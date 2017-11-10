Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/8/17: GOGO, AXDX, AAT, S, APRN, TPX, MSF

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/8/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies open trading windows to executives after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect insider trading volumes to peak in the second week of November, and to stay solidly high right into the last week of the year. We’re entering a particularly productive period for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • GOGO (GOGO);
  • Accelerate Diag (AXDX), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Sprint (S);
  • Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX);
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (MSF), and;
  • Blue Apron (APRN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Biglari (BH);
  • Ultimate Software (ULTI);
  • Tivity Health (TVTY);
  • Half Robert Intl (RHI);
  • Palo Alto Net (PANW);
  • NVR (NVR);
  • Apptio (APTI), and;
  • AAC (AAC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Schwab Charles (SCHW), and;
  • Halcon Resources (HK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Allena Pharm (ALNA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Softbank Group

BO

Sprint

S

B

$38,387,464

2

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

B

$6,311,293

3

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$3,307,547

4

Bettinger Walter W

CEO,DIR

Schwab Charles

SCHW

JB*

$1,973,177

5

Thompson Scott L

CEO,PR,DIR

Tempur Sealy Intl

TPX

B

$1,001,532

6

Hbm Biocapital II

BO

Allena Pharm

ALNA

JB*

$999,992

7

Small Michael

CEO,DIR

GOGO

GOGO

B

$878,600

8

Patience John

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

B

$720,207

9

Biglari Sardar

DIR,BO

Biglari

BH

AB

$612,958

10

City Of London Investment

BO

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

MSF

B

$582,855

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Moran William A

DIR

NVR

NVR

S

$16,143,586

2

Scherr Scott

CB,CEO,DIR

Ultimate Software

ULTI

AS

$8,542,547

3

Menz Jerrod N

BO

AAC

AAC

JS*

$7,154,000

4

Franklin Res

BO

Halcon Resources

HK

S

$6,980,640

5

Scherr Marc D

VCB,COO,DIR

Ultimate Software

ULTI

AS

$5,885,962

6

Laughlin Conan

DIR

Tivity Health

TVTY

S

$5,702,400

7

Messmer Harold M Jr

CB,CEO

Half Robert Intl

RHI

S

$5,231,290

8

First Round Capital Iv

BO

Blue Apron

APRN

S

$4,755,615

9

Zuk Nir

CTO,DIR

Palo Alto Net

PANW

AS

$4,145,280

10

Pick Christopher

SO

Apptio

APTI

AS

$3,732,641

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
