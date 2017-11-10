Quantum Corp's (QTM) CEO Raghu Rao on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 17:00

Call End: 17:54

Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Shawn Hall - SVP, General Counsel & Secretary

Raghu Rao - CEO

Adalio Sanchez - Interim CEO

Fuad Ahmad - SVP & CFO

Analysts

Brian Alger - Roth Capital Partners

Bruce Goldfarb - Lake Street Capital.

Chad Bennett - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Shawn Hall

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome. Here with me today is Raghu Rao, our CEO; and Adalio Sanchez, our Interim CFO and Fuad Ahmad, our CFO. The webcast of this call, our earnings release and a quantitative reconciliation of any GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures discussed today can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of our website at www.quantum.com and will be archived for one year.

During the course of today's discussion, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, statements regarding our business strategy, opportunities and priorities; our transformation initiative, anticipated product launches and plans; and future financial performance. We'd like to caution you that our statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We refer you to the risk factors and cautionary language contained in today's press release as well as to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, including our most recent 10-K filed on May 31, 2017, and our most recent 10-Q filed earlier today. These risk factors are incorporated by reference into today's discussion, and we undertake no obligation to update them in the future.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Raghu Rao.

Raghu Rao

Thank you, Shawn. Welcome to our Q2 fiscal 2018 conference call. This has been a very eventful quarter for Quantum. As you can see from the press release we issued today we made a number of announcements beyond just reporting our Q2 results. These including naming board member Adalio Sanchez as a new Interim CEO replacing Jon Gacek. Securing additional funding and being on track to pay off the convertible notes due on November 15. Identifying and executing the implementation of a very significant cost savings plans. And bringing on Eric Singer of VIEX Capital Advisors as a member of the Board.

With all these in mind, I wanted to kick off the call today with some comments about our announcements. I will then turn it over to Adalio for some brief remarks after which Fuad will cover our Q2 results in more depth and provide guidance. First, Q2 was a disappointing quarter that fell short of all our expectation. Fuad will take you through in detail the challenges that company faced in executing on the quarter and then prospects for the future. Most importantly, as you'll see from some of the announcements, the company is intensely focused on taking aggressive actions to immediately reduce our cost structure, ensure better execution and generate more consistent growth and profitability. We expect strong sequential growth and revenue and profitability in the second half of this fiscal year.

Now let me turn to the CEO transition. I am very pleased that Adalio has been appointed to serve as an Interim CEO following the departure of Jon Gacek. Adalio is an experienced operating executive who has held senior executive positions with IBM and bring tremendous business and technology experience along with domain expertise that will be extremely valuable and driving Quantum's business transformation and improving execution. The Board has also appointed a search committee which I will head and we have selected Korn Ferry International to commence a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

I also wanted to highlight that we've secured $20 million of additional financing as part of our amended credit agreements with TCW Direct Lending and PNC Bank. This comes on top of the $170 million financing package we secured with the same lenders last fall. We are on track to pay off the remaining $57 million of convertible notes due next Wednesday and the incremental $20 million gives us additional financial and operational flexibility.

As Adalio will discuss this strategic review that the Board conducted affirmed that Quantum is well positioned to capitalize on the changing market landscape, leveraging its technology and solution strength. Quantum has strong data protection products and royalty revenue that is highly profitable and generates significant cash flows which I expect to continue long into the future. The scale out part of our business is expected to grow at double digits and the company's products have been chosen by the world's top companies including one of the largest public cloud vendor.

In addition, Quantum's initiative in establishing the Rook open source project the cloud native software defined storage product line gives us unique opportunity to establish an early leadership position in this emerging space. We expect to begin the customer beta program early next quarter and already have some marking names who want to participate. Our first product is planned for launch by early April next year. And we and our customers are really excited about the promise of this next generation products. A key element of transformational plan is driving cost reductions to increase profitability, financial flexibility and help with growth investments. As part of our engagement with AlixPartners, we review an addressable total cost basis of $476 million including all third party and labor costs. Following that assessment we've begun taking actions that immediately lower our cost structure and that I expected to result an up to $35 million of annualized cost savings by the end of next fiscal year .

Another announcement that we made today is the appointment of Eric Singer of VIEX Capital Advisors to our Board of Directors. Besides bringing significant boardroom expertise, Eric will be uniquely positioned to provide a shareholder perspective and will be of a significant resistance in the Board's efforts to deliver increased value for all of our shareholders.

With that let me turn the call over to Adalio.

Adalio Sanchez

Thank you, Raghu. Good afternoon. This is Adalio Sanchez. I am excited to take on the role of Interim CEO for the company. I've been on the Board now for six months and I led the strategic assessment work of the reconstituted board. And now CEO I look forward to working with a Quantum team to execute on the actions. I understand the storage space and its dynamics quite well. And given my deep involvement with the company since last summer, I am hitting the ground running.

Now let me take a moment to describe the strategic assessment work and where we re going. As is mentioned the Board conducted a very comprehensive review of the company, expanding a strategy, its product, technology, supply chain, cost and expense structure and our go-to-market model. The company engaged AlixPartners as part of this effort. The review concluded that Quantum has a very strong set of differentiated data protection and scale out technology that positions our company very well for helping our customers manage the explosion of data in an increasingly software defined cloud driven world. Based on this our strategy is as follows. We'll leverage our strong position in data protection to increase profitability. This is our profit engine. We'll drive growth with our scale out tiered storage offerings levering our unique storage StorNext asset and this is our growth engine. At the same time, we are building a software defined storage and data management platform to improve margins and increase recurring revenue streams going forward. And lastly, we will reposition our company over time as a modern software defined solutions provider as new products rollout.

Now to enable this strategy we've embarked on a comprehensive end-to-end transformation. This transformation will drive significant efficiencies and simplicity and generate up to $35 million of saving on annualized basis by the end of fiscal 2019. Actions are already underway across all of these areas and results will commence starting this fiscal quarter and accelerate as we go into the next. So that is our strategy and our plan of where we are going.

Lastly, let me comment on my priorities for the first 90 days. They are first. Reignite the sales engine and enable the team to maximize performance. Secondly, aggressive drive the transformation and the cost actions. And third, execution, execution and execution. We will come together as a team and we'll improve our performance. I look forward to working with the management team and Quantum's talented employees as we strive to achieve operational excellence and profitable growth for our Shreveport. Fuad, over to you.

Fuad Ahmad

Thank you, Adalio. Let me start by reiterating that uncertainties in market dynamics notwithstanding, we are disappointed in our Q2 results and execution. And the recent actions taken by the company are clear indication of the resolve to refocus organization and return it to profitability.

Now turning to our results. I'll first refer everyone to the financial statements and the supporting schedule included in the press release and on our website. Starting with revenue. Total revenue for the second quarter ended September 30, was $107.1 million, down from $134.7 million from a year ago. That quarter included approximately $15 million of revenue from our large public cloud customer. Non royalty revenue totaled $97.8 million, of which 93% was branded and 7% was OEM, same as last year. Our revenue shortfall was partly due to challenging impacting our ability to close forecasted second quarter deal at the end of the quarter. The challenges including of timing of closing deals at quarter end and third party component supply issues which mostly impacted scale out tiered store revenue. In addition, the revenue from disk backup system was lower than expected due to weakness in our traditionally strong EMEA market where several of our big installed base customers deferred big purchases, that was not the case last year.

We believe part of the challenges at quarter end involved timing of deal. However, we've already shipped more than 50% of the revenue from deals that weren't closed, including those delayed by third party component supply shortages.

I'll now walk through our revenue results in more detail. Total product and related service revenue for our scale-out tiered storage solutions was $33.8 million down from $46.6 million in the same quarter a year ago. Recall that quarter included $15 million of revenue from our large cloud customer as mentioned earlier. Scale-out revenue performance was greatly impacted by severe component supply shortages we experienced at the end of the quarter. These shortages have left us with over $5 million of shippable orders stranded at quarter end. Almost all of that backlog has been shipped. Nevertheless, we added 80 new scale-out customers and increased our win rate into mid 70s.

We have some notable customer wins in media and entertainment we closed several large deals in a traditional broadcast and post production part of the market, including one of the top US cable TV providers, a US broadcasting network and one of the major international broadcaster in Europe.

We also continue to grow revenue from our customers using our scale-out solution to manage corporate video. Notable wins in this area included $1 million plus deal and one of largest consumer electronics companies in the world and another deal at a major university. Beyond M&E we had another quarter of strong year-over-year revenue growth in video surveillance which included a large follow on deal involving security at government facilities in Asia. Other wins included sales to major bank in Asia, a military college and a North American medical [indiscernible] provider. And the last deal for what we expected to be a series of deals with this provide. We also saw solid growth in our video surveillance sales funnel during Q2, with particular momentum in campus facility security and state and local government opportunities. In addition, we are getting into deals earlier in the sales cycle as a result of our deepening relationship with partners.

Excluding revenue from large public cloud customers, revenue from technical work flow grew significantly year-over-year. Key wins here included large deal from the leading provider of communication and IT infrastructure and supplier of semiconductor production system. We also continue to expand our footprint on autonomous vehicle research lending new business to our customers that needed affordable long term storage support hyper scale data growth.

An important milestone in the quarter was general availability of StorNext 6 which provides an unparallel combination of industry leading performance in automatic, policy driven events data management features. As a reminder, StorNext 6 was designed to help users overcome the challenges of working with growing volumes of high resolution content such as 4k and beyond and enable them to capitalize on the opportunities to re-monetize or repurpose that content.

Features in that release include more efficient and cost effective ways to meet project performance demand, share and access content across geographically distributed teams and manage and protect archived content. This includes the ability to integrate third party public and private cloud offering in StorNext managed environment and run embedded applications. These benefits we introduced in StorNext 5.4 last December.

Some of the new features in StorNext 6 will be sold by us and our channel partners on annual subscription basis thereby providing Quantum with a recurring revenue stream. We also introduced two new Xcellis offerings in Q2. Xcellis Foundation and aiWARE for Xcellis. Xcellis Foundation is a high performers entry level workforce storage system specifically designed to address technical and budgetary requirement of small to medium sized post production facility in corporate video departments. Based on the StorNext platform, the new system delivers the benefit of enterprise cloud Xcellis storage including high performance and scalability in a NAS appliance for under $25,000. By providing a more powerful, more feature rich alternative to other entry level storage system at a similar price point, Xcellis Foundation is ideal for smaller video production facilities that need benefits of a shared workflow but have limited budget to spend on shared storage.

Although it is -- although it's only been shipping for two months, it's been extremely well received by customers. aiWARE Xcellis is an on premise cloud version of artificial intelligence platform from Veritone, a leader in cognitive analytics. By bringing Veritone's multi engine AI capabilities into StorNext managed environment, aiWARE for Xcellis enables users to leverage power of Veritone's cognitive services and applications to extract new value from their on premise video and audio content. The integrated solution is ideal for companies with significant investment in on-premise storage latency cost or security concerns about storage, cloud storage because it puts powerful AI processing behind a corporate firewalls.

Announced in late August aiWARE for Xcellis quickly garnered a new wave best of show award at IVC show in September. Award criteria included innovation, feature set, ease of use, versatility and ROI. In addition, at the end of September we secured our first customer win for this new solution. Fox, Sports Brazil and existing StorNext customers deploying aiWARE for Xcellis to cognitively enrich and index both archived content and live video streams.

Turning to our data protection solutions. Total revenue which includes both branded and OEM product and related service revenue was $63.9 million, a decrease of $14.5 million compared to Q2 of fiscal 2017. Of the $14.5 million over year decline the $8.8 million was primarily due to the decline in enterprise business and the disk backup system products.

Total products and related service revenue for disk backup system was $11.7 million, down $7 million from prior year. Majority of the decline was due to decrease sales of our enterprise disk backup product as I mentioned we saw weakness in our traditionally strong EMEA market where several of large installed based customers deferred big purchases. Our disk backup win rate remains in 65% range and we added approximately 20 new customers in the second quarter.

Total tape automation system devices and media related services revenue was $52.2 million for the quarter. Although this was down from $59.7 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017, it was largely on planned. More specifically, branded product and related service revenue was $45.8 million for the quarter compared to $51.3 million a year earlier. And OEM products and related service revenue was $6.4 million down from $8.4 million a year ago. Our newest generation of scalar i3, i6 tape libraries performed extremely well in the quarter. We continue to achieve high 70% win rates for tape automation and added 60 new branded mid range and enterprise automation customers during the quarter.

Despite the challenges in data protection for the quarter, there were some positive elements worth noting. We clearly saw the benefit of increased sales opportunities from the expanded data protection partnership with Veeam that we announced in May as well as our SureStaQ full combo offering. SureStaQ is a validated reference architecture that combines compute, networking and storage to provide a converged backup solution design for combo environments.

Finally, we did have some notable data protection wins in Q2 including a large deal at a leading provider of business analytic solution, a company that supplies integrated technology, services and data and analytics to financial services industry and in agriculture development bank in Asia.

Moving to service revenue. Our total service revenue was $34.2 million in Q1, down from $36.6 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily driven by expiration of service contracts for early generation tape and disk backup systems. Royalty revenue was $9.3 million down from $9.5 million in the same quarter a year ago which by the way speaks to the longevity of the royalty stream, moreover royalty revenue continue to exceed our expectations.

Turning to gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin was 41.1% in Q2 down 50 basis points from the same quarter in the prior year due to revenue mix, slightly lower margin products. Overall, product margins remain largely unchanged.

Now more detail look at expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $46.2 million, a decline of $2.1 million from $48.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. We incurred a Q2 non-GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million, a decline of $10 million from Q2 of fiscal 2017, driven by overall decline in contribution margin from revenue.

Cash interest expense for the quarter was $2.2 million and we recorded the tax provision of approximately $1.5 million. All said our non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share down $0.33 from the second quarter of last year.

Finally, as Raghu said today we also announced that we've secured a $20 million incremental delayed draw term loan financing facility from TCW Direct Lending. The new capital is being provided under the amended credit agreements with TCW and PNC Bank and is on top of the $170 million financing package with the two lenders that the company announced in October of last year. This brings the total cash secured under delayed draw term loans to $40 million, including $20 million in previously committed funds. In addition to the incremental financing, the amended agreements include less restrictive covenants than the original agreements.

I would like to thank our lending partners for their continued support. Over the last two weeks we've worked closely and they have dedicated substantial time and energy analyzing, understanding our business not just the results but also the story behind it.

Now let me turn to our plans for the second half of fiscal year. We will continue to focus on driving both growth and profitability but also optimizing for profitability at individual deal level. We believe this is a right approach in light of credit agreement requirements. The challenges we experienced in Q2 and the softness in the disk backup system market that we are experiencing.

One of our key objectives over the next two quarters is to return to generating higher growth in scale-out tiered storage revenue. As I mentioned earlier, we are excited about the opportunity with StorNext 6 across our scale-out vertical market and use cases. The power of what we can deliver with StorNext 6 is evident in our Xcellis Foundation system. We are providing enterprise class performance, scalability and management to small and medium size media facilities at price that they can afford. Enabling them to take more demanding work flow and providing the flexibility to continue growing in a very strategic and cost effective manner. What this means for Quantum is that we can now compete in a part of the market that we previously could not easily address and deliver solution that is superior to competing alternatives.

We are also expanding our market opportunity through new partnership most notably those with data frameworks and Veritone We have integrated data frameworks clarity now software into our Xcellis workflow storage and archive appliances providing increased visibility into usage and other intelligence regarding large unstructured data. To deeper inside into their data users with highly demanding work storage solution environment are able to scan, organize, access and migrate their data much more easily, efficiently to meet their business or mission objectives. This includes moving unused data of primary storage to an archive providing Quantum with an opportunity to sell more archive storage, even when the primary storage is provided by another vendor.

In a case of Veritone partnership I discussed earlier the combination of Xcellis storage with Veritone aiWARE enables users to apply artificial intelligence to on premise content thereby unlock previously unrealized value from that data. In addition, as new content is captured it too can be analyzed using cognitive engines both on its own and in combination with other stored content. We see the integration of artificial intelligence into our StorNext based solution is extremely powerful given that organization's ability to deliver greater insight into their data and leverage it more strategically in increasingly critical market.

Over the next two quarters, we will not only be building on the opportunities that these new offerings the partnership provide but also introducing new scale-out storage and data management solution to help customers meet the evolving needs.

Turning to data protection. A key objective for the remainder of the year will be improving upon our disappointing Q2 results and disk backup systems. We are actively engaged to address the challenges we encountered and we will be capitalizing a new agreement we recently concluded with the primary storage provider to OEM our DXi backup and deduplication offer. In addition, we will be building on expanding partnership with Veeam which involves both our DXi appliances and scalar tape libraries. They are now integrated with Veeam making it easier for Veeam customers to deploy 321 data protection, best practices, storing at least three copies of the data on two different types of media with one backup copy offside to guard against data loss, localized disaster and ransomware.

We also see continued opportunity to leverage our SureStaQ for combo offering to new -- to recruit new reseller and getting to new data protection accounts. And speaking of resellers, we recently announced a new program in North America designed for IT datacenter channel partner trusted with storage option available in the wake of industry consolidation. The program provides partners with margin enhancement, expanded value added service options, design to drive incremental revenue. As well as more extensive marketing and regeneration capabilities. It includes special incentive for securing a new Quantum customer and the receptions from the partners have been very positive.

Another key objective for us is to leverage introduction of LTO tape drives in the media to extend leadership in the tape market. The latest generation of LTO technology provides a 2x capacity gain and 20% performance improvement over LTO 7. This ideal for helping customers go with massive growth of unstructured data. LTO 8 is scheduled to be available in our scalar and StorNext AEL system in the next month, furthering their position as the most efficient tape automation solutions in the market. With LTO 8 this system will provide nearly 10 terabytes of uncompressed capacity in a single 19 inch rack and up to 144 terabytes of uncompressed capacity within the standard datacenter aisle thereby enabling organization to affordably meet long-term storage challenging by reducing datacenter footprint. This also reduces power and cooling cost and reducing administrative time.

The combination of LTO technology with scalar and StorNext AEL tape automation also offers better storage density than proprietary tape technologies. And with all come certified media LTO error rates are equivalent to those of legacy proprietary media.

Finally, as Raghu said we are continuing to develop our cloud-native software defined storage platform.

Now let me turn to our guidance. For fiscal Q3 we expect the following. Total revenue of $120 million to $125 million. Non-GAAP gross margin of 42% to 44%. Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $45 million to $46 million. Non-GAAP interest of $2.7 million and taxes of $0.5 million. And finally non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.22. For second half of this fiscal year we expect the following. Total revenue of $250 million to $260 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.36 to $0.42.

Question-and-Answer Session

And our first question comes from the line of Brian Alger with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

Brian Alger

Thank you. Good afternoon. Obviously a lot to go over. First I guess trying to understand the amount of deals that were missed due to timing. You mentioned that half of them have since closed. I am curious what the total amount is. And if that amount would have allowed you to meet your guidance for the -- your previously set guidance for the September quarter.

Fuad Ahmad

Let me answer that Brian .Actually that's a good question. The total amount of deals that slipped both as a result of just slip deals as well as the component shortage is totaled almost about $15 million to $16 million. And component shortages accounted for almost $6 million of that, by $0.8 million or so. And we shipped most of those that had component issues and the other deals are coming together as the quarter progresses. 50% of those have already been shipped.

Brian Alger

Right, right. And it sounds a fairly large impact from a component standpoint was on the scale-out side. So it looks like had we not had the component issues scale-out would have actually posted both sequential well maybe not an annual but certainly a strong sequential comp correct.

Fuad Ahmad

That is correct. I mean the components were primarily shortages in the scale-out as well as the number of slip deals, vast majority of them were scale-out deals.

Brian Alger

Right, okay, good. I am curious as to the recommendations from the consultants and what not. Obviously some cost cutting is on tape looks like a couple million dollar right out of the gate, we also saw press release go out with regards to how you are engaging with your resellers. I am curious if that's a shift in policy that's coming as a result of the value adding business through them or is that something that was envisaged previously.

Fuad Ahmad

No. I mean I think this is just part of -- speaking of the partner relations; we are just part of natural review of how we engage with customers. As you know the industry is in flux especially the channel part. So we want to make sure we are engaged with the channels in the right way. And we are compensating them for the business that they bring to us. And that particularly important on the data protection side. So it's not -- it's nothing that we would not have done in a normal course of business.

Brian Alger

Okay. And then finally on kind of looking forward on the product set, very excited to see Rook come into market and being prioritized, looks like next fiscal year I know it's going to be shown at over Denver here next week but with that cloud-native application, where do we see the greatest near term opportunity for that. Is that enterprise wider, is that something wins itself into M&E, is it something that has the potential be pervasive throughout all storage needs or is it confined to one specific vertical.

Fuad Ahmad

And actually it's not. It is a comprehensive software defined platform for storage management. And it's not unique to M&E or video surveillance; it is intended to be a product vastly flexible in terms of the uses. And it is the software defined element that makes it so much flexible, it allows us to impute and offer services that will fit on top of the platform such aiWARE the Veritone service. We can also provide Dedup services on top of it as well as StorNext. So this is a major and comprehensive platform overall. And is expected to not just expand into our existing verticals but expand our reach in a more broader way.

Raghu Rao

I would also like to add what Fuad said. This also gives an opportunity to significantly improve the gross margins in our product because we would be eliminating some third party suppliers that we are currently depended on. And so that is another benefit that this would generate.

Brian Alger

Raghu my next question I am curious if the cost savings coming from Rook that are enabled by the software definition architecture is kind of played within that $35 million of cost savings or if the $35 million is on top of the architectural improvement that come with it.

Raghu Rao

No. That is not included in the $35 million. The $35 million, I'll briefly explain to how that comes about. What we did was we did a very exhaustive analysis with the assistance of AlixPartners. We reviewed addressable total cost basis of about almost $476 million, this included about 298 of third party spend and other labor and program spending. And just to give you an example. On some third party work that we did, we determined of the 298 that about $12 million that we really couldn't address because that included some banking services, tax preparation, investment services which was kind of nothing much we can do. But there was a lot we could do with other stuff, IT hardware. That's a big portion of our spent. Contract manufacturing, that's another big corporate facilities, all of these areas that we looked at an exhaustively with the management and AlixPartners and then determined that you know these are the savings that we can generate. Just take a small example of freight for instance. We spend about $9 million in freight. And what we did was working with them is we developed [rota] and RFI and are now able to get some significant savings in just that one area. I am just giving you these examples because to just show that the depth to which the AlixPartners and the management have gone and trying to address the cost structure of this company.

Adalio Sanchez

Yes, let me add. This is Adalio Sanchez. This was an end of the cost structure of the company. Every piece of the company and then initiatives has been established on where we are going to go address. And so the plans on our execution, our estimation as we will get as Fuad said a portion of it in this fiscal year. We will implement additional actions that will go into the next year or total about $35 million of savings over the course the next fiscal year. So we are pretty excited about the opportunity this brings us additional profitability, with more part of flexibility and allows us to invest in other parts of the business as time progresses.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Bruce Goldfarb with Lake Street Capital. Your line is now open.

Bruce Goldfarb

Thank you. Thanks for taking my call. It's Bruce calling for Eric Martinuzzi. So just I have some questions on your verticals, could you comment on the verticals that make up the bulk of your second half 2018 pipeline?

Fuad Ahmad

We do not provide detail information on the verticals but we have -- we can tell we have traditionally heavy pipeline in media and entertainment from scale-out perspective. We've done that's typically is always been a bright spot for us. We talked about video surveillance. We are finding ourselves in increasingly larger deal early in the sales cycle. So we should expect some of those deals to start to close as well. And finally I think what we are seeing on the data protection side, we do have a problem to solve on the backup side. Having said that Q4 is generally been a good year, good quarter for sales for backup disk backup in EMEA. We've seen that there is budget flush. So we feel like if we looked at the missed that we have, the deals that slipped in with primarily function not of the funnel but a function of execution just deal slipping in supply shortage. So we expect to make some of that up as the quarter goes.

And one of the strengths that new Interim CEO brings is his ability to execute and that's what we were really impressed with and I think that's the need of the hour here and we are very hopeful that a key is the word thrice what he is going to do over the 90 days and I know he really means that.

Bruce Goldfarb

That's great. Next relative to your -- regarding your cost cuts, how will they impact your channel development efforts?

Fuad Ahmad

So as Raghu said we are dealing with cost, primarily with the cost that are not expected to impact sales in anyway. We are taking out overhead cost; we are negotiating with third party vendors to get better terms on the component that we buy from them. So we are in part of the reason to do this is to be able to have the flexibility to invest in opportunities that grow top line which is important to us. Obviously we are going to -- we are showing growth in Q3 and Q4 of this year. So we are -- we are targeting more a lot of third party spent, getting the organization more efficient and more focused go to market.

Adalio Sanchez

This is Adalio Sanchez. The objective here is to grow sales not to decrease them. And the channel is very important to our business and to our growth potential going forward. So you can expect that the optimization that we are talking about is really around the optimization of the cost structure of the overall operation of the business not our go to market per se.

Bruce Goldfarb

Great. Thank you and then just one last question. You have one great cloud customer. Are there any near term pipeline with other cloud providers?

Fuad Ahmad

We cannot discuss the specifics of our engagements with customers for variety reasons including competitive. But that something we obviously that our sales team is keenly aware of and we do have a deployment vastly scalable deployment. So we are going to be leveraging the know-how from them and the products that we have.

Adalio Sanchez

What we can say is the following is that as this market is evolving and the growth of data continuous to be so explosive and the cost pressure that cloud service providers continues tape is becoming -- these kinds of products are becoming a very viable alternative for them across the board.

Thank you. And our final question comes from the line of Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks for taking my questions. It's phenomenal to see transformational change happening at the company. I'll just start up by saying that. So the prior leader always made the case that from a cost standpoint we are competing with the large storage solution providers out there and we were kind as lean and mean as we can be and if we cut anything it would be revenue impacting negatively obviously. I think Fuad talked about you are obviously cognizant that the cost cuts will not be revenue impacting. And things like we don't even have enough sales people in all the NFL cities whatever you want to call it. So help me understand your expectations now of the business and where the cost cuts are coming from, what do you think the opportunity is scale-out from a scale-out perspective, what do you think opportunity is in the growth of that business should be, and what do you think the opportunity is in data protection after we get all the cost out of the business.

Raghu Rao

Okay. Let met take that firstly a question on the cost at high level. One of the things that this new Board did Chad was to take ownership to some extent of addressing this cost structure issue because we clearly knew that was something that we really had to do. So we engaged AlixPartners. And for the first time the company did a really holistic view of what the opportunity was and we went down to very great detail including going down to the PCB level and indirect spend. But that's only one part of it. We went through G&A, we went through R&D, we went through marketing, we went through facilities and also sales. And even sales the opportunities to optimize the cost structure without impacting the top two line. So based on that analysis we did find significant number of opportunities and as you said total up to $35 million. And for instance take R&D, I mean the cost of R&D and the productivity of the R&D based on what where we were investing and where we needed to invest in, we found that there were gaps, you could move stuff from some of the legacy product to some of the new product. And those were some of the things that we've been able to accomplish and do. We've also looked at the labor cost. It's not all third party cost but a big question about where the cost savings are coming from, third party spend is one of the big factors. It's around 30 plus percent level but it's coming from every other bucket end of cost because we've analyzed each one of it. As far as the growth rate of scale-out is concerned we do believe its growing double digit and will continue the strong double digit and I think Fuad will answer the third part of your question.

Fuad Ahmad

Chad what was the third question?

Chad Bennett

The addressable market if there is any -- yes

Fuad Ahmad

On a data protection side I mean obviously the two places we placed on the tape automation and the disk backup. Let me address the automation first. The business has been in secular decline however we are finding that the tape has found new use cases in scale out. We are finding use cases in hybrid cloud environment for tapes. So we expect that tape has long future and a role to play in storage and we are seeing that in the market. We are the biggest player in the space and we've been growing market share, we expect that trend to continue, we are aggressive and our products are with thousands of customers using and we are still continuing to add customer so that from a on a tape automation side. Disk backup we feel like we need to kind of reorient our go-to-market strategy. It is we are a small player in that market less than 3% market share. While it's a fairly profitable business for us to be in, it is not core to what we want to do long term. Having said that, the data protection, disk data protection will be a service, will be service offered by our platform so we will prosecute in other ways that business is we are going to try to be efficient, try to grow that business more with partnerships, OEM relationships that we've already entered into just this quarter, so it's not strategic but it is a part of our product portfolio that we will -- we need to address the go-to-market strategy slightly differently than how we do a scale-out.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks. Couple for me, Fuad, I think last call you talked about your large public cloud customer ordering another $20 million plus in scale-out product in the second half of the year I guess do we still think that will happen and is that factored in your guide?

Fuad Ahmad

It is factored in my guide but in a negative way. We that customer - he is experiencing construction issues, deploying their own datacenters, they are committed to the company, they will spend at least as much as they spent last year, that commitment we have, we have the roadmap to that kind of spending but given the uncertainty of the deployment we've actually taken a conservative approach and that conservative approach is reflected in our new guidance. In addition to that we've also reflected low expectations on the disk backup business while Q4 is traditionally good our guidance at this point for conservatism sake just exclude any major changes in that business or reversal of that growth .

Chad Bennett

Got it. And then maybe one last one for me or I think it will be my last one. Fuad can you give us an idea after the convert payback next week kind of roughly a cash balance for the company?

Fuad Ahmad

Cash balance I think we should talk in terms of liquidity because we will use the resources cash on the balance sheet, revolver availability, revolver and the $40 million that was funded earlier this week we'll just use that and cash flow flex up and down. But at any given time we should have liquidity of somewhere between $35 million to $40 million after we pay it but it all depends on how revolver flexes because our business is cyclical within the quarter.

Chad Bennett

Got it, okay, actually last one for me and I know you guys just announced a lot of changes, significant changes and you have a lot on your plate but it just peaked my interest Fuad and whoever else wants to join in. You talked about the disk business not necessarily being core to the business and I am just wondering is there an opportunity I guess whether it's Raghu or Adalio I mean does this business, does this product make sense altogether and is there I assume the Board is looking at every single way to monetize the business either as is or otherwise.

Fuad Ahmad

I mean I can get started I think part of the strategic review is review of all the product line whether it make sense to remain as part of the Quantum family, whether there is other ways to get the same service or same product to our customers. So as I said I think the partnerships that we did with Veeam and what we are doing with our OEM and DXi is a step in that direction. It allows us to enter the market in a more cost efficient manner. So I think you should be seeing - you see looking at all the product lines and all the products in that holistic strategic way.

Adalio Sanchez

So let me -- this is Adalio. Let me comment. So as part of the strategic assessment we looked at the product line et cetera. And we will continue making evaluations and making changes as necessary to improve efficiency and improve our execution in the marketplace. Having said that right as Fuad mentioned we are taking some actions on the DXi. And quite frankly beyond even the DXi family I think there is an opportunity for stronger partnerships with others. You mentioned about sales talent and capacity with smaller company et cetera. My experience is that when you have -- when you are not at critical mass the best way to get critical mass is the be let the big guys de-leverage others and to leverage partnerships. And I will be going with the management team through evaluating our current partnerships looking at which others we need to make it successful and give us more opportunity in the marketplace going forward.

Raghu Rao

And one more thing I would add to that is specifically regarding DXi is that we do need to move R&D resources from product which have declining trend and move that some areas where there is growing trend or take that down to the bottom line. And that is something we specifically have done with DXi. The management team has already done made some significant reductions in what is needed to support that product. However, we believe more needs to be done and business management evaluates, and Fuad is clearly looking at that.

Thank you. And this does conclude today's Q&A session. I'd like to return the call to management for any closing remarks.

Raghu Rao

All right. Thank you all for your participation. We look forward to continued communication with you and appreciate your time on the call today. Thank you.

