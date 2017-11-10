Why Nike Investors Are About To Receive At Least A 10% Dividend Increase

The combination of high earnings growth and a low dividend payout ratio means Nike should easily be able to raise its dividend by 10% or more.

The company recently updated its financial targets, and expects 15% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

Nike (NKE) is one of the strongest dividend growth stocks in the Dow. In the past 5 years, Nike has increased its dividend by 15% per year. It has increased its dividend for 15 years in a row.

NKE Dividend data by YCharts

Nike has paid the same $0.18 per share dividend payout for four quarters in a row. Last year, the company raised its dividend on November 17th. This means another raise could come soon, perhaps as early as next week.

This article will discuss why Nike is likely to raise its dividend by at least 10%.

Business Overview

Nike is a global athletic apparel giant. Its principal product is shoes. It has three operating segments, which are as follows:

Footwear (64% of revenue)

Apparel (31% of revenue)

Equipment (5% of revenue)

Nike’s core footwear segment includes both the Nike brand, as well as Converse. The Nike brand is extremely strong. According to Forbes, Nike is the 16th most valuable brand in the world. The Nike brand is reportedly worth $30 billion. Such a strong brand gives Nike pricing power over the consumer, which yields high profit margins and returns on capital.

Consider the returns on invested capital Nike has generated in the past five years.

Source: FY 2017 Annual Report

And, Nike has managed to steadily increase return on invested capital, to nearly 35% in 2017. This indicates its brand and business model have only become stronger over the years. In fiscal 2017, revenue increased 8%, while earnings-per-share rose 16%. These are very healthy growth rates.

Nike took a small step back in the fiscal 2018 first quarter, but the long-term outlook remains highly positive. Sales declined by 3% in North America last quarter, driven by the difficult environment for retail. Nike is slowing down in the U.S., due to declining mall traffic, which has impacted brick-and-mortar retailers.

Growth Prospects

The U.S. retail downturn has created a difficult environment for apparel manufacturers. But Nike is not overly reliant on retail. It is rapidly building its own direct-to-consumer business, and has also partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN).

Nike’s direct-to-consumer sales reached $9 billion in 2017, an 18% increase from 2016. NIKE Direct revenue rose 11% last quarter, thanks to 19% online growth. Furthermore, earlier this year, Nike announced a pilot program, in which it will begin selling a limited assortment of footwear, apparel, and accessories directly on Amazon.

Despite the short-term challenges Nike is facing, the company has a long history of strong growth. Earnings-per-share have increased at a 16% compound annual rate over the past five years.

Source: FY 2017 Annual Report

Aside from e-commerce, growth in emerging markets is a compelling catalyst for Nike. Emerging-market revenue increased 14% in 2017, including 17% growth in China. Revenue in China increased another 12% in the 2018 first quarter. Revenue from Asia-Pacific & Latin America increased 6% last quarter. There is still considerable growth potential left in the international markets, particularly in China, which has a population of 1 billion and high economic growth.

At Nike’s 2017 Investor Day, the company updated its financial performance targets. Management expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits, and 15% compound annual earnings growth, over the next five years. Such high earnings growth, along with a modest valuation, sets up Nike shareholders for strong returns going forward.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Nike currently trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 23. This is slightly above its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 20.

That said, Nike trades well below its average price-to-earnings ratio of the last three years.

Source: Value Line

Nike is also cheaper than the S&P 500 Index, which has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. It could be argued that Nike deserves at least a market multiple, given its strong brand and high growth potential. If Nike stock traded up to a price-to-earnings ratio on par with the S&P 500 Index, it would generate a 12% shareholder return.

In addition to an expanding price-to-earnings ratio, the stock will generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. A potential breakdown of expected returns over the next several years is as follows:

4%-6% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

2%-3% share repurchases

1% dividend yield

Even with a fairly conservative forecast, Nike’s total returns would reach 8%-11% per year. If Nike gets to 15% earnings growth, expected returns could reach into the high teens, after including dividends.

Dividend Analysis

Nike currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 per share annualized. The current dividend yield is 1.3%, which is admittedly not very exciting. The S&P 500 Index, on average, has a 2% dividend yield. However, Nike more than makes up for a low yield, with high dividend growth rate.



Nike’s dividend has doubled in the past five years alone. This means investors with the patience to buy and hold Nike for long periods of time, could see their dividends substantially increase over the long-term. For example, if Nike’s dividends continue to double every five years, investors buying now would receive a yield on cost over 5% in 10 years.

There is plenty of room for Nike’s dividend to grow, at least by 10% per year moving forward. This is because Nike has a highly profitable business model, potential for 10%+ earnings growth, and a low payout ratio. To that end, Nike had a dividend payout ratio of 29% in fiscal 2017. This is a low payout ratio which leaves lots of room for dividend growth.

If Nike increased its dividend by 10%, the new quarterly dividend rate would rise to approximately $0.20, or $0.80 annualized. This would still represent just 32% of fiscal 2017 earnings-per-share. Considering the company expects earnings-per-share to grow at a high rate moving forward, there seems to be little reason why Nike cannot afford at least a 10% dividend increase this year.

Final Thoughts

Nike’s growth has slowed down a bit over the past year, but the company has plenty of growth opportunities moving forward. Nike has built a reputation of high quality among athletes, which has sustained the company’s growth over many decades.

Nike will continue to invest in product innovation and growth, particularly in the emerging markets. With an outlook for high earnings growth, and a low dividend payout ratio, Nike should easily be able to raise its dividend by double digits. For these reasons, investors should expect at least a 10%+ dividend raise by the end of November.

