status of those and give even more detail on the broader clinical development plan for SMA in the first quarter of next year. But Brian, can you take the first question.

Brian Kaspar

Yes. But let me just make the point that there will be a dose escalation trial and is performed for the SMA Type 2 patients. We have extensive preclinical data that would support the safety as well as the efficacy for dose range in the intrathecal route of administration.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, wonderful. And if you don't mind just to piggyback on an earlier question. Can you speak again about the risk of patients possibly seeking SPINRAZA during the trial? And if you had any discussions with the FDA regarding this risk and impact that could have on eventual regulatory submission? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

Yes. Suku, would you mind taking that question, please.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, Sean. So another important question that you have asked here, because in our discussions with all the investigators and KOLs involved with the trials, we commitment that the patients who are enrolled will stay the course of the trial as that make sure to the informed consent process, they understand how important it is to complete, the trial has defined for the protocol and the timeline agreed to. So the caveat is we only have experience with Phase 1 trial where all the patients actually competed the trial without any patient getting on SPINRAZA during the course of the trial.

So we are pretty confident given the efficacy and safety that you’ve shown in our Phase 1 trial during the process of executing on the Phase 3 or the pivotal trial in SMA Type 1 using the intravenous approach with AVXS-101 we shouldn't have frankly too many challenges in patients switching to SPINRAZA mid way.

Steven Breazzano

Hi. Thanks guys for taking the question. I think previously you had mentioned 69 month enrollment timeframe given the patient interest you described so far is that, is that still inaccurate reflection of what you expect? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

Suku, would you please take that.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, Sean. If I can clarify the question though, are you referring to the Type 1 pivotal or the Type 2 intrathecal study.

Steven Breazzano

Type 1.

Suku Nagendran

Type 1. So, yes, so I’m confident that we can recruit pretty quickly over say, six to nine months period given that there is a significant demand to get enrolled in the trial. So at this point I don't see any issue with that observation.

Gena Wang

Thank you for taking my questions. Maybe one more question regarding the Type 2 trial design. Just wondering will the trial be design as adaptive trial that you can expand to registration trial. And would also be able to expand to Type 3 patient as well in this trial?

Sean Nolan

Suku.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, Sean. That’s another important question, Gena, because – so we haven’t discuss or disclose the full protocol, but what I can tell you is that you know the trial is a Phase 1, right, so regarding to safety on those findings, but the way we’ve design the trial we are confident that we should be able to show a proof of concept when it comes to efficacy as well. And I think the data that we generate from a clinical efficacy standpoint if it is overwhelming the positive very similar to what we shown in Type 1 SMA trial in the Phase I program then that could be level enhancing opportunities. But again I think the data will drive what eventual outcome will be of that trial. And I know that was a second question, Gena, can you repeat that.

Gena Wang

Yes. Like wondering if you can will – the trial design were you also be able to expand to the Type 3 patient as well in this trial? Well, we believe one is a separate Type 3 trial? The question do you – are you thinking about to running a separate Type 3 trials or do you think you would be able to use existing trial and expand it to the Type 3 patient?

Suku Nagendran

Yes. So that’s a important question, but – so the way we’ve design the trial is that it’s a focus really on the SMA Type 2 population, but I think once we disclose the full protocol, if we get the FDA go ahead to start the trial, I think then I can give you more insight on whether or no you could assess type 3 patients as well and what the potential implication would be. So I would like to leave it open, and that for now also what I would say, stay tune that once we disclose our broader clinical development plan, I think you will be able to get more insights into what work through with the other SMA types as well.

Gena Wang

Okay. And then, if I may just ask quickly the Type 1 timeline, wondering when would the first patient dosed and for the end of Phase I meeting when you meet with the FDA, will FDA look at additional information beyond your original document submission?

Sean Nolan

Yes. Gena, its Sean. I would say that in terms of when the patient was dosed we haven’t expressly stated the date, but if you think about the fact that we announced initiation on September 29 it generally takes about three, three and a half weeks to do the final genotyping on everything in terms of working all your way through the screening process and here we are on November 8th or ninth. You get a sense of when that might have happened. I would say as relates to any data that we may have generated prior to the briefing document going in. We want to make sure the FDA has the most updated information possible, so of course we’ll share everything that we can collect that is meaningful with them. Hope that helps.

Raju Prasad

Thanks for taking my question. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the newborn screening application should be decided upon sometime next year. If that occurs and newborn screening for SMA type 1 is put into U.S, how does that impact enrollment timeline? And as you mentioned three to three and a half weeks for genotyping, but could that be shortened? And similar for the EMA, a lot diseases are more genotype in the EMA. Is that similar for SMA and does not change the potential timeline of enrollment of EU pivotal?

Sean Nolan

Yes. I would ask Suku to take that. And Suku is very close to what is transpiring on the newborn screening effort and Suku maybe talk to about the number of states that are going to be adopting newborn screening next year.

Suku Nagendran

This is Suku. So, newborn screening I think is going to be incredibly important when it comes to – truly it’s SMA across all subtypes [ph] with the most appropriate therapy that can probably make the biggest clinical impact. So when it comes to newborn screening there has been a lot of work done both at the federal level and state level by SMA and many other advocacy groups in partnership with industry partners as well.

And we have seven states that have file it. Missouri actually perhaps the state law, they’ll have newborn screening sometime towards the end of next year. And the general overwhelming consensus is that given the data that’s outplay from the product that has been approved and also our recent dataset has a significant influence on thinking at the state level by early 2020, 50% or more of the states in the U.S. will have newborn screening for SMA.

And my final clinical point here is that is very important to remember is once you have newborn screening and you can identify all of this children clearly based on copy number, there is a very strong clinical case to intervene with the most of operative therapy that will have rapid and one would consider most clinical transformative impact. So I hope that gives you some flavor of what’s going on in the newborn screening arena.

Your second question was around the genotyping and diagnostics. I think you’re referring to more the operational aspect of thing. So what I would say is that my team is working diligently with the – our main lab [ph] that’s doing most of our work to turnaround – to influence the turnaround time, and I’m confident that some of these genotyping processes can be done quicker and that could have significant impact on our recruitment timelines as well.

Brian Abrahams

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. The recent New England Journal article talked about the dilemma of two innovative therapies. Obviously a good problem they have. I'm just curious if you know if any patients perhaps post the initial Phase 1 study they are going to exposed to both 101 and nusinersen and if there's any data that you could collect there that could inform about potential combinability. And then along those lines just curious if you have any feedback from payers and our physicians to the concept of using gene therapy even in patients who have through this SPINRAZA loading dose? Thanks.

Sean Nolan

Suku, do you want to take that question.

Suku Nagendran

Yes. Sure, I’ll that Sean. Again two very important questions. So, what I’m aware of is that in our Phase 1 trial with AVXS-101 in SMA1 there were two children in the first cohort and two children in the second cohort, who once they completed the trial, they’ll go on Spinraza. Now given that this was after completion of our trial I do not have any insights into any other safety or efficacy data that may have been observed by the physicians involved in treating with SPINRAZA.

Now, also what is important to note is that many KOLs who have use SPINRAZA or Nusinersen in patients with SMA do consider that SPINRAZA could act as a bridging therapy and therefore keep more neurons alive, so that once AVXS-101 gets approved hopefully and comes to the marketplace that these children will have even greater clinical impact when AVXS-101 could be used in these children.

Now the caveat to this is the need for clinical data if combination if ever becomes a need down the road. And can tell you that in most disease phase not just SMA but in other disease phase, it could always be a subgroup that maybe help by combination therapies of different mechanisms of action for multiple different reasons. And frankly in the SMA field, I think its only now we are finally having therapies that appear to have impact coming to the clinical marketplace and I think you will see the clinical need and maybe justifications when needed for combination it will also evolves in time.

Brian Abrahams

Thanks very much.

Sumant Kulkarni

Thanks for taking my question. Its bit of a follow-up on the previous one, but is there anything the company can proactively do to test the potential to those patients with 101, after they have been treated SPINRAZA? And I have a follow-up after that?

Sean Nolan

This is Sean. I would say, our focus with our question is on obtaining approval for AVXS-101 in the infants first and then other populations after that. Generally once you got a product on the market or the second product on the market when people start to evaluate combination therapies. So beyond that it’s really difficult to provide anymore comment.

Sumant Kulkarni

Sure. And the follow-up is actually a clarification. It took roughly about 3.5 week to get the first patient enrolled. Did you say how many patients have been screen in the context of patient enrollment? And what’s your understanding of the specific total number of untreated type 1 patients that are out there that will meet your enrollment criteria and have not been taking SPINRAZA.

Sean Nolan

Suku, would you like to take that question please.

Suku Nagendran

Yes. So, if you don’t mind can you repeat that question because I there are two or three different component to it. I just want to make sure, I answer it appropriately.

Sumant Kulkarni

Yes. So you have one patient enrolled so far. How many patients have been screened in the context of enrollment? And the second part of that is what’s your understanding of the specific total number of untreated Type I patients that are out there that will meet your criteria for enrollment and have also not been treated with SPINRAZA?

Sean Nolan

Yes. This is Sean. Maybe just interject on the screen keys. I would just say we’ve screen several patients but we’re not going to give specific numbers. Suku, feel free to give the second part of the answer.

Suku Nagendran

Thanks Sean. So, if you assume there are 400 to 500 incident children with SMA and 60% of the children have SMA Type I. Frankly this -- obviously the way I would respond to your question is if these children are identified early enough and our protocol very clearly states, the children has to be less than six months of age, there’s specific criteria around children will qualify for the ITT population versus outside the ITT population and there is also very strict inclusion, exclusion criteria that will enable us to hopefully identify patients early enough to optimize impact of therapy.

And I’m speculating here because we did some of the calculations previously. I would say, if the children are identified early enough a fair number of them will qualify based on the inclusion exclusion criteria, but we haven’t publicly talked about the actual numbers. So Sean, can I hand this back to you if there’s anything else that should be address here.

Sean Nolan

No. I think you did a great job.

Sumant Kulkarni

Okay. Thanks Sean.

Vincent Chen

Thank you very much for the question. First is, Biogen said that they’re looking to start a study in the later part of 2018. I assume they're likely to try go in Type 1 and 2 really quickly to be competitive. And in type 2 you could well [Indiscernible] market in a comparable timeframe. Thinking toward the potential you may have competing gene therapy on market, how are you thinking about how the trial should be designed to both one get to market quickly, but also two, ensure that you build the most robust and impressive clinical profile when the trials and the data are ultimately compared? And then have a quick follow up afterward.

Sean Nolan

Yes. I guess that question really is better asked to Biogen. We’re in a position right now where we’re enrolling in our pivotal trial. We’ve got very strong called initial study data from the Phase 1 trial that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. We've gotten our manufacturing process in alignment with the FDA and we’re producing GMP product. And just that aspect is exceptionally challenging. So I think that's a major consideration, I think someone may be able to will develop a product and then produce enough for clinical studies, but they can actually get the scale, do they have the ability to do that is a major question.

The second thing would be how much better with the product be and if you’d like we can have Brian Kaspar talk about A89, but I think with what Brian has developed with AVXS-101 the clinical data across every single domain are so strikingly different than the natural history data and the data from others on the marketplace that I would say the bar would be exceptionally high to be. And I think that the enrollment in that study could be quite a challenge for people that may want to try to follow.

Vincent Chen

Okay. And then a follow-up on a different topic, but related manufacturing and sort of why you need baseline [ph] market recognizing the intrathecal dosing is much more focus in intravenous but that the older Type 2 patients a much larger. How should we think about quantity of vector geno [ph] required to treat Type 2 patient versus the Type 1? Or more broadly to address Type 2 demand versus Type 1 demand?

Sean Nolan

I think the best person to answer that question would be Brian Kaspar and Brian, maybe you can just give a little perspective on how went about ascertaining dose for intrathecal delivery and really do your best answer Vincent's question.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, absolutely and please follow-up it’s something not clear Vincent. We have spent over four years of development of really establishing the dose ranging to effectively target the motor neurons, effectively in multiple species. We been in mice, we’ve also been in a porcine model of spinal muscular atrophy that we developed as well as non-human primates. And we have a significant dose ranging studies to effectively cover motor neurons quite efficiently at all regions of the spinal cord and cervical thoracic lumbar as well as other key you have seen motor neuron targets such as the brainstem which as we all know it’s extremely important within the estimate patient population.

If you make a comparison or contrast, the total amount of virus that is required for the Type 1 patient population which is a systemic dosing versus our thoughts for Type 2 patients, there is a very significant reduction in the total amount of virus and we haven’t given exact guidance on this, but you could imagine that this is at least an order of a log amount of virus malware when given intrathecaly. And this again would be the Type 2 or -- and larger patients.

Vincent Chen

But when you say one log lower intrathecaly, is that accounting for the greater size of the patients or were likely getting intrathecal or is that just one log on the vector gns [ph] per kilogram measurement.

Sean Nolan

At least an order of log lower on the total amount of virus that would go into...

Vincent Chen

Okay, great. Thank you very much for taking the question. Congrats on the target.

Sean Nolan

Thank you.

