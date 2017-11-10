Alcentra Capital's (ABDC) CEO David Scopelliti on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Ellida McMillan - Principal Financial Officer, CAO, Treasurer and Secretary

David Scopelliti - Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Allison Taylor - Oppenheimer

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Lisa Thompson - Zacks

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alcentra Capital Corporation Q3 '17 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ellida McMillan.

Ellida McMillan

Thanks, Mariana. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Alcentra Capital Corporation's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. I'm joined this morning by David Scopelliti, our Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer. Before we begin, I would like you to note that this call is being recorded, replay information is included in our November 6 2017, press release, and will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alcentra Capital Corporation's Web site, which can be found at www.alcentracapital.com. Please note that this call is a property of Alcentra Capital Corporation. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections.

We ask that you refer to our filings with the SEC for important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements and projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of our SEC filings, please visit our website or call Investor Relations at (212) 922-8240.

The format for today's call is as follows: I will provide an overview of our results, summarizing the financials and note down our portfolio and liquidity. I will then turn it over to David for some market color and for the discussion on the dividend. And then will open the lines for Q&A.

For the 3 months ended September 31, 2017, total investment income was $7.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million over the $9.1 million of total investment income for the 3 months ended September 31, 2016. This decrease was primarily attributable to the conversion to equity from its debt investment in My Alarm Center, LLC, in addition of GST AutoLeather and Media Storm, LLC to non-accrual status; the results that we shift in timing of closing new deals and receiving the interest payments on those deals.

For the 3 months ended September 31, -- September 30, 2017, total expenses were $3.9 million. Interest and financing expenses for the quarter was $1.8 million and the base management fee was $1.2 million, before waiver of $1.1 million. Incentive fees for the 3 months ended September 30, it was not earned and therefore 0 for the quarter. Professional fees and other general and administrative expenses totaled $800,000 for the 3 months ended September 30, a bit higher for this quarter with some one-off payments made to our advisor.Net investment income for the quarter ended was $4.8 million or $0.34 per share after a waiver of management fees of $1.1 million.

During the 3 months ended September 30, we recorded a net realized loss on investments of $10.4 million, due to the conversion of My Alarm Center from debt to equity. During the quarter, we recorded a net change in unrealized depreciation from portfolio investments of $1.3 million, attributable mainly to GST AutoLeather and Southern Technical, and to a lesser extent Show Media and Media Storm. As a result of these events, our net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $1.6 million. Our NAV for the quarter was $12.27 and is based on average shares outstanding of 14.2 million shares.

[Indiscernible] portfolio and investment activities, as of September 30, the fair value of our investment portfolio totaled $282.3 million and consisted of 30 portfolio companies. The average portfolio investment on a cost basis was $10.4 million and equity constituted 9% of the portfolio, down from 29% at the time of the IPO.

During the third quarter, we invested $21.8 million in debt and equity investments, including 1 new portfolio company and three add-on investments. And received proceeds from repayments and amortizations on investments of $3.9 million. As of September 30, the weighted average yield on debt investments was 11.5%. During the quarter, we led a $23.2 million first lien unitranche investment in Carlton Group, a provider of turnkey solutions, addressing employee incentives and rewards program administration, which was acquired by HIG's Growth Fund. We provided $9.8 million in 8% first lien tranche A note and $13.4 million in 12.5% first lien tranche B notes.

Add-on investments during the quarter included the [technical difficulty] additional investment in first lien notes for the Lugano Diamonds, a $1 million additional investment in tranche C super senior notes for Black Diamond and a $1.9 million additional investment in preferred equity for My Alarm Center during the conversion process in July. Subsequent to September 30, we led a $19.3 million first lien acquisition in growth financing for Cirrus Medical Staffing, a specialized healthcare staffing company that was acquired by Webster Capital.

As of September 30, Alcentra had $4.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.7 million of borrowings outstanding on its $135 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $55 million outstanding of Alcentra Capital InterNotes.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer, David Scopelliti, for added market and dividend color.

David Scopelliti

Thank you, Ellida. Good morning, everyone. Alcentra Capital's investment strategy at the time of the IPO in 2014 was providing higher-yielding junior unsecured revenue capital to both sponsored and unsponsored companies. The market environment in which we operate has changed since 2014. I would note that the unsecured junior or mezzanine debt asset class has historically proven to be episodic, as trends in the leverage finance market changed during the credit cycle. When credit is tight, mezzanine investments flourished with lender-friendly terms and when credit is plentiful, particularly senior or unitranche credit, mezzanine plays a less significant role in the financing process.

Since the IPO, total and senior debt multiples have climbed steadily, while overall pricing has compressed. As the unitranche structure has been the dominant source of middle market financing. The recent S&P leverage lending report indicates leverage in multiples has climbed to 5.5 times from 5.0 times at the time of our IPO in 2014. As well, the Cliffwater BDC Index indicates that during this period, yields on BDC portfolios have declined by 80 to 100 basis points.

Turning to the unsponsored loan market, which has seen significant growth over the past 5 to 10 years, I would note that unsponsored companies generally exhibit more volatility than sponsored backed companies, and typically require additional junior debt capital with equity like risk, when a company occurs a bump in the road. As unsponsored companies lack PE style funding to manage through a particular business issue, while we are not abandoning either the junior capital, mezzanine investments or unsponsored companies, we will expand the types of direct senior secured unitranche loans in order to diversify and mitigate portfolio risk, at this point in time and the credit cycle.

We would like to build a more defensive portfolio that generates a more stable stream as income, consequently, we will grow the senior secured unitranche portions of our portfolio. These loans typically have less volatility, more collateral coverage and creditor rights relative to junior unsecured debt and equity securities.

Unitranche loans also have lower pricing and less yields as a trade-off for taking less risk. With regards to nonsponsor backed companies, we have set the bar much higher in terms of quality of management, and the underlying equity beneath us, in order to make sure those companies are properly capitalized. Shareholders will notice that our first lien exposure has climbed to 48% of our portfolio at September 30, 2017, up from 38%. Similarly, our unsecured mezzanine debt portfolio fell to 24% as of September 30, 2017, down from 33% at the IPO. As we work at the portfolio, expanding amount of less volatile securities and operate within a very aggressive borrower friendly market, all of these factors have contributed to the dividend decision by our Board.

So turning to the dividend reduction, the board's view on the dividend policy has always been to make distributions to shareholders in line with what we earn. We have consistently -- we have done this consistently since the IPO and also have paid special dividends in quarters, where we have had extra income or gains. Our investment strategy and market environment have changed since we stepped the dividend level of $0.34 per share, back in 2014. Yields in the lower middle market have contracted, and while it is still possible to find higher yields, we believe a single strategy of pursuing higher-yielding junior unsecured debt comes with a greater risk of principal loss or impairment. Additionally, the earnings capability of our current portfolio has been reduced, due to the recent underperformance of certain junior unsecured investments.

I'd like to note that Alcentra New York LLC, who is the advisor to Alcentra Capital Corp. has waived $1.3 million of its management fees for the fiscal year to-date to meet its -- the $0.34 dividend to our shareholders for the past 2 quarters. Alcentra will continue to look at dividend -- the dividend and the management fee going forward. We hope the advisor's actions to support the dividend or viewed favorably by shareholders. While we are yet not abandoning either junior capital investments or unsponsored companies, again, I will say, we will expand the types to direct loans in order to diversify and mitigate portfolio risk. The board and [indiscernible] team are committed to creating long-term shareholder value and believe that in lining the distribution with the earnings power of the portfolio will provide shareholders with a more stable consistent return, while allowing us to rebuild NAV.

As such, the Board of Directors has considered all of these factors, and on November 2, our Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017, which is payable on January 5. We believe, there's been dividend level supported by the long-term earnings potential of our portfolio, as we rotated in response to the market. This should allow the company to return to the environment where we expect to earn or exceed our dividend through the net investment income and contribute to long-term NAV growth.

During the past 6 months, Ellida and I have been focused on our challenged investments and generally post restructuring these companies should be position to reset their balance sheets to more effectively deal with specific company challenges they may face. However, we may need to further capital from us to support their turnarounds and maximize recovery on our investments. In this regard, we have implemented a portfolio risk grading system that we will share now with our investors each quarter, we feel that this increased transparency to the shareholders is critical at this time.

I'm going to have Ellida speak to a few of the challenging investments, this past quarter.

Ellida McMillan

Thanks, David. On the portfolio front, we want to give you more perspective on our challenged investment. First GST AutoLeather filed Chapter 11 into the bankruptcy code and we have marked our investment at $1. GST has been a performing asset for the three years, the coupon of 13% in subordinated unsecured debt. The company actually paid us full interest on June 30 of this year. Due to a confluence of issue that occurs continuously related to operations and challenges have been their China operations, the company rapidly managed the liquidity issues, but we have marked this investment at $1 to reflect option value, we are working to recover the maximum amount for shareholders and will pursue all avenues to recover our principal.

With respect to Media Storm, the company has been challenged by some shift within their customer base, and the company is working through these issues. Also in regard to Southern Technical College, the company was recently impacted by the hurricane in Florida and is working through a longer-term accreditation changes resulting from decisions made during the Obama administration. And just one clarification, the fourth quarter dividend will be paid on January 4, not -- just to clarify that.

And Mariana, we can open the line up for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Allison Taylor, Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Allison Taylor

Hi, good morning everyone. I appreciate all of the color on kind of the strategy shift and probable investment et cetera, but I was hoping maybe you could talk a little bit about your current liquidity position? How much available capital you have? And kind of with this strategy shift, is this opportunities to kind of maybe optimize your credit facility, get a different rate, if your advancing rate have changed et cetera? Maybe we can talk a little bit -- discuss a little bit about how and where the portfolio can go kind of from here in terms of size?

David Scopelliti

Sure. Thanks, Allison. We are looking at a number in different ways to optimize our credit facility. We are also looking at opportunities, in order to effectively leverage the potential partnership with a senior loan fund, in order to be more efficient with our credit facility, which I think is part of your questions, in terms of how to optimize that. Certainly, we've talked -- we're talking with ING, who is our current lender as well some other lenders about a rate reduction, and again, getting better terms and conditions in the market. So I think it's a twofold strategy of trying to lower up cost of capital on the one hand, and then as well trying to use the dry powder that we have on the other hand.

Right now, I would tell you, we have approximately $50 million in dry powder, and as you know, and that can change with the repayment that we have just repaid the other day on an investment of the pattern portfolio, or about approximately two years.

Allison Taylor

Three years.

David Scopelliti

Yes, closer to three years, as Ellida said. So we're managing liquidity closely and again trying to figure out and optimize the balance sheet.

Allison Taylor

Got it, that's really helpful. Thanks. Maybe you talked a little bit about the pipeline and kind of outlook for what you guys becoming in the next 2 or 3 months in this unitranche date?

David Scopelliti

Sure, but you know and I'll go back to the comment. We're not abandoning the junior capital mezzanine space in fact and we have a mezzanine investment that we're looking at pretty hard right now with the sponsor that we have a 20-year relationship with and I've done a number of deals with, so I don't want to tell you that the mezzanine asset class is dead, it's just, as I said, a little bit more episodic, given the unitranche structures in the marketplace. And in terms of unitranche activity, we are in the process, we hoped to close shortly on a transaction and we are actually converting ourselves from second lien debt and we're just refinancing the entire company with the unitranche structure. So the pipeline pretty good, and in terms of unitranche, second lien and as well mezzanine investments. I think again, given this point in time in the cycle, I think we're a little bit more thoughtful about those mezzanine investments than we had been previously.

Allison Taylor

That's really helpful color. Thanks. That's it from me.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Dodd, Raymond James. Your line is open.

Robert Dodd

Hi, guys. First, on the non-accrual as you did GST, Media Storm, did either of those contribute anything to total investment income during the quarter? Or are they both on accrual for the full quarter?

Ellida McMillan

They were not accrual for the full quarter.

Robert Dodd

Okay, when I look at the rating system, on Page 40, obviously, if you know it's a first time you've provided it, so we don't have prior period comps but if I would look at say -- when you look at the level 5, somewhat we see fair market value, those are performance on the fourth, if we would go back, say 2 quarters, this might be a little hard to answer, where would say GST, Media Storm or My Alarm have fallen say at the end of '16?

David Scopelliti

Well, let me start with GST first. Because GST I think is a -- this is a company that was generating an excess of $15 million in EBITDA and paid its interest to us on June 30. During the May and June time frame, there was a very sharp drop-off in their financial performance, which is one of the reasons we had taken a slight mark on it. Due to a confluence of issues, where quality issues here in the U.S. and in Europe with one of their particular customers and then some issues that developed in China, the confluence of those events really created a very rapid liquidity prices for the company.

So in GST's case, I would tell you, it would've been probably at 2 in March, and it would -- and the June timeframe, I would say it was a 3, because as of June, their report -- their covenant plans package for June, they were in compliance with covenants. Maybe, we had rated it before, I don't know because to your point Robert, our rating system is new but this one is from a -- up from a 2, to a 5, sort of very, very rapidly. Hopefully, that gives you a little color on that, but to your point, if there is credit migration, which there can be in the portfolio, you would tend to see it moving from one category to the other, in GST's case, but I think it was unusual, it went from effectively, what I call a two…

Ellida McMillan

To a five…

David Scopelliti

To a five, very rapidly, so -- and that typically, I would say, and whereas our portfolio, other people's portfolios that is typically pretty unusual.

Robert Dodd

Okay, got it. Looking at the dividend and earnings part, obviously, you have set a new level that you and the board think. What would -- what kind of terms in terms of a mix but obviously unitranche at 48% right now, I think indicate and that's going to go up, in terms, would you say are factored into the assessment about the dividend? I mean, is it factored in that firstly in unitranche goes to 60, and yield so we set up and that's the only specific numbers, but -- and yield stay where they are now or is that the new dividend level factoring in, kind of what you could earn, if hypothetically the whole portfolio achieve the tranche?

Ellida McMillan

Yes, so Robert. I think what we did, as we said look at those, the current portfolio and look at some of the investments maybe that are 4 and where they may go, and where we think the market's going and we try to kind of give blended rate to the average kind of look at more of the portfolio is moving towards the unitranche and if that's a 9%, 9.5% all in rate, and that was kind of the general approach about going into the specific calculations of the numbers but -- I don't know if that answers your question or David you want to.

David Scopelliti

Yes, the other commentary I would add to that, let's get back to Allison's point of that utilization of the credit line, is -- we have considered even the Alcentra platform here in the high-yield and CLO space trying to more fully utilize the line for various points in time, so we don't have a negative drag. We do have a fairly on a risk unused line fee that we have as part of our credit facility. So that actually, by not investing that has a bit of a drag from an earnings standpoint. So we're looking at ways to utilize better the line, while keeping yield in line at the same time. So it's definitely a balancing act but we're very focused on that, Robert.

Robert Dodd

Okay, got it. On that, what would you target leverage be or even may be target utilization of the line, which is quite the same as target leverage but…

David Scopelliti

I think of these -- I would say, at least we want to have liquidity. So, that is the one of our sort of credit 101, we always want to have liquidity, so obviously, they are focused on that. If we do put some -- brought the syndicated loans or high-yield investments in the book to again earn some interesting comment, we're able to trade out of them, that's one possible way, we would manage some of the liquidity. That answers your question.

Robert Dodd

Yes, got it. And then the obvious question also on liquidity is on the buyback. You obviously do have liquidity right now. Why only a $2.5 million buyback? And why not a 10b-5, which could then obviously being active in the market even at periods where a straight open market program can't be?

Ellida McMillan

It is a 10b-5 program, and I apologize but it's -- that's the buyback in the release, so I apologize for that.

Robert Dodd

Okay, but why not a bigger one then? I mean $2.5 million, since to the small, especially given your stock looks or you would hope you are flagging to investors that you stock at a pretty meaningful discount to this new NAV, if it -- a pretty good buy and obviously just got a repayment of you know, 11.5 I think, it was something here, 11 7 so you obviously have cash, why not a bigger buyback?

David Scopelliti

That is something we can discuss with the board. I think the board wanted to get the dividend news out there. They also want to save notes for the market that we also believe, the stock is undervalued. And as a discussion that we did have the -- at the board meeting about a larger buyback program, and that's something, again, that we can revisit and we might have some more news on that and…

Ellida McMillan

Before year-end.

David Scopelliti

Before year-end.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you, Robert.

Robert Dodd

Just a couple of other -- one other comments made, there were one-off payments to the advisor that showed up in the G&A line, I guess?

Ellida McMillan

Yes, there were just some -- just government institutions they're just -- really they are just that one-off payments and we expect to recur that we have expected kind of payback to the advisor that at -- marketing types things that…

David Scopelliti

Expenses.

Ellida McMillan

Expenses, that's, I guess, previously was then absorbed but going forward, if just it's not, it's really a BDC type cross expense but we're not going to probably continue with those marketing efforts. So was really more just in one time kind of we had.

Robert Dodd

Okay, okay, fair enough. And then one other comment you made Ellida, was to the with the total investment income, some of that was to do with the timing of close of investments, which I understand completely and but then you also said, the timing of interest payments on those deals, why…

Ellida McMillan

I'm sorry, yes, I just meant that if we have some and we close at September 29, if we close in that July 15, right? You just -- you would've had that in your NII for the quarter.

Robert Dodd

Right, right, right. But that's just to be clear, why that's to do with the timing of the close, right? There is accrual on the interest income that you don't just recognize the interest payment when it occur.

Ellida McMillan

Correct, correct. Yes.

Robert Dodd

Okay. Okay, thank you.

Ellida McMillan

Thanks, Robert.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ryan Lynch, KBW. Your line is open.

Ryan Lynch

Hey, good morning. I wanted to talk again about the dividend policy, I told that you guys strategy of moving a little bit up in capital structure, obviously, that's going to potentially decrease your portfolio yield in near-term which could pressure operating earnings but hopefully in the long run that could reduce credit losses and generate higher total return, but the dividend policy and the dividend that you said, it feels pretty low today and I believe in your opening remarks, you said the board sets the dividend policy to make distributions to shareholders in line with what you can earn, $1 dividend equals to $1 annualize, so do you guys expect to earn $1 annually or did you guys set the dividend policy at a rate that you guys expect to give you guys comfortable room to over-earn going forward?

David Scopelliti

Yes, I think we set the policies, so we can over-earn and that was the driving force. And there are one or two other names in the portfolio, which were in the category 3 and 4, which I think, would be -- we need a little bit more visibility on, so we didn't want to give ourselves room. I think the policy is, if we over-earn the dividend, then we will pay out to shareholders. So I think we'd rather have a little bit of room to maneuver, as opposed to being incredibly tight from quarter-to-quarter. So I think that is underlying the decision relative to this. And I don't think we want to continue to come back to the market, as others have with multiple cuts, I think that was to send a good message.

Ryan Lynch

Okay, that makes sense. And then just in terms of yields that you guys are seeing in the market today, obviously, I would expect your portfolio yield to go forward -- go lower going forward as you continue to investing in the more unitranche loans, so just can you give me an example of what are the typical unitranche loans that you guys are seeing in the market, that you guys looking to pursue?

David Scopelliti

Sure, I mean the range between L750 to L8, L9 and obviously LIBOR is up over 100 basis points, so the -- that is factored into it. And I'll tell you as well, Ryan, without getting into the deals specifically but just to give everybody some color in terms of what we're seeing from the competitive standpoint. We were looking at a transaction in the consumer space, both branded and unbranded manufacturer and distributor and they did quite a number of things, that I want to get into specific and straight, but we were in partnership with another lender to do unitranche at L plus 800, 3.5 times leverage with a full suite of covenants, typical rate minimum, fixed charge coverage and total leverage. And we were blown out of the water by another lender, who did the same 3.5 times leverage at 200 basis points lower, one covenant, previously on terms and very little in terms of excess cash flow, recapture or required amortizations. So we're facing those types of things in marketplace.

So as we think about it, I'm trying to case that deal would make no sense. I think whoever did that deal is taking asymmetric risk, and that's something that we're trying to avoid. So do we think we can get the L7 to L9, payers in the marketplace we do, the lower middle and middle markets still offers that. And that is another reason, why we're still looking at mezzanine as a option, I just think, having a mezzanine will -- probably mezzanine in equity portfolio is at this point in time in the cycle, just not the right thing to do from risk management standpoint.

Ellida McMillan

And Ryan, I think we just closed Carlton and [indiscernible] are fairly good indicators of what we're seeing and what we kind of intend on pursuing, Cirrus was L plus 8.25%, Carlton was nearly of 2 tranches, so it's a blended yield of about 10.25 percent but it's somewhere in that range and I think it's average is about 9.5% kind of yield.

David Scopelliti

Yes and this other transaction what we're seeing right now its L 8.25% or still finalizing the negotiations around all that but we're pursuing that in that zone in terms of unitranche and not deal is levered, I would say 3.5x at most, so it's still out there. We're digging for it.

Ryan Lynch

Okay, and then I have one more. In response to your answer to Allison's question, I want to make sure, I heard you right. I believe, I heard you guys stated, you guys are looking to pursue a senior loan fund, is that correct? And want to [indiscernible] I'm thinking about kind of a joint venture, there are a lot of other BDCs half of they've partnered up with third party and put in lower yielding, senior secured loans and kind of due to some off-balance-sheet leverage kind of generate a low double-digit returns. DI'd you guys say, you guys are looking to pursue a senior loan fund? And if you are, can you expand on that?

David Scopelliti

Yes, so I will tell you, it's something that just has recently came up, as we thought about optimizing the balance sheet and the leverage within the facility, and not having this -- so it's very large unused line fee which costs us, depending on what point in time we are and we're between $0.5 million and in 3 quarters with million dollars of the year, it's just unutilized fees, so I would tell you, we're just in the discovery phase right now, if this is very early on our process.

Ryan Lynch

Okay, thank you. Those were all the questions from me.

Ellida McMillan

Thanks, Ryan.

Operator

Your next question comes from Lisa Thompson, Zacks. Your line is open.

Lisa Thompson

Hi, good morning. I just want a quick question on, the Watts was from last quarter, you had Cirrus and Black Diamond on there. Can you give us an update on those two?

David Scopelliti

Sure, on we're working with management, our other wonders and the equity holders there on a debt to equity conversion. So, it gives the company, where it needs to build back its customer base. And on Black Diamond, where we continue to work through with the management team there, as they -- I mean they have some clear trends with Black Diamond, certainly, oil prices being higher. They are -- they have changed parts of the business and [indiscernible] so we're working through those as well.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And they are still considered on the watch list?

David Scopelliti

I think at this point in time, yes.

Lisa Thompson

And there's nobody else on there now, all right, other than the non-accrual people or…

Ellida McMillan

I believe that's correct, Lisa.

Lisa Thompson

Great, thank you. That's were only questions.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to David for closing remarks.

David Scopelliti

So, everybody thanks for joining the call today. I think Ellida and I, we are -- obviously we're disappointed about the dividend cut, but I can tell you, everybody on the team here is working to maximize value and we thank you all for your participation. We are always available to any other shareholders to answer any questions that we can, you know where to find us. And again, thank you for taking the time today to hear our story.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.