Dynvax Reaches The Final Point On Its Journey: FDA Approval Achieved For Hepatitis B Vaccine

In After-hours Trade on Thursday, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) announced that the FDA approved its Hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B. This vaccine was approved for the prevention of all subtypes of Hepatitis B in adult patients ages 18 years and older. What is remarkable about this approval is that it is the first Hepatitis B vaccine to be approved in over 25 years. It is also the only 2-dose Hepatitis B vaccine approved for adults.

Major Issues Prior To Approval

Back in August of 2017, I wrote an article about Dynavax having the FDA delay the approval date so that it can get a post-marketing approval study in order. This is a Seeking Alpha Article I wrote named "Dynavax: An Important FDA Update". In that article, I noted that the delay for Dynavax was just a formality, and that it would likely be approved by the FDA. The reason being is that the whole problem that Dynavax had faced over the years was that regulators didn't want to approve the vaccine because of safety issues. The efficacy issue was never a problem when it came to the approval of HEPLISAV-B. Regulators were concerned over autoimmune issues, and the potential for the vaccine to cause myocardial infarction in patients. Myocardial infarction occurs when the heart muscle is blocked off from blood supply flowing in. I have always believed and stated that this issue can be taken care of with a post-marketing study. I knew from the get go that the FDA would likely approve the company's vaccine. The reason for my positive outlook for approval was the briefing documents that were released July 26, 2017. I analyzed the safety issues that the FDA discussed in the briefing documents in a Seeking Alpha Article I wrote named "Dynavax: Looking Ahead To A Long and Tiring Journey". I analyzed the briefing document and concluded that all safety issues were being taken care of. In addition, I noted from the briefing docs that the FDA had concluded that adverse side effects between HEPLISAV-B and ENGERIX-B were closely similar. If anything my conclusion was that the FDA would likely require Dynavax to only perform a post marketing study, just so that the FDA could cover itself on the risk of myocardial infarction.

Competition

As I mentioned above it has been 25 years since the last approval of a Hepatitis B vaccine. With this approval in hand, HEPLISAV-B will go up against ENGERIX-B. The ENGERIX-B vaccine is marketed by a big pharmaceutical company known as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). In terms of competition, I believe that HEPLISAV-B will win out in the end. I feel this way for two reasons. The first reason being that HEPLISAV-B is given as a two-dose vaccine over a 1-month period. On the other hand, ENGERIX-B is given in 3 doses over a 6-month period. That means that patient compliance with HEPLISAV-B would be superior compared to ENGERIX-B. The second reason being that HEPLISAV-B was shown to be superior in a study that was pitted up against ENGERIX-B. It was shown in a phase 3 trial, which recruited 6,655 patients, that HEPLISAV-B had a higher protection rate of 95% in Hepatitis B patients compared to ENGERIX-B with only 81%. These two reasons are why I believe that HEPLISAV-B will perform better when it reaches the market.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Dynavax Technologies has cash and cash equivalents of $191.7 million as of September 30, 2017. The company raised cash back on August 9, 2017. At that time, it sold 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at $15 per share. It raised approximately $75 million for the company on that offering. Despite having $191.7 million, I believe that the company is likely to raise additional cash in the coming months. The reason being is because the company just received FDA approval for its hepatitis B vaccine. In the SEC filing released about a week ago, Dynavax stated under its financial portion that it expected the amount of spending to increase if HEPLISAV-B would be approved. In addition, it noted that it would need more cash to fund other candidates in its pipeline.

Risks

The biggest risk would be a cash raise now that the company has to ramp up manufacturing for the launch of HEPLISAV-B. Such a cash raise would likely occur in the coming months. A second risk would be the safety study that Dynavax Technologies has to run. It will take many years to complete, but the safety issues of myocardial infarction must be put to rest. If the safety studies do not come out to the liking of the FDA, it can choose to pull the vaccine from the market. That is something that all investors should keep an eye on.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of HEPLISAV-B should boost the value of Dynavax Technologies. The company is on track to launch its vaccine product in the first quarter of 2018. From there, sales of HEPLISAV-B should start to ramp up. I don't see ENGERIX-B being a major competitor for the reasons stated above. The company has a pipeline full of other clinical products that it hopes it can push to late-stage studies. That means that the approval of HEPLISAV-B is just the beginning for Dynavax. I believe that the stock has plenty of room to run higher. In my opinion, considering that Dynavax's HEPLISAV-B has shown to be superior over ENGERIX-B, it is possible that it could become the new standard of care for Hepatitis B patients.

