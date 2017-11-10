Cirrus Logic's Long Conference: A Watershed Moment

On Thursday, November 2, Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its second-quarter FY-18 earnings. The conference call following the announcement may have been the longest call in the company's history, lasting approximately an hour. Nine of the thirteen analysts participated. Even Blayne Peter Curtis of Barclays PLC, Research Division, and Ewing Schafer Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division, personally participated instead of sending substitutes. The company came prepared to discuss its future growth in more detail than we have personally experienced.

The analysts in general came with two questions: How is Cirrus approaching the possibility of an ASP cut with a major customer's phone (we believe they were referring to one of the DACs in future iPhones); and how soon will the company further diversify revenue into the Android (GOOG, GOOGL) space? We appreciate the respectful manner in which the analysts carefully worded their inquiries. It facilitated some meaningful and particularly enriched company respondences, at least for those who are willing to dig. Unless otherwise noted, the quotes and comments that follow are referenced from either the shareholder letter or the call transcript.

Results for the September Quarter

Cirrus Logic delivered outstanding results, with revenue at $425M, approximately $5M less than last September (remember, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) split its iPhone introductions), and earnings of $1.36 non-GAAP. It included this additional detail: "The slight decline in revenue on a year-over-year basis reflects, as previously disclosed, the sale of a lower ASP component at a key Android OEM and ASP reductions on certain other portable audio products, which was offset partially by an increase in volumes on a number of portable audio components." We understand the second-largest Android customer is Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). The lower ASP part resulted in a loss of approximately $15M-20M. One customer, Apple, generated 82% of the revenue.

The company guided the December quarter revenue at $510M-550M, with non-GAAP expenses jumping to approximately $106M+. At the mid-point of $530M, revenue YoY is flat. It also noted that this December contains an extra week, which primarily affects operating expenses, not revenue. In an exchange with Blayne of Barclays, CEO Jason Rhode answered with respect to revenue, "And so, as Thurman [company CFO] pointed out, it's hard to predict, and it's definitely hard to be able to definitively pin down on revenue. So we just approach it the same way we always do on the revenue side of looking at here's what the forecast says, here's what the backlog says and that's where we end up with the number. And on the revenue side, there's not a lot of point for us spending time on the extra week angle. It's just whatever the number looks like. It is what it is."

But of the other side, he continued, "It's certainly much more formulaic on the expense side." That is, salaries and benefits still have to paid, and buildings still need heat. A simple approach for calculating the effect of the extra week on expenses is to divide 106 by 13 and multiply by 12. The result is $98M. A 12-week expense would be significantly closer to $98M than the $106M. Without the extra week, cost growth is in line with past QoQ expense growth rates.

The company purchased close to a million shares at an average price of $56.00. Cirrus reported that its $330M in cash is available for share repurchases or acquisitions. With the debt paid off, we expect to see a significant increase in stock purchases.

The March Quarter

Cirrus Logic rarely discusses guidance for the following quarter, in this case March. But during one of the exchanges, the company offered this insight, "But we've certainly got a healthy expectation for that quarter. But as far as specifics, not something we want to get to be speculating about yet." In this rare comment, Cirrus confirmed a positive glimpse. From the shareholder letter: "As we look to the remainder of FY18, the company continues to expect modest revenue growth for the full fiscal year."

Taking a review of revenue thus far, the June quarter of FY-18 was $60M greater than FY-17. The September quarter was $5M less YoY, leaving revenue at approximately plus $50M for the fiscal year. The results for December at the mid-point are flat YoY. We note that based on the recent Apple report guidance of $86B+, Cirrus Logic will most likely see revenue near $550M in December, or +$20M. With two quarterly results in the books and one obtusely defined, the company's revenue for the first three quarters will be near +$75M YoY.

A question still remains: How is Cirrus defining "modest growth." Is this unusual split introduction for the iPhone plus other new products Cirrus is launching in the March quarter significantly modifying this year's March quarter revenue? To better describe possible positive effects from the Apple launch, we will turn to the most recent Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) report. "In the second half, we expect double-digit year-over-year growth driven by the timing of flagship phone ramps and broad-based growth in IDP." Considering the YoY December quarter revenue numbers for Qorvo of $826M last year, and with guidance this year for the mid-point of $850M, Qorvo is expecting an usually strong March quarter of at least $135M more, or 20% YoY. Qorvo's largest customer, Apple, is approximately 40%, certainly less than Cirrus's 75-80%, but still large enough to provide insight. We believe a significant part of Qorvo's growth will come because of Apple's late launch and pent-up demand for the iPhone X. Using Qorvo as a marker, we can compute Cirrus's possible March revenue at $327M * 1.2, or $395M, roughly +$75M.

Another approach is to simply look at iPhone expected sales YoY and add in additional revenue. It is important to remember that the iPhone mix ASP in this fiscal year is probably slightly higher than last year, i.e., $5.3 versus $5.1. Apple sold 51M units in the March quarter of CY-17. Many analysts expect the company to sell 60M unit or more in the March quarter next year. The math for last March is 51M * $5.1 = $260M. For CY-18, the total revenue could reach 60M * $5.3, or $320M, a net plus YoY of $60M. We also noted in an article earlier this year that Apple adjusted its inventory by as high as 10M units or $50M worth of Cirrus revenue. We aren't sure Apple will make large adjustments this year based on the extremely strong demand. Including additional revenue for only minimal inventory adjustments, Cirrus's March quarter revenue would be near $420M.

The call offered more possibilities, especially with new wins in "boosted amplifiers, smart codecs and hi-fi DACs in new flagship and mid-tier models" and ANC headsets. From the shareholder letter: "During the quarter, we expanded our presence in several key Android accounts as we ramped a combination of boosted amplifiers, smart codecs and hi-fi DACs in new flagship and mid-tier models." The new business adds to March revenue YoY.

We see March revenue exceeding $400M, or at least $75M above last year. Under this scenario, revenue for the FY-18 would exceed $150M YoY, or $0.9 a share, at the low end of our past estimate of $1.00-1.50. With the new business adding an undetermined amount, we are leaving the range unchanged.

Possible Loss of the Dongle

We addressed the possibility of losing the 3.5 mm adaptor DAC in previous articles. It is our belief that this will be minimally negative with respect to revenue being largely offset by positive changes in the mix. We believe Rhode was alluding to this concept in his answer on the call: "So the challenge is in thinking about the average of the average selling - ASP is average selling prices. So if you think about the average of the average, it gets a little (squirrelly)." We hope analysts will make the effort to dig deep enough to more fully understand the magnitude.

Increasing Android and Other Revenue

Analysts probed the company twice about timing for significant revenue outside of its largest customer. They questioned what appeared to them at least YoY a non-Apple revenue percentage in decline. In our mind, the most important response from Jason was, "Sometimes I've said that in the past [we would diversify revenue] and then our largest customer's kind of gone up - gone out and beat up on everybody else." Up until recently, few outside of Apple truly valued Cirrus Logic's technology. That is changing.

The company offered insight into its process of adding new customers and revenue. After discussing the circumstances pre-merger with Wolfson, that Apple had Cirrus tied up and Wolfson was just as tied up with Samsung, Rhode offered this timeline, "So it's hard to call exactly when things take off in a general market sense... You think about that 5-year time line, I don't know if that's any - if there's any magic to that number, but that is kind of how long it takes." The merger occurred three years ago.

During the call, Jason discussed the status of several businesses/customers. When ask about losing a higher-ASP codec with Samsung, the CEO answered, "But over the next couple of years, we would expect to do really good things at the second largest customer. The ASP loss at our second largest customer was not certainly great, but it does happen from time to time, and again, the relationship is intact. We're a highly valued supplier, and we see more opportunity there than we've ever had. So both in the context of 'getting that content back, but also in selling new devices to that customer,' 4 new devices at that customer and just all manner of good stuff going on." The possible size with Samsung is still huge, less than but approaching a billion.

With respect to winning business in China, the company commented about its new 55 nm amplifier, "This is particularly important in China where the ability to run the speaker protection software on the amplifier versus a smart codec... is viewed as a design advantage. Customer engagements and design activity for these products are healthy and we expect production to gain momentum... throughout the next calendar year."

The haptics discussed in the letter was specifically referring to the open market. Designs for a proprietary company such as Apple might be quietly in the works. "Cirrus Logic is engaged with key customers on unique implementations that enable compelling tactile feedback, and we expect to sample these new solutions in the coming months."

Again, in the shareholder letter, the company defined the news products that would drive growth for the next 1-2 years. "With an expanding platform of products designed for flagship and mid-tier headsets and adaptors, including continuously adaptive and fixed-filter ANC, high-performance USB and mainstream codecs, and a comprehensive roadmap, we expect these products to produce meaningful revenue growth over the next few years." The word "meaningful" in defining revenue growth is critical. In the past, meaningful meant in the $100Ms. Jason did point out that the headset market is fragmented and will require time.

Voice biometrics is still a few years away from meaningful revenue, but the first is out for sampling with several customers. Although Cirrus believes that competition will grow, Rhode remarked that this technology is remarkably complex and difficult, providing a natural entry barrier to others who seek to compete. The company has already made major progress in developing a robust product even in noisy environments.

Mics are still years away from producing meaningful revenue. When asked if capacity was a major issue, Jason answered, "No." In the company's view, it needs to manufacture mics for 1-2 years "without drama." With overseas fab shops in operation, we believe this business in now on the clock for a 1-2 year production test.

Perhaps the most important statement from our prospective was, "And I - I've said this before, we do see good opportunities to diversify our business and also grow our business with our largest customer." The other opportunities, in our view, include adding voice biometrics (VB) inside a 28 nm codec to run the DSP, mixed signal, and VB inside a single chip, plus supplying all five mics. The VB addition would increase the ASP conservatively by a dollar, and five mics at $0.35 add nearly $2. We see Cirrus's ASP with Apple possibly growing to near $8-9 in the coming years.

Chart Technicals

We added a day bar chart for Cirrus Logic. Two points seem critical. First, a major point of resistance exists near $60, noted with a red circle. Once broken, the next moves take the stock to $70. Last, since the recent downgrades, the pattern has changed to reversing up, noted with the green lines and circles. We expect the price in time to meander toward $70 unless major negative changes appear in Apple's business.

Conclusion

Cirrus Logic has offered an unusual insight into its business for the next five years. We can also now better understand the revenue-driving forces for the next 2-3 years. We have markers with which to gauge the progress for the mics and VB businesses. The company gave us timelines with enough information to evaluate the progress. In our view, it was a watershed moment, again for those who are willing to dig.

Final Note

The word "automotive" was removed from the shareholder letter earlier in the year. Was this application targeted at something Apple is no longer developing or just an inadvertent omission?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.