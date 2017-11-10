Arsanis Files Terms For $50 Million U.S. IPO

Given Arsanis' lack of collaboration partners and very early stage of development, my opinion on the IPO is to AVOID it.

The firm is developing monoclonal antibody treatments for infectious diseases.

Arsanis has proposed terms for a $50 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Arsanis (ASNS) intends to raise $50 million in a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm’s lead candidate promises to treat critical bacterial infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus.

Arsanis is a Phase 2 trial stage firm with no major collaborators to help spread the substantial risk of delay or failure on its lead candidate.

Company

Waltham, Massachusetts based Arsanis was founded in 2010 and has developed a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies to prevent and treat serious infections.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer René Russo, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Chief Development Officer of Arsanis.

Investors in Arsanis include SV Health Investors, OrbiMed, EMBL Ventures, GV, Polaris Partners, Alexandria Venture Investments, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Neomed Management.

The firm has raised approximately $90 million in private investment between four financing rounds since inception.

Technology

Arsanis has developed treatment of a wide range of diseases from cancer to immune system disorders. Arsanis is a leader in the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections.

Below is a brief overview video of Arsanis:

(Source: BioWorld News & Views)

Below is the current status of Arsanis’ product development pipeline:

(Source: Arsanis )

Arsanis’ lead candidate, ASN100, helps prevent pneumonia in high-risk mechanically ventilated patients. These patients are already on a ventilator to help them breathe.

By targeting pathogens through their pathogenic process, the promise of ASN100 is that it can treat or possibly prevent infections without contributing to antibiotic resistance.

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the pneumonia therapeutics market is forecasted to reach $22.9 Billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR of 5.7% for the period of 2017 to 2027.

An important factor driving market growth is the rising incidence of pneumococcal disease as the world population increases in average age.

According to the NIH, in 2016 8.5% of people were aged 65 or older. It expects that percentage to double to 17% by 2050, for a total population of 65 or older of 1.6 billion.

Also contributing to an increased market size is the continued discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. There are currently 12 drugs under development and in Phase 3 trials, four drugs in Phase 2 trials and three in Phase 1 trials.

Competition

Major biopharmas that are developing directly competitive compounds include:

MedImmune - MEDI4893 and MEDI8897

and MEDI8897 Aridis Pharmaceuticals - AR301

XBiotech (XBIT) - 514G3

Genentech (DNA) - RG7861

Financials

Arsanis’ recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm with multiple compounds in clinical development in that the company has

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Arsanis S-1/A)

As of September 30, 2017, the company had $26.3 million in cash and $25.6 million in total liabilities.

Notably, management states that the IPO funding will be sufficient to fund its operations ‘into the second half of 2019, including the completion of our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of ASN100 and initiative of a subsequent pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, assuming a successful outcome in our Phase 2 clinical trial.’

IPO Details

Arsanis intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO by selling 3.125 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

Certain of its shareholders have expressed an interest (non-binding) in purchasing up to $20 million of common shares at the IPO price. This is a positive signal that is typical of successful biopharma IPOs.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

As of September 30, 2017, we had cash of $26.3 million. We currently estimate that we will use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, as follows: $43 million to fund the development of ASN100 for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients;

$8 million to fund the development of ASN100 for other indications;

$8 million to advance our current pipeline of preclinical candidates other than ASN500, which, in the near term, we plan to advance entirely with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, or the Gates Foundation, and to research and develop additional preclinical product candidates; and

the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Upon IPO, the firm would have a proposed market capitalization of $173 million.

Listed managers of the IPO are Citigroup (C), Cowen and Piper Jaffray.

Commentary

Arsanis appears to be typical of biopharma firms going public recently.

They have a lead candidate in a moderately large market in mid Phase 2 trials with promising results. Initial data results from Phase 3 trials won’t be known for another few years. The firm will need additional financing to finalize development and commercialize its lead candidate. Management has no collaborations with major development partners.

I’ve seen this so many times before and to me it is a big black hole for investors.

Notwithstanding Arsanis’ existing institutional investors willingness to invest to support the IPO, the risk level for a small biopharma only in Phase 2 stage and with no major collaboration partners is simply too high for my taste.

Accordingly, my opinion on the IPO is to AVOID it.

Expected IPO Date: November 16, 2017

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.